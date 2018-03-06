Here's What Happened In High-Yield ETFs Last Month

Depending on how you want to spin it, that could be a good thing or a bad thing.

Wouldn't you know it, there was some double counting going on with high-yield flows during last month's market turmoil.

Late last month, in "Presenting: The New 'Doom Loop'," I brought you a pretty expansive take on the prevailing dynamics in the high-yield credit market.

That post was generally well received and garnered quite a bit of interest, probably because of the title, but hopefully because of the substance as well. The overarching point was to update you on the veritable exodus from high-yield funds during February's market turmoil and to posit what continued outflows could entail for spreads and, ultimately, for the broader market.

As regular readers know, all of my high-yield discussions invariably contain at least a passing nod to the inherent liquidity mismatch in junk bond ETFs like the popular iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and its cousin, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

Simply put, large swaths of investors in those funds do not understand that they are being promised intraday liquidity against an underlying pool of relatively illiquid bonds. That "miracle" of financial engineering is made possible by an intervening mechanism that's getting more efficient over time. And by "efficient" I mean NAV disconnects are snapping back rapidly even during times when flows are volatile. Here are the charts on that:

(Goldman)

Okay, so I'm not going to rehash the entire piece linked above (you can just read it for yourself), but what I wanted to do was provide a bit of follow-up color on one of the points I made in that post about mutual funds using the ETFs as a liquidity sleeve. Recall this from Citi:

In recent years, investors have increasingly turned to ETFs in order to trade high yield credit risk. Whether a multi-asset fund is using ETFs for their high yield allocation or a high yield manager is using ETFs to manage flows, ETF trading as a percentage of high yield TRACE volumes is trending higher. Secondary volumes in the two largest high yield ETFs, HYG and JNK, have roughly doubled as a percent of TRACE high yield cash trading over the past few years (Figure 1). High yield mutual fund investors have also increased their usage of ETFs. HYG and JNK represent nearly $1.5bn of the funds’ assets. The usage of ETFs appears to have been minimal prior to 2016 (Figure 2).

(Citi)

Again, that underscores the notion that what fund managers are doing is holding HY ETFs as cash substitutes. They're mitigating flows with the ETFs. That allows them to have their cake and eat it too. They get to stay fully invested while simultaneously claiming they're holding a cash equivalent by virtue of how liquid the ETFs are. Of course, that begs the question, now doesn't it? It's self-referential. Here's how I put it in the post linked here at the outset:

It's becoming harder and harder to figure out what's going on here because of the self-referential nature of the whole thing. But what seems some semblance of clear is there may be some overlap going on and I think it's entirely fair to say that that overlap may be sapping liquidity in the underlying cash market for the actual bonds.

In other words, when you look at flows data for ETFs and mutual funds, there's probably some double counting going on as the mutual fund managers sell the ETFs to manage outflows.

Well guess what? Barclays is out with an expansive piece documenting what likely happened last month and it confirms (and then some) everything I said two weeks ago. I'm going to spare you the tedious details (those interested can read more here), but the gist of it is this, via Barclays:

The timing of [mutual fund] outflows corresponded to a period of significant share destruction in high yield ETFs and a reduced net investor position in CDX.HY. While some of the ETF and CDX selling was likely driven by underlying investors de-risking for reasons similar to those of high yield mutual fund investors, we believe this explains only a minority of the activity in portfolio products. Instead, we think the vast majority of portfolio product selling was driven by mutual funds and other institutional investors that use those products to manage their liquidity needs. In other words, the products were sold to fund the outflows and, thus, do not represent additional de-risking.

Okay, so there's good news there. That suggests the ETF selling and the protection buying in CDX wasn't so much panicked de-risking as it was big investors going where the liquidity is. Here's a snapshot of how high-yield mutual funds used ETFs and CDX to manage outflow pressure:

(Barclays)

The bad news inherent in this is that, in my opinion, it perpetuates a problematic dynamic. It allows (and encourages) everyone to continue to dodge the cash market for the underlying bonds and thus contributes to illiquidity in that market. Admittedly, that's a simplistic take and there seems to be some evidence that the cash market for the bonds can "engineer" liquidity when it's needed.

But a common sense read is that when something isn't used, it falls into disrepair and with dealers still reluctant to lend their balance sheet in a pinch thanks to the post-crisis regulatory regime, it stands to reason that if there comes a day when conditions deteriorate beyond a certain point, the self-referential nature of the dynamic described above will be laid bare.

And let me just underscore that by excerpting one more passage from Barclays. To wit:

The unprecedented ETF share destruction and dramatic increase in CDX protection net bought raise the question of how managers may respond after sharply reducing their liquidity buffers. We believe that managers will replenish these buffers. Given that combined JNK and HYG shares outstanding have increased by 4%, after reaching a low in the middle of February, while mutual funds have continued to experience outflows, we posit that the recent share creation has been facilitated by selling bonds. This, combined with our estimate of ETF selling by mutual funds from the analysis above, implies that managers will still have to buy back roughly $2-3bn in ETF assets to fully replenish their buffers.

I don't know about you, but to me that suggests they're selling the ETFs to meet outflows when conditions are bad and then betting that conditions will improve in relatively short order at which point they sell the bonds when the appetite is there only to repurchase the ETFs they just sold.

Does that sound like a sustainable model to you? Or does it sound more like a shell game? Because to me it sounds more like the latter.

One important note here (and I clearly spelled this out in the lengthy exposition I did for my site): Barclays doesn't call this a shell game. If anything, their take is actually some semblance of upbeat as the point seems to be that because of the double counting, people were effectively mistaking flows management for massive de-risking.

In the same vein, it could well be that this is just the way things are now. That is, sometimes when market structure changes, people like me are reluctant to change their views to accommodate the new paradigm and thus end up tilting at windmills suggesting something isn't sustainable only to watch as it sustains itself in perpetuity.

Finally, allow me to reiterate (and I always try to say this in these high-yield ETF posts), that this can (and probably will) continue to work indefinitely as long as there's not an acute risk-off episode or, perhaps more importantly, a deterioration in the default environment (i.e. as long as the cycle doesn't abruptly turn).

So please don't accuse me of not recognizing the counterpoints to my contention that this setup makes no sense, because I just listed three counterpoints, all of which are not only plausible, but are in fact being borne out against my hypothesis with each fleeting risk-off episode (there was one in November too, if you recall).

Still, at the end of the day, I contend that things, which seem to fly in the face of common sense tend to break at some point. I think this will prove to be no exception and I think when/if that day finally comes, high-yield ETF holders are going to be left wondering what happened.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.