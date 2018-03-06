Home Depot's (HD) Management Presents at Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Call (Transcript)

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 6, 2018 9:15 AM ET

Executives

Richard McPhail - Senior Vice President of Finance

Charlie Wilson - Regional Vice President for the Southeast

Tim Walsh - Investor Relations

Lyndsey Burton - Investor Relations

Analysts

Budd Bugatch - Raymond James

Budd Bugatch

Good morning. I am Budd Bugatch with Raymond James. We're going to get started. We are privileged and pleased to be able to welcome you to the presentation at the 39th Annual Institutional Investor Conference of the Home Depot. And today with us from the company we’ve got Richard McPhail, Senior Vice President of Finance; Charlie Wilson, who is Regional Vice President for the Southeast; Tim Walsh and Lyndsey Burton of the IR team. Without any further, Richard, the floor is yours.

Richard McPhail

Great, thank you very much. Good morning. As Budd said, I am Richard McPhail, Senior Vice President of Finance for the Home Depot. And let me first thank Raymond James for the opportunity for us to present today. Before we begin, I just like to remind everyone, I'm not going to read this page, but my presentation may include forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measurements. I wanted you to be aware of that.

So we have a lot to cover today. And first I'm going to go through our fiscal 2017 results and then will shift to our view of the economy and the State of U.S. Housing Market and its influences on demand in the home improvement space. And then go to our fiscal 2018 guidance. And then I'm going to spend the majority of our time covering our company initiatives and our long-term targets. And I'll try to leave a little bit of time at the end for any questions that you might have.

So starting with fiscal 2017. In 2017, the company reported a record level of sales and earnings in company’s history. For the year, we reported sales of $100.9 billion, an increase of 6.7% over the prior year. We reported comp sales of 6.8%, which accelerated from the prior year when we reported 5.6% comp. Our gross profit margin of 34.05% declined by 11 basis points year-over-year but was in line with our plan. Our total operating expenses of 19,675,000,000 grew by 4.2% over last year. Those expenses do include $117 million operating expense related to employee bonuses that we paid in Q4 of this year.

Our operating profit margin of 14.55% was an increase of 36 basis points over 2016, and our net earnings increased 8.5%. Diluted earnings per share were $7.29, an increase of 13% over last year. Those earnings per share include charges of approximately $0.17. They cover both the employee bonus I spoke of and also a net tax expense of $127 million related to tax reform that we got in the fourth quarter.

So turning to our view of the economy and the state of the U.S. housing market. We operate in a robust environment. We believe that U.S. GDP is expected to grow, supported by an improving job market and higher consumer spending. We believe that the drivers of home improvement related spending, specifically those that are related housing, are expected to continue to trend positively. And while this presentation is really U.S. centric, we also anticipate favorable economic conditions for our Canadian and Mexican businesses going forward.

So let's just have a peer into a few of those statistics. We are now in the ninth year of the longest economic recovery in history, the ninth year of economic growth since 2010. And you can see that estimates of 2017 growth actually accelerated to 2.3% from 1.5% in 2016. Most economists believe that that acceleration will continue into 2018, the bluechip consensus you see here on the page is for 2.7% real GDP growth in 2018 and an average of 2.3% growth over the next three years.

Turning to the drivers of home improvement spend. These are actually metrics that I covered three years ago in this very conference. And while movements among these metrics, the metrics we watch in housing markets, vary and their impact to home improvement demand, we still operate in a robust environment. And I'll take you through a few of these. Number one, household formation after many years of building pent up demand is finally beginning to release that demand into the market. Second, home price appreciation, which we believe is one of the most important tailwind for home improvement demand, continues to show acceleration and signs of help for the next few years.

