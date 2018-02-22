UCB's (UCBJF) CEO Jean Tellier on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UCB S. A. (OTCPK:UCBJF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Antje Witte - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jean Tellier - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Dhaval Patel - Head of New Meds and Chief Scientific Officer

Dominique Baeten - Head of the New Patients Emissions, Energy Unit

Detlef Thielgen - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Emmanuel Caeymaex - Head of Immunology Patient Value Unit

Analysts

Peter Verdult - Citi

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Wimal Kapadia - Bernstein

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Simon Baker - Exane BNP Paribas

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Jean-Jacques Le Fur - Natixis

Sandra Cauwenberghs - KBC Securities

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the UCB 2017 Full-year Financial Results Conference Call.

Antje Witte

Thank you very much, So a warm nice good morning from my side and good afternoon, welcome to our full-year to the earnings call.

Thank you very much, and I'm now handing over to Jean-Christophe.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Antje. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome for our full-year results of 2017 and as you have already seen in our press release we are very pleased about our '17 results which reinforce our foundations for our future growth and creating value for the patients and for our shareholder. You see here the planning and the agenda for this afternoon to remind predictions I will hand over to Dhaval Patel, our new Head of New Meds and Chief Scientific Officer, he will go in a little bit deeper into the pipeline.

And then we will move to the bimekizumab Phase IIb to be results that we have been happy to report last year and Dominique Baeten our new Head of the new Patients Emissions in the Energy Unit will comment further on these results. And then with that we will go back on the numbers and provide you all of the lights that you need to understand what we have been able to deliver this year.

And then after my conclusion we will move into the Q&A as Antje have mentioned. For the Q&A we have here on the table also Emmanuel Caeymaexm, our Head of Immunology and Jeff Wren, Head of Neurology who will be able of both to answer your questions on their going interest.

So, with that in mind I will like to start immediately and if you remember our strategy at UCB our aim is really to create value for the patients and making sure that we contemplated focus everything we are doing on that to the first to be able to create more value for patients. How we plan to do that it's quite simple on the paper objective is to better connect the patient to the science and by doing so creating relative differentiating scientific strategies that can then lead to differentiated solutions that can be delivered for the patients.

In 2017, we have been able already to deliver some nice examples of each of these steps and this is what you see on the slide that I would like to comment quickly. From better connection between the patients and the science you have here two examples at the two extreme of our pipeline. One is Cimzia already on the marketplace, but here because of a better understanding of the need of pregnant women and being able to connect that with the unique specificity of Cimzia, we have been able to build clinical trials that lead to label in Europe and soon we hope in the US of Cimzia for women of childbearing age. Emmanuel may answer your questions later on.

On the other extreme of this spectrum, at the very early stage, by also better connecting certain patients to our science, we have been able to add in our pipeline a very innovative tau antibody and Baeten will comment on this one, a little bit later.

Now as I am thinking about the ability to connect the science with our solution, two examples here in 2017. One is bimekizumab and you have seen that the ability to have a dual targeted antibody against two interlocking 7A and F allow us to get a good clinical outcome and Dominique will comment on that. On efficacy, our high-drug resistant new class molecule, padsevonil, has also achieved in 2017 very good results on the Phase 2, which with the pre and post-synaptic activity provide us hope for better activity for refractory patients.

And last but not least if I’m thinking about how to better connect our solutions to the patients you see here – different approach that can also help and be very innovative. One is the ability in 2017 to get new indications, monotherapy for Briviact as well pediatric indications for epileptic patients with Vimpat without doing clinical trials but just by using advanced analytics and extrapolation of our data that have helped us to get these indications much earlier compared to the classical rollout of new indications in lifecycle of new drugs.

And also, if I am thinking about advanced analytics by leveraging the data that we have in the U.S. in particular we had been able to define with Georgia Tech, an algorithm that can predict for epileptic patients what is the best next treatment for them. So, you see here in a very quick summary few of 2017 achievements which are not yet fully translated in the numbers but give you a sense of where we are focusing on from patients to science, science to solution and solutions back to patients, that we continue to deliver superior value for them. Now we are very pleased that by executing on this the strategy, we have been able in 2017, to achieve our target and to deliver on all of our commitments.

And you can see that the number that we have been to deliver are linked first to our core products, Cimzia, Vimpat, Keppra, Briviact and Neupro. You see that our core products represent now 3.6 billion of sales and has been able to grow plus 13%.

Secondly, we build our future and prepare our pipeline and continue to advance and mature our pipeline. Bimekizumab, positive Phase IIb; EVENITY, top line results of ARCH and the signing in the European Union at the end of 2017. But we also are very pleased with the richness of our pipeline moving forward and now it's more than – in our pipeline to-date to deliver future growth.

We had done that by executing on our strategy that continue to focus on the areas where we think we can provide different provide differentiation and try to partner where we think we are not in our core business. And in ‘17, as you have seen, we have able to out license Xyzal as an OTC treatment in allergy in the US. And that has been done in ‘17 as well as we have acquired a company in the US named Beryllium that will strengthen our scientific platform.

And finally, after we have increased our financial outlook in ‘17 twice, we have been able to reach our latest one and to deliver a year in advance our EBITDA ratio that we promised to you five years ago already.

So, you see there are lots of positive events in ‘17, a lot of improvement and progress that has been done, that has led to these results.

And with this in mind, I would like now to hand over to Dhaval that will go deeper in our pipelines. Dhaval?

Dhaval Patel

Thank you, Jean-Christophe. It’s my great pleasure to speak with you today about R&D at UCB. I joined UCB in October of 2017 and have been positively surprised by the quality of science that I saw in the robust molecule generation engine that exists here. The scientists are excellent, engaged and enthusiastic. So, I am really happy to have joined. And I would like to provide some of my observations and speak to some of the projects to highlight our strategy moving forward.

