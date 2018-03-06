Follow The Tech Sector's Leadership

Wall Street has shrugged off last week’s concern over President Trump’s proposed industrial metals tariffs with equities posting solid gains for the second consecutive day on Monday. While it’s still too early to know with certainty whether or not the market will resume its upward path in the immediate term, there are definite signs of strength and leadership in the tech sector. In this report I’ll emphasize why following the tech sector’s leadership is the safest course for traders right now until the NYSE broad market’s internal condition is fully healed.

The major averages rallied impressively on Monday with the S&P500 Index (SPX) adding 1.10% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finishing 1.37% higher. The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) meanwhile added 1.03%. After suffering what is being called a “tariff tantrum” last week, investors don’t appear to be put off by the potentially negative prospects of the proposed steel and aluminum tariffs. President Trump on Monday expressed his willingness to lift the tariffs for the United States NAFTA trading partners if the NAFTA agreement is renegotiated with terms more favorable to the U.S.

Was Wall Street’s angst over the last week’s tariff proposal justified or was it a simple case of overreacting to an event of little direct consequence to the stock market? The verdict isn’t in yet, but the preliminary evidence points to Mr. Market not being overly concerned with the tariff proposal. What’s more, it’s also possible that last Thursday’s “tariff tantrum” which saw the major indices plunge could have been the long-awaited secondary low to the early February correction. Again, it’s too early to state with certainty that this was the case but we’ll likely know by the end of this week.

One aspect to last Thursday’s market decline after the tariff announcement was made is worth discussing here. That it was a clear case of “bad news” is undeniable. Investors were positively put off by it and made clear their displeasure by selling equities across the board. Yet the bounce-back in the last two days is equally of significance, for it the market continues to rebound from here - and assuming there is a corresponding decrease in the NYSE new 52-week lows - we’ll soon have a confirmed secondary low in place.



In my Mar. 2 article entitled, “Is a New Bear Market Beginning?” it was observed that following most market declines a causal identification can almost always be made at the bottom of the plunge. Examples of this include the LTCM/Russian ruble meltdown of 1998 and more recently the energy bond crisis of early 2016. By contrast, a lack of bad news or specific “fear catalyst” after a market has plunged often serves to identify a bear market. With last week’s selling event triggered by a self-evident case of “bad news,” the odds will be that much higher that the bulls are still in control of the market trend should the Mar. 1 secondary low become established this week.

In order for the Mar. 1 “tariff tantrum” low to become established we’ll need to see a couple of things. First, a decisive follow-through to the rally of the last two days wherein the major averages continue to add to their recent gains without suffering any more disappointing setbacks. We should also ideally see the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) join the other major averages by closing back above its 15-day moving average (see chart below).

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Most importantly we’ll need to see steady and continual improvement in the new 52-week highs and lows. As I’ve emphasized in these commentaries, there should be several consecutive days where the new 52-week lows are fewer than 40. This would let us know that internal selling pressure on the NYSE has all but dried up and that the market has returned to a normal, healthy state. On Monday there were 41 new lows and 48 new highs. While this is a big improvement over last week’s numbers, there is still room for improvement before the market confirms that the final low to the ongoing internal correction has been made.

While we continue to wait for the additional internal improvements in the NYSE, it has been the tech-heavy NASDAQ which has shown most of the strength lately. For instance, on Monday the NASDAQ-listed stocks numbered only 28 on the new 52-week lows list while 120 made new highs. This shows that the techs are in much better shape internally than the Big Board-listed stocks right now. To that end, I continue to recommend that investors focus most of their attention on the outperforming stocks and ETFs among the techs due to their undeniable relative strength and forward momentum.

One example of tech sector leadership is found in the daily graph of the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX). The SOX is a good proxy not only for the important semiconductor stock industry, but also for the techs in general since leadership in the SOX is typically a precursor to leadership in the NASDAQ as a whole. Here you can see the performance of SOX compared to its 15-day moving average (blue line) as well as the performance of the S&P 500 (brown line). The relative strength of the SOX versus the S&P is decisive, and this is typically a good sign for the health of the NASDAQ. Conspicuous leadership in the SOX has also served as a harbinger of strength for the S&P 500, so this also provides some hope that the bulls will soon carry the day once the market has fully regained its strength following last month’s decline.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Speaking of tech leadership, the tech ETF which I recommended last month continues to outperform the major averages. I mentioned in my Feb. 24 commentary that speculators could do some nibbling in the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK has been among the few actively traded ETFs to make new highs in recent days as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position versus the broad market. However, due to the lingering volatility risk still facing the market in the immediate term, I recommend using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile, conservative investors should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.