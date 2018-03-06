Why Best Buy Will Keep Winning

Best Buy (BBY) is an electronics retailer, and most certainly not a FANG stock. But you couldn't tell as much just by looking at the stock's performance over the past year. BBY stock has handily outperformed two FANG stocks as the company has proven itself to be Amazon (AMZN) proof and a survivor of the brick-and-mortar retail apocalypse. The company has rattled off a string of positive comparable sales growth quarters, and after its best quarter yet (holiday 2017 saw comps rise 9%), BBY looks set to build on its success in 2018. Thanks to a still cheap valuation and improving growth prospects, we believe BBY will continue to be a winning investment in 2018.

BBY data by YCharts

The story at Best Buy is that this electronics retailer has gone from dinosaur falling victim to Amazon's wrath to retailer survivor riding red-hot consumer tech tailwinds. Pretty much all retailers had a really good holiday 2017 quarter, but Best Buy blew everyone out of the water with a 9% comparable sales gain (analysts were looking for 3%). That is now 3 consecutive quarters of roughly 5% and up comparable sales growth. The first of those 5% comparable sales growth quarters was reported back in July 2017, and back then, management said that they did not believe mid single digit comparable sales growth was the new norm. Despite that caution, mid single digit comparable sales growth became the norm for the balance of the year, and BBY finished fiscal 2018 with a comparable sales gain of 5.6%.

That creates a tough lap for next year (comparable sales growth has been hanging around 0-1% for the past several years), but BBY has shown a unique ability to fully capitalize on rising consumer tech spending, regardless of Amazon competition. Just look at BBY's comparable sales growth trends since fiscal 2012. Comps have rebounded from strongly negative to strongly positive over the past 6 years, and that rise in comparable sales growth has recently coincided with an upward trend in U.S. electronic store sales growth (according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau). Ever since late 2016, BBY's comparable sales growth and U.S. electronic store sales growth have both been on a solid uptrend. (Data Source: Best Buy Investor Relations)

(Data Source: US Census Bureau)

In this sense, the outlook for positive comparable sales growth next year and into the next several years for BBY correlates with the outlook for continued strength in consumer tech spending.

Tailwinds propping up consumer tech spending should persist into the foreseeable future. Smart home tech is still in the early innings of the adoption trend. While the number of Americans who own a smart speaker has more than doubled year-over-year, its still only at 39 million. By comparison, roughly 190 million Americans own a smartphone, 70 million Americans have a connected TV streaming device, and 55 million Americans have a Netflix (NFLX) account. Clearly, there is a still a tremendous amount of runway left for further smart speaker adoption. With more product than ever rushing to market (see Facebook's (FB) coming speakers), strong consumer enthusiasm will likely continue to rush smart speaker adoption in 2018. The penetration rate is presumably lower for other smart devices (smart lights, smart appliances, smart thermostats, etc) considering smart speakers are widely viewed as the face of smart home tech. Thus, adoption of those devices is presumably also in its early innings.

The video game tailwind should also persist as augmented and virtual reality technologies continue to revolutionize that industry (video games sales just hit a 7-year high, largely thanks to the Nintendo Switch). Appliance strength should persist, thanks both to growth in smart home devices and continued declines at Sears (SHLD). Popularity of smart watches and other wearable devices is expected to swell over the next 5-10 years (IDC forecasts 17% growth per year into 2021).

Overall, thanks to an improving consumer tech spending backdrop headed by smart home technology and wearable adoption, we think it is quite likely that positive comps at BBY are here to stay for the next several years.

Investors are pricing BBY stock for this continued strength on the top-line. Management is guiding for $4.90 in earnings per share in 2019, so at $73 per share, BBY is trading at nearly 15-times forward earnings. That is historically pretty high (the 5-year average forward P/E multiple is below 14). The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple has also climbed to multi-year highs. In other words, this stock has positive momentum.

BBY PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts BBY EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

But at 15x forward earnings and 7x trailing EBITDA, BBY stock is still remarkably cheap. With long-term earnings growth prospects hovering around 14.5%, BBY stock is trading at a PEG of basically 1. The market is trading at a PEG of 1.1, while consumer discretionary stocks are also trading at a PEG of 1.1. Consequently, we believe that BBY stock remains materially undervalued, relative both to the market and peer consumer discretionary stocks. An in-line PEG ratio of 1.1 would imply a forward multiple of nearly 16x, which on $4.95 projected EPS for this year, gets you to an $80 stock.

BBY EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts BBY EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Overall, we think BBY stock is undervalued and will continue to outperform in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY, AMZN, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.