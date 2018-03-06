TheStreet's (TST) CEO David Callaway on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Eric Lundberg - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

David Callaway - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Davis - President, Institutional Services

Margaret de Luna - President, Thestreet.com

Analysts

Kara Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Michael Grondahl - Northland Securities

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Welcome to TheStreet's Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. The date of this call is March 6, 2018.

Eric Lundberg

Thank you, [Kevin] and good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today to discuss the TheStreet financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Joining me on the call today is David Callaway, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TheStreet.

Before I begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making forward-looking statements during the course of this call and our actual results could differ materially. Some of the risks and uncertainties that could impact our businesses are included in our 10-K which we filed shortly. In addition, our presentation will include non-GAAP financial measures and we provided reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings press release, which is available on our website.

As you all likely know a few short monthly ago in November, we completed a series of transaction highlighted by the retirement of our Series B preferred stock and the 55 million liquidation preference that went along with it, for 20 million in cash and 6 million in shares of our common stock, which on this day was trading at $0.93.

We also closed a 7.9 million common stock pike at a $1.10 per share with 180 Degree Capital Corp. We also resigned Jim Cramer for another four years. These transactions now offer our board strategic alternatives not previously available to them. This also created significant shareholder value as our stock has risen as we remove the overhang. With the retirement of the company's Series B preferred stock in November of '17 the company recorded a capital contribution attributable to preferred shareholders of 22.4 million resulting in a diluted net income to common stock holders of $0.58 per share and $0.66 per share for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 respectively. This compares to a loss of $0.33 per share and $0.50 per share during the same periods of last year.

Excluding the capital contribution attributable to preferred stockholders, a goodwill impairment in 2016 and other restructuring charges recorded in both years the company recorded fully diluted net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.08 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.08 per share for the full year 2017 as compared to net income of a $0.01 attributable to common stock holders and a net loss of $0.09 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016 respectively. We've now achieved positive net income three quarters in a row and for the full year of 2017 the first positive full year net income in nearly a decade.

Now let's take a look at our total operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year. Q4 continued our forward progress and momentum in turning the business around. Our total revenues for Q4 were 16 million an increase of a 100,000 from Q4 last year. Net income was 3.2 million which represented the third consecutive quarter in 2017 where the company reported net income.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 2.8 million an improvement of 1.6 million from the fourth quarter of last year. Business to business revenue which includes subscriptions, information services and events revenue for our B2B products which consist of the Deal, BoardEx and RateWatch totaled 8.3 million in Q4 up 900,000 or 12% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. B2B revenue continues to grow and now represents over half of our total revenue for the company coming in at 52%.

Year over year revenue growth resulted from increased subscription and information services revenue in the BoardEx and RateWatch businesses of 700,000 and 200,000 respectively. In addition, the Deal also had higher year over year revenue in advertising and events for the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue growth also resulted from FX gains of a 100,000 during the quarter. This was partially offset by lower subscription income of a 100,000 in the Deal.

All of our business and consumer revenue totaled 7.6 million in Q4 a decrease of 800,000 or 10%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. Our B2C business has shown signs of improvement and we have narrowed the losses. For example, in Q4 2016 revenue was down 1.1 million when compared to Q4, 2015.

B2C subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of this year was 4.9 million, a decrease of 0.5 million, or 9% from 5.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. This decrease was primarily attributable to a 12% decline in the weighted average number of subscriptions offset by a 3% increase in the average revenue per subscription. Our average monthly churn improved to 4% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 as our retention efforts have taken hold. So, average monthly churn is improving even though we are increasing our average revenue per subscription by over 3%.

We’ve also in Q4 significantly improved our new order volume as you continue to improve our people and technology. Our bookings and premiums subscriptions have grown five straight months through February 2018. As a result of improved conversion and renewal rates increases in average prices, growth in new orders are deferred revenue has improved significantly. From year-end 2015 to year-end 2016 differed revenue declined 2.3 million.

From December '16 to December '17, one year later, they declined narrowed to less than $300,000. B2C advertising revenue declined 0.5 million or 17%, primarily from the lower advertising generated by repeat advertisers. However, we did see promising growth in B2C events primarily due to the highly successful teaching event hosted by Jim Cramer during the quarter. There are already more similar events in the works for 2018, operating expenses for the fourth 2017 were 15.1 million, as compared to 28.2 million for the fourth quarter of last year.