Housing turnover has reached historical averages. And so we say that the impact to housing turnover will have on home improvement demand remained relatively steady over the next two years. And then age of housing starts is a support to our environment that we've actually observed over the past few decades. It’s one of those glacial trends that over a long period of time adds up. We think this is beginning to have more of an impact on demand for home improvement. To take through a few of those, household formation, in eight year period between 2007-2014 you can see the chart on the left. While population increases really didn't change very much over that period, we saw household formation pull away back. And that reflected the downturn in U.S. economy and the downturn in the housing market.

Over the past three years, we've seen formation actually begin to recover. And now economists believe with the improvement in the job market and the improvement in broader economic conditions, we will see that household formation accelerates further. And as households are created our expendable market grows. One of the facts that we check this again is the specific percentage of young adults living in home and what we’ve seen for the first time in a long time is that this trend is actually reversing. Young adults have better job prospects we have a better economic environment. They are moving out and creating household. And I think I heard a sigh of relief from a few parents in the room, I’m not sure.

Home price appreciation. The last five years of home price appreciation have been robust in the United States. And you can see that in the year 2017, we actually accelerated from 2016 to 2017 where we saw 5.9% increase in home price appreciation. This is important because as home prices increase folks see their homes as an investment rather than an expense. And when they see their home as an investment, they're willing to spend more on it. And when you look at the right hand chart, this is the cumulative effect of home price appreciation since 2011.

And what’s interesting about this chart is you have to take into account not only the increase in home price appreciation, but also the fact that mortgage, the aggregate value of mortgages now on the housing stock has not increased over that period. That creates a leveraging effect. And in effect it creates an expansion in housing wealth in the United States. In fact since the year 2011, we’ve seen 125% increase in aggregate value of home equity on U.S. individual balance sheet. So home owners have the propensity and willingness to spend more and they have the capacity to spend more.

Digging into the factors that influence price appreciation. There's no doubt that we are in an environment of a housing shortage in the United States and have been since 2013. The shortage supports for the price appreciation and we don't see any factors that would tell us the strength is going to reverse anytime soon. And yes when we look at the affordability equation, we remind ourselves that home prices are appreciating, but so is personal income. And so we actually see that affordability when measured against an equilibrium index of 100 is at a level of 158.5, and so there's plenty of room for further price appreciation to continue.

Finally, one of the -- again most glacial but also most interesting supports for home improvement demand in the United States is what happened to the aging of our housing stock. This is a trend that actually goes well beyond what we've shown on this chart, and the chart begins in 1995 but in essence you can look at the chart on the left. The orange bars represent the proportion of housing stock that is greater than 40 years old. The green sections of the bars on the right represent the proportion of the housing stock that is less than 10 years old.

And so you can see the gradual progression from 1995 to 2016. But when you add those up and look at the chart in the middle of the page, it's actually quite striking. In 1995, 17% of homes were less than 10 years old and 33% of homes were greater than four years old just. Just 21 years later in 2016, only 8% of homes in the U.S. are less than 10 years old and 51%, more than half of the homes U.S., are greater than four years old and we expect by 2020 that number will be 54%. Why is this important? It's pretty intuitive as homes age, they require more repair, more maintenance, and more remodeling. Further supporting demand for home-improvement products and services.

So not only do we look at macroeconomic factors and estimate their impact on us, we actually have to look at what's happening in the market. When we look at the chart in the left, which represents the average spend for large home improvement projects, we see that the spends on those project has increased by 11% since 2012. But we’re encouraged by the fact that it's still 19% below levels in 2011, leaving plenty of room and capacity for more spend on large home improvement projects.

And finally, we always want to know what our pro-customers telling us, what that remodeling customers telling us. And so we look at the remodeling index. Now this is a survey-based measurement that goes out to remodelers and says what do you think about future conditions versus current conditions. A score over 50 means that more remodelers say that future conditions are more attractive than current conditions. We are now at the highest point in this index since 2001 and so our remodeling customers tell us the environment is very healthy and customers plan to spend on their homes.

