Verizon Undervalued At Current Price

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second largest telecommunications company in the US, is currently trading at $48.62 per share. The company has seen its stock price decrease by 2.95% over the past year, which has caused many to question their investment in the company. However, Verizon was not the only telecommunications company that experienced a rough year. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) (1.92% decline), AT&T (NYSE: T) (13.4% decline), and Sprint (NYSE: S) (-39.9% decline) also saw decreases in stock prices. Despite their decrease in price, Verizon still had a solid year in terms of cash flow. In 2017, cash flow from operations ($25.3 billion) grew by 10.9%, and free cash flow increased by 39.6% to $8.1 billion, in large part thanks to new tax legislation.

Comparing Verizon’s Price and Earnings to Past Years

VZ data by YCharts

The above chart shows the variation in Verizon’s stock price, along with the normalized EPS and their P/E ratio. In it we can see Verizon’s stock price has slightly declined over the past three years, despite substantial increases in earnings. Since 2015, Verizon’s EPS have grown by 222.2%, while the stock price declined by 0.98%. And while the massive growth in EPS didn’t directly translate to an equal growth in dividends, the company’s saw dividend payouts grow by 7.52% in the same span of time. Currently Verizon has a dividend rate of 4.89%. The fact that the company’s earnings and dividend have grown while the price has seen a minor decrease leads me to think the stock is slightly undervalued.

One of the most common measures to see whether a stock is undervalued or not is the P/E ratio, which indicates how much an investor would have to pay for each dollar of company earnings. Verizon currently has a notably low P/E ratio of 6.62, which is the result of the impressive growth in EPS coupled with the stock’s price declining by a bit. Since 2015, the company’s P/E ratio has fallen by 67.2%, the lowest it has been in years. Verizon had previously had P/E highs of over 140 on two occasions (2011, 2013), and as recently as last year had a P/E of over 15. I believe the fact that the company’s P/E is at its lowest in years is a sign the stock is undervalued.

Debt/Equity

Verizon currently has a total debt to equity ratio of 2.72, while their long-term debt to equity ratio is at 2.64. A debt/equity ratio this high is usually a red flag for potential investors, but the fact that most of the debt is long term and that free cash flow is expected to increase substantially in 2018 thanks to the new tax legislation leads me to believe Verizon will have no trouble repaying their debt.

In the chart above we can compare Verizon’s debt to equity ratio to some of its main competitors. It’s clear Verizon’s debt/equity ratio (2.72), almost double that of Sprint (1.41), and more than double that of AT&T (1.17) and T-Mobile (1.26), is comparatively high. However, what I’m most focused on is the trend of Verizon’s debt/equity ratio. Over the past three years, their ratio has substantially decreased, and their debt level is now on very manageable levels. With Verizon expecting strong cash flow in the next few years, there's no need to panic.

Lowell McAdam, chairman and CEO, provided some information regarding the impact of the new tax bill:

We expect tax reform to enhance our cash flow from operations in 2018 by approximately $3.5 billion to $4 billion. We have been disciplined in our approach to capital allocation since the inception of Verizon. We have always been focused on keeping our network the gold standard and investing in the business for growth while strengthening our balance sheet and maintaining strong dividend performance for our shareholders. This will continue to be the driving force behind the use of cash savings from tax reform.

While McAdam doesn’t specifically mention repaying debt, I’m sure if the company considers it the right move, they will do so. However, since most of their debt is probably at fixed rates, and inflation is expected to be higher, there should be no incentive to repay before time.

5G Deployment

In 2017, Verizon started doing trials with 5G technology, and they’re committed to deploying their commercial 5G Network this year. The plan is to start in Sacramento, and then continue expanding to other sites.

One key development in the race for 5G networks is the acquisition of Straight Path. After an intense bidding war with AT&T and FCC approval, Verizon recently completed a deal to buy Straight Path Communications for $3.1 billion. Straight Path holds very valuable licenses in the 39/28GHz wireless spectrum that can be used for delivery of faster 5G service, which is why this deal was so important to Verizon.

In regards to their 5G network, McAdam recently stated:

The investment and pre-positioning of assets that we have accomplished will enable us to deliver the full range of 5G services including mobility, residential broadband, sub-millisecond latency applications, and other advanced consumer and IoT use cases. We have flexed our innovation muscle and are now taking 5G from a mere possibility to commercial reality by bringing three to five cities online this year with commercial services.

I believe 5G is an important step for Verizon. With AT&T also looking to introduce 5G networks late in 2018, it’s great that Verizon has taken the necessary steps to be the first one to provide 5G in the US. 5G is expected to be over 100 times faster than 4G, and becoming the leader in this service will be great for Verizon’s customer base and future growth.

Price Targets and Fair Value Estimates

(Chart taken from Finbox.io)

Finbox.io, using 11 different models, calculated the average fair value at $58.49, which represents a 21.2% upside. They also polled 24 equity analysts, and found the average price target to be$55.88 (14.93% upside), with a low estimate of $45 (7.5% downside) and a high of $63 (29.5% upside).

(Chart taken from TipRanks)

Meanwhile, TipRanks consulted 13 analysts and found the average price target to be $55.91 (14.99% upside), a very similar price target to the one Finbox.io calculated. According to TipRanks, three analysts recommended buying and the other 10 holding. Finviz also calculated a similar price target of $55.88 (14.93% upside). It's clear most analysts believe the stock has solid upside, and the price targets indicate the potential downside is much lower than the potential upside.

Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson explained why he believes the company is worth buying:

We believe that the stock has sold off enough, and that on balance, the rewards of tax reform outweigh the risks of a challenging secular environment. With the stock now trading at $48 per share, it is simply too cheap, in our view.

Conclusion

Trading at around $48.63, I believe Verizon is currently undervalued. Over the past few years its price has largely remained unchanged, while the company has managed to substantially grow its earnings and moderately increase the dividend payouts. Their P/E ratio is the lowest it has been in years, and the new tax bill will provide a substantial boost to cash flow and earnings. Also, the company's debt/equity ratio has been lowered considerably, and is now at manageable levels. The deployment of 5G networks on some locations in 2018 and the subsequent expansion in 2019 also is great news for the company, as it looks to continue innovating and providing a quality top-notch service. Overall I believe the company is well positioned to continue growing, and the dividends make it an attractive investment option.