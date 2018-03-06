Drop In Factory Orders Not Stopping The Bull

Provides some foresight of moderating growth in the manufacturing sector of the economy.

Use this as a more preferred gauge of economic activity than the durable goods report for Dow Theory enthusist.

Introduction

Every month, the U.S. Department of Commerce releases data on the month-over-month changes in factory orders for the domestic economy. These numbers are two months prior data, or in this case, January 2018, and represent the total dollar value of both durable and nondurable goods orders received by factories. By consistently keeping track of total factory orders, it can provide us with some minor insight into the current health of the economy, and can be helpful to those looking to gauge forward indicators or monitor market bias using disciplines such as Dow Theory.

While not a strong forward indicator, changes in month-over-month factory orders will eventually flow through to changes in corporate profits and can also be viewed as a determinate of inflationary pressures. Major market averages, which can be tracked using classic exchanged traded funds such as State Streets Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and PowerShares NASDAQ ETF (QQQ), can have a initial reaction to an unexpected print in factory orders. But the overall market trend and factory orders' relative performance to other sectors such as transportation are more important in determining overall market bias.

Expectations

Consensus prior to this release was an expected drop in factory orders of -1.2%. Analyst estimates ranged from a a low of over -4% to a moderate -0.4%. The advanced release on January durable goods new orders from 2/27 indicated a drop of -3.7%. There was a continued increase in shipments, but a minor drop in unfilled orders -- seeming to indicate that manufacturers produced and shipped more than orders received, somewhat reducing backlogs.

Since Total Factory Orders includes includes both durable and non-durable goods, one would have expected an actual increase in non-durable orders to offset durable goods orders and dray the total upward to the concensus of -1.2%.

Results

After having been up eight months straight, new orders for manufactured good in January dropped a total of -1.4%, slightly below consensus. This is after prior increases. The largest drop in orders came from transportation equipment which was down 10%.

Shipments continued to rise, 0.6% suggesting a a slower build in inventories which have been up for the last 18 out of 19 months. This is further supported by a -0.3% drop in unfilled orders and drop in the orders to shipment ratio.

Detailed information broken down by industry groups can be found here along with the press release.

Conclusion

It's not responsible to make a conclusion of inference from a single data point. With the prior increases in total factory orders running strong, and the continued increases non-durable good orders suggests moderating growth. However, the continual build in inventories does suggest that future activity could slow in the coming months.

Were this to happen, we should see moderate pull packs in the industry averages such as Dow Jones Industrials, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100. Continued monitoring of the averages as compared to the Down Jones Transport Index ($TRAN) and further shipment data from future releases could result in a shift of bias, but, for now, the numbers still support a growing economy with bullish market bias.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.