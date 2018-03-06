Taseko Mines: Dirt Cheap

When I was writing my previous article about Taseko Mines (TGB), back in June 2017, the share price stood at $1.2 and the market value of the company was only $260 million, which was laughable. In July, the share price started to recover and it peaked at $2.46 in early October, when Taseko's market capitalization surpassed the $500 million mark. However, since the beginning of 2018, Taseko's share price started to dive and right now, it is back at the June 2017 levels.

The recent share price decline is hard to explain. The chart below compares the performance of Taseko Mines, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Southern Copper (SCCO), the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Over the last 6 months, both Freeport and Southern Copper are up by more than 20%, SPY is up by 8.57% and COPX is almost flat. Taseko is down by 36% although, by late December, it did as good as the others. In late December, Taseko's share price started to decline without any evident reason.

The company hasn't issued any news releases between December 4 (Taseko Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus) and February 20 (Taseko to Release Year End 2017 Results). The December 4 news release can be assumed to be negative, but the share price kept on growing for another 3 weeks. The same can be said about December 5, when the Canadian Federal Court rejected Taseko's judicial review application regarding the federal government's rejection of the New Prosperity Mine. At that time, almost no value was attributed to New Prosperity and the news had little impact on the share price.

The irrational share price drop that started in late 2017 brought Taseko's share price back to the June 2017 levels. Right now, the company is an even better buy than back then. The long-term debt was refinanced, Taseko recorded another two quarters of positive cash-flows and it has also obtained the permits for the construction of its Florence Project production test facility.

The debt refinancing led to a reduction of the debt and to an extension of its maturity from 2019 to 2022. Taseko issued senior secured notes worth $250 million and bearing an interest rate of 8.75%, with maturity in 2022. The proceeds along with some cash on hand were used to redeem the 2019 senior notes worth $203.8 million, to repay the $79.4 million senior secured credit facility and to buy-out a copper call option held by the credit facility lender. At the current copper prices, the debt maturity doesn't represent any imminent risk. Moreover, Taseko holds cash worth $61.7 million (C$80.2 million) which means that the net debt is only less than $190 million.

In 2017, Taseko produced 105.87 million lb. copper at a total operating cost of $1.43/lb.. Both production volumes and operating costs were negatively affected by the summer wildfires. Some of the impacts should be felt also in Q1 2018 according to the news release, however, from Q2, the numbers should get in line with the Gibraltar mine's life of mine averages. The 2017 revenues climbed to $291 million (C$378.3 million) and operating cash-flow to $162.38 million (C$211.1 million). The EBITDA equaled to $125.97 million (C$163.76 million), the net income increased to $26.35 million (C$34.26 million) and adjusted income grew to $31.86 million (C$41.42 million) which equals to EPS of $0.14 (C$0.18).

The Valuation of Taseko Mines

At an EPS of $0.14 and share price of $1.28, Taseko's P/E ratio stands at 9.14. Given that Gibraltar is a long-life operation, it has been operating for many years without any major issues, it is located in a safe jurisdiction and it generates a lot of cash at the current metals prices, its valuation is relatively low.

In the coming years, Taseko's production is expected to grow notably. This growth should be driven by the Florence project that contains measured and indicated resources of 2.8 billion lb. copper of which 1.7 billion lb. are included in the reserves. Although the copper grades are low (resources - 0.33%, reserves - 0.36%), the economics of the project are good, as the deposit shouldn't be extracted using the usual copper mining methods but by in-situ leaching. Although in-situ leaching is widely used in uranium mining, its application is much less common for the copper deposits. One of such examples is the San Manuel copper mine, where this method was used for 15 years.

The proposed mine should produce 85 million lb. copper per year, over its 21-year mine life. The operating costs are estimated at $1.1/lb. copper and the initial CAPEX is estimated at $204 million. The sustaining CAPEX is estimated at $713 million which equals approximately to $0.4/lb.. As a result, the AISC should be around $1.5/lb. copper. The after-tax NPV (7.5%) of the Florence project is $680 million (according to the CEO, it should be around $800 million, due to the new corporate tax rate) and the IRR stands at 37%, at a copper price of $3/lb.. In 2017, Taseko received the final permits for construction of a production test facility that will include 4 injection wells, 9 recovery wells and 11 groundwater monitoring wells. It should prove that the proposed in-situ mining method is safe and it should also help to fine-tune the main mine. According to Taseko, the test wellfield is 80% completed and the construction of SX/EW plant started in January, with first copper production expected by the end of 2018. If everything goes well, the commercial production could start in 2021.

The Florence project should help Taseko Mines to grow significantly, its copper production should almost double. At a copper price of $3 and more conservative operating costs of $1.2/lb., the annual operating cash-flow generated by Florence should be more than $150 million. Using a more conservative AISC of $1.75, Florence should be able to generate free cash-flow around $100 million. A project that is able to generate around $100 million of free cash-flow per year and that maintains an after-tax NPV (7.5%) of $713 million is definitely worth much more than the current Taseko's market value of $290 million. And Taseko has not only Florence but also 75% of the Gibraltar mine that generates a significant cash-flow at the current copper prices, the Aley project that contains the third largest niobium deposit in the world and that is in the permitting stage right now, the Harmony project that is a little overlooked although it contains more than 2.7 million toz gold and also the New Prosperity project that was unable to obtain the necessary permits, however, it contains more than 13 million toz gold and 5 billion lb. copper and it isn't completely worthless.

The main risks are related to the Florence Project permitting and financing. Although there is some opposition against the Florence project, obtaining the permits for the test facility was a major milestone. After it is up and running, Taseko will have the opportunity to prove that the mine can operate safely and efficiently which should help to obtain the final permits for the main mining operation. To finance the initial CAPEX estimated at $200 million may be a little more complicated issue, however, it is definitely manageable. As of the end of 2017, Taseko held cash of $60 million. If the current copper prices prevail, it is quite possible that the Gibraltar mine will be able to generate the remaining $140 million over the next 2-3 years. If not, Taseko should be able to secure an additional debt worth $50-100 million if needed. Simply said, an equity financing and the resulting share dilution can't be excluded completely, however, there is a very real chance that Taseko will be able to finance the Florence development from non-dilutive sources.

Conclusion

Taseko Mines is in the best shape in years and its financial condition keeps on improving. The Gibraltar mine generates a lot of cash at the current copper and molybdenum prices, the Florence Project progresses well, the debt has been decreased and refinanced. The market capitalization of Taseko Mines is less than $300 million. It is possible to argue that Taseko's 75% share in the Gibraltar mine is worth much more than that. Not to talk about Florence, Aley, Harmony or New Prosperity. Taseko Mines is dirt cheap once again, the downside is pretty limited and the upside is really huge.

