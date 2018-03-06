Cardinal Energy: Second Royalty Sale Announced

We continue to enjoy the 10% yield while waiting for better pricing environment for Western oil producers and improved investor sentiment.

All amounts in C$ dollar unless otherwise stated.

We have written recently on Cardinal (OTC:CRLFF) as an attractive investment that offers a safe ~10% dividend yield with substantial torque to a rising oil price. One of the near-term catalysts we highlighted was the planned dispositions of royalty interests which was announced concurrently with the acquisition of certain Apache (APA) light oil assets in Canada. We think the announcement of the second royalty sale is a positive step towards returning Cardinal's leverage back to the 0.5x-1.0x range. The remaining sale could help reduce leverage and enhance dividend sustainability for the company. Cardinal also provided a business update on its operations and business strategy.

We think Cardinal has suffered from lack of information for retail investors as the management does not hold conference call each quarter. Management has been penalized for the acquisition of Apache assets given significant debt financing and large equity issuance, sending share price down in one of the worst slumps sitting at all-time lows. However, we think the business model of Cardinal remain a viable long-term strategy that focuses on sustainable yield. Investors are paid 10% yield while retaining optionality to benefit from rising oil price due to significant torque Cardinal has to commodity price.

Recap of Apache Acquisition

When Cardinal announced the $330 million acquisition of Apache light oil assets in Western Canada, management stated its intention to use expected proceeds from selling royalty interests to reduce bank debt:

Cardinal anticipates selling royalty interests and fee title lands associated with the Assets prior to year end, the proceeds of which will be applied to repay all or part of the Purchase Price funded by our credit facilities.

For the $330 million purchase price, $163 million was from equity offering and the remaining $157 million was initially funded through bank debt. Cardinal gave out the target of $130 million for total royalty interest sales. If all four royalty interests were sold, bank debt would have been reduced to $27 million leaving Cardinal's leverage largely unchanged post-transaction.

(Investor Presentation)

First Sale - October 2017

Now, Cardinal has clearly missed the initial guidance of completing all four royalty interest sales by the end of 2017. However, we believe the target is achievable, as royalty interest sales are very common in the oil & gas sector, with well-established value terms resulting in less certainty.

In October 2017, management announced the first sale of royalty interest whereby the company sold 2.5% Gross Overriding Royalty ("GOR") on certain of its Wainwright properties with proceeds of $14.5 million.

Second Sale - March 2018

On February 28, 2018, Cardinal announced that it has sold various fee title lands in the Weyburn area of Saskatchewan and a new gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on the Mitsue Gilwood Unit for net proceeds of $24 million plus additional working interests in certain producing wells in our Wainwright area. After the sale, pro forma 2018 debt / DACF is expected to drop from 2.1x to 1.6x. Management provided two important answers for investors:

How much production will be sold/acquired as part of the Royalty Sale?

Approximately 50 boe per day of royalty interest production will be sold and approximately 10 boe per day of production will be acquired by Cardinal as part of the Royalty Sale. Cardinal will also have a slight increase in our overall corporate royalty rate due to the newly created GOR in Mitsue.

What is the expected impact to 2018 adjusted funds flow as a result of the Royalty Sale?

A reduction of approximately $1.3 million (operating income of $2.1 million less expected interest savings of $0.8 million due to reduced bank debt based on our budget pricing).

In our last article "This 10% Yielding Stock Is On Sale Pro Forma Leverage" we estimated that Cardinal will generate $138 million in debt adjusted cash flow. The impact from royalty sale of $1.3 million is immaterial but the reduction in leverage is material as the company seeks to return to its leverage prior to the Apache light oil assets acquisition.

Pro Forma Leverage

Management has reiterated its goal of reducing net bank debt / DACF to the range of 0.5x to 1.0x. Cardinal plans to continue with the remaining two royalty sales in the Weyburn and Midale oil units. Assuming that management's initial goal of $130 million in total divestiture remain intact, we predict that the pro forma leverage will drop to 1.1x on 2018 DACF, excluding free cash flow that will be used to pay down debt. We think there will be $36 million in cash surplus after dividends and capex assuming US$55 WTI for the year. If Cardinal applies all of the cash surplus towards reducing bank debt the leverage could be further reduced by another 0.3x.

Cardinal still trades at a discount to most peers. We think there is an opportunity for Cardinal to expand multiple once debt is further reduced. However, given that Canadian E&P is currently out of favour among investors we expect multiple expansion unlikely to happen in any meaningful way until WCS and AECO weakness can be mitigated. With that being said, our thesis remain the same and we believe dividends will be safe until WTI falls below US$55 for an extended period of time. Cardinal has optionality on its capital program, along with hedging program, could provide an additional layer of protection for dividends.

Final Thoughts

We have accumulated shares around C$4.0 and plan to continue average down if share price drops below that level. We think as along as dividend is safe, there will be a valuation floor for the stock. We think the risk of WTI falling blow US$55 for a sustained period of time is low given current market fundamentals. The recent sale of second royalty package is a positive towards brining leverage back into target range. We eagerly await the remaining two packages to be sold and believe the shares are attractively valued. We are satisfied to enjoy the 10% yield while waiting for upcoming deleveraging catalysts and a more constructive oil price, both WTI and WCS.

