Will Trump Really Take On Big Pharma?

As Health Policy analyst Emily Evans explains, if Trump's prescription drug policies are enacted it could have a drastic impact on big pharma.

That made Trump's State of the Union statements on prescription drug overhaul all the more real.

President Trump followed through on his campaign promises to imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

After President Trump beat the drum on reducing prescription drug prices during this year’s State of the Union address, some were skeptical about how serious the administration would be on fulfilling that promise.

Well, that initiative became a little “more real” after the president followed up on a prior promise and spooked global markets with a proposed 25% import tariff on foreign steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum.

Hedgeye Health Policy sector head Emily Evans explains that if Trump actually follows through on his prescription drugs idea, it would have drastic effects on the entire pharmaceutical industry.

“We took a good look at some of the policies coming out of the White House that suggest the Republican dominance of the government in Washington is not going to amount to a free pass for the pharmaceutical industry after all,” Evans says in the video above.

