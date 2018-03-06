Weingarten Realty Investors: Is A Repeat Of 2009 In Store?

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the development and leasing of retail shopping centers. Most of these shopping centers have grocery stores as so-called 'anchor tenants'. Given the resistance (for now) of grocery stores to the threat of e-commerce, Weingarten believes that shopping centers with such anchor tenants will be well-positioned to weather the major transition that is occurring in the world of retail real estate, as continued market share gains by e-commerce retailers gradually puts many old-fashioned 'bricks-and-mortar' retails out of business.

Source: Weingarten 4th Quarter 2017 Investor Presentation

Weingarten Realty has recently experienced a major sell-off, as interest fears have combined with concerns about the future of the physical retail sector to create a perfect storm for shopping center REITs. As a result, Weingarten's dividend yield has soared to heights not seen since the Great Recession:

WRI Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

While DGI investors have been conditioned over the last few years to treat such 'accidental high yield' situations as buying opportunities, I believe that additional scrutiny is warranted in the case of Weingarten. This is due to the dismal performance of the stock on both an income and total return basis during that last economic downturn:

WRI Dividend data by YCharts WRI data by YCharts

Claims of a corporate transformation notwithstanding, I would argue that any company which cut its dividend in half and experienced a peak-to-trough price drop of over 80% merits additional scrutiny before any investor 'buys the dip' in the price of its stock. After all, while Weingarten is down by roughly a 3rd from its post-recession high, history would suggest that it is possible for the price to fall much lower than even today's depressed levels. In order to determine whether a similar price drop is potentially in store for Weingarten today, we will need to examine the reasons for the previous dividend cut, determine whether those reasons are applicable to Weingarten's current circumstances, and then evaluate any potential new threats to the dividend which have emerged since the late 2000's.

Leverage Was the Culprit For Weingarten's Dividend Cut

At the time, Weingarten CEO Drew Alexander had this to say about the dividend cut:

Reducing the dividend was a tough decision for the management team; however, we feel that in these uncertain economic times the best value we can provide our shareholders is by preserving liquidity, which meant reducing the dividend. The new annual $1 per share dividend is a sound level for the company as we move through this difficult economic environment.

Liquidity issues in REITs generally stem from one of three reasons: declining rent revenues, rising debt service costs, or a combination of the two. Taking a look at Weingarten's debt issuance in the years leading up to the Great Recession, we see a sustained increase in debt. While this is to be expected for any REIT that is acquiring new properties, Weingarten seems to have over-done their attempts to grow through leverage. As a result, when the crash came in 2007-2009, Weingarten's debt-to-equity metrics quickly deteriorated. As the economy slowed down, portfolio occupancy began to slip. At year-end 2008, overall portfolio occupancy fell to 92.6%, down from about 94%. Eventually, Weingarten's average portfolio occupancy rate would fall all the way down to 90.8%.

WRI Market Cap data by YCharts

With deteriorating economic conditions making lenders less eager to lend, falling portfolio occupancy, and increasingly unacceptable balance sheet metrics, Weingarten resorted to secondary offerings and ultimately cut their dividend roughly in half in order to maintain sufficient free cash flow to service their debts. The result was a 50% pay cut for income investors and an 83% peak-to-trough decline in the value of the company's stock.

Weingarten's Current Situation Is Improved From 2009 Levels

Fortunately, Weingarten's history since the dark days of the Great Recession gives today's potential investors reason to believe that management has learned its lesson. Weingarten has consistently improved the shape of its balance sheet, as this slide from a recent investor presentation illustrates.

Source: Weingarten 4th Quarter 2017 Investor Presentation

Weingarten also has repositioned its portfolio to make it more resilient to an economic downturn. It jettisoned its industrial properties in 2012 and has consistently shifted its geographic exposure away from its home state of Texas and towards high-growth markets such as Seattle, Florida, and California. Deploying capital into markets that are expected to experience population growth puts a demographic tailwind behind Weingarten's operating results, and by extension the sustainability of its dividend payments.

Source: Weingarten 4th Quarter 2017 Investor Presentation

Of course, public companies have a knack of spinning even the worst of circumstances into a positive narrative. As such, I believe that an examination of the sustainability of Weingarten Realty's dividend requires us to look to a less-biased source. To that end, I will now analyze changes in Weingarten's credit ratings both before and after the Great Recession in order to gauge the current strength of its balance sheet relative to its condition in 2007-2009.

Credit Ratings: An Important Indicator of Dividend Sustainability

Investors who paid attention to Weingarten's credit ratings in the years leading up the Great Recession may have been able to see its dividend cut coming.

Source: Moody's Website

The credit agency Moody's cut Weingarten's credit rating not once, but twice in the mid- to late- 2000's. In downgrading Weingarten's senior unsecured debt to Baa2 in late 2008, Moody's Investors Service cited "a deterioration in credit metrics, such as increased leverage and secured debt, as well as weakening fixed charge coverage, which were incurred to fund the REIT's stepped up development pipeline." As events would later show, this debt load ultimately became the proximate cause of the Weingarten's 2009 dividend cut. It's also worth noting that in the same note, Moody's lists WRI's FFO payout ratio as 68%. This seemingly 'conservative' ratio did not save investors from the dividend cut which occurred only months after the publication of this report, underscoring the degree to which excessive leverage can turn a "safe" investment into a major loser when the economy turns against that investment.