This slide shows the status of our clinical development pipeline as it stands today. UCB is a global leader in epilepsy and we want to build on this and keep the leadership position. Currently we have new two new molecules in clinical testing of epilepsy; Padsevonil, which JC has already talked about, is a unique molecule with a dual mode of action that’s in Phase 2b for drug resistant focal onset seizures in adults. And I am going to speak to the mode of action shortly.

Radiprodil is a new Phase 2 entrant and it’s an adaptive Phase 2 clinical trial and subject to drug resistant infantile spasms, and we think this is an important unmet medical need. We believe this molecule can also expand into other indication.

Enthusiastic about the potential of both of these molecules to meet unmet medical needs in patients with epilepsy. Our goal is to build on our neuroscience franchise by expanding in movement disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. While we already have a presence in Parkinson’s disease with Neupro, we are planning studies in not only Parkinson’s disease which is caused by misfolding of the protein alpha-synuclein but also in the so called tauopathies such as progressive super nuclear palsy and Alzheimer's disease that are caused by misfolding of the tau protein.

Currently the alpha-synuclein aggregation blocker UCB0599 is progressing very nicely in Phase 1 trial and we anticipate that this will continue. Today, we disclosed the entry of UCB0107 which is a monoclonal antibody targeting tau into the UCB pipeline. I will describe this molecule shortly.

We are bullish about our immunology pipeline also. My colleague Dominique Baeten will soon provide insights into bimekizumab, which is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes both IL-17A and IL-17F. While we have several novel molecules in early stages of development for immunological disease, I want to highlight the status of rozanolixizumab, okay, I’m going to call this rozumab from now on, too hard to say rozanolixizumab, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting FcRn with potential efficacy in a variety of disease such as immune thrombocytopenia and gravis.

UCB also has a strong biologics platform and that is a core value driver for our pipeline. It’s partially exemplified by bimekizumab, rozumab and UCB0107. These are all high-quality biologics molecules, but I’d like to briefly introduce the proprietary multi-specific biologics platform with the first molecule UCB0159, which is directed against TNF-alpha, IL-17A, IL-17F and albumin.

First of all, padsevonil. In epilepsy seizures are driven by over activity at certain types of neurological synapses. These are the connections between nerve cells. There are two main types of connections or synapses that are involved in seizures and they transmit signals through GABA, which is also gamma-Aminobutyric acid for the scientists amongst you, and/or glutamate. Most anti-epileptics target either GABA or glutamate signaling, but not both.

For example, benzodiazepines work on the GABA receptor and the SV2A modulators like Keppra and Briviact work by exhibiting the release of neurotransmitters such as glutamate. Padsevonil, which was previously called 3942, is also called [indiscernible] because it inhibits both pre and post-synaptically, is a dual SV2A modulator and GABA-A receptor inhibitor that shown efficacy in highly drug resistant epilepsy. What’s highly drug resistant. These are individuals who have failed four different antiepileptics and have four or more seizures or we put this quite a lot. And as shown efficacy in this indication so far. We believe this will be an important component of our armamentarium against epilepsy moving forward.

Neurodegenerative diseases are an important area of unmet medical need and represents a large economic burden. Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most prevalent of these diseases and they have been many attempts and recent failures in our attempts to combat this disease. Most of the failures have targeted amyloid beta or A beta whether by antibodies or small molecule inhibitors beta-secretase also known as BACE.

There remains hope that targeting the tau molecule will be effective that have been two hypotheses for Alzheimer’s disease: The A-beta hypothesis and the tau hypothesis. Tau 1 is still relevant. Recent scientific evidence is a large that is relatively new that small attributes of cow that are released from dying neurons can propagate the disease by spreading to and infecting other neurons. This let us to believe that in antibody-based approach to prevent the spread of these tau seeds could be effective in tau hypothesis.

So, we developed UCB 0107 specifically to prevent the strategy of this human tau seeds, and we did that by collecting human samples from patients with all timer's disease and with progressive super nuclear policy and use them to identify the antibodies that would prevent their spread. We believe that this molecule has a competitive advantage to others in the clinic and could be best-in-class because of these properties. We are enthusiastic about it and announce that it's entered in the Phase 1 clinical studies and we have the plans to develop in PSP and Alzheimer's disease.

Rozumab is an anti FCRN molecule and antibody that works by lowering levels of pathogenic antibodies. And our aim is to replace costly and burdensome therapies like plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulin or IV/IG. These are for IgG autoantibody-mediated diseases such as immune thrombocytopenia, ITP, myasthenia gravis and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, let's call that CIDP.

And we've trusted the molecule in both the IV and subcutaneous formats and it has excellent drug like properties. We've moved forward with the subcutaneous format and already have the positive proof of concept in ITP that doses up to 7 milligrams per kilogram. We're proceeding with higher doses in ITP and expect the final read out around midyear. We also have an ongoing Phase 2a study in myasthenia gravis after complete in September of 2018. Rozumab really is a good molecule, it's effective and is generating a lot of interest in community.

Finally, I'd like to briefly speak about our biologics platform and have been very impressive with the capabilities. Bimekizumab, in particular is as an excellent example of the power of the biologics platform to generate unique high-quality molecules. It's been relatively straightforward in the industry to generate antibodies to IL-17A, such as antibodies to hire such as expected secukinumab and ixekizumab also known as Cosyntex and Taltz.

