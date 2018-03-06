Realty Income: Why Buy Now?

Photo Credit: Miranda Patti



As a dividend growth investor, I not only follow my own portfolio but many others. Some of these portfolios are publicly displayed here on Seeking Alpha. The Internet and the openness of other investors makes it very easy to see how my fellow peers are investing. I like to compare my results with others and see why certain investors hold certain stocks. After viewing many other DGI portfolios, I have started to notice that some stocks are much more popular than others. One of the stocks that keeps showing up in many DGI portfolios is Realty Income (O).

Realty Income is a retail REIT that is known for being a high-quality holding within the online dividend community. If one was to do a simple internet search on O, one would find descriptions that read: “Sleep well at night”, “low risk”, “steady growth”, “big dividend”, “predictable”, and many other positive statements.

I understand why so many investors love O. But just because O is popular and has a great dividend track record does not mean that an investor should buy O at any given time.

In this article I want to explore the financials of O to show you why it is not the best time to buy shares in O.

Why Is O So Popular?

O data by YCharts



Realty Income is a dividend champion that has raised their dividend 25 years in a row. Because of this history, investors almost expect a raise every year. Their five-year dividend growth rate of 7.4% is not too shabby either as investors can count on steady income growth which is much higher than current inflation. O has a high yield above 5% and its dividend is paid monthly instead of quarterly like most dividend stocks.

Many DGIs are interested in increasing their streams of income. Receiving a dividend to many is like receiving a pay check from a company you don’t even work for. Being paid a dividend is a unique and special experience. Imagine getting a job from a Fortune 500 company, and your boss tells you to go home permanently and instructs you to do whatever you want so that he/she can send you a paycheck every month. If this hypothetical company existed, I think all of us would attempt to “work” for this company.

Most dividend companies pay a dividend every quarter, but O pays every month. Investors love this dividend schedule because they receive their income faster, can reinvest their dividend quicker, and can spend their dividend sooner if they so please. Investors also feel that O never “owes” them money. Sometimes a dividend company reports a scheduled payment, and an investor has to wait weeks before they get paid. This feeling never really exists when you are an O investor.

This monthly dividend payment schedule seems to be very popular (yet rare) and is one of the main reasons why investors want to own this stock. However, is Realty Income’s dividend schedule a good reason to invest in this stock? Not necessarily.

Is O Overvalued?

The following table shows the results from the “10 Minute Stock Rating System.” The “System” is designed to evaluate the financials of a dividend growth stock to determine if a stock is undervalued, has a strong and safe dividend, and provides a built-in margin of safety. To learn more about the “System” please view the article here. An investing strategy using the “System” beat the S&P 500 by over 17% a year in the last 17 years in a recent back-test.

Criteria O @ $50.31 Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 0.74 49% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 -13,889% 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 2.63 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 1.1>1.06 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 1.94 39% #7 P/E[ttm] < 10 45.74 0% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 25 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 5.23% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 230.6% 0% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 -0.77 0% #12 5 Year DGR >= 10% 7.40% 74% #13 3 Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 0.68 68% Final Score: 56%

Sources: Morningstar, David Fish's U.S. Companies with 25+ Straight Years Higher Dividends, and Author Calculations

The system rated O a 56%. This score, despite the attractive dividend history and payment schedule, indicates that the stock is vastly overvalued and overpriced. I consider purchasing stocks rated 80% and above.

O has a ton of debt relative to its working capital. O has a weak balance sheet and is at risk of being forced to sell assets during a real estate or retail downturn to help minimize debt load and keep a fair standing credit rating.

O may be a dividend growth stock but it is far from being classified as a growth stock. EPS growth is almost non existent as EPS has increased 4.72% over the last five years or 0.94% annualized. If O can’t figure out how to grow earnings faster, then dividend growth will have to take a hit eventually. In fact, it already has as O’s three-year DGR is 5.0% which is less than its five-year DGR of 7.4%.

O’s valuation metrics are also extremely high as P/B is 1.94 and P/E is 45.74, indicating that the stock is trading at a high price relative to its net asset value and current earnings. The Current Shiller PE Ratio is currently 32.56 which means O is much more overvalued than the overvalued stock market as a whole.

The dividend is not perfect either as O currently has $553 million dollars of free cash flow which plays no role in helping cover the dividend. The dividend payout ratio also is extremely high at 230.6% which makes me feel that the current dividend is not sustainable at these levels. The company must issue debt or sell assets to make its dividend payments at this point in time.

Conclusion



Realty Income is a high yielding dividend growth stock with a great track record and a favorable monthly dividend payment schedule. Dividend investors seem to love this stock despite some red flags that exist when looking at the surface of the company’s financials. The “10 Minute System” outputs a very low score for O, which shows that the stock is trading at a high price, high valuation, and leaves the investor with little margin of safety if one was to purchase at current levels.

I know I have just scratched the surface, but I'm very interested in why O is such a popular holding for many DGI investors. I'm hoping that there's another catalyst out there that I haven’t discovered yet. It looks like investors are buying O because of its convenience, high yield, long dividend raise history, attractive payment schedule, and overall popularity without even putting much thought into how the company is actually performing as a business. There are better deals out there, especially in the real estate or retail industries, and I encourage owners to ask themselves: Why do I want to buy more of this stock at current levels?