Fortunately, the most recent credit actions by Moody's on securities issued by Weingarten have been upgrades. In late 2015, Weingarten's senior unsecured notes regained their Baa1 rating. Moody's praised Weingarten's "improving financial metrics and ... prudent balance sheet" and expressed the expectation that "Weingarten will continue to improve its financial profile in key financial metrics such as fixed charge, secured debt, and Net debt/EBITDA". Moody's assessment dovetails with management's description of Weingarten's "transformation" since 2010, which gives me greater confidence in the current sustainability of Weingarten's dividend going forward.

Of course, what I would really like to see from Weingarten is a credit upgrade to A3. In order to receive this upgrade, Moody's has indicated that Weingarten would first need to acquire total assets of at least $10 billion, achieve an effective leverage ratio in the 30% range, and maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio around 4.5. At the same time, Moody's cautions that should Weingarten's fixed charge coverage ratio fall below 3 or should its net debt / EBITDA ratio exceed 6.0 for an extended period, it will rescind its recent upgrade. Of course, hitting one of these so-called 'boundaries' does not guarantee an automatic rating change. Nonetheless, they do serve as a useful yardstick against which to evaluate Weingarten's financial metrics.

Rising Interest Rates Cause Multiple Contraction But Don't Threaten Business Model

As the economic policymaking discussion turns towards the Federal Reserve's anticipated pace of normalizing interest rates after about a decade of near-zero borrowing costs, the prices of pass-through income entities such as REITs have been clobbered. As interest rates go up on 'safer' investments such as Treasury securities and certificates of deposits, investor demand for income securities such as REITs is expected to slacken, resulting in price/FFO multiple contraction. It is also thought that as borrowing costs for REITs go up due to rising interest rates, the ability of these companies to finance new projects as well as to service existing debt.

I believe that the risks facing Weingarten from rising interest rates are thoroughly priced into the shares at current price levels. It is also worth noting that, per the latest 10-K put out by Weingarten, the vast majority of the company's debt is either fixed-rate in nature or has been synthetically fixed via the use of interest rate swaps. It is also worth pointing out that Weingarten's debt maturities, in addition to being relatively evenly spaced out, are primarily less than 10 years away. This suggests that if Weingarten continues its current borrowing practices, it should be able to roll over much of its debt at interest rates that aren't too much higher than the existing rate. This is particularly true, should the Federal Reserve conform to its plan to gradually increase interest rates over a number of years.

Source: Weingarten 4th Quarter 2017 Investor Presentation

E-Commerce: A Distant But Potentially Existential Threat

The primary threat to Weingarten's business model is that of e-commerce, which has caused enormous carnage in the retailing sector over the past year or two. While the disruptive wave of e-commerce is currently hitting non-grocery focused retail properties such as malls the hardest, it is possible that with continued advances in logistics and technology that grocery stores could find themselves threatened by online competition. In fact, a joint study by the Food Marketing Institute and Nielsen predicts that in under a decade, up to 70% of American will regularly purchase packaged foods online. Another analysis by Koupon Media states that by 2023, up to 18% of grocery spending will occur online. This spending will primarily affect the routine, high-dollar value transactions that grocery stores typically handle, as opposed to situational, spur-of-the-moment purchases which are more likely to be made at convenience stores or pharmacies such as Dollar General or CVS. Any decline in the dollar value of purchases being made at grocery stores could result in a reduced ability for those stores to pay rent to their landlords, including Weingarten.

At the same time, it is important to recognize that certain segments of grocery shopping are more amenable to "going online" via such services as Amazon.com's Prime Pantry program than others. For example, shipping a pack of Oreo's cookies to a customer's doorstep poses different logistical challenges than shipping a 1 and 1/3rd pound cut of boneless ribeye steak to that same doorstep. As such, it's probable that - at least for the foreseeable future - online grocery shopping will operate as a supplement to physical grocery shopping, rather than as a replacement. Further, online grocery contenders may choose to leverage existing supply-chain infrastructure and grocery locations in their bid for dominance. That appears to be what is happening with Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods. If this ends up being the case, then the spread of e-commerce into the grocery sector is not necessarily the 'death knell' for grocery-focused retail landlords such as Weingarten Realty.

Closing Thoughts

Weingarten Realty Investments is trading at a very attractive valuation. However, Weingarten has exhibited extreme price volatility in previous downturns and has been known to cut its dividend when liquidity conditions deteriorate. While Weingarten's balance sheet metrics are far better than those that prevailed at the time of its previous dividend cut in 2009, I will probably wait for a couple more quarters of financial results to come in before increasing the size of my existing position in this name. It is my belief that more time is needed to gauge the impact of e-commerce's disruptive power on Weingarten's tenants. I also would like to see credit metrics continue to trend in the direction that Moody's has indicated as necessary in order for the company to receive a further credit upgrade before investing additional funds in this REIT.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment.



Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.