In addition of IL-17A alone has been sufficient to treat diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. However, these molecules do not inhibit another iso-formal that I've seen called out 17-F. we believe that it will be more as beneficial to inhibit those than IL-17A alone and dominate what will describe that.

And lastly with the platform the scientist was able to engineer a molecule that really could inhibit both ANF and this is truly bio-engine bearing feet.

Expanding on the team of improved efficacy by engineering on additional therapeutic principles we use the UCB proprietary platform to generate a molecule UCB 0159 with three different principals including the IL-17A plus F inhibitor, and anti-TNF [mobility] and an albumin binder to provide longer half-life. This molecule is progressing well through Phase 1 and bodes well for the small type specific format, and we hope to bring several such molecules in the pipeline in the years to come.

Now I would like to handover to Dominique Baeten who will speak about bimekizumab in clinical trials.

Dominique Baeten

Thank you very much Dhaval. It’s my pleasure to share with you the top line data of the three Phase IIb trials with bimekizumab in three related indications in psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis.

Now before going to the trials, just to remind you of the scientific hypothesis underlying this clinical development program. As indicated by Dhaval, blocking IL13A has proven efficacy in a number of conditions related to skin and joints. Our scientific hypothesis here is based on the fact that IL13F and IL13A are twin cytokines, they are produced by the same cells expressed in inflamed tissue which drives downstream inflammatory pathways both in skin and in joints.

So, it's therefore that we hypothesize that in situations where our 13A blockade may have an impact on the confirmation, its dual blockade of AL15F on top AL17A could leads to improve therapeutic efficacy and a deeper response both for skins and foot joints and targeting IL13A alone. And that’s why as just explained by the fellow scientists, developed a monoclonal antibody, which blocks specifically and completely both IL17F and IL17A.

That we translated this scientific hypothesis into the clinic by doing a number of experiments, summarize on this slide and recently published in the Annals of Rheumatic diseases. This includes a series of preclinical experiments with patient samples, where we consistently observe that choosing bimekizumab suppressed inflammation more profoundly than blocking [Technical Difficulty].

More importantly with the formed proof of concept of psoriatic arthritis and we share the topline data, with you in June 2016. While we treated patients as weeks two, three and six with bimekizumab and looked at the joint and skin responses at week 8. And as you can see, we obtained stringent ACR50 responses in 40% of the patients already at week 8, the further increase to 57% which was maintained through the end of this study, at week 20, and in parallel, we obtained already 87% PASI90 response of the skin already at week eight again maintains up to week 20.

So, this trial from the base of the Phase IIb development program with the design summarized in this slide. I just want to highlight a few points that are important when we will try to interpret the top line data.

First, all three trials are robust, not only in terms of the number of subjects included, but also the type of patients. In particular we included a mixed population of anti-TNF naive patients, as well as anti-TNF incomplete responder patients. Historically, many trials exclude the lateral population because they have notoriously hard to treat. Here, based on a scientific hypothesis and considering the unmet need we decide to include these patients.

The second point is that, of course these trials were a placebo controls but as you will see the placebo responses are low, the importance here is that the real value of bimekizumab is best established by looking at the difference between bimekizumab and placebo, rather than by interpreting the crude bimekizumab data in isolation.

And finally, in line with our hypothesis on that of response and speed of response with very stringent clinical efficacy endpoints already at week 12 at this is most relevant to patients, to healthcare providers as well as to payers.

As you know, the psoriasis trial read out in July 2017 according to plan. The two other trials went out in December 2017 approximately six months ahead of schedule.

So, with this, let’s move to the trial data and let’s start with psoriatic arthritis. So, this is the active trial including 206 patients with active psoriatic arthritis. Again, I emphasize that this is a mixed population of anti-TNF naïve and anti-TNF incomplete responder patients. And the primary endpoint was ACR50 response at week 12.

Now the trial reached its primary endpoint, it established a clear dose response. And as you can see on this trial, we have seen up to 46% ACR50 at week 12 with bimekizumab versus only 7% in placebo, meaning an effect size of 39%.

Similarly, for the skin in the same trial, we see a clear effect size between bimekizumab and placebo at 12 weeks using again a very stringent endpoint PASI90 which means 90% skin clearance. Finally, there were no new or unexpected safety signal in this trial.

So, let’s move from psoriatic arthritis to ankylosing spondylitis. The design of this trial is very similar going through 303 patients with active ankylosing spondylitis, again it’s mixed population. The trial met its primary endpoint and demonstrated dose response. Using the ASAS40 endpoint at week 12, this was achieved by up to 47% in the treatment arms compared to 13% in the placebo, again on the effect size which is 34%. Also, in this trial no unexpected or novel safety signals.

Finally, the trial in chronic plaque psoriasis, BE ABLE, 250 patients with active disease, again a mixed population. Here in this trial, dose response was established. And as you can see for PASI90 we had no placebo response at all compared to up to 78% in the bimekizumab dosing arms.

If we go to an even more stringent endpoint which is the PASI100 or complete skin clearance, this was achieved by up to 60% of the patients. And also, in this trial no unexpected or novel safety.

So, in summary, what I showed you here is the results of three robust Phase 2b trials, robust in terms of number and type of patients included, in terms of low placebo responses as well as in terms of stringent and early endpoints.

Also, these studies met primary and secondary endpoints. Most importantly, we had rapid and profound clinical efficacy, clinical relevant endpoints both for joints and for skin. This was very consistent across the three studies already at week 12 and all this with a favorable safety profile.

So, in conclusion, these data support initiation of the Phase 3 programs for clinical differentiation in all three indications. And as you know the Phase 3 program in psoriasis has also already started in December and we are now preparing the initiation of the Phase 3 programs in ankylosing spondylitis as well as psoriatic arthritis.