So with that backdrop, we’re very confident about what's in store for fiscal '18. And so I'll quickly review the guidance that we've established for the year, and I would remind you that we guide based on GAAP. For the year, we expect to grow our sales by 6.5%. Our sales for the year include a 53rd week, which adds $1.6 billion to our annual numbers. We’ll grow our comp store sales by 5% based on the 52 week comparison. We’ll open three new stores one in U.S. and two in Mexico over the period. And then we’ll generate an operating margin of 14.5% for the year. It’s important to note that that operating margin reflects the acceleration of investments that we discussed at our investor conference and then I will cover here in a moment.

This adds up to diluted EPS growth of 28% or $9.31 for the year with that 53rd week contributing about $0.19 to EPS. And this assumes that we will execute share repurchases of $4 billion throughout the year. So while we feel great about 2018, we also understand that the retail environment is changing at a more rapid rate than it ever had. Customer expectations are changing. They expect personalized experience as they expect us to help them understand what and how to buy. They expect seamless check out whether they’re on a device or in your store, they want to get in and out fast and they want a frictionless experience with you as they checkout.

And finally we all know they want to improve delivery capabilities. They want faster delivery at a lower cost. If we don't invest in front of our customer expectations, we’ll be left behind and we know that. So as bright as the environment is, in December, we announced that we’re going to double our investment in order to position us to win with our customer in the future. We’re going to take our run rate of $5.7 billion, which we would normally invest in the three year period and nearly double that to $11.1 billion over the next three years. And as you can see on the pie charts to the right, we’re making those investments across our company and across our customer experiences. We’ll invest $5 billion in our stores. We’ll invest $2.9 billion in our online business and our IT platforms. We’ll call quadruple our run rate investments in our supply chain. Over the three year period, we’ll invest $800 million as part of $1.2 billion five year investment program to create one supply chain.

So to talk a little bit more about the tails of that investment program. What are we actually doing? Well, we have to start our discussion with the stores. 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Home Depot store; it’s a hub of our company; it’s a hub of our customer experience; we must invest to keep it relevant. And so you might say, well, how do you know where to invest $5 billion. Well, we spent a lot of time understanding our customer pain points; where they or where we have the most opportunity for improvement in our engagement; we’ve tested solutions to those pain points over a period of time; we’ve measured them; we’ve seen what works and what doesn't work; and we’re very confident that we have a set of investments and changes and enhancements to our store that the customers have reacted positively to and will react positively too.

I’ll cover a few pain points. The first one they told us was navigation. Your stores are hard to navigate. It's hard to find product in our stores. We’ve created a digital experience that hundreds of thousands of our customers use every day in our stores to locate product by isle and bay. And what we’re going to do during our investment program is to enhance those digital experiences and then overlay physical improvements to our stores to make our stores easier to shop.

We’ll invest in new navigation elements like an enhanced signing package, it's much more intuitive for the customer and that the customers responded well to. We'll invest in better in-day lighting to make it a more visible and more pleasant shopping experience. Altogether, when we've tested these concepts, our customers give us 30% higher score in terms of satisfaction with respect to how easy we are to shop. We know these investments work and we’re looking forward to roll them out.

Second thing is when they checkout. Our customers say look, we need to get in and out fast and we’re picking up more and more product that we've ordered online in your stores and that's a cumbersome process. So we’re instituting a lot of changes here, but two of note would be a more flexible frontend where we are officially changing on our registers, so they can flex between either been cashier staff or being self checkout. We've also installed lockers in the front of many of our stores. So that our customers don't have to go to the service desk to pickup an online order but can transact and pickup more quickly. And what we see when we implement these changes is we see 200 basis point increase in customer satisfaction with respect to ease of checkout, and a 17% decrease in the amount of time it takes to pickup an online order.

Finally, we are going to implement tools for our associates who are the heartbeat of our company, tools to help them be more confident when they sell to customers. Specifically when an associate handle the customer order today, they have to navigate 10 different systems to manage that order. Through our investment program, we’re going to consolidate those systems into one system, we call it order up. But the vision really is that an associate, a brand-new associate on their first day at the Home Depot, is just as efficient and effective at managing a customer order as a 30 year veteran would be and we'll get there.

