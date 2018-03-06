3 Things In Biotech, March 5: Unum Enters, Verona Flies, Vaxart Stabilizes

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Unum Therapeutics set to enter the stock market with a data bang

Company: Unum Therapeutics (Pending:UNUM)

Therapy: ACTR087

Disease: Various malignancies

News: Unum Therapeutics has announced that they will file an $86 million IPO, expecting to trade with the ticker UNUM once the deal is closed. As part of the SEC filing, UNUM divulged first details about the safety and efficacy of their cell therapy approach to cancer, which uses cells expressing a so-called "antibody-coupled T-cell receptor" to coordinate the tumor-killing ability of T cells around antibodies that are already approved (such as rituximab). You can watch a video explaining the technology on Unum's site.

Looking forward: As part of the early data divulged, 6 out of 7 non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients had a response to the technique, with no serious adverse events. However, higher doses of the therapy led to patient deaths, leading to a clinical hold that was lifted only recently. In all, this is a pretty exciting finding, as response rates of this caliber will draw comparisons to CAR-T cells. Of course, toxicity will continue to be a lingering issue, I expect, but considering no deaths were observed with lower doses of the drug, I'd say UNUM might end up out of the weeds there, but only more trial experience will tell us definitively.

I'd say keep an eye on UNUM as they IPO, but be cautious about buying in too early to a phase 1 biotech.

Verona Pharma has good news in cystic fibrosis

Company: Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Therapy: RPL554

Disease: Cystic fibrosis

News: VRNA announced top-line data from their phase 2a study involving nebulized RPL554, a drug that blocks enzymes called phosphodiesterase-3 and -4. The company reported favorable pharamcokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and that a single dose of the drug improves lung function, measured as the ability to forcefully expel air in one second (FFEV1). Andres Floto, the lead investigatory of the study, indicated that the sustained improvement in FFEV1 was in the ballpark of 6%, which is favorable compared with the findings routinely reported by big boys like Vertex Pharma.

Looking forward: VRNA seems to be on to something with dual inhibition of two different PDE enzymes. We need to see a more in-depth report of the data to be sure, but it would seem as though patients have achieved a meaningful benefit from RPL554. Another ongoing study in COPD has yet to be reported, but this will also be interesting to follow up on.

Overall, I think this should trigger your interest, and perhaps a deeper dive into VRNA, which trades on the London market as VRP.

Vaxart shows signs of life in norovirus infection

Company: Vaxart, Inc (VXRT)

Therapy: VXA-G1.1-NN

Disease: Norovirus infection

News: VXRT announced that they will be presenting data from two phase 1 clinical trials investigating their orally administered norovirus vaccine for tolerability and efficacy. While details in the press release were thin (findings will be presented at the International Congress on Infectious Disease), the primary efficacy endpoint, reduction of viral titers, was achieved with both a low-dose and a high-dose regimen with statistical significance.

Looking forward: VXRT is a rather-beleaguered company, currently sitting at a market cap under $50 million. So while this is definite good news (oral vaccines offer the promise of promoting immunity while avoiding infusion reactions and painful injections), I am hesitant to state that you should buy outright. However, if you were not aware of VXRT before, this may be a good opportunity to go take a look, as this could be the start of an important journey for them!

Overall, I would be very cautious about jumping in, but this news should trigger your interest.