So, I’ll leave it here for bimekizumab, and I hand over to Detlef for the financial results.

Detlef Thielgen

Thank you very much. I hope you share [indiscernible]. After that, but I hope I can present this, what I believe is a nice set of numbers and get you even a bit more excited about our company.

Let’s look at the financial highlights. Revenue have been up 9% on real rates, 11% on constant rates to more than 4.5 billion. Operating expense has been very well controlled. We have promised you that there are scaling effects that will drive operating expenses down. I think you have seen that and come back to that later. But also, what I would like to point out, we are very stringent allocation of resources and we have been pushing again to funds our strong pipeline in reallocating monies prudently. Both parameters lead to very strong recurring EBITDA of [indiscernible] billion, up roughly 33%, 34% depending on the parameter.

As a result, we are very happy with and as you know, that led also to fulfilling the promise of reaching the 30% threshold EBITDA revenue issue already one-year earlier than promised in our mid-term guidance. The profit of the group with strong 771 million roughly 40% up and core earnings per share with a little on top of that was roughly 30% that was €4.82 per share. Looking a bit more for the details. So, we see what we have been seen across the last year. [indiscernible] together in technology and neurology adding up to 86% of our portfolio with 3.6 billion sales already with our core products, which is a gross of 13%.

When we are looking into more P&L, we not only see strong top-line growth, but we are seeing improvement and acceleration and some of you might remember my term of accelerating two words. This is what you see here, the gross margin is improving towards 74%. The operating expense is going down with 48% and we reach the 30% and made quite an acceleration in all of these three parameters, which should give you a clear understanding that there is a very solid and continuous basis that also will not end tomorrow.

When you look back to top-line and when you look back to profitability and look back five years, you see a profound growth of roughly 10% [Technical Difficulty] nearly more than 25% on EBITDA in average.

This is very strong performance and has led to an opportunity now been able to have strong cash flows and by the reduction of the debts which was the company will also by being able to let go some of our more mature products having the significant financial flexibility to compliment selectively to our strong internal pipeline. Something that's we are expecting to do to drive force drivers for the pattern expiry phase in 21 to 24 but also beyond the first long-term sustainability.

Let me capture quickly the 2007 financial targets it's always nice when you can protect masters things and as you see strong in our guided parameters on the left side revenue, rEBITDA and core EPS. I mentioned that before we have been delivering on our midterm guidance power meter with the EBITDA to net debt ratio already achieve two years ahead of targets and now being around 0.4 which does means very low leverage. Now has achieved one year earlier the rEBITDA revenue target of 3%.

Our outstanding guidance parameters is about reaching 3.1 billion or more by 2020 for CVN and so the interim result is 2.7 billion in 2017 with a 12% growth. And Briviact has been doing very nicely and we come back to that our previous guidance I can say already now was 450 million for peak sales in 2026 and with what we have seen more than 100% close this year we will feeling comfortable to be able to reached up, up a bit.

So, we have timing now really in the phase. They have completed the promises through the most of what you have seen. It's a bit open with CVN, but I hope to, as I have no doubt that we will make that's too but now we are focusing really strongly on driving new growth drivers internally and [Technical Difficulty] adequate to external growth drivers adding for the portfolio or to marketed products, and we have well used our fire power to that.

Just as I heard already from Antje this morning that fire power is something you are interested in, let me just give you an idea what I mean. We always like to stay in investments ways that is always nice in ratio you can calculate for yourself what that would mean, but I want to be very clear on that and shown that in the past. We have no hesitancy to pay the price for the right assets and go temporarily higher on that. I hope that gives a bit of a flavor to that topic.

Now having said that let's look into this next phase and will start this 2018 and the financial outlook and then I will add the new midterm guidance. This is the guidance as well as the outlook, it is sufficient what I had said that we will use our capacity driving new growth drivers and strengthening sustainability.

Having said that, the environment has also change and unfortunately the U.S. dollar has weakened so that has also an impact.

Let’s start with revenue. We guide on the revenue of 4.5 billion to 4.6 billion, this is based on continued strong growth of core products. It takes participation, if you want to make sense out of that and say what is the quality of this guidance for revenue that we had one-time effects in 2016 and that we have a weaker U.S. dollar that we are facing in 2018 compared to 2017.

With that you would roughly see a growth underlying around mid-single-digit, which is around the market gross and as we are growing with mature products on a time basis, we feel that it's very relevant. The rEBITDA is around EUR1.3 billion to EUR1.4 billion, here highlights to keep in mind is that after having send 23.3% in RMB in 2017 our guidance for 2018 is around 26 plus minus 1%.

What does it mean, it does mean that we are putting 3 percentage points on top of the 30% and in terms of having cover for it and we can only afford that as you see in this guidance? When we are still continuing to improve our otherwise performance in scaling effect and efficiency. So here we are doing reinvestment to mid-term performance. I am personally very happy about and I think we will create a lot of value.

Core EPS is by calculation, I mean out of that, we are guiding on €430 to €470, the expected underlying tax ratio was in the low 20s. As you know we are enjoying a lot of different tax reforms the ones that had been instrumental for us is U.S., Belgium and UK and I am very happy to go more in detail on that, not a lot of impact in 2017 because there were compensating impact, there will be probably a two digit million impact positive in 2018, for you the easiest would be just thinking about low 20s and if you want now moving to the mid-term on to keep taxes in mind fluctuating around the low 20s for the next few years, before we see the full benefits of our portfolio and the patent boxes that we enjoy in the years after than I think your model will be in good shape.