Q4 this year operating expense included 300,000 of severance charges, whereas Q4 last year operating expenses included an 11.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment, a cumulative adjustment of non-cash depreciation charge of 1.5 million and non-cash reduction of the contingent consideration of 1.8 million from the purchase of MDL in 2014. Collectively I will refer to those of the charges as well as severance of 1.4 million.

Excluding the 2017 severance in 2016 charges severance reversal of the one-time sales tax provision operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2017 decreased 1.4 million or 8% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. So, total expenses excluding one-time charges decreased 8%.

Net income of 3.2 million for the fourth quarter 2017 was an increase of 14.9 million from the prior year period. Excluding the charges and one-time costs recorded during the periods. Net income was 3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 an increase of 3.1 million over the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2017 was 2.8 million compared to 1.2 million from the prior period an increase of 1.6 million. The increase in adjusted primarily resulted from strong B2B revenue growth, primarily subscription revenue in the BoardEx and RateWatch, coupled with lower operating expenses from cost controls instituted over the year, partially offset by declines in B2C subscription revenue. The company reversed its UK operations tax valuation allowance of $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to positive earnings as well as favorable profit outlook of its UK business and recorded a tax credit related to the recently enacted federal tax reform of $700,000.

Turning to the full year results. For the full year 2017 revenues were $62.5 million a decrease of $1 million or 1.6% less than the same period 2016. Net income was $2.6 million which represents the first reported full year net income for TheStreet since 2008.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $8 million compared to $2.8 million for last year. Business-to-business revenue of $31.5 million increased $2.1 million or 7% from 2016, exchange rate charges related to the pound sterling negatively impacted BoardEx revenue by $200,000 for the full year 2017. Adjusted for the negative impact of exchange rate total B2B revenue increased 8%. Total BoardEx subscription revenue grew $1.9 million or 19% over full year 2016 as ACB grew 15% coupled with rate increases and renewal rates in the mid-90s.

Deal total revenue declined $400,000 primarily in subscriptions even though renewal rates remain strong in the low 90s. Total RateWatch revenue increased $500,000 primarily based off increase rate and very low churn, this business has a 90% plus renewal rate. Now, remind you as primary changes this business grows with three primary changes last year and more expected this year this business to continue to be strong and grow the subscriber base.

For the full year 2017, business-to-consumer revenue was $31 million down 9% compared to the prior year. The full year revenue decline was primarily in the premium newsletter revenues which declined $2.9 million year-over-year primarily from a 40% decline in the number of subscriptions partially offset by a 2% increase in average rate per subscriber.

As stated earlier, our bookings are now growing quarter-over-quarter and our conversion renewal rates are improving and our average prices growing which has resulted in significant improvement as I mentioned earlier in our deferred revenue. B2C advertising revenue of $9.5 million declined $300,000 as compared to full year 2016.

Turning to operating expenses. Operating expenses for the full year 2017 were $61.8 million a decrease of $18.9 million or 23% from $80.7 million in the prior period. Operating expense for the full year of 2017 includes $600,000 of restructuring and severance charges, excluding the $600,000 restructuring charges in 2017, and severance expense as well as the 2016 charges mentioned in the fourth quarter results along with other 2016 one-time expenses including severance of 1.6 million, restructuring charges of a million and one times sales tax expense of 700,000, operating expenses for the full year of 2017 decreased by 5.2 million or 8% as compared to the same period in the prior year.

The 5.2 million reduction of operating expense results from lower employee compensation and related benefits expense, lower outside freelance cost, change in utilization of advertising and promotion along with savings and other general operating costs. Savings are partially offset by fluctuations of exchange rates. Net income for the full year of 2017 was 2.6 million compared to a net loss of 17.5 million in 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year ended 2017 totaled 6 million up 8.7 million as compared to the same period during the prior year.

The increase in net cash provided by operating activities, was primarily the result of the improvement in our net income between the periods, net of the 2016 goodwill impairment, change in the fair value contingent consideration, change in the balance of deferred revenue and accounts receivable, partially offset by the change in the balance of accrued expenses and accounts payable. Increased cash from operating activities lower year-over-year capital expenditures of approximately 1.2 million and proceeds received from the common stock pipe with 180 Degree Capital Corp. was offset by the 20.9 million payments related to the extinguishment of the Series B preferred stock and related costs. As a result, the company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of 13.9 million as compared to 23.4 million at December 2016.

We now also have the ability to utilize our cash in our stock buyback program, which we are able to implement after removing the overhang.

