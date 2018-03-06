Sempra Energy Year In Review: Solid Earnings Results And Key Acquisitions

I originally profiled Sempra here. If you're a utility-oriented investor, remember that I publish the Week in Utilities every weekend. Here's a link to the last article.

Sempra Energy (SRE) released its latest 10-K at the end of February. Here are some of the key points from the report and subsequent earnings call.

They closed the acquisition of Oncor Electric Utility on October 31, 2017. This is the largest distribution and transmission company in Texas. The deal was valued at $9.54 billion. Here's the slide with the relevant information from its earnings call:

SRE closed the acquisition of a Mexican gas pipeline for $165 million.

It made several renewable acquisitions, with the largest being $124 million.

The CPUC is proposing a 5-7% increase for SDG&E and a 6%8% increase for So. Cal. Gas.

The company is responsible for the decommissioning of a nuclear power plant. That situation is ongoing.

The CPUC denied the company's request to recapture 2007 wildfire losses:

In September 2015, SDG&E filed an application with the CPUC requesting rate recovery of an estimated $379 million in costs related to the October 2007 wildfires that had been recorded as a wildfire regulatory asset, as we discuss in Note 15 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. In response to our application seeking recovery, the CPUC issued a final decision on December 6, 2017, upholding the proposed decision denying SDG&E's request to recover the 2007 wildfire costs submitted in our application. Accordingly, SDG&E wrote off the wildfire regulatory asset, resulting in a charge of $351 million ($208 million after-tax) in the third quarter of 2017, in Write-off of Wildfire Regulatory Asset on the Consolidated Statements of Operations for Sempra Energy and SDG&E. SDG&E will continue to vigorously pursue recovery of these costs, which were incurred through settling claims brought under inverse condemnation principles, after the trial court denied SDG&E's motion to dismiss the plaintiffs' inverse condemnation claims and the appellate courts declined to review the trial court's ruling.

Let's turn to its key financial data:

Topline earnings increased a very sharp 10%, which is the result of its South American and Mexican operations adding to the bottom line. Also, note the increase in its gross and operating margin. The net margin dropped because the company is reserving a big tax bill in order to repatriate offshore funds. Its debt/asset ratio is contained. Its usually conservative payout ratio took a big hit due to the tax reserving, but that will be a one-time event.

The company's chart is attractive:

Prices consolidated losses during January and February. They are now moving modestly higher on rising momentum. They just crossed the 200-day EMA.

I originally wrote the company was a bit pricey for its yield. However, if you want to add the company to your portfolio, this would be the time. It's in a clear uptrend with rising momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.