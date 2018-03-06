Penske Automotive Group: Dividend Luxury At A Discounted Price

Using several valuation models, I find that Penske Automotive Group’s stock price is undervalued and provide my fair value estimate of $59.24.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

After having a great run up of last year and into early 2018, Penske Automotive Group along with its industry peers have cooled off.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) is not your typical dividend growth stock but that doesn't mean you shouldn't ignore it. PAG has a tendency of raising its dividend every quarter (which should make you feel good) much like Omega Healthcare (OHI) used to do until recently. Vehicle sales in the US have been on the rise, with more and more vehicles being sold year over year since the great recession. That has been good for companies like PAG which was selling for $5.12 back in February 2009 and had hit a 52-week high of $54.83 last month. But since the announcement of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and the expected benefit to auto dealers, the industry has cooled off and has come down from these highs. Has this opened up an opportunity to acquire PAG at a fair value? Time to evaluate.

Where are we?

The market is currently undervaluing PAG compared to its historical past. Its current PE is depending on how you look at their recent earnings report either 10.4x or 6.3x. I'll explain more about this in the "Where are we going?" section. Regardless, both are below the company's 5-year average of 13.4 (according to YCharts) and its 10-year history of 13.8 (according to Gurufocus.com). When looking at the company's historical PE over the past 5-years however, it's sitting around some of its lowest points over that time. In comparison, PE of the market is 25.0 and the industry is 16.6.

Source: YCharts

From another perspective, PAG's dividend yield has been climbing since the company eliminated its dividend in 2009. Thanks to the market decline of late, the yield has crossed over 3% which is territory not seen in quite some time. In comparison, the dividend yield is nicely above the auto dealerships industry average of 2.54% and the market's 1.92%.

Source: SimplyWall.St

The earnings yield is a quick method to determine the valuation of a stock. You can learn more about it here. A value below 6% means that the stock is considered overvalued. In the case of PAG, the TTM EPS is either $4.31 or $7.14 (again more on that soon) and the current price is $45.03 which equates to an earnings yield of 9.57% or 15.86% both of which are well above 6%.

The company's PEG ratio (actually 0.6x) PB ratio (1.7x) both suggest that PAG represents good value when compared to its industry average and the market.

Source: SimplyWall.St

Time to see where the market has valued PAG in relation to its competitors. I have selected Lithia Motors (LAD), Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) and AutoNation (AN). Below is a table that compares these companies using several valuation ratios to determine which company the market is offering as the better value.

Source: Old School Value, SimplyWall.St, table created by the author

It would appear based on a series of valuation ratios that PAG is either number one or two in terms of valuation with the exception of EV/EBIT. This suggests that PAG is of good value among its peers.

Analysts have rated PAG a buy which has not changed since July 2017. There are 7 analysts with buy or outperform ratings, 5 with a hold rating and none with a sell or underperform rating.

Putting it all together, PAG appears to be undervalued.

Where are we going?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as PAG's earnings per share over the next few years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

PAG reported an EPS from continuing operations of $7.14 for FY2017 but due to the income tax benefit that PAG will take advantage of, the adjusted EPS from continuing operations was actually $4.31 which is an increase of 9.7% over FY2016's reported EPS of $3.93. The company has not issued any full year EPS guidance for FY2018.

Below are the analysts EPS estimates (with ranges) for 2018 through to 2019 along with the year over year growth.

Fiscal Year EPS Low High Growth YoY 2018 $5.08 $4.98 $5.20 17.87% 2019 $5.34 $5.12 $5.62 5.12%

Source: Reuters.com, table created by the author

PAG's EPS has been a staircase of annual growth. The past 5-year growth rate has been 13.50% but analysts are estimating a 7.93% annual growth rate over the next 5-years. In comparison to the industry's long-term growth rate of 10.90%, PAG is lagging behind.

Using the EPS estimates above, PAG is currently trading at 8.9x FY2018 earnings and 8.4x FY2019 earnings. This suggests that PAG is a bargain at current prices for its future earnings particularly when compared to its historical 5-year PE. If I use the 5-year PE ratio, based on PAG's EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $68.07 in FY2018 and $71.56 in FY2019. This suggests that the market is underpricing PAG's future earnings.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that PAG's median price estimate will be $56.00 which represents 24.4% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $42.00 (6.7% downside) to a high of $60.00 (33.3% upside). This shows that the risk vs. reward is favorable given that there remains a great deal of upside risk and could suggest that PAG is undervalued with a potential margin of safety.

Is Penske Automotive Group trading at fair value?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects PAG's growth rate to be. With shares trading at $45.03, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 7.53%. This is below analysts' estimates for this year and nearly in line with the company's average 5-year growth estimate. If the company grew its earnings by 7.53%, then PAG's FY2018 EPS would be $4.63 which is well below this year's estimates.

What is my fair value estimate for PAG? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of PAG using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was a growth rate of 7.93%, a discount rate of 5.57% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting free cash flow value of $376M. This provided a fair value estimate of $47.35.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 7.93%, an EPS estimate of $5.08 and a 20-year AAA corporate bond rate of 3.82%. This provided a fair value estimate of $87.36. Please note that the Graham Formula is not the same as the Graham Number and that the formula has also been modified. The explanations of each can be found here and here respectively.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on PAG's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 14.8x for the conservative case, 16.3x for the normal case and 18.2x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $21.97B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $55.00, $65.52 and $79.11 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of PAG.

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $45.03 $47.35 $87.36 $65.52 $68.07 $56.00 $64.86 $65.52 $45.03 $47.35 - $65.52 $68.07 $56.00 $59.24 $60.76

Source: Old School Value

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $64.86 and the median fair value estimate is $65.52. However, I feel that a modification is required because I am not comfortable with the extreme variation that the Graham number provides compared to the other models and the impact that has on the results. I feel a more conservative approach is appropriate and after removing the Graham estimate, the average fair value estimate becomes $59.24 while the median fair value estimate becomes $60.76. Based on today's stock price, PAG is currently undervalued by 31.56% to 34.93%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the information obtained in this analysis. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of PAG based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: Freestockcharts.com (daily view)

Source: Freestockcharts.com (weekly view)

As you can see in the daily view chart, PAG is inside the buy price box. The 7.93% growth rate fit very well with the price action of the company over the years.

Lastly, here is a graphic I put together to show various price points representing specific percentages of margins of safety based on the conservative estimated fair value.

Source: Chart and data compiled by the author

Conclusion

Based on this analysis I find that PAG is undervalued and offers very impressive margin of safety. At this time, its dividend yield of 3% with double digit dividend growth is hard to come by. PAG is also on a buying spree and with overseas cash being repatriated, the acquisitions which are expected to lead to greater earnings growth will likely lead to more dividend growth and a higher share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.