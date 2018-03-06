Stocks And ETFs In Strong Uptrends Now In A Weak Market

For our DIY investor readers, here is some preliminary screening research to give you something to chew on - maybe even find something you like. This will save you some time if you are interested in strongly trending securities.

No recommendations here, just filter data that may or may not reveal an opportunity. That’s for you to decide.

We specifically used only tools available to the public to develop this list and supporting data, so you could find and use those information sources in the future.

We also provide the trend screening syntax we used, which could save you a bundle of time, if you decide to use it.

From the screening today, only 24 securities in either the S&P 1500 or non-leveraged, long-only ETFs survived a rigorous trend screening (1 ETF and 23 stocks).

The inverse of these results is that 1477 S&P 1500 stocks did not have up trends and liquidity as strong as our filter criteria specified; and over 2000 ETFs also did not pass the test. Less than 2% of the S&P 1500 passed the filter, and less than 5% of 1% of ETFs passed the filter. Overall, that suggests a very weak market.

This post provides:

The list of survivors

The screening criteria

Price performance charts for each security

Tabular return and valuation for each security

Short-term technical ratings for each security

Street consensus 12-mo price estimates for each security.

The Survivors:

AAXN Axon Enterprise, Inc. ABMD ABIOMED, Inc. ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc. BF.B Brown-Forman Corp. – Class B CRM Salesforce.com Inc. DDS Dillards Inc DIN Dine Brands Global, Inc. HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. IGV iShares North American Tech-Software ETF ILG ILG, Inc. KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc. MKC McCormick & Co., Inc. MKSI MKS Instruments, Inc. MSCC Microsemi Corp. NATI National Instruments Corp. NFLX Netflix, Inc. NKTR Nektar Therapeutics OLLI Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. PTC PTC, Inc. RHT Red Hat, Inc. SNI Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. ULTI The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. WWE World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. X USX-US Steel Group, Inc.

(click images to enlarge)

The Screening Criteria:

(using StockCharts.com advanced screening tool)

1-Year Daily Charts:

(from StockCharts.com)

Returns and Valuation:

(from Morningstar.com)

Short-Term Technical Rating:

(from BarCharts.com)

Note: Barchart technical ratings are for traders, and what they call long-term is still quite short-term for most investors. They denominate in days, not months or years.

Street Consensus 12-Mo Price Estimates:

(from 4-Traders.com)

Good hunting!

