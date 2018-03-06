Vehicle Sales Plunge Post Hurricane 'Sugar High'

Vehicle Sales Plunge

Vehicle sales, which includes both trucks and small size automobiles, are a very cyclical and reliable indicator of the economic cycle. Vehicle sales topped out in 2015 and started to decline before the major hurricanes in August of 2017. After those hurricanes, which caused a tremendous amount of damage and loss of vehicles made the top of the list in terms of the number of replacements needed. A quick surge was to be expected and well documented in past articles I published back in 2017. After this latest vehicle report, published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, it is clear that the vehicle market resuming the downward trend. The 'sugar high' from the hurricane replacement orders, which confused many economists as true strength, is now over and the slow down from the economic cycle is back underway.

Total Vehicle Sales Seasonally Adjusted (Millions Of Units):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Total vehicle sales fell to 17.4 million units on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis. As the annotated chart below shows, vehicle sales are a cyclical indicator, declining in recessions and rising during expansions. For the growth bulls who are expecting higher growth, why are vehicle sales declining? It would seem counter-intuitive to have accelerating growth with declining vehicle sales, a large industry.

Total Vehicle Sales Seasonally Adjusted (Millions Of Units):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, vehicle sales showed a nasty plunge which indicates that a tremendous amount of demand was pulled forward after the hurricane, that is now exhausted. When pent-up demand is exhausted, a plunge such as this occurs.

Total Vehicle Sales Non-Seasonally Adjusted (Thousands Of Units):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Vehicle sales, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, were 905,000 in January of 2018. January 2018 was the lowest month for total vehicle sales since the bottom of 2008 when the auto industry was bankrupt. I fully expect this data series to show a rebound over the next 2-3 months as a small mean reversion will likely occur. This one-time plunge should be a red flag and this data should be monitored over the months ahead. Nearly all of the true economic data for January (reported in February) was very weak, excluding survey data (PMI, ISM) which I do not include in any models as they are sentiment based and not data based.

Total Vehicle Sales Non-Seasonally Adjusted (Thousands Of Units):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the growth rate of vehicle sales, in year over year terms, growth has been declining since 2012 and growth is in negative territory at -1.69%. The entire vehicle sales industry, over 17 million vehicles annually, is in negative growth territory. I fail to see how the economy can be robust and accelerating when so much of the data is pointing towards a deceleration in economic growth back towards 2% GDP rather than 3%.

Total Vehicle Sales Seasonally Adjusted Year over Year Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the growth rate of total vehicle sales plunged down to -33.7%, the lowest since the depth of the recession. When pent-up demand is exhausted, as in the replacement orders after the hurricanes in Texas, there is a hangover effect that occurs which will cause Q1 GDP to come in lower than expectations.

Total Vehicle Sales Non-Seasonally Adjusted Year over Year Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The automakers are signaling that this weakness in vehicle sales is a continuation of the 2015 trend rather than a one time plunge which is why the upcoming reports on auto sales are going to be critical to watch. General Motors (GM), peaked in October of 2017 and is near the lows over the past 6 months. While the S&P 500 (SPY) has recovered a portion of the losses after the harsh February sell-off, General Motors has not, signaling major weakness.

General Motors (GM):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

While Ford (F) peaked later than General Motors, Ford plunged far more than the overall market, declining 23% from peak to trough, Also, similar to General Motors, Ford has not recovered from the lows as the market (QQQ) has.

Ford Motor (F):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There is more and more evidence of growth slowing. The market is starting to notice as bonds have bottomed with (TLT) hitting a low on February 21, 2018. I expect bonds to continue higher over the next several months on the back of worse economic data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, GLD, SPY, SHV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLV