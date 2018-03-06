VIG: Is A 2% Yield Really Enough?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. With inflation ticking up and the Fed signaling more interest rate increases in 2018, investors will need to be especially selective about their entry points into dividend-focused funds. With a price to earnings (P/E) multiple and annualized dividend yield roughly equivalent with the broader market, VIG looks overpriced. Furthermore, consumer spending was reported to have slowed in January, impacting VIG, which has a lot of exposure to consumer-focused sectors. Finally, with other dividend funds offering more competitive yields, I do not believe VIG is the most appropriate choice for income investors right now.

Background

First, a little about VIG. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index by holding the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index. VIG is currently trading at $101.40/share, and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.55/share. Based on the 2017 dividend payouts, the fund is yielding 1.90% annually, which is a figure I would expect to climb because VIG is focused on companies which grow their dividends consistently. Over the past year, VIG has performed well, with a total return around 14%. Short term, however, the gains have been less impressive, with the fund down slightly for the year and it is up about 1% since my most recent review last December. While I recommended VIG at the time, and it has indeed seen a positive return, I personally feel its current valuation is not compelling, and would advocate waiting for a share price drop before committing new money in to the fund.

Expected Yield and Fed Watch

VIG has a focus on dividend growth, and it does have a track record of increasing its distributions over time. For example, the fund raised its payouts year-over-year from $1.83/share in 2016 to $1.93/share in 2017, representing growth slightly over 5%. While we don't know what the dividends will total in 2018 yet, let us be generous and double that growth rate for the current year. That would represent a dividend payout to shareholders in the amount of $2.12/share. At the current market price, that would give VIG an annual yield just over 2%. Impressed? I'm not - and again, this assumes dividend growth of 10%, which is generous. If similar growth does not come to fruition, the yield will obviously be lower than that. Of course, VIG offers more than just a dividend yield, it also gives investors the possibility of share price appreciation, and VIG has bested bonds by a wide margin over the past few years. However, interest rates are starting to pick up, and some market analysts are expecting more than three rate hikes this year from the Fed, which was the original guidance back in December. Rising interest rates will surely impact dividend funds, so this is an important consideration.

So just how likely is it that the Fed will hike rates this year? All signs point to very likely, and as the year has progressed investors are betting on a more hawkish Fed than was expected when the year began. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are beginning to give real credence to the possibility of four interest rate hikes in 2018 rather than the majority consensus of three. Expectations are currently pegged at 29% that we will see of four (or more) interest rate hikes by December this year, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

While it's important to recognize the majority opinion is still projecting between 0 - 3 increases, the takeaway is that expectations are gradually growing more hawkish. Consider that a month ago (2/5/18) the possibility of four or more rate hikes stood at under 18%, so the takeaway is we have seen a sizeable jump in a month's time. More importantly, the graph illustrates that there's a 65% probability the target rate will be between 200 - 250 basis points, which is above VIG's current yield. Assuming the aggressive dividend increase I mentioned above, VIG is barely keeping pace with the Fed funds rate, which tells me the yield is simply too low.

Valuation - Too Rich?

Another area which currently concerns me is the fund's valuation, which seems to be getting a little bit stretched for my comfort. That is related to my previous concern about the yield being too low. Without very aggressive dividend growth, the only other way we will see a substantial increase in the yield will be for VIG's share price to drop, and that's a very realistic possibility considering how richly priced the fund is. To illustrate my point, consider that VIG's P/E ratio is 25.5 which, while below its benchmark, is actually above the P/E for the S&P 500. The current S&P 500 P/E ratio stands at 25.13, which tells me investors may be overpaying for VIG at current levels. While I'm a strong advocate of buying large companies that grow their dividends consistently, I recognize such activity comes at a cost. These companies tend to have slower growth rates, on average, because they are committed to returning sizable amounts of income to shareholders, rather than on aggressively pursuing growth. While this is prudent investing, it also means the share price gains may come at a slower pace, keeping the P/E at a more reasonable level. The fact that VIG is trading at a valuation similar to the broader market tells me that investors may be paying too much for these dividends, which is logical considering how low the yield has become.

As a final point on this topic, let us gauge how attractive VIG's yield truly is, with a comparison to other ETFs with a focus on dividend growth over time: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

Fund Yield (based on current price & 2017 dividends) VIG 1.90% SCHD 2.68% DGRO 2.02% SDY 4.85%

While this illustration is not meant to automatically proclaim these alternative funds as superior simply because their yields are higher, it does add further credence to the belief VIG is overpriced. The other three funds have similar objectives and hold similar companies, yet they are yielding greater amounts, leading me to question why I would want to invest in VIG given these alternatives exist. Couple this fact with the other valuation concerns I have discussed above, and I'm leery of buying VIG at its current level.

Consumer Spending Slows

Another area of concern for me, on a macroeconomic level, is the rise of inflationary pressures and simultaneous slowing of consumer spending. These trends, if they continue, will have an impact on VIG's performance throughout the year. Just last week, the Commerce Department reported that consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose .4%. This was the biggest increase since September. Furthermore, the PCE index is up 1.7% over the last 12 months through January this year. This is noticeable inflation, and was above the expected rise of .3% in January and 1.5% for the year. This price pressure has resulted in the rising interest rate expectations, which I discussed earlier in the article as having a potentially negative impact on VIG.

Furthermore, after adjusting for this inflation, consumer spending fell 0.1 percent. While this is a small decline, it is significant simply because it was the first decline recorded since January 2017. The implication for VIG is not positive, as the fund has almost 28% exposure to consumer-focused sectors. Of course, such a modest decline is nothing to panic sell over, but it is reflective of an increasingly more jittery consumer, likely due recent political headwinds, both here and abroad. If consumer spending continues to slow, it will certainly impact share prices, including VIG's.

Bottom line

VIG is a fund I have invested in, recommended, for a long-time, as it focuses on some of the best companies in the world which pay reliable dividends, year after year. As a conservative investor, I love VIG's approach and believe dividend funds should play an important role in almost every portfolio. However, I'm now concerned the fund may be overpriced, as its P/E and yield are both similar to the broader market, which makes me question if investors have bid the share price up too high, without corresponding earnings gains or dividend increases. With inflation and interest rate increases on the horizon, now is the time to be especially critical about not only which dividend funds you buy, but also at what entry point you buy them. With a yield lower than similarly focused funds, VIG appears expensive in comparison, as well as in isolation. Until I see more clarity in consumer spending, I'm concerned the recent slowdown could continue, which would harm VIG due to its large exposure to the consumer services and consumer goods sectors. While VIG has been one of my favorite funds in the past, I have to now caution against initiating new positions at these levels, and would recommend investors wait for a better opportunity to present itself.