I want to point out that the company has already posted positive cash flows in each of the first three quarters of 2017 and would have for Q4 were it not for these aforementioned transactions. For 2017, no cash dividend payments were made.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO David Callaway.

David Callaway

Thanks Eric and good morning everybody. At this time last year our goals for 2017 were to return the company to profitability, re-sign our founder Jim Cramer and unwind the TCV preferred that had acted as an overhang on our shares for more than a decade. I'm extremely gratified to officially report this morning that we have achieved the hat trick.

As I told you in our Q3 announcement in November we signed Jim back and announced the TCV Deal welcoming a new top shareholder and board member in the process, Kevin Rendino and 180 Capital and today we announced the third goal - profitability for the year. Our Q4 profit marks our third consecutive profitable quarter as Eric said and the end of the year in which we made money for the first time since 2008, the dawn of the TCV investment era.

Even after all the tax and accounting additions in Q4 is stripped out we still made some $657,000 for the year, for the quarter and about 64,000 for the full year. While we use some of our cash to help execute the TCV Deal net cash provided by operating activities last year was 6 million and the removal of restrictions tied to the preferred allowed to stay instead of share buyback program later last year.

All our businesses contributed in some way to this turnaround. In B2B up 12% in Q4, BoardEx had another strong quarter, led by revenue from its key banking and legal constituencies but also from is growing University academic business. RateWatch had its best year in five or six as a key price increase stuck and the changing interest rate environment started to generate some momentum in terms of increased request for research and data history. The Deal subscription income shipped in Q4, but was offset by higher advertising and event revenue, particularly from the contribution of its year-end Deal economy event here in New York City.

B2C revenue was held back again by the slower than expected turn and subscription revenue but this was partially offset by a highly successful teaching given by Jim Cramer and some of his favorite market experts here in New York on a Saturday in October. More than 200 people attended the event coming from as far away as Singapore to hear Jim speak and ask questions and take photos.

After three quarters of beating prior year in advertising, ad revenue slipped into Q4, as some of our repeat advertisers pulled and budgets at the very end of the year. As you know, our Board of Directors authorized a shift in strategy in November to help us complete the turnaround in premium subscription and also the Deal. I'm happy to report that the investment we made last year and new technology vendors to help market in support our subscription services continues to show improvement. And I look forward to show you more evidence of that in coming months.

We’ve also added some industry stars to our premium team. Claire [indiscernible] Anderson and they are already making a difference as we approach the launch of our new retirement product with Robert Powell later this spring and a new cryptocurrency Deal with investor PDU popular educational Academy. More Deals are to come and the team is actively scoping on new subscription products even as the orders and bookings from our existing products such as our famous action alerts plus continue to show the new strategy is working, as Eric already mentioned bookings for AAP are up five consecutive months.

A word on corporate activism, which has become a new franchise for us since Jim's first successful corporate activism conference back in 2016. We launched the daily version of our corporate activism newsletter on the Deal last year and is been full of scopes and exclusive at battles such as Qualcomm, Broadcom and Procter & Gamble Nelson Peltz dominated the headlines. With contributions from our team in London and our editorial team here in the US led by Ron [indiscernible] in Washington DC on activist coverage we carved a strong niche in this particular segment and it helps support our other Deal coverage and private equity, M&A and bankruptcy restructuring.

The results show that we have added a handful of prominent active subscribers to the Deal in the last few months and the conference we’re planning for this summer with Jim is set to be the biggest most newsworthy conference yet. An announcement on details of the conference is short coming. More teachings are also planned, including one on retirement investing.

The news room is whether [ph] the step back of cost-cutting last year to emerge with a new mandate of covering the stocks that mean the most to our readers and subscribers and editor Bryant [indiscernible] and his team are working 24/7 to keep our coverage flowing as we work with new distribution partners in the social, video and fin tech space. More and more CEOs are making their way to TheStreet newsroom as a must stop on the New York Media Choice and our video group has worked with the business side to develop a successful set of webinars for both the consumer and the institutional strategies. Julie our new CEO and her team have also spearheaded a renewed podcasting push which Jim and our folks from the tech team contributing regularly.

As we enter 2018, we envision the next part of our turnaround story will be about new business and revenue growth. We were off slightly under revenue in 2017 as we invested in our strategic shift, so I’m eager to see what these investments will yield. We face different challenges in all of our businesses, but after a long effort we positioned TheStreet to really begin growing again. By the way, that is the new logo on the top of our press release and in our hall if you come by to visit. It was created by our Chief Marketing, Terry Smith and her team, there was time after 22 years for a new look to go with our new team, we hope you like it.