Let’s go into the guidance target for 2018. We have chosen 21 because we think its most credible view to do it well. It is the yield where the first product is running out of patent but its most of them so we can still keep them well calculated and well stimulated and we feel very comfortable that after some use of more fluctuation in terms of rEBITDA and more investments into our mid-term growth that we will be able to get the revenue ratio back to 31% which we feel is a likely competitive ratio that we have been shooting for and then we will go with the next guidance knowing at that time how the portfolio composition is and what the market development at that time has done.

I mentioned before that there will be a new guidance on Briviact. We are very, very positive about the development of the product. We are now feeling comfortable about raising this peak year’s guidance to more 600 million in 2026 which not only has a positive impact in the coming years but also in the years of the present. It will help us to mitigate that from internal resources.

So, having said that, I hope you got the impression that we are in good shape, not only in terms of our underlying products, of our underlying cost management and allocation, but also in terms of the strategic flexibility and that we are prepared and focused on driving this growth for the mid-term that we all need to achieve.

With that, I’m happy to hand over to Jean-Christophe.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Detlef. As you have seen strong performance in ‘17, both from a top and bottom-line perspective, very disciplined resources allocations and optimizations of all of the different performance index that leads to these results and this updated guidance for the 2021 and furthermore. And I hope that the view that you got from Dhaval and Dominique about the rich pipeline and the quality of the science give us also a flavor of our level of confidence in the future.

We do think that our patient value strategy is for us the way to sustain both growth and success for the company. And as you see here, we define value by three components, differentiated outcome for the patients which means focusing on innovations in science and ability to translate science into clinical differentiation, best experience for the patients and ability for the patient that needs our drug to get access to this. This is the drivers of sustainable growth. And by leveraging that both internally and externally, we think it’s the best way for us to deliver value for the shareholders and continue the successful road that we have ahead up to now.

So, with that, I would like to hand over to Antje and open for the Q&A session. Thank you very much.

Antje Witte

Thank you very much. May I ask the moderator to start the Q&A session?

Peter Verdult

And thanks, Detlef, for the commentary around the midterm guidance. I have a number of questions but thankfully about four of them are just requiring a one-word or one-line response, so bear with me. JC, on the Cimzia Phase III data in non-radiographic axSpA, could you just be a little more precise when would you expect data this year?

Secondly, Detlef, your annual report shows that the about 40 million euros of development and premarketing costs to romo. Can you give us a sense of what the P&L will carry in 2018 in terms of romo related costs?

Thirdly when we think about your commentary on the mid-term guidance, should we assume that you are now going to develop bimekizumab on your own? Or are you still seeking a partner?

And then lastly, more broadly, JC, could you remind us of the scope and size of your M&A operations with respect to addressing the CVN template? Thank you.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Peter. Emmanuel, do you want to start on the Cimzia development plan with the non-radiographic axSpA.

Emmanuel Caeymaex

Thank you for this question. So just as a reminder for everyone. The non-radiographic axSpA study that is running with Cimzia has for purpose enabled this product to be the first product with an indication for non-radiographic axSpA in the United States. And we were expecting results in summer time.

Peter Verdult

You want to comment also on bimek development?

Emmanuel Caeymaex

Yes. I think so for bimekizumab we are moving forward with moving rapidly into the Phase 3 study. In function of how the environment evolves, we may decide to search a partner or not. I mean, currently the level of differentiation that we’re seeing with the drug convincing us to move forward quickly and reap as much value as possible with the data.

Peter Verdult

Thank you. Detlef, on the P&L around romosozumab?

Detlef Thielgen

Yes. As you can imagine, we are preparing for success and therefore spending what you need to spend to prepare for launch that is quite a sizeable amount in the high-double-digit millions, low triple-digits millions together with our partner Amgen. And as we move [ph] fee data points only throughout the year or late in the year I expect that we will fully spend this money.

Jean Tellier

Peter on the question on the scope and the potential of the acquisition, let me comment on that quickly. First of all, I think that you got a clear view that our main objective remains in our execution of our strategy to continue to develop investing our pipeline. And by doing so, we are aiming to focus on this pipeline both internally and externally some of the assets maybe in the future, be better hold or extract better value if we partner externally from our own science. So, we have seen that in the past to certain extent, we will continue to look at.

From an external potential asset acquisition. The objective here is first to make sure that we would be able to build and strengthen our capabilities as we have done in the past with assets that Dhaval mentioned on the MTF alpha-synuclein, for example, that came from outside.

So, we always want to continue to complete our pipeline with product and assets we can add to what we have without building infrastructure or which require capabilities because, basically our aim is to continue to develop with our own developed capability what we have today but not more. And the nice thing as Detlef mentioned is now we have the strategy flexibility to do this and we still have at the time to get the right asset at the right moments to fulfill our growth and potentially adds to our internal growth and reduce our risk by doing so.

Peter Welford

Firstly, on padsevonil [indiscernible] can I just outline, are the endpoints we are using in the Phase 2b the same endpoints they would be required by regulated in a pivotal study and I guess the follow-question therefore is it's a data of positive and what could you and all other data could you need to be able to go through the regulators with that trial and does the long-term safety trial which I think is 2026 so instance part I guess need to read out before you can go to regulator of ours as.

Then just moving to the office on Nuclear I wanted if you can just comment is 0599 I think it is that part of the same collaboration as 1332 before that with Neuropore? Or what's the status and then what happened to 1332 can I ask and as your earlier out sign you can program and how do you it is comment showing and how with that program is differentiated versus some of the some of the competing programs like you did with the dense tau-antibody.

And then finally just on the second half rest of the world Keppra sales member that was very high and strong and the as first half rose to the second half. I wanted if you can just give us some insight into this is what have with the facing their investible or cap burn how we should think about in the future?

