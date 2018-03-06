AT&T's (T) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference March 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

John Stephens - CFO

Analysts

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Niknam

Welcome everyone to Day 2 of Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference. I'm Matt Niknam, Telecom Services Analyst here at DB. We're thrilled to have AT&T's our morning keynote on Day 2, John Stephens, CFO; welcome back John.

John Stephens

Thanks to Deutsche Bank for having us here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Niknam

So, maybe just to get started; I mean, obviously there is a lot going on at AT&T, can you give us an overview of the top priorities for the company in 2018?

John Stephens

I'd love to do that but let me first start-off with the standard cautionary language statements that I need to provide the Safe Harbor. We're going to be talking about things that are forward-looking, that have risks. Actual events may differ; we refer to give you more knowledge about it and more information. We'd refer to our SEC filings and the information that's available on our AT&T website. So with that being said, we're looking forward to an exciting and very successful 2018. We want to talk about our priorities and we want to get that done, we're going to get that done.

Secondly, building the best gigabit network that's out there. Third, put out that next-generation platform for our DTV now or over the top TV product. Fourth, put out the next-generation that are putting out a new advertising platform. It's going to be critical to get Time Warner done to make that a possibility. Fifth, we're going to improve the profitability in Mexico. Overall, internationals continue to do well but improving and getting Mexico to profitability. And then lastly, we're just going to continue that laser focus we have on cost controls. So, I don't know if that's exactly a nutshell but in a nutshell, those are the priorities, those are the things we're focused on for 2018, those are the things we're confident we can accomplish.

Matthew Niknam

We'll break down the nutshell. There is a lot of different pieces of that nutshell. So, maybe let's start with your outlook for '18. You've talked about targeting the low single-digit organic EPS growth. How do you balance growth and profitability across your key segments?

John Stephens

So I'd tell you this way, and I'll give you -- this is kind of historical perspective. Fourth quarter of 2016 through the third quarter of 2017, we had four consecutive record margin quarters for our wireless business. We had dramatically improved that profitability through a whole lot of great work by the management team. They really performed well consistently. At that same time, the head driven turned down to results of the fourth quarter, a record low post-paid churn level. So when you've got those margins at that level and you see churn continuing to perform extremely well and as I say the fourth quarter direct level, it goes clearly to say, well, maybe it's time to invest in your customers, maybe sometimes -- because you're going to hold them so long, those long-term values are greater as churn has gone down; and so that's what we decided to do, that's the balancing act.

Sometimes, if you will, the sales teams and the team that has the ability to add customers have to be given the ability and quite frankly, there were resources to go sell on a great network because they are getting great performance metrics, particularly churn and then allow us to grow the overall pie with a total business even though one metric, for example, margins maybe impacted by that growth, that's a good thing to do; that's how we think about it. We've been working so focused, if you look at our enterprise business, the margins on the business fixed wireline were just tremendous. The level is focused on the cost management that will give us the ability to continue to compete in the marketplace and then allow them to continue to improve on their already improving trends in the revenue side.

Matthew Niknam

Just in terms of the low single-digit, so you sort of -- you talked about wireless, you've touched on cost cuts and you've touched on improving profitability in Mexico. I'm going to get into entertainment group later on, but is it fair to assume that's a little bit more of an investment mode as well as we think about transitioning to DIRECTV now?

John Stephens

Yes, entertainment is going to through a technology transition and that's clearly what's going on. We're aware that when we made that acquisition, having the relationships to have the scale, the scope, the opportunity that they have were really critical and if you think about the success we had last year with ETV now, it's barely a year into it and having a million customers and learning so much from that experience, the company learning and gathering data, gathering information from those customers is what they want. Giving us this opportunity to come up with a new platform later in this first half of this year, the second-generation plant for giving customers Cloud DVR, additional ability to pay per view and most sporting events and movies, and all kinds of other capabilities is what we're seeing here, that's what we want to do with regard to that entertain business and transitioning and we're confident that we're on the right track and it's going quite well.

Matthew Niknam

Tax reform, the big headlight late last year, AT&T; I mean, obviously I would say pretty big beneficiary in the sector. Can you walk us through maybe some of the specific benefits you anticipate from tax reform? And can you talk to whether you're seeing any change in consumer or enterprise spend or behavior as a result?

