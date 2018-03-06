Performance Of Factor Tilts

February 2018 was the worst month for equity markets in over two years. The factor tilts lagged, with each slightly underperforming for different reasons.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief monthly discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In an ongoing series, I have illustrated for Seeking Alpha readers how five unique factor tilts have generated market-beating performance historically.

February 2018 was obviously a rocky month for global equity markets. The S&P 500 (SPY) produced its worst return since January 2016, snapping a record streak of consecutive monthly gains.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal-weighting - have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV) historically. How did these factor tilts perform in February amidst rocky market conditions?

Size (IJR): For much of the month, size slightly outperformed, but ended up underperforming as its losses outpaced the large cap index on the last trading day of the month.

Value (RPV) also lagged the market as overweights like Energy lagged and underweights like Information Technology has more shallow sell-offs than the broad market.

Low Volatility (SPLV) has historically outperformed in risk-off environments, but this sell-off was unique in that it was accompanied by an interest rate sell-off as well. Low volatility companies tend to be defensive and have investment properties with fixed income-like tendencies. These companies also corrected amidst market skittishness about higher rates.

Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL): In yesterday's article, I highlighted the performance breakdown of the 53 companies in the S&P 500 that have raised dividends for at least 25 straight years. These companies also lagged in the sell-off, a function of their interest rate sensitivity and limited exposure to the Information Technology companies that outperformed.

Equal Weighting (RSP): Gains from some of the megacaps like Apple (AAPL) +6.8% and Amazon (AMZN) +4.2% contributed to the outperformance of the cap-weighted index.

Where do we go from here? As graphed below, I still contend that it is driven by your current view of the business cycle. If you believe that we are late cycle, then lagging low volatility and dividend growth stocks could prove a defensive source of outperformance. If you believe that asset prices do not correctly reflect a prolonged recovery, then value, size, and equal weighting - a combination of those two strategies - may drive performance. If you believe the recovery is likely to be global in nature, cheaper valuations abroad may offer opportunities.

