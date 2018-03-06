Coke Vs. Pepsi: Often Compared, But Fundamentally Different

The Coke (KO) versus Pepsi (PEP) battle appears to be timeless (as well as embedded in everyone's minds), but I don't think these companies are as similar as many people think.

Sure, they dominate what Pepsi calls the "U.S. liquid refreshment beverage category" in its 10-K, with 23% share for Pepsi and 20% share for Coca-Cola (as measured by estimated retail sales in measured channels, according to Information Resources, Inc). Coca-Cola also has "significant carbonated soft drink, or CSD, share advantage in many markets outside the United States," according to Pepsi's 10-K.

I think this is where the comparisons end, however - as Pepsi also has a very profitable snacks business attached to its beverage business, while Coke is more of a "pure-play" on beverages. Why is this important? I think we can begin to answer this question by looking at returns on equity for both firms.

An analysis of ROE

I gathered data from Coke and Pepsi's 10-K and 8-K forms to create the below Dupont analysis models. The models allow us to break apart ROE into five pieces to gain some added insight. I used "non-GAAP" numbers for net income, EBT, and EBIT for both companies (found in the 8-K forms), which exclude charges related to things like restructuring, as well as one-time items related to things like tax-reform.



At first glance, Pepsi's ROE of 67.51% looks far superior to Coca-Cola's ROE of only 41.24%, but is it really? This is where the above Dupont models can give us some further clarity.

The first thing that jumped out at me was the relatively high amounts of leverage utilized by both firms. Leverage magnifies ROE, and this is one lever that Pepsi likes to pull much more than Coke does.

The second factor that helps to explain the discrepancies in ROE for both companies involves efficiency. Looking at the asset turnover ratios for both firms, Pepsi is far more efficient with its assets (asset turnover of 0.83x) when compared to Coca-Cola (asset turnover of only 0.40x). This is an area that Coke could improve going forward as it continues to shed its bottling businesses, and if successful, should allow it to generate more sales with less assets. I still consider this more of a "wait-and-see" type scenario, however.

Lastly, we can see that Coke maintains much higher operating margins as a "pure play" firm, where Pepsi's are actually dragged down by its beverage business. This will be the next topic of discussion.

Margins: What's going on?

Pepsi operates six separate segments; its largest being the North American Beverages segment (as a % of revenues). I built the below table to illustrate the size of each of Pepsi's segments as a percentage of sales, as well as corresponding adjusted operating margins that exclude items (all information pulled form Pepsi's 2017 10-K).



The NAB segment accounted for 33% of total revenues in fiscal 2017, but carried adjusted operating margins (excluding items) of only 13.19%. The second largest segment, FLNA, accounts for roughly a quarter of sales - while carrying much more impressive adjusted operating margins in the 30.95% range. It appears that the snacks business is highly lucrative for Pepsi in North America, while its signature beverage business isn't as profitable.

Pepsi doesn't break out the International segments between beverages and snacks, so all we have to work with are the margins based on its North American business lines. Overall, it appears that the snacking operations are (or should be) its actual core business, however, despite the more common association with its iconic cola brand.

Now for a "thought experiment". What if Pepsi and Coca-Cola's leverage ratios were both set to 1x, and everything else was held constant? This would put them on a level playing field leverage-wise.

KO's ROE would come in at roughly 9.45%, and PEP's would come in at about 9.81%. It appears that Pepsi's superior asset efficiency more-than-makes-up for its weaker overall margins, as its ROE is still slightly better than Coca-Cola's (if leverage was held equal).

Conclusion

Coke and Pepsi (the soft drinks) are compared all the time by consumers and investors - and for good reasons. The actual businesses of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are completely different, however, and it appears that Coke's core beverage business owns the far superior margins. Pepsi's snack business provides not only diversification, but also a boost to overall margins - enhancing profitability overall.

I think Pepsi is the better-run overall business, especially capital allocation-wise, but I also think the real question here is, "what's a better investment going forward?" Owning Pepsi by itself, or a combination of Coca-Cola and a "pure-play" snack company, such as Hershey's (HSY), for example? I can see the arguments for either viewpoint, personally.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. PepsiCo will be discussed in more detail using my Inverse Pyramid Process with members of my private investing community, Harry's High-Quality Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, HSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.