John Stephens

Tax reform was a long-term project and long-term effort of our company at the highest levels and so we're very excited when the bill got passed to December, not only for the balance sheet aspects but for the business aspect. So the first thing I would say is this, when you look at the United States marketplace, internally speaking. The consumer demand here, the business demand, the customers that are here, when you look at the resources, when you look at the educated employee workforce, when you look at interest rates here, when you look at the rule of law, all of those things are very conducive to business. What weren't conducive to business for the last -- since 1986 is last time we were really in parity, what's our tax rate. We've got a 35% federal tax rate, rest of the world was about 20%, we weren't competitive; so people were choosing to move their money elsewhere, invest builder factories, move their office, you might have heard of the term inversion, all of those kinds of activities.

With this change in law, that shifts it back to this U.S. marketplace and that's really great for us because this is other companies build plan, higher people, open stores, shift any of their investments here, bringing their headquarters back to the United States that provides a great opportunity for revenue growth for us. So that's really critical. This goes from our largest corporate customers to the employees that buy our wireless and video businesses, quite frankly, and for all of our businesses, not just our post-paid customers but quite frankly, it will impact prepaid as we see withholding going down and impacting that prepaid market. So from a revenue generation perspective, this is a great thing. The opportunity is there, we will see it unfold over the next few months, few quarters and years, we do not have it built into our planned jet, we're going to wait and see as it happens but we're confident it will come.

From our perspective, a company that had been doing the things that the public policy had encouraged, funding your pension plan, expanding capital expenditures, investing in our networks, investing in our people; we had large deferred tax liabilities, we got to adjust those for the new rate, that was about $20 billion adjustment that went from deferred tax liabilities into retained earnings. We were a beneficiary of the plan as -- where our employees, as we took that money and invested it in giving 200,000 of our front line employees a $1,000 bonus as we took $800 million and funded our medical benefit plans at the end of last year and as we've made the commitment to put another $1 billion into our CapEx. What you will see going forward is the lower tax rate as an impact on your earnings, we'll drive your earnings out. The lower tax rate will improve your cash flows if it's you're paying taxes at a lower rate, so you have much stronger cash flows.

If you look at our cash flows last year, just under $18 billion were projected this year, $21 million on a standalone basis, huge driver, that's tax reform. So you can see this virtual positive cycle, this virtuous cycle of impact that tax reform will have.

From our perspective, on a company with our balance sheet, I'll point out a couple of things. Deferred taxes was a large number, it's now been managed down significantly and with favorable capital expensing rules for the next 10 years it's become -- it has become a very manageable, very, very manageable item on our list. It is something that we can handle very easily, much like what's happened last year with our pension plan with the dramatic improvements we've had on our return on assets last year, our pension plan is essentially fully funded, even at these historic low interest rates. If you use kind of normal 10-year average interest rate to do our discounting, our pension plan is actually over-funded.

So just like our deferred taxes being significant liability but managed very well under control, so is our pension plan, likewise so is our debt as we manage to adjust those interest rates down to sub 4.5 and sub well under 4 on an after-tax basis. So tax reform has helped us in continuing to strengthen our overall balance sheet in a very strong way and gives us a very positive outlook for the future.

Matthew Niknam

Let's touch on priority one, Time Warner. So, I mean very topical; can you comment on expected timing -- when you anticipate the case mainly a resolution?

John Stephens

So I think you can understand we're in the middle of a litigation, so my comments will be brief. But I'd just say this, the court case is scheduled for March 19, there has been some stories, maybe the 20 is still scheduled for the 19. We're certainly prepared, we believe the 50 years of history with antitrust, and our position is strong and we expect to prevail. We will go through that process and the judge will set the timing for his decision. We're open to discussions as we've always have but we expect to continue to expect to prevail and we think it's a great opportunity for us. If you think about Time Warner, we've talked about the fact that it's revenue accretive, EPS accretive, cash flow accretive, even dividend coverage accretive if you will or improving, all of those things are great. But what I think is really -- and that's all before tax reform.

And then with tax reform, we expect even better numbers. But even with all that, then you think about what we bring to Time Warner, and that is this information is data, this capability to help them run their business better have better insights into what shows are popular, have better insights in how they market their movies or market their television shows having a great technology company being able to provide them platforms to do things with their content. And quite frankly, a great data insights business so that insight's capabilities, so we can improve their advertising revenues. So the data capabilities that AT&T brings to Time Warner is going to make it much more valuable, we're really excited about that.

