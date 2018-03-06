The Division That Will Drive Alibaba's Profits Into The Stratosphere

Cloud services in China is still in its infancy relative to the U.S. -- Alibaba's Cloud business will likely follow Amazon's AWS growth story.

Alibaba (BABA) released its quarterly earnings on Feb. 1, 2018. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017, Alibaba recorded total revenues of RMB 83028 million ($12.76 billion). This represents a 56% jump over the same quarter last year. As seen in the table below, Alibaba's revenue has snowballed over the previous three years. And the division that has more than pulled its weight over this time period has been Alibaba's Cloud division. Cloud's strong results have resulted in the company revising its annual growth target to 55%-56% from 49%-53%.

Cloud services are essential to Alibaba's future growth and profitability. It is fast growing, in high-demand, and when the division matures will -- like Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS -- yield huge profits. There is also an additional benefit. Cloud's continued success as a business line diversifies and "de-risks" Alibaba away from consumer spending. The consumer is not a problem today, but since it is inexorably linked to China's economic growth it's not hard to imagine spending affecting the company at some point in the future.

For investors and prospective investors alike, there are a lot of reasons to pay attention to Alibaba's Cloud results.

Alibaba's engine for growth

Alibaba operates through five distinct business divisions. Naturally, core commerce is the most significant contributor to both revenue and profits. This is the bread and butter of the "House that Jack Ma Built."

Digital Media and Cloud Computing verticals currently play second fiddle to commerce, but that is changing. Alibaba's share in the global cloud market is substantially smaller as compared to Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But it is more than playing catch up, and its growth has been nothing short of remarkable in its Chinese home market.

As seen in BABA's latest results, its cloud segment's revenue posted a stratospheric 104% top-line increase over the same period a year ago:

Alibaba Q3 Revenue by segment:

Figures in RMB Million Revenue (Three months ended 2017) Revenue (as % of quarterly revenue) Revenue (Three months ended 2016) Growth (%) Core commerce 73,244 88.3% 46,576 57% Cloud Computing 3,599 4.3% 1,746 104% Digital Media and Entertainment 5,413 6.5% 4,063 33% Innovation and others 772 0.9% 845 (9%) Total 83,028 100% 53,248 56%

Source: Alibaba.

Cloud happens to be a relatively new business for BABA, having been first launched in 2009. As an e-commerce powerhouse, Alibaba didn't have a competitive edge or focus on the division. In fact, it wasn't even a strategic pillar until 2015 when management decided to commit large amounts of capital to the division (perhaps after glancing at Amazon's own AWS results).

Reasons for the increased commitment aside, the results speak for themselves. BABA's quarterly revenue from cloud business as of last quarter has grown 8x since Jun 2015 quarter (RMB 445 million).

Profits coming into view

All businesses take time to get off the ground. And while it has seen rapid growth, Alibaba Cloud is still reporting GAAP losses as it invests the inescapably large capital requirements of a world-class cloud services operation.

Fortunately, the division's operating losses are narrowing. Cloud's EBIT margin, for example, was -7% for FY17. But for the quarter ended in December 2017, the operating metric improved to -5%. The business is expected to achieve EBITDA profitability this year.

Source: Alibaba Investor Day Presentation, 2017.

It was years before Amazon broke AWS's results out of its "Other" category. And this was done only after is was generating operating cash flows. Before AWS's results were revealed, investors had to guess as to what sort of returns this supposedly fast-growing division was producing.

Alibaba is doing shareholders the courtesy of giving them a glimpse behind the curtain -- a commendable move and a vote of confidence that profits will soon arrive. Management knows they have an unimaginably big opportunity with cloud services to say nothing of their e-commerce businesses.

Cloud's potential is, well, sky high...

The market for cloud and data services in China, according to the best estimates, came it at around $2.4 billion last year. This may not sound like much, but it is among the fastest growing cloud services markets in the world and expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2020.

Another interesting fact is the dominance of Chinese players in the local market. Amazon and Microsoft lead the race on the other side of the Pacific. But Alibaba and a few other Chinese companies dominate the market -domestic companies always have home court advantage in the Middle Kingdom. Also, already with an eye towards foreign expansion, Alibaba is investing in data centers across Asia.

Cloud is a big checkmark in the "bull-case" column

That Alibaba is already the cloud services leader in China should bring a broad smile to anyone lucky enough to own shares. It not only offers the promise of enormous service revenues for years to come but also acts as a compliment to Alibaba's other business lines:

Source: Synergy Research Group

Giving the customer what they want (especially in the future)

To keep the Cloud-train running at full speed for, Alibaba has already started laying the groundwork for tomorrow's Cloud-based needs. To this end, BABA launched nearly 400 new features and products in the last quarter alone. Features such as traffic planning and manufacturing efficiency optimization capabilities - cloud solutions for real-world problems.

And while customers for these particular services aren't numerous today, they will eventually come. There are already signs that BABA's forward-thinking investments in cloud capabilities are sound: last quarter BABA brought key enterprise accounts on board: including Watsons China, Geely, and Beijing Capital. Of particular note is the City of Kuala Lumpur, which Alibaba is helping manage traffic flows.

What investors need to know

Alibaba is already the market leader in Chinese cloud services. A nation with more internet users than the U.S. has people. All the better, it is laying the groundwork to build upon and expand the division's economic moat. Its story is just beginning, as evidenced by its EBITDA losses, but those will eventually fade and give way to profits as was the case with Amazon's AWS. Cloud infrastructure involves significant upfront outlays, but once escape velocity is achieved, economies of scale take hold.

Bottom line: There is a lot to like with Alibaba as a whole. But the division investors should be keeping a close eye on is Alibaba Cloud.