Turning to product, we‘re proud of our position as the leading product authority in home-improvement. Our merchants collaborate tirelessly with our vendor partners to bring the leading innovation and the best value to our customers every day. And so during our investment program, we will accelerate the tools that allow our merchants to manage their assortment and their pricing on a different cadence than we've done in the past. Historically, we manage our assortment on a periodic basis. And sometimes, we wait for the signals of deterioration before we begin that review. These tools will allow us to undertake a system of continuous improvement where we don't have to wait for signals or at least we see the beginning of signals and we can react quickly.

In addition to that, part of our job as a merchandising organization is to identify opportunities for new categories where our customers give us the right to win. And as we examine customer behavior over the last few years, we realize that our customers are asking for us to play and granting us a right to win in several categories that are extensions of our traditional decor categories, ranging from interior furniture, to house wares, to tabletop, to linens. And so after we notice these signals, we decided to lean in. Over the past year, we've on-boarded over 180,000 new decor SKUs from 500 new vendor partners on the homedepot.com. We’re very pleased with the results.

And so part of our investment program, we’ll actually accelerate the development of a new interconnected decor experience on homedepot.com. That will allow the customer to shop in a different way than they’re accustomed to with us; so it will allow them to shop by room; it will allow them to shop by look; it will include the latest enhanced photography; and it’s all designed to provide more inspirational experience to our customer when they are shopping with us.

We know that our customer increasingly demand and expect personalized experiences when they interact with us. And when you think about points of interaction with Home Depot, the front door of our store has increasingly become homedepot.com, where our customer begins their purchase journey with us. We know that 60% of all store sales are influenced by digital visit. And so we’re going to put a great deal of emphasis on improving and enhancing these personalized experiences.

I want to give you a few examples of what I mean by personalized experiences. So let’s take three customers that you see on the screen; to the left you see a fluent baby boomer; in the middle, you see one of our professional customers; and then on the right, you see a millennial who also happens to be a first time home owner. When these three go on to homedepot.com to look for a hot water heater, today we provide an experience that’s relatively consistent across all three and yet all three have very different meanings. In the future, we will know these customers. We’ll have targeted them with specific marketing for their needs.

And then once they begin to engage with us, we’ll tailor this experience. For the baby boomer, based on what we know about him, we may bring him immediately to an experience that allows him to quickly shop because we know that his intent is actually to purchase and have a hot water heater installed the same week if not the same day. And so we’ll get hit to that point of installation purchase as fast as we can.

For the pro, we may know that this pro has bought the same exact water heater 500 times this year. And so we're going to bring him to a point in our experience that’s really focused more on price on inventory availability and on delivery windows. And then for our millennial customer, she needs help. She's never done this before. And so we’re going to give her an experience that begins higher up in the funnel with more content around how to think about selecting hot water heater, what size you need, do you need gas or electric, should you select tank or tankless. And so we’ll provide her with the confidence that she needs to make a purchase.

All three of these customers demand differentiated experiences and we intend to build those for them. We will lean into our Pro and services businesses. Our pro-business, our sales to our pro customers, make up 40% of our revenues. Revenues from pro customers have grown consistently above the company average and yet we still only sell an average of about $6,000 in product for pro. We think there is an enormous opportunity to increase the level of engagement with our pro and drive that spend higher. We know that the more points of engagement we have, the more they will spend with us.

Now our investment program really every element of it touches the pro in some way. But I’ll give you a couple examples of how we’re increasing our ability to engage and be relevant with the pro. First, we are increasing our associates’ ability to interact in a more targeted fashion with that pro-customer in the store. On the screen, you see shot of a tool we call my view. Historically, nothing like this existed. But over the past -- the recent past, we have enabled our store associates with this tool; they can look at an individual customer; they can look at their historical spend; they can look at trims in spending; they can also see opportunities and have opportunities brought to them by the tool that seem to be missed opportunities.