Jean Tellier

Jeff can you answer the Keppra and the padsevonil.

Jeff Wren

Sure. I start with padsevonil and its outline however we are looking at so looking at refractory patients, and that's what Dhaval mentioned earlier, basically talking about a patient failing 2 antiepileptics, and looking at our [Technical Difficulties] selling 4 antiepileptics procedures per week moving into the Phase 2b it will be similar and we will still be targeting a refractory population looking at patients set out for antiepileptics but also patients could add four seizers more per month. So, we open at some that's still what's in the refractory population and just as a reminder the refractory population is roughly 30% of all epilepsy patients.

Looking at safety trial, that will continue but we will be ready to go with safety at time of closure of Phase 3 which we now are trying to accelerate and so that's where we stand there.

Looking at Keppra we had some strong growth in the U.S. but you mentioned international markets so we see the majority of our growth occurring in Japan and China for it is an actively promoted market continuing to gain patient value and market share so that's why are seeing these types of strong results within the international markets platform.

Jean Tellier

So yes, to answer your question both molecules are with collaboration with Neuropore. The former one is a first generation, the current one that's being developed is second generation and we will continue with this one and not the former.

Peter Welford

You like just going back for a minute to that 7 or 8 the Phase IIb could be pivotal? Are you saying that there will be another Phase III after this but you've been the safer dates to do?

Jean Tellier

We hope this Phase IIb to be pivotal and followed by accelerating plan.

Q – Richard Vosser

Just a question on UCB159, just thinking about where you are going to try and position this product in the immunology class. We obviously saw Cimzia in collaboration or in combination with the bimekizumab showed no effect in RA. So just thinking about how we should think about targeting of this molecule and also for psoriasis, whether you can generate superiority given the very good data with IL17 or IL23 as alone?

Second question, just on the outcome on this tau product just and linking it to R&D spend. So those are very expensive studies once we get the pivotal end of development. So just how should we think about the R&D spend going forward, you have given us guidance on 2018, but should that be a slight decline still further when thinking about the 31% rEBITDA target.

And also linked just obviously very good gross margins improvement, could you give us an idea in 2017, could you give us an idea with Cimzia where you are in terms of manufacturing Cimzia in house versus with Lonza and the improvement of the gross margin that you are seeing through that process of bringing it in house.

And then just one final clarification question, I think unfortunately Detlef, you cut out when you gave us the sort of M&A capacity at least on my line cut out, giving the M&A capacity in terms of the ratio for net debt to EBITDA and those sort of ratios, could you just go through those again that will be very useful. Thanks very much.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Richard, and maybe I can ask Detlef to start to reformulate this answer as well as midyear going into the R&D spend and what’s we plan to do in difference indications and then I will suggest we move to Dhaval for the pipeline questions and close with the Cimzia manufacturing question with Emmanuel.

Detlef Thielgen

Very happy to do so. Let’s go back to the question of firepower. My comment was around that what we would feel really comfortable with is, the 2:1 ratio which is investment rate, as you can imagine that is the easiest than most cost-efficient way to refinance yourself.

However, as we have done in the past, if the right effort comes, we are willing to pay the price for the right efforts and also temporarily going beyond that and we have seen in the past that we are moving temporarily quite significantly beyond that.

Going into the gross margin and the question. What flexibility, is there still, yes we have upgraded our plant in Switzerland, have been in situation really to see the gross margin further improving that will take probably a place visibly not before 2019 because had inventories up, so an effect that is visible and we are here talking always not the full percentage points but we are talking fractions of percentages points and that’s the percentage points that will be visible after that.

And in terms of the R&D spend, we have been looking at our full programs, always from what is maximizing the value of these programs. And that can lead to doing it ourselves or partnering. And as you know, from the past, we have been always been very conscious in these decisions and have made sure that R&D spend is in a reasonable range to obtain a profitability that is giving us the continuous improvement, also of our strategic and financial flexibility.

Dhaval Patel

So very good question for UCB0159. As you have noted and previously dual IL-17A and TNF inhibitors have been tested in rheumatoid arthritis, primarily some with marginal benefit, most with little at all. One of our hypothesis is that there are diseases which will benefit and those are primarily spondyloarthropathies today, which is a place we are very interested in. We believe there are other indications that we are doing translational research on to identify but initially it will likely be spondyloarthropathies.

Wimal Kapadia

A couple, please. So just first on bimekizumab. You’ve clearly shown very good data to date. I guess my question is, how can bimekizumab compete? Competitors have a lot of long-term data. They are penetrating quite nicely and it’s quite a competitive market. So, is there a risk investing heavily in a product that will not return as much as a strong profile such as that?

And then following on from there, could you just talk a little about the differences in efficacy response between the anti-TNF naïve and anti-TNF incomplete responders from the Phase 2 study so far?

And then on Briviact, could you just give us some comments around what you’re seeing in the market today to give you confidence in increasing your peak sales guidance? Is it volume, is it pricing, it is a combination of both, any comments there will be great. Thank you.

Jean Tellier

Yes, thank you for your question. So, let’s start with psoriasis perhaps. And indeed, psoriasis conducts [ph] a lot of innovation. There's a few key trends in the psoriasis market. First, whilst we've moved from an ambition to reduce the skin symptoms from 25% to 90%, so that’s 90%, what patients really want and what we hear from thought leaders is that PASI100 that is completely clear skin is the objective. And so, the new technologies and in particular bimekizumab which is the drug that gets to PASI100 the quickest based on the Phase 2b data, we confirmed in Phase 3 of course, can have a special division there.

