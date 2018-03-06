FireEye: No Margin Of Error

FireEye has vastly improved financial results in the last couple of years.

Last year, FireEye (FEYE) became a compelling turnaround story as business under the surface improved from a shift to subscription services while the cost structure was finally aligned with the revenue stream. Unfortunately, the company is still running into some of the legacy cost issues that will hold the cybersecurity specialists stock back.

Low Margin Targets

The biggest thesis of the last couple of years was the shift from insanely negative margins towards breakeven levels. Changing the out of control spending culture was a fundamental reason that FireEye has bounced to $17.50 now after trading at a 52-week low near $10.

The biggest disappointment with leveraging up the growth story is that 2017 results and 2018 guidance don't support much in the way of gains once reaching breakeven. The below chart shows how the company cut out the -20% operating margins from 2015 and prior, but the margin profile hasn't improved since reaching -1% in Q4'16.

Source: FireEye Q4'17 presentation

The guidance for 2018 continues this trend. The company only forecasts a 100 to 200 basis point improvement for the year placing EPS and free cash flow targets at only breakeven levels.

Source: FireEye Q4'17 presentation

FireEye is clearly losing steam in improving the financials and highlights the prime problem with starting with margins so far in the hole. Getting to breakeven just isn't good enough. FireEye is projecting revenues and billings in the $800 million range which is a very sizable organization in the cybersecurity space.

Conversely, an old cybersecurity stock like Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) trades at double the sales multiple of FireEye on lower growth due to the massive cash flows generated. For 2017, Check Point delivered cash flows from operations of almost $1.1 billion for nearly 60% of sales.

FEYE PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Plenty Of White Space

FireEye shows that the company only captures around 10% of the total market opportunity in every market segment. The key 20,000+ employee businesses are only 11% covered by their cybersecurity products.

Source: FireEye Analyst Day 2018

Despite this market opportunity, FireEye doesn't forecast much in the way of market share capture in 2018. The targeted revenue growth doesn't even predict capturing an additional 1% of the market in every sector.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that FireEye still hasn't proven the cybersecurity products can be highly profitable. The stock is a soft buy as the sector demand will only grow as hackers become increasingly sophisticated. The company needs to prove to the market that generating cash flows are part of the pricing structure and business model, especially with growth rates targeted below 10%.

FireEye just doesn't have a large margin of safety for the next recession or product issue that would quickly send the company to generating losses and negative cash flows again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.