For instance, a pro that might be buying paintbrushes and tarps from us, but buying no liquid paint, would actually show-up to our associate and allow that associate to talk to the pro about what we're missing. It also allows us to view how engaged the pro is in our other offerings; are they engaged in our credit programs; do they utilize delivery; do they rent tools from us. The more opportunities we can identify, the more we can increase our engagement level with the pro.

The second example is what we call our B2B Web site. So as part of our investment program, we will build out a user authenticated experience, leveraging the platform of Home Depot.com, which will essentially consolidate all of those capabilities that we will light-up for the pro in one place. You can think of a pro through that portal as having workflow management tools, quoting tools, approval tools, order histories, dynamic order lists, and a repository for all outstanding puts among many, many other capabilities that we’ll provide for that pro. And so we are excited about where we're investing for the pro.

For services, we work with over 100,000 installation partners across the country, installing over 2 million jobs per-year, making us the largest business of that kind in the United States. What our customers have told us is they’re beginning the journey online. Not only do they want to research online, but they want to purchase and book installation online, and we will be investing to light-up that capability.

Finally, supply-chain. One of the core elements of our productivity cycle. We‘ll see $1.2 billion of investment over the next five years as we create what we call one supply-chain. Our goal that we've committed to is to become the fastest most efficient delivery experience in home improvement, and we’re going to do that with a two-sided approach. We think of our supply chain in two pieces; the upstream piece, which flows product to our stores and our direct fulfillment centers; and a downstream piece, which deliver product from our stores or our fulfillment centers to our customers’ homes or jobsite.

With respect to upstream, we've been investing in this platform for over 10 years, optimizing the flow of products and optimizing our cost and our supply chain. We have a true competitive advantage with respect to upstream operations. There is still a tremendous amount of room for improvement as we continue to mechanize and automate our upstream activities. We will further position ourselves as cost advantage in our space. We’ll take that competitive advantage and leverage it into the development of downstream operations. So currently we have four independent disparate downstream delivery operations. Through our investment program, we’re going to build one integrated downstream supply chain with five components and there are really two goals here. The first goal is that we will be able to reach 90% of the U.S. with next day or same day capability. The second goal is to remove a lot of the operational burden of delivery from our stores. In fact, we expect to remove the majority of delivery operations from stores in our top 40 markets.

And if you think about it, stores are really not the most efficient means of picking, staging and then executing a delivery. When we remove that activity from the stores and put it in the lowest-cost environment possible that freeze up labor and other resources that we can shift the customer service in the store. And so we are excited about the investment program with one supply-chain. We believe that we will bring a differentiated delivery capability that will be the fastest and most efficient in home improvement.

Finally, we're going to continue our focus on productivity. Productivity drives the economic engine of the Home Depot. And it’s a discipline that we are going to stay true to throughout our investment program. We have two virtuous cycles. The first is the virtuous cycle of productivity and cost of goods sold. The second is the productivity cycle of operating expenses. These cycles allow us to reinvest in the form of value to our customer. And we believe they are essential to our market leadership as these into future.

So bringing it all together, we believe we will create enormous value for our customers, our shareholders and our associates through this investment program from 2017 to 2020 of a range of 4.5% to 6% compound annual growth. 6% case would take us to $120 billion by 2020. We’ve established operating margin guidance of between 14.4% and 15% for the year 2020. And if you think about it, these targets really reflect the power of our economic model. In an environment where we are doubling our investment over the next three years; in a low case, we will maintain our operating margin; in the high case, we will extend it to 15%. And finally, if we deliver on these operating targets, we now expect to deliver return on invested capital of above 40% by 2020.

So thank you very much for the opportunity to speak today. And I'm looking forward to taking any other questions.

Budd Bugatch

We will do that at the breakout. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.