Another trend is that dermatologists are increasingly realizing that about a third of their patients that they are treating with biologics actually also suffer from psoriatic arthritis. And Dominique has presented the psoriatic arthritis data earlier which are quite impressive and I think that as the market has more -- and as physicians have more tools at their disposals, they will start segmenting the use of those tools.

And so, for patient suffering from skin and joints, they will probably gravitate towards IL-17s, maybe even still TNF in some cases. Whereas for pure skin symptoms, perhaps for patients that suffer from IBD or other kind of comorbidities, they may want to go to P-19s. Now to prove this, we are starting a head-to-head study against Cosentyx with PASI100s as the primary end points.

And the study starting within the next two to three months. We’ve used advanced modeling and simulation to have the appropriate level of confidence to embark in this study and we believe that such head-to-head study against a potential future standard of care, in addition to those that you’re aware of from clinicaltrials.gov against Stelara and Humira, will provide us with a competitive packet at launch of bimekizumab in psoriasis. In terms of PsA and AS, data are still quite fresh.

So, we are still analyzing and modeling that data. But clearly, as Dominique presented, if you look at its face value numerically, it looks very impressive, especially as patients where prior exposed patients to TNF. In terms of the actual data between the sub-groups, I will leave that to Congress presentation, which we are of course aiming to take place this year. Jeff?

Jeff Wren

Yes. Yes, so looking at the Briviact forecast, one of the reasons we’re confident increasing the guidance over $600 million is it strong uptick [Technical Difficulty]. So, this is a related price, we’ve been able to sort of break-through this access ceiling that we thought would suppress growth at the beginning. And so, if you remember, Briviact is a wonderful SV2A that requires no titration. We knew there would be tremendous patient need, but we also knew it’s difficult to launch in this environment. And so, we’ve seen growth rates that are strong, it’s field also by new indication that have happened more rapidly than how we thought with that extrapolation, it was mentioned earlier. We expect additional indications more quickly into next year perhaps on pediatric in both U.S. and Europe. So, with that in mind this confidence to increase the peak year sales. And remember, we did 87 million extra bidding consensuses, so just a little extrapolation here can also help you see for this product can get.

Thibault Boutherin

So just a follow-up on Keppra and the resilience we saw this year. When you look in the U.S. sales were up by 9% in constant exchange rate, but prescriptions were down 14%. I just wanted to know how we can reconcile that and also your thoughts on the trend next year? And the second question then on romosozumab. Do you have any timeline for U.S. decision and can you give us any update on your interactions with the FDA?

Jean Tellier

Sure. So, let me go ahead and answer the Keppra question. So yes, over the last full year, we’ve seen poor percent of sales of Keppra in the U.S., in particular and this has to do with some of our wholesaler. And so, we see inventory build and we see inventory completed as well allowed this has to do with improving access of Keppra to patients through a wholesaler repackaging platform.

Overall, but we still expect that Keppra see declines single-digit decline in the Europe as well as the U.S. sort of normalizes out overtime and we still expect to see growth this in our international markets. But the reason you’re seeing this variance is due to this build up and depletion over the course of time within the wholesalers right now in the U.S. and as we can if there are no more questions just to remind you the timeline that was already there last year nothing have changed from that some point as you've seen we have filed in Europe and file has been accepted so it's going on the regular process.

On the ACA interactions and the timeline in the next data points will be July this year when we will answer the CRL that we have received last year 2017 now and then from there the FDA [ph] will have roughly there is no really guidance there could be between six months and one year we think should be able to answer to our response. So basically, we continue as planned and the interaction and we answer the question when they come from those Europe and FDA.

Simon Baker

Two, please. Firstly, on the -- going back to the numbers for 2018, I wonder if you could just -- I know you're not going to -- you don't guide on product sales, but I wonder if you could qualitatively tell us if there's likely to be much movement in [indiscernible] income and -- please, and the other revenue lines other than the one-off Xyzal income we saw in 2017. And associated with that, how should we think about the continued evolution of the gross margin? I realize there was a benefit of about 30 basis points in there from the Xyzal income, but should we expect much of an increase similar to the excellent performance in 2017? Some color on that would be very helpful. And then secondly, moving to padsevonil, your previous generations of epilepsy drugs have been more, perhaps, of a -- certainly, structurally, have gradual evolution, whereas padsevonil has this, I think fairly unusual, if not unique, in the days of Xyzal core. So, I wondered if you could give us a bit of a flavor on how it differs from previous plays in the class in terms of PK/PD and also metabolism?

Jean Tellier

I think we can probably both take that and it converts the you are not also very well but I should say I'll take the first step at it. Is that this has been built from the molecules that we do have there and evolution as you have seen there are different chemical series and core but this was really difficult molecules to find. So, thank you for recognizing that. I think that other than that it has great PK/PD characteristics…

Detlef Thielgen

I think there one thing to point here is unlike just adding two products together but we think this is unique about this product is the ability to see the potentiating impact with GABA and SV2A that leads to something that's greater than the sum of its two part and that's the promise of this product is the potentiating impact, of course more work to do but that's what we see that harm is for us is still mechanism of action.

Jean Tellier

Coming back to the numbers I wouldn’t expect the gross margin will be growing as quickly than what we have seen in the last year especially just to remind that there was an impact of other revenues was the checking deal that was very positive and we had quite a substantial growth of the core products, too. I expect the core products to still grow nicely and therefore that is positive side of it, I mentioned that I don’t expect to have major manufacturing impacts on this. But we are doing that now on a bigger base and therefore that does mean we are getting also closer to the gross margins of our core products. So that slows down the growth. So, I would not expect to make a gross on that, a little bit as we always try to gain efficiencies and through the scaling of the product, but not to the extent that we have seen before.