And now, I’d like to open the floor to questions.

Kara Anderson

On the B2C subscription side, at what point do you get to a stickier maybe move or loyal customer base?

Eric Lundberg

Yeah, Kara. We think that, so turnaround happen a little bit slower than we anticipated. But it’s happening now as you can see our bookings are up five straight months in a row. Our churn is down, our renewal rates are up both the first time and the second, so the conversion and renewal are both up. Average prices up even though churn is down. So, we feel we’re definitely get to a stickier base, we’re also investing in that business as Dave mentioned we’ve hired some Product Managers and we’ve retained Robert Powell to help us with the launch of the new product. The first of several new products, we expect to launch in 2018.

David Callaway

Yeah, Kara. Yeah, anecdotally when, I mentioned Jim's teaching in October, the attendance for that and the demand for tickets was amazing and really underscores the stickiness of the base for AAP [ph] and for Jim and for particular. He does these monthly streaming calls with AAP members and when I started about a year and a half ago, we were getting about 1,100 under 1,200 people on the call live, the one we did just a few weeks ago, we’ve got more than 3,000. So, the base it's always been fanatical for Jim, but as Eric mentioned with the churn lowering and bookings up, we found that there is a demand, a bigger demand as we move the strategy on premium into more of an educational service.

And so, I think you’re going to continue to see even though the turnaround has been slower than we had hope, you’re going to start to see over the course of this year those bookings and orders continue to escalate and that will be reflected in the numbers.

Eric Lundberg

Okay. It can’t be repeated enough, two years ago deferred revenue is down $2.3 million, but December 2016 versus the 2015 down $2.3 million, this year it’s down less than $300,000. This business is dramatically turning, it's a subscription business. So, I mean the key leading indicators looking at the balance sheet obviously as you know and the deferred revenue. Bookings are up five months in a row. You know, we feel very good about the investment we made in this business.

Kara Anderson

Great and then I think last call you talked about better content driving advertisers back, what do you think is the cause for the repeat advertisers to pullback a little bit in late 4Q and is that expected to continue?

David Callaway

I would not say that Kara I think what happened was at the very end of the year we had a couple of our prominent advertisers pull back on their budgets but that was not a reflection of the content situation. The content continues to get better and better. We got a bunch of new newsletter products, like I said we're doing a lot more CEO interviews, video interviews, we've got a new editor in Brian Sawzie and he's made a bunch of dramatic changes, so if anything, you're going to see a different form of advertising emerge from us. We mentioned the webinars that we been doing, starting to do and those have proved to generate significant advertising demand and so we're going to, we're going to do a lot more of those through the coming year, sponsorship Deals for events and try to be a little less reliant on page view traffic numbers because the niche that we have in the financial vertical allows us to be a little bit more creative in how we work hand-in-hand with our advertising clients.

Eric Lundberg

Kara I'd also say that we, we changed pagination late last year and we reduced our dependence on traffic acquisition costs and as a result we lost some programmatic advertising but our core traffic is growing. And our core traffic is where we see demonetization you know, and we grew our CPMs last year almost double from the previous year because of the demographic we serve.

David Callaway

Right and that core, that is desktop as well as mobile in that core traffic is obviously the traffic that is the highest value in lead generation for the premium business.

Kara Anderson

Great and then last one from me, how can we think about your new operating expense structure, can we look at sort of 3Q and 4Q's total OpEx in the call it 14.9 million quarterly run rate as what you'd expect going forward with maybe some slight growth?

David Callaway

So, I'll answer that by going back to a little bit of last year, right. So last year we promised you beginning of the year modest revenue growth, expense reduction of 5% in cash flow and obviously we achieved the expense reduction, we blew out of the water by getting smarter, we are positive cash flow each of the four quarters. We reduced expenses with laser focus, we ended up with much improved revenue in BoardEx, you know, we've got you know almost double-digit revenue growth, renewal rates 95+ percent, pricing power their database is extremely valuable asset. You know RateWatch consistently has 90+ percent renewal rates. You know as rate continue to move it’s extremely good for that business generating more buzz. Don't forget we have 6+ years with no rate increases that business still had a 40% margin.

