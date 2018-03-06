Oil Weekly: USO Bulls Are In Trouble

However, I believe USO’s retracement is not over, following Trump’s protectionist stance and Powell’s.

With U.S oil inventories unexpected rise and shale output ramp up, oil markets are hedging lower.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) estimates and net speculative positioning fluctuations provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key global market and oil market developments to assess the impacts on the United States Oil Fund (USO).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the data published by EIA, crude U.S. inventories posted an unanticipated buildup, up 0.72% or 3.02m barrels to 423.5m, on the Feb 16 – Feb 23 period. Strategic Petroleum Reserve ((SPR)) climbed marginally, up 0.409m barrels and now accounts for 665.3m barrels compared to a 20-week average of 666m barrels. The strategic U.S.. reserve remains in the historical mid-range, with a low of 640.5m barrels established in January 2014 and a high of 692.1m barrels registered in the end of March 2017.

In the meantime, five-year U.S. crude oil stock spreads reached 1607.5k barrels, following last week’s negative figure of 1126k barrels. Five-year spreads have in the last four weeks evolved in a “yoyo” pattern, indicating that oil market direction is still an ongoing search.

Source: CFTC

On the other side, petroleum products respective trends continued. Gasoline inventories further advanced, up 1% or 2.48m to a total of 251.8m barrels, while distillates stocks dropped by 0.69% or 0.96m to 138m barrels. Refinery utilization rates were down to 87.8% compared to 88.1% on the Feb 8 – Feb 16 period, whereas net imports posted a surprising surge of 0.86m barrels to 5.84m on the latest reported period. This is partly attributable to lower U.S. exports, down 0.6m barrels week-on-week and a higher expected U.S. oil demand.

Over the Feb 16 – Feb 23 period, U.S. field production improved slightly, up to 10.28m barrels, according to the EIA and was in line with corresponding Baker Hughes rotary rig count report. Given last rig count, U.S. output growth should maintain its current pace.

Source : Baker Hughes

Meanwhile, WTI declined by 3.62% to $61.25 per barrel, amid unexpected U.S. crude stockpile increase and U.S. output improvement.

Source: Trading View

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) released by the CFTC on Feb 20 – Feb 27 reported period, crude’s net speculative length steeply climbed, up 4.83% to 465,825 contracts compared to a slim decline on the previous week, -1.39%. Concomitantly, WTI front month price rose by 1.79% to $62.84 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

This surge is attributable concomitantly to money manager’s accumulation of speculative longs contracts and to the slim decline in short positioning. Indeed, longs lifted their bets by 4.49% to 495,303 contracts, whereas shorts marginally liquidated their positions by 0.55% to 29,478 contracts. Therefore, net speculative length buildup suggests that money managers’ appetite for oil is back on.

Since the beginning of 2018, WTI’s net speculative positioning increased steeply, up 17.52%, corresponding to an increase of 69,444 contracts, whereas North American benchmark appreciated by 4.37%.

U.S. protectionist rhetoric could hurt global growth

Since my last article, USO dropped by 3.5% to $12.4 per share, following dollar index rise, commercial trade fears and sluggish oil demand, whilst WTI was down 3.62% to $61.25 per barrel.

Source: TradingView

The dollar index improved, up 0.21% to $90.03 per share, following last week more hawkish than expected intervention of new Fed Chairman.

Source: TradingView

Oil volatility posted a steady increase, up 9.2% to 27.05, following Trump’s surprising announcement about new tariffs on aluminum and steel, sparking fears of upcoming commercial trade wars and economic slowdown.

Source: TradingView

Furthermore, 10-year U.S. Yields slightly improved, up to 2.8643%. Economic growth synchronization in the main global areas, rising interest rates and weakening sentiment in the markets, following Trump’s tweets on U.S. protectionist rhetoric, could highly contribute to global economic growth derailment. Indeed, by imposing tariffs on aluminum and steel, not only the U.S. administration will increase oil infrastructure development costs, but it could trigger retaliation measures from its trading partners, which in term will hit both, economic growth and oil demand.

Source: Bloomberg

That being said, WTI futures backwardation slightly eased, following sluggish oil demand and ramping supply, which induced USO’s underperformance over WTI:

Source: New York Fed

In the meantime, Brent, the international oil benchmark was down 4.36% to $64.37 per barrel, underperforming the American benchmark by 75 basis points.

Source: TradingView

Brent/WTI spread widened on w/w basis, up $0.27 to $3.62 per barrel, following continuing drops in Cushing stocks, down 4.06% to 28.79m barrels on the Feb 16 – Feb 23 period. Since the beginning of November 2017, Cushing crude oil inventories were slashed in half and has supported USO price.

Since the beginning of November 2017, Cushing crude oil inventories were slashed in half and has supported USO price.

Source: Quandl

Given last week’s U.S. inventory surge, dollar rebound and rising market uncertainty, USO fall might continue in the short to mid-term. Net speculative length buildup and a tighter U.S. monetary policy is prone to new market shockwaves, which will put downward pressure on USO. For the time being, I maintain my short USO and WTI positioning, with respective price targets of $11 per share and $56 per barrel.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.