It's a premium company, great management, great people, we're thrilled to be associated with them, we just are going to go get it done now and move on with that next step in the development of AT&T.

Matthew Niknam

On wireless, I think very topical, I think it was the year ago at this conference; everyone had gone unlimited, AT&T just sort of responded to some of the activity in the marketplace for a year, removed from that. You mentioned reinvesting some margins in the customer; A) is that sort of a Playbook for '18 or is that more of a near-term move on TIS [ph] part? And then secondly, if you can give us any updates on what you're seeing in the marketplace thus far year-to-date?

John Stephens

So, kind of -- fourth quarter, as you saw, we added over 300,000 post-paid smartphones, a dramatic improvement year-over-year and sequentially. So you could understand if I feel real good about how that decision to invest in the customers is turning out to be a wise one. With regard to that, our margins are still very, very good and as such you can -- you could ask yourself why would you change your strategy. I would tell you, we'll be selective, we've put some promotions out there already this year, some of them we're effectively stuck with, some of them that we didn't the get the results we wanted, we've already taken down. I think you will see us be targeted and whether we have assets of particular characteristics in Chicago or New York or LA and we'll tailor the offers to those markets and to those capabilities; and we'll see what works. And if it works, you can probably expect us to do more of it and if things don't work, we'll try to do our best to recognize that quickly and move on to another.

The team is very good at this; they've proven that giving them the flexibility to make this investment to customers is a good move for the long-term. And once again, I can't -- I mean, I have to mention, when you come out of a quarter with 0.89 post-paid smartphone churn, saw 110 month life for the long-term value analysis. It's pretty easy for a finance guy to give the team the flexibility to make investment decisions.

Matthew Niknam

You mentioned churn; I think one of the risks on investors' minds is obviously cable entering the wireless game through MVNOs. But we've heard from Comcast and Charter yesterday, I wanted to get your take, it's been -- you've been competing with these guys for decades but how does that change the competitive landscape? What are your expectations for how that changes wireless for AT&T?

John Stephens

I would tell you, for us it's continued to compete the way we're competing but frankly, whether we're adding fiber and we're providing a great wireless product, we're being innovative in our product offerings whether we're going into the prepaid space a few years ago, to enter into new space just so we're coming out with new products and services, we're going to continue to do what we're doing. MVNOs have had unsubstantial performance in our industry over the years, at least in my opinion, compared to -- across the board, no matter whose individual MVNO you're talking about, running a wireless business is tough, giving customer service, having call centers, having retail spots, dealing with customers on what their issues are, helping them is much different than operating a no-touch cable business or others. So it's not that easy to get into even if you're using someone else's network.

Lastly, I would tell you we had 0.89 churn in the fourth quarter. So if there is competition, I'm sure they are taking customer here and there from us but quite frankly, we're doing quite well. We'll continue to operate in a very competitive environment whether it's the MVNOs, whether it's the other 3 carriers, whether it's resale opportunities, we'll -- resellers will continue to do that. We feel good about where we're at, I will tell you when -- the best thing is, when you get to the fourth quarter and you see that churn level after the MVOs had started up, you can see we're careful, we're respectful but we understand the difficulties in operating that business and we're really proud of the way our team is performing.

Matthew Niknam

Let's talk about the revenue side on wireless. So the industry largely go in a market I think with limited plans at this point. How do you monetize incremental data usage and traffic growth in an unlimited world? And maybe if we can sort of break that down, what's the trajectory looking like for wireless services revenues in '18?

John Stephens

You will see us going through revenues towards the end of the year with the expectation of growth for the year. We still have a bad compare year-over-year in the first quarter because it's about this time as you pointed out last year, [indiscernible] went to unlimited plan and then we subsequently responded, so we have a quarter here in the first quarter that had some non-comparable customer offerings, unlimited for all of '18, unlimited only for a small part of '17. But with that we expect to grow, why would we grow, because we're growing our customer base because we've added 300,000 smartphones, because we continue to add prepaid customers so we can grow the service revenue piece.

What we'll continue to see is, our customers are really smart, so we came out with unlimited. The ones that it benefited, they went right to it. They just -- it's good to have smart customers someday, it's always good to have smart customers. Some days they are so smart that you have to recover from some of the good decisions they make but along with those good customers you switched right away, there is those good customers whose data usage has come up and has had bought smaller bucketed plans that worked here and now we'll be starting to incur outages [ph] so they will buy up to these unlimited, that will be a boost for us. We expect more of that to happen in the second half of last year, we didn't see much of it so we're expecting that this year.