Premium as I mentioned earlier is turning rapidly, particularly in the last few months and deferred revenues up, conversion renewal pricings are all up, bookings are up, we grew our events where we still need to improve is in the Deal and continuing to invest in the premium business. So, it's a long-winded way to answer your question. We expect this year to invest in the Deal management system which will allow us to extract data out of there in a much more meaningful way and to better integrate it into BoardEx business and make the Deal no more and more information services business as opposed to simply immediately and we have more investment to make in the premium business particularly in product development. We’re also making an investment in licensing, syndication and content and in technology. That’s a long way of saying that we are trying to smartly add expenses which will pay off in substantial incremental revenue growth, which in theory should fall to the bottom line. With 80% subscription revenue. We might make an investment in a year, small investment business thereafter as longs as the renewal rates are high as I said BoardEx is 95% Deal 90s RateWatch is 90s premium is improving, we should see that incremental revenue from the repeat customers and new customers fall to the bottom line and margin expansion going forward.

Michael Grondahl

With BoardEx what specifically are you trying to doing there to kind to continue to growth or accelerate the growth in 2018?

David Callaway

Hi Mike and welcome to our earnings call, it's great to have you guys on, we have with us Jeff Davis, who is the Head of our Institutional Business, which includes BoardEx and the Deal and I thought I'd let him take a crack at answering that for you.

Jeff Davis

So, one of the things that we’re doing is continuing to look at adding different relationship types, so you would know that if you served on Board of Directors with another person, the relationship is closer, what we have added is Deal, for example Deal data. So, who are the advisors on a specific Deal, how could those advisors work together on a Deal might know each, what was the size of the transaction. So, we’re looking at different relationship types as we go along to look for greater degrees of closeness and the people that are connected through BoardEx which a relationship mapping tool is.

That’s one, there is also just further expansion with, the growth in CRM systems and the importance of those the types of relationships that you can bring into the fold are really important. We’ve seen it with Microsoft's purchased of LinkedIn, how important the investment has been and LinkedIn imagine a professional service like BoardEx where the data is so accurate and reliable and people can know with certainty that they can get a degree of connection to someone. So that's our real, one is market driven because the belief and importance of relationship ties and the second is adding Deal data and other that that we have in house to create stronger relationship groupings.

David Callaway

That’s I want to underscore Mike that what just said on relationship mapping the industry itself is in its infancy and we’re seeing BoardEx as a leader in that industry, its growth rates reflect how quickly that is developing. The other thing I wanted to point out is the relationship between BoardEx and the Deal, the reason Jeff is running both of them is because it's similar client base so legal and banking professions, but also there are tremendous synergies in the underlying data. The Deal remember, is as oldest as TheStreet itself it’s been around for 20 years and we have fabulous archives of Deal data what Deals were done, what the terms were, who the bankers were individually and to be able to integrate those into the BoardEx relationship mapping services is a home run for us and it’s going to continue to show improvements in both services and BoardEx obviously offering more and the Deal offering more helping us and it’s news coverage by using net data.

Michael Grondahl

Got it. And you kind of answered it, but the same question as it relates to Deal. What should we sort of list for to kind of get debt a little bit higher growth rate in 2018. Like what features you’re adding or what’s the strategy?

David Callaway

Well, one of the things we did in our strategic shift back at the end of the year was we took -- we put some new money into the premium services and you’re going to start to see -- you’re starting to see the benefits of that, there is five months in a row of new orders. And the Deal there would lot of went into the editorial, we’re really focused a lot more of a news room on improving the Deal's editorial. Number of stories done per day, types of stories, we really narrowed it into our major niches that Deal clients are looking for that corporate activism PE bankruptcy, restructuring, M&A and the results have been a series of kind of scoops and exclusives particularly in the corporate activist space that have allowed us to find for the first time since I have been here a really good new business story and the Deal. The Deals retention rate have always been high mid-90s, but suddenly we’re starting to see new folks who never had to Deal report coming on. And so that I think is going to help begin to turn the corner, but Jeff is also doing several promising data projects which he can mentioned right now.

Jeff Davis

Yeah. So, we are – there is a bit of an investment made this year and a commitment to rejoining quick that was references the Deal management system in terms of the data side of the Deal. So, the editorial side to drive almost point, I’ve joined a year ago November, there have been more wins breaking new stories on the Deal more in the last two months than there was all of last year and our customers are noting that. So, predictions we would make, analysis we would make and when we met with customers, they will say to us your most valuable thing are your journalists because their perspective is what drives our retention and keeps us interested in the Deal. I love hearing in the morning that people say they get 20 emails and throw everything away, but the Deal. I wanted to do more of those stories, but it’s a cool story to start the day with.

