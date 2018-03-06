Carl Icahn's Sale Of The Manitowoc Company

A discussion of post-earnings drift and why that could play into insiders holding off for a few days before selling.

We analyze Carl Icahn's recent sale of Manitowoc in the context of his purchase price and the valuation of the company.

Last Friday, Michelle Leder of Footnoted.com reached out to me on Twitter asking for my opinion about Judd Legum's story about noted investor Carl Icahn dumping "$31.3 million of stock in a company heavily dependent on steel last week, just days before Trump announced plans to impose steep tariffs on steel imports."

I read the story, checked out the 13D filing the story was referring to and then pulled up all insider transactions for The Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) on my website. An investor that acquires more than 5% of a company's stock is required to file a schedule 13D or 13G. You can read the detailed requirements for filing these forms here. The sales listed in the 13D filing occurred between February 12th and 22nd with a majority being sold on February 21st and 22nd.

Another executive at the company, SVP Human Resources & Administration Thomas G. Musial, also sold stock at around the same time. Reviewing Mr. Musial's sales, it was clear that his sales followed option exercises. While other company executives chose to exercise options and not sell their stock, he sold a portion of his stock.

The close proximity of both the Icahn and Musial transactions made me look into when the company reported results and as I suspected, both these transactions followed the release of fourth quarter results by Manitowoc on February 8th. Companies usually have a self-imposed quiet period where company insiders are not allowed to buy or sell stock for a period of time before and after earnings are announced. The period before earnings could be as much as four to six weeks depending on when the quarter ended and when earnings are announced.

The period after could be up to 48 hours to allow the market to fully digest the earnings announcement but there are no steadfast rules for the length of this quiet period. This is why we see a spike in insider activity in the middle of each calendar quarter. Since some companies adopt a fiscal year that differs from a calendar year, there is some distribution of insider transactions across the other months.

Icahn's original 13D filing was on December 29, 2014 detailing several purchases of Manitowoc stock, the purchase of call options and the sale of put options (a bullish bet). Anyone who wants to understand Icahn's position has to review the original 13D and all the amendments filed since then.

You can find a filtered list of 13D filings from EDGAR here and a filtered list of 13G filings for Manitowoc here. On a split-adjusted basis, by the end of January 2018, the stock had more than doubled from Icahn's purchase and I can see how he could have been keen on selling. Despite the pullback in the stock by the time he started selling, the stock was still trading at a rich multiple of nearly 29 times EBITDA.

The author of the article responded on Twitter and wrote a follow-up story quoting James D. Cox, "a professor at Duke Law (who) has been teaching and writing about insider trading law for nearly 50 years." According to the follow-up story Professor Cox found Icahn's trades “awfully suspicious” and (felt that it) “unquestionably” warrants a federal investigation. The basic premise of this follow-up article appears to be that timing of the sale looks suspicious because Icahn did not sell immediately after the earnings call but waited several days after the call to sell. Quoting from the article:

There was a February 8 earnings call where Manitowoc revealed that it had missed its projections on earnings. But Cox noted that Icahn did not begin selling his stock after the call, instead waiting several additional days. Cox called the delay “an interesting factor.”

Academic research has shown that it can take up to several days or weeks for the market to fully react to earnings announcements (post-earnings drift). With a majority of trading done by machines now it is likely that some of this post-earnings drift has been arbitraged away and the period has shortened. However, it makes sense that the quiet period at companies could extend to several days after earnings are announced and may not end immediately after the announcement. Even Seeking Alpha has a 72-hour rule for authors where they cannot trade in the security they are writing about for 72 hours after the article is published.

Given the media exposure these sales have received, there is bound to be an investigation into them. I have no great affinity for the current administration or Carl Icahn but I feel spurious investigations into events based on what appears to be circumstantial evidence distracts from more important matters.

Insider purchases that are unrelated to tax planning and company incentive awards are relatively straightforward to understand. The insider either feels their stock is undervalued or is attempting to signal the market. Insider sales can occur for a variety of reasons and are much harder to analyze. I feel this sale by Carl Icahn (not technically an insider sale) is similarly difficult to analyze and jumping to conclusions without a nuanced understanding of the various factors that may be at play is unwarranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.