And in terms of the top line, I think I answered it already I expect nice growth from our products. We are getting into a mature phase for most of that, so I am very comfortable with the gross that we have shown up to now and within the market development with what I name a more moderate growth going forward depending on products as there are differences and some will be better than that.

So due to the market development to see how that works, Jeff was pointing out we have these wholesaler revenues coming and going. We have seen that over the last years, so there is a bit of fluctuation, we have been as usually insulating that in so that you don’t -- to look to much into it, but these are fluctuations that can either be positive or negative around the guidance that parameters.

Trung Huynh

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. I have two if I may, certainly in the U.S. there have been changes to co-pay system programs for specialty drugs, where are some plans now no longer allow manufacturer assistance to contribute to the patient's deductible. Can you comment on what you are seeing on this issue, particularly around Cimzia and is there anything you are doing to offset this pressure?

And secondly, can you just give us an update on how Cimzia is managing in the markets where biosimilars are established? Thanks very much.

Dominique Baeten

Trung thank you for your questions. So indeed, in the U.S. we have observed that PBMs are deploying so called co-pay accumulator programs and we are committed to ensure that our patients that are in this pharmacy segments and that are commercially insured and that are filling Cimzia can maintain access to affordable treatment.

So, we are working with all the stakeholders to offer solutions to those patients and for 2018 indeed for those patients that are deemed to be at risk of maximizing the co-pay support before the end of the calendar year, we’ll actually contact them and make sure that new solutions are offered to make sure that there is no disruption in their care.

So that is for the question on the up on the access and the co-pay in the U.S. Now in terms of biosimilars, let me perhaps give you two answers. There is one answer which pertains to Europe and if I looked at Northern Europe, Germany the UK then we have grown by about 10% in those markets in the last year. And that is in the face of connected biosimilar launching and infliximab being kind of entrenched now that as you know mostly used in Crohn's disease in Europe.

So, the reason why we have been able to continue to grow is first because Cimzia is a differentiated product certainly in the field of spondyloarthropathies and physicians recognize the advantages of Cimzia versus etanercept in treating extra-articular manifestations. And so that's been borne through. We've also worked on the quality of the experience from our patients, both with the further roll out of our AutoClicks, patient-preferred brand of auto injector for TNF in Europe, but also with patient support programs.

And finally, of course, the pricing level in the market is starting to modulate, and we are making sure that our value proposition of growth remains competitive.

Now in terms of the US, as you know, the biosimilars that have been launched so far in this category are infliximab biosimilars. And that is actually an opportunity for Cimzia in the in-office administration segment. And so far, that Cimzia is not a long infusion, but it’s a product that can be administered in the practice pretty rapidly.

And with biosimilars launching, you have perhaps an opportunity to loosen the grip that J&J had in that segment and there is an opportunity for us to actually grow our business there and it’s grown well into double-digits last year in the in-office administration segment. So, I would say for now, it’s positive.

Trung Huynh

If I could quickly follow-up on the co-pay assistance program, can you describe what solutions that you are looking at, is it something like a debit card? And are you potentially going to shift any patients to the IV formulation? Thank you.

Jean Tellier

Yes, I can’t do that here and we don’t have an IV formulation of Cimzia. So, we have a lyophilized formulation for in-office injection, but that is not necessarily the solution.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I have a question on romo and two on rozumab. On romo, could you help me understand in what way EMA’s view differs compared to the FDA which allows for filing for approval?

And then on rozumab, could you help us understand what could be behind the reduced potency with the subcutaneous administration as opposed to IV?

And another question, how would you view rozumab’s potency in the different indications that are being tested, so ITP and MG? What IgG reduction do we need to see to get a clinically meaningful effect? Thank you.

Jean Tellier

So, I can quickly answer the question on romo and then I will hand over to Dhaval for the rozumab question. So romo so far, the process with EMA has been the novel process, so we are so far just filed. So, it’s really too early to say what will be the possible interactions on the questions that they may have.

And from an FDA standpoint, it’s on us now that we have received this year and last year and we answer them. So that’s so far where we are. We will have more data points mainly when we will be later in the year and closer to the end of the process when we will get some additional element from them. But so far, the process is exactly as planned, and I have nothing special to report as of difference or elements that may differentiate the perspective of EMA versus FDA versus the product.

Detlef Thielgen

I’m not sure, I fully agree that there are differences in potency, there are differences in PK between intravenous and subcutaneous administration. The data that have been published to date are limited. And what I will say is that when we are ready to disclose the results in mid-year from the higher doses of ITP. I believe you will be okay with that.

Jean-Jacques Le Fur

Jean-Jacques Le Fur from Natixis. A quick question on rozumab. I know that the mechanism of action is completely different from Promacta of Novartis. But how do you view your product compared to Promacta in ITP? Is there any comparison we can make? Or are they totally different in terms of the targets you have? Thank you.

Jean Tellier

Yes. I guess being ex-Novartis, I can comment on that. They are completely different mechanisms of action and I would not equate the two mechanisms.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Very nice presentation and good to see all the early stage progress is moving forward. Just one last question on dapirolizumab, the anti-CD40 ligand antibody. Could you give us an update on the status of that and collaboration basically with Biogen?

Jean Tellier

Certainly, the collaboration with Biogen is an excellent one. I think we have very good relationship. The reason we have not discussed it at the moment is that we are still awaiting the results of the studies and there is nothing new to report.

Jean Tellier

Thank you very much. This concludes today’s question. Thank you very much for listening in for your very excellent question. And for that, you know where to find us. Isabelle and I are available for you by e-mail also. Thank you very much and have a good day. Thank you. Bye, bye.