We’re also looking, one of the things that I think we’ve done in the past is anytime we add something new to the Deal, we just bundle it into the Deal. So, all existing customers just get up like Dave mentioned the new activist daily. I think it’s time to start looking at some of those as new revenue streams. So, you have your core Deal subscription, but what of the new revenue opportunities that you have and that’s one of the things we’re looking at this year as well.

Michael Grondahl

Got it. Got it. That’s helpful. And then Dave maybe for you. The three goals you had for 2017, profitability, resigning Cremer, unwind the preferred. Obviously, we’re successful on all three and they were very binary for us to measure on the outside. And it sounded like 2018 the focus was new business and revenue growth. Is there any way you can break that down a little bit and maybe that's not on this call, but the next call, so we can just okay what do you specifically mean by new business revenue growth? How can we kind of measure to see that you know those are a lot less binary. So how do we track that?

David Callaway

Sure. Well you know new business is going to have to be kind of what we are reporting to you in the form of new business, but I can tell you we are having new business success in all of our businesses, on the premium side, on the orders. RateWatch had its best January best month this past January, two months ago that it had since the spring of 2011 I want to say and that's new money that particularly new money coming in. BoardEx new business, deal new business so you're going to continue to hear us sing that song going forward I mean it’s, we needed to do the turnaround in 2016. It was painful in 2017 we began to see results and now you're going to see it start to scale and our products start to attract a wider and more integrated audience. In terms of revenue, obviously growing our existing revenue streams is key but creating new revenue streams I think is going to be very important.

New products on the premium side like the retirement product we have coming this spring. Growing that academic and university revenue streams on the BoardEx side. Finding new ways and corporate activism to create new revenue and new bundles like Jeff said. The events business we had a great year in 2017 versus 2016 in events, and you're going to start to see even more of that in 2018.

Jim's corporate governance conference obviously is a highlight, the Deal economy at the end of the year we're looking at a couple of other Deal events on the road perhaps this year and more teach ins like Jim had successfully at the Harvard club in New York in October. More webinars, so there's all sorts of ways we're looking to create new revenue it's not just, not just kind of getting more out of what we have but innovating new products and new strategies.

Eric Lundberg

And Mike I would add that the best way to measure it is looking at deferred revenue, remember we're 80% subscription most of it’s going to get hung up on the balance sheet for a period of time and if you look at deferred revenue from the end of the year '16 to the end of the year '15 in aggregate, we were down $2.7 million, right. From December '17 to December '16 we're up 1.1 million. So, I would suggest that when we speak, we continue to talk about the actual new accounts that Dave mentioned and where they're coming, but we also take a look at the balance sheet and keep seeing the deferred revenue growth.

Mark Argento

Good morning guys, congrats on a big 2017. Just a few follow-ups here. Obviously you guys talked about some of the investments and bouncing back behind some of these businesses in particular the ones that are growing nicely, we kind of pullback and look at kind of the allocation of capital now that you have freedom to operate post return in the TCV preferred and especially with the stock trading where it is right now, how do you guys think about growth capital reinvesting into the business versus the stock buyback or return the capital here, just given where the stock's trading, just wanted to obviously you guys see this as an opportunity with buybacks that you put in place but maybe you can talk to that just briefly.

David Callaway

Sure, well we do have the buyback in place. And you know it was great to able to have that flexibility that we didn't have for so long because of the preferred restrictions, but the u-turns of the use of capital we are investing Mark more so we want to get that revenue piece of the picture growing. We’ve had nine straight quarters of kind of flat to declining revenue and that’s going to end this year. That is getting premium back up and running and getting and making sure advertising is still pulling its weight and getting -- changing that revenue pictures what we’re doing itself. So, like I said using the capital for new products, bringing on key new hires in the areas of premium, some key new sales positions for instance in consumer and in institutional and new products roll in institutional.

And we’re going to start to see a steady drumbeat of announcements. We got a great pipeline of all of the stuff, the investor PDU announcement last month with one example of that. We got a couple more of those Deals coming up in the near future. The new hires like Claire and Wade which I mentioned. So that's going to be when we start to see those announcements you will see kind of where were directing that capital in terms of investment. So, we can finally get to the point where we are growing revenue again in new business.

