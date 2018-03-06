Endo Pharmaceuticals Will Be Crushed By Opioid Litigation

The FDA contradicted this claim and made history by requesting removal of crush-resistant Opana ER from the market.

Endo is being sued by numerous counties, cities, and states, including Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Mississippi for fraudulent marketing of their highly addictive opioid drug Opana ER.

Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) rapidly became a primary target of litigation filed by over a dozen U.S. states in 2017. Endo stands out amongst the other pharmaceutical companies being sued, and is much more likely to face detrimental consequences. Investors should refrain from going long on Endo until there is a better indication of the outcome of the lawsuits.

Opioid Litigation

Endo Pharmaceuticals is facing litigation from counties and states all over the nation. Over ten states, cities, and counties have already filed lawsuits against the company, with more likely to come. Most recently, the Southern District of Florida filed a grand jury subpoena demanding Endo's "documents & information relating to products containing oxymorphone". Endo said it will cooperate in giving the requested information in the subpoena.

Each lawsuit claims that Endo used fraudulent marketing and falsified research surrounding the addictive properties of their oxymorphone based drug, Opana ER, in order to drive sales.

Thus far, Endo has not admitted any wrongdoing and has appeared cooperative in the very early stages of litigation.

The company complied with the FDA's historical request for removal from the market of Endo's oxymorphone-based Opana ER in June of last year.

The Case For Fraud: Opana ER

Below is a timeline of the major events surrounding Endo and Opana ER.

Endo went through great lengths to prove that the old version of Opana ER was too dangerous for the market, but not before marketing the new, crush-resistant formulation for nearly a year.

The company strongly urged the FDA to keep the generic formulation of the original Opana ER off the market, citing a massive increase in abuse of Opana ER following the marketing of a crush-resistant formulation of OxyContin. Endo sued the FDA three months later, hoping to hasten the agency's actions.

Endo's adamant plea to the FDA was prefaced by claims of increased patient safety with the crush-resistant formulation of Opana ER. In Endo's press release announcing FDA approval of the crush-resistant formulation of Opana ER, Dr. Ivan Gergel, Executive VP of R&D, says:

Patient safety is our top concern and addressing appropriate use of opioids is a responsibility that we take very seriously. We firmly believe this new formulation of Opana ER, coupled with our long-term commitment to awareness and education around appropriate use of opioids will benefit patients, physicians and payers.

In the same press release, only three paragraphs later, the company states:

It has not been established that this new formulation of Opana ER is less subject to misuse, abuse, diversion, overdose, or addiction.

In Endo's lawsuit compelling the FDA to disallow the marketing of a generic Opana ER, the FDA asked Endo the logical question:

Why did you continue selling the original formulation of Opana ER for nine months following approval of the crush-resistant formulation if you believed it to be unsafe?

The FDA concluded that Endo did not withdraw the original formulation of Opana ER from the market "for reasons of safety or effectiveness".

Four years later, on March 15, 2017, the FDA again contradicted Endo's claims, when an advisory committee voted 18-8 that the crush-resistant formulation of Opana ER was more detrimental than beneficial in stopping the opioid epidemic. The data makes this clear.

Endo's attempt to block the generic Opana ER and promote their crush-resistant formulation was veiled as a means for public safety. It would seem Endo was pushing a more detrimental drug on the public in hopes of further market exclusivity; if the company had succeeded, the only formulation of Opana ER on the market would be their crush-resistant version, which they have patent protection under until November 2023.

Perhaps most revealing is the announcement made by Endo in August of last year. Beginning in 2018, Endo will receive half of the sales of Impax Laboratories' (IPXL) generic formulation of Opana ER as an amendment to the original 2010 ANDA settlement.

But what about the campaign against the generic formulation Endo led five years ago in the name of public safety, going as far as to sue the FDA?

A History of Fraud

This is not the first time that Endo has faced litigation for fraudulent/unlawful marketing.

In 2014, Endo was required to pay out $192.7 million for illegally marketing Lidoderm, approved only for treatment of pain related to shingles, as treatment for chronic pain & lower back pain.

In 2015, Endo was amongst seven companies sued for marketing their testosterone drugs as treatment "for a condition that the FDA hasn't even recognized as a disease, let alone approved any product to treat." No verdict appears to be out yet.

In 2016, Endo was sued for drastically overstating the amount of fluoride listed on the label of their 'Qualitest' multivitamin, which contained less than half of the listed amount of fluoride on the product label. Endo paid out $15.5 million for this instance of fraud.

(Note: I don't mention Endo's $2.6 billion mesh lawsuits because the lawsuits did not specifically claim intentional fraudulent marketing or falsified research by Endo)

Prescription Interdiction & Litigation Task Force

Last week, we heard from Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the opioid epidemic. He announced the creation of the Prescription Interdiction & Litigation Task Force [PILS] to ensure that criminal and civil penalties will be brought against companies that have contributed to the opioid epidemic.

Sessions mentioned that the Department of Justice will file a Statement of Interest into the multi-state lawsuits against several opioid manufacturers, though he did not mention specific companies; the DOJ plans to receive reimbursement for the money and resources spent battling the opioid epidemic from settlement of any case possible.

Going Forward

Investors should watch Endo closely for updates on the ongoing concurrent lawsuits. It is also important to follow the entirety of the opioid epidemic, namely any announcements from the Department of Justice or White House. It is evident that no one is on the side of the opioid producers, and in this instance, David won't beat Goliath.

