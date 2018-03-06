Clueless Congress Enables The Fed's Nonsense

"The U.S. government has a technology, called a printing press (or today, its electronic equivalent), that allows it to produce as many U.S. dollars as it wishes at no cost." - Ben Bernanke, 2002

If you follow me on Twitter, have listened to my most recent podcast, or just maybe bumped into me at an airport bar somewhere, you know that I am highly critical of the Federal Reserve. I believe that they have put the entire global economy, but especially the United States economy, into a precarious position which they’re not going to know how to get us out of. This diagram that somebody tagged me in on Twitter yesterday explains perfectly what I believe to be the cruel reality of quantitative easing versus what central bankers seem to think that it does.

(Photo credit: @OccupyWisdom Twitter Feed)



For one of my first podcasts, recorded a couple of weeks ago, I spoke with Bill Fleckenstein, who has been a long time strident critic of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Bob and I see eye to eye on what he calls "common sense economics". One of the questions that I asked Bob during the course of our interview was whether he felt the politicization of the Federal Reserve was what helped them maintain power and have their policy decisions go basically unquestioned and unchecked. Bill told me that he didn’t believe that politicization was to blame at all, a point that I sort of disagree with.



All anyone had to do was watch Jerome Powell's opening testimony in front of Congress last week, or any one of the recent Fed chair testimonies in front of Congress, to understand that people in Congress seem to only want to do two things at these events:



1. They want to grandstand to make a big deal about events that appeal to whatever their particular political base is, regardless of whether or not they have anything to do with monetary policy - like when Keith Ellison made a fool of himself trying to juxtapose immigration policy and monetary policy



2. They want to lob questions at the Fed chair without really having any type of basic fundamental acumen with regard to finance and economics



Sometimes it seems, like in the case of the Bernanke quote at the start of the article, that the Fed chairs themselves don't really even seem to understand the basics. These testimonies are hilarious because you don’t need to have a strong background in finance, or to be able to understand how the financial system works, in order to become a congressman or congresswoman. This is never more evident then when representatives from both sides of the aisle try to start talking about macroeconomic policy and ask a slew of foolish questions.



But the Fed and politicians have a love affair that keeps both of them happy, at the cost of taxpayers.

(Photo credit)

And why would either the Fed or politicians want to change from the status quo? For the time being, it is the ultimate long con. The Fed makes everybody believe they have the economy and the global financial system under control while politicians and the rich and powerful play into this hand, knowing that in the central bank is there a security blanket going forward. The two have a cozy relationship and it comes the cost of the taxpayer. After the 2008 crisis, Congressman Ron Paul pointed out that with the amount of money the Fed spent the banks, they could’ve given each individual citizen $17,000. Because the banks and the politicians "set the tone" for the country, and because they buy into Fed policy, they’re essentially just assuring themselves that they have unlimited printed money to fall back on in the event of crisis.



This comes at the cost of taxpayers. Not only does the average American citizen not see one red cent of the bail out, but the ensuing inflation that takes place as a result of monetizing this debt is stealing (or a tax, if you want to put it nicely) from, and on, the American people. Those who save and do "what they’re supposed to do" by making a nest egg are punished by a decrease in purchasing power of the dollar while those in positions of power reap the benefits from the Fed's absurd policy.

The taxpayer gets a double whammy: they get punished from the crisis itself, losing assets and houses during the recession, and then they are given the cold shoulder when it comes time for the government to step in and take some action.



There is no system of checks and balances. There is just one big incredulous cesspool of ignorance, lack of education and crony capitalism. To make matters worse, it is all based on a monetary policy that is brand new and that we still don't understand. Mainly, I think, because it doesn't make any damn sense.

While I know it is not congress' job to be a system of checks and balances for the Fed, they are certainly complicit, and the lack of basic understanding regarding finance only helps to serve to enable our Fed policy - a policy that I predict, will eventually lead us to financial catastrophe and austerity the likes of which we have yet to experience.





