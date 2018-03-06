Leggett & Platt Inc.: A Dividend Aristocrat For A Bargain

LONG Investment thesis for Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Meet LEG: The basics

Before we get into the analysis, a quick background on the company:

LEG is a diversified, vertical integrated B2B manufacturer of furniture, bedding components, automotive seating, carpet cushion, and industrial wire, with 120+ manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and 22,000 employees. The company was established over 100 years ago, since then it has built long-standing customer relationships and a reputation for quality. The top 10 customers account for 33% of revenue with the largest being 6% and include household names like Mattress Firm (NASDAQ:MFRM), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). Management targets $5bn sales, an EBIT margin of 13%, and EPS of $3.50 for 2020.

So far so good. Now let's pick up our summary bullets: Three reasons why LEG is a BUY:

A) Sales growth in higher margin products

The company shifts from its traditional bedding & furniture business into highly engineered components, exemplified by the strong growth in its specialized products segment (6% 3y CAGR; EBIT margin +20%).

Already ~60% of sales have a superior EBIT margin (>11%) than the company itself. Lower margin businesses, e.g. the vertical integration (LEG has its own rod mill) and existing manufacturing facilities enable LEG to support the growth by using spare capacity ($10 million of incremental volume yields ~$2.5‐3.5 million of additional EBIT!) and leverage its global distribution network.

Furthermore, the company has steadily divested smaller/low margin segments. This strategy is accompanied with promising acquisitions, e.g. Precision Hydraulic Cylinders (many large OEM customers; ~$80mn sales) in 2018 and Pegasus Manufacturing (aerospace components) last year.

Read: The company grows in higher margin areas. This implies that future free cash flow will grow faster than sales.

B) Shareholder beneficial capital allocation through dividends, smart acquisitions, and buybacks

LEG generates a substantial amount of free cash flow (~5-10% of sales) and receives additional dry-powder of $300 million through cash repatriation. The capital is distributed as follows:

First, LEG is a dividend Aristocrat of the S&P 500 with a >3% dividend yield and 47(!) consecutive annual increases (payout ratio of +50%).

Secondly. LEG invests in strategic acquisitions that are accreditive (!) from year one on (e.g. for Precision Hydraulic Cylinders). Management's investing criteria (IRR>10%, strong fit/significant synergies, abnormal growth, and superior EBIT) improves, in case of completion, key financial ratios important to investors.

The remainder is used to buy back shares (>1% shareholder return through buybacks targeted).

Read: The free cash flow generated is used in an optimal way for shareholders. Every dollar earned is either distributed back to the shareholder or invested in free cash flow expansion, enhancing the intrinsic value of each share.

C) Resilient position offers downside protection and platform growth

Being the leader in most of its markets (80%+ of $ markets; company guidance), LEG can materialize economies of scale by sustaining below market pricing.

The multi-market manufacturing and vertical integration allowed LEG to offset commodity/input price inflation by increased volume (LEG picks up market share from competitors that are not able to cushion increase) and pass-on increase to its customers (usually within 90 days; again, this is not feasible for most competitors). This enables LEG to profit (!) from short-term market downturns.

Also, LEG has a lean cost structure (25% fix/75% variable), a $250 million drop in revenue (>6%) would reduce FCFF only by less than $50mn ($0.38/share). A strong balance sheet (Net Debt to EBITDA is 1.3x) and long maturities (2022+) makes LEG resilient to volatility.

Read: The scale & competitive advantage put the company on a solid foundation - it even profits from cyclical downturns and can adapt to higher input prices with a 90-day lag.

Now, let's flip the coin: The stock is very close to its 52-week low. It can't be paradise land 24/7. Next, we look into the uncertainty & concerns investors have.

Why LEG stock decreased (& why it's actually not a big deal)

Three events triggered the recent share price pressure (currently close to 52-week-low):

First, President Trump imposed tariffs on steel imports that investors took as a sign to sell. But: Although being traditionally a steel intensive business (e.g. bedding), steel currently only accounts for less than $450 million of COGS. Also, LEG passes input prices fairly quickly on to its customers (& some competitors are likely to retreat) and sales (~63% of total) & manufacturing (100% for steel) are US-only.

Secondly, an insider (S. Douglas, VP General Counsel) sold ~20% of its stock last week. Given that LEG has a deferred compensation program (forego a portion of next year's cash for stock) that grew by more than 9% y-o-y and the fact that management has substantial "skin in the game", this might only be an isolated incident.

Thirdly, net income for 2017 was lower than expected due to pricing pressures. But: LEG is recovering quickly (capturing market share, passing on higher pricing, visible in recent company update/management confidence).

What does that all mean

New tariffs and insider selling have sent the stock down in the last week. I think this trend will reverse quickly once the counter-arguments (little steel exposure, substantial insider holdings) fully dissimilate. I want to put emphasis on the third point (lower than expected earnings) because this lead to the downward trend in recent months: The (presumably) short-lived cyclical downturn made LEG a bargain (EV/EBITDA 2018E on 2008 level, less than 10x).

It all boils down to the key question: Why is it a bargain and not just reflect economic reality?

Let's reconcile:

LEG needs 90 days to pass on the increased prices - most contractual, meaning it doesn't even have to negotiate. Here comes the great revealing: Net income will automatically (by contract) be higher than Q4 and probably higher than (currently) expected. This will restore investor confidence and fuel demand for LEG. The two things that would reduce LEG's value are:

Negative sales: Unlikely, company is growing and has a strong market position

Negative outlook: Unlikely, since it focuses on HIGHER margin products

Therefore: Given "normal course of business", LEG is an interesting LONG

Turnaround & Catalyst

So how long do we have to hold the stock and when does our positive outlook materialize? Crisp key points & dates:

Market has not yet priced in the effective tax rate drop from 32% to 22% and LEG's pricing power. This changes on the next reporting dates (April: Q1, May: Annual Meeting, June: Q2).

Stable/(favorable) macro data (in particular: consumer confidence, housing turnover & sales) signify LEG's market potential & health

Management pursues additional strategic acquisitions, signaling further margin expansion

Realization of management guidance for 2020 would yield intrinsic value of $70+ per share. My target price is $51.87:

We talked about upside: we want to look at this from both sides: what is my downside?

Risk

The key things to look out for are:

Market shock, leading consumers to defer large ticket purchases (E.g. Bedding, automotive)

Significant increase in commodity prices

Bear case valuation, including a market shock and LEG to absorb 25% increase in steel prices as well as 100 basis points higher raw material cost, yields a share price of $37.39 (12% downside).

The inputs for 2017A cost are seen here:

Thank you very much for reading.