Eric Lundberg

I will just add Mark, let’s not forget that ’16 to ‘15, revenues were down over 4.2 million ’17 to ’16 they are barely down a 1 million, so vast improvement obviously driven significantly by BoardEx and RateWatch in events and truthfully the turnaround in premium. We have ways to go still.

Mark Argento

Obviously as part of the some of the activities in fiscal ’17 Cremer signed on for another four years, obviously he is making a battle along with the guys that you’re going to be able to get the premium subscription business cranking. Could you talk little about that deal, his contracts, I don’t think you guys have vacated or what have you but talk a little bit about, how that structure is that more in [indiscernible] to grow the business, just trying to figure out, what how he is approaching the next four years with you guys.

David Callaway

Jim is actually as engaged and excited as I’ve ever seen him. And I have work side-by-side with him now for some 20 months and known him for some 20 years. And he is pumped about the premium turnaround. The executive is running our consumer business. Margaret de Luna who is in the room has orchestrated a fabulous turn with a smart staff, a bunch of new vendors and we are only just beginning to see that that's really one of the reasons I think Jim signed on, he wanted to see what we could pull off after years of having struggling with that with the premium business.

We will have more in the K when it's filed shortly on terms of details but essentially the change for his contract this time was that we had made it a more incentive-based contract. We want him firing on all cylinders and engaged tied to entire premium business not just his products and that is resulting in him coming in with fire in his belly each morning more than usual. And firing off ideas, more than we can keep up with many days on new products and new things that we need to do, Margaret is doing a fabulous job, she’s here in the room blushing. But between the new team that we have running premium, Jim signing on for four more years, the way his contract was set within more incentives will tell you if you see him that he is on fire for this year.

Mark Argento

Since, we have Margaret online here, why don’t we sort of on the thoughts maybe you can list a couple of new products that you’re excited about that you either launched or launching here over the next quarter or two?

Margaret de Luna

Sure. So, Eric and Dave have both mentioned the retirement products that we will be launching in the spring very soon. I’m really excited about that. TheStreet has historically been focused on US equities only when it comes to the premium business that’s there is a huge need for retirement and wealth management for people who are either getting out of the stocks or when they diversify. So, extremely excited about what Bob Powell is coming on with. We’re really excited at looking at our income seeker product and guess out ways to help people find alternative vehicles for income.

So, we are in fact very closely with the Jim and have the shift that product should take and of course the more and more news about the cryptocurrencies in Canada not an alternative get us very excited. So, the product team is working closely with Jim and editorial to brainstorm ideas to bring new alternatives out there for that.

As always, we’re very excited about our Trifecta product, I think it’s unique in that and it gives people the true trifecta way to look at stock from quantitative to fundamental to technical analysis and nearly helping educate users on that as well as how you can employ that and [indiscernible] your portfolio. So, those are where we are always looking at our data products ratings in different ways that we can incorporate that both from an enterprise level and from individual investors. So that’s another one that we are really digging into probably later in the year.

David Callaway

Yeah. Mark, aside the crypto, a lot of this we look at our trends in traffic what the readers want to Crypto obviously was the story of 2017. We launched a Bitcoin Today column which is an analysis of crypto every day and what’s going on those markets has become most popular column or most overnight. And so you can -- the first step was to do a deal with Investopedia to drive some of our Street users over to its growing academy, so people can learn more about Crypto, but there is other Crypto deals coming, we’re seeing a huge surge in interest in Canvas, businesses Canvas stock which are largely in Canada right now, but that doesn’t mean the demand in the US isn't strong. And so, we’re writing more about that, we could see that turn it into a product at some point as well, lots of interest as always in futures and options and we’re weighing in some strategies there. So, you’ll start to see, I mean you already have in some of the releases we’ve made and you’ll start to see more in coming weeks.

David Callaway

Thanks folks, I'm so proud of the achievements of this management team and our Board of Directors, which has been very active and done so much to help guide us over the last year with all of these big deals, not just kind of strategic operations, but TCV operation, Cramer contract all of that stuff. Our new board member Kevin Rendino has been on the board now for a couple months, he's making a huge impact in our discussions and we're really jazzed about 2018. You know the first couple months I can't wait to get to the point where we can, we can start to report some results here, but the first couple of months have been a great start and new businesses is where it’s at for us. So, look for more coming up and we'll be looking forward to speaking with you all individually and at conferences and stuff going forward. Thank you very much for your time today.