So customer net add that, you will see -- we made a decision to get out, to reduce our exposure to the reseller activity last year and we had some challenges with regard to revenues last year because that economic decision to save the capacity for existing customers won't get through that early part of this year also. So all of those things, as well as the first net opportunity, as well as the new product to platforms we're putting out, as well as these new marketing opportunities and 0.8 million churn, you will see us establish that pattern so that we can grow revenues in the service area for wireless, that's the story.

Matthew Niknam

In terms of pricing, it seems like -- and just to go back to a year ago, super aggressive, it seems like things have stabilized; any sort of color you can add in terms of the pricing environment today?

John Stephens

I think I'll say it this way; a year ago there were some things going out in the industry that appeared that people were viewing customer counts as currency. In today's environment that doesn't seem to be the case and people are more focused on long-term value and cash flows. We've always been focused on long-term values and cash flows and so, when people do that it becomes more rational, logical environment and we think that is happening.

Matthew Niknam

FirstNet, you mentioned is one of the bigger opportunities; any updates you can give us there in terms of maybe -- I know it's early days for progress to-date milestones you're anticipating in 2018?

John Stephens

Look, I'll give you one, whether it's -- you should know it, 56 out of 56. Baseball fans used to talk about it getting it through the module enough and hitting straight. We were 56 out of 56, 50 states, 5 territories and the districts, probably all choose to put their public safety network, their FirstNet, their first responder network with AT&T, so that's thrilling for us, that gives us the full funding of the program, it gives us the full authority to be the public service provider for the country, we're really proud of that, and only because of the business aspects that's serving our fellow citizens and being able to participate in the honorable job of saving lives and protecting people. So we're really jazzed up about that.

Secondly, our plans were made last year for how to build out, and we've now been given the authority and the official build plans, approved build plans from the FirstNet authority. We spend last year investing in the core network, I think if people filed us in the fourth quarter; they said we actually got a $300 million reimbursement from the FirstNet authority for the expenditures we incurred last year. So the relentless preemption, the prioritized service refers to prices for police and fire and handling some emergency medical personal; all of that's been done and now we're out deploying the network, not only the 700 but also our AWS and WCS, our inventoried network that we now get to put into service on a very economic basis because we can do one tower client, we have the crane out there once, we have the people out there once and they've put all three pieces of spectrum at it once.

And then when you take that and you think about carrier aggregation and you think about four-way mime [ph] and all the other technology developments, you can understand that this capability, this build will add tremendous depth, coverage and speed to our network, not only for what we hope to be a very vibrant new customer base of first responders -- first responders equipment, body cams, tablets, sensors, drones; but also first responders family and friends and business associates. We think that will be a great revenue opportunity but that network will serve our overall customer base and help us strive to keep and improve on earth our wonderful churn levels.

So we're real excited about it, we expect to build a head of the milestones set by the government, that's our goal. If we can build efficiently, we will spend more money upfront to get it done. I mean, we will invest more earlier as long as we can do it efficiently because this is a great thing for our overall business, our overall customer base, it's sadly good for our consumer business and the first responder will be great from our business solutions group and the IoT business, so we're real excited about it as you could tell.

Matthew Niknam

One of the other big revenue opportunities; maybe not as unique to AT&T but AT&T is kind of another -- one of the forward thinkers here has been 5G. We heard a lot about it last week coming out of Mobile World Congress, wondering how does 5G impact your addressable market and opportunity to grow revenue? Is there a cam you can put around this because we hear lots of different used cases but curious to get your tick.

John Stephens

We think about 5G is 5G evolution and I say that because it's really important to put it all in perspective. So we think FirstNet, put WCS, AWS with 700 band 14 [ph], and use carrier aggregation and you use forward [indiscernible]; we've done that kind of test without the 700, we did that in San Francisco, we got 750 mag speeds in the City of San Francisco on this new network, this new 5G evolution; it's using the LTE technology, it's using the existing network but all this new technology. So if you think about that evolution now, when you lower that network hub, those 750 theoretical speeds might go down to 150 or 100 or somewhere down but tremendous speed even on a loaded network; so that's the first step, we're doing that now extensively and we're going to do more of that as we build the first step that work out and put the 700 band in. So that's the first step for us in this evolution.

Second, people might not think about this way but for us absolutely critical is the fiber bill. We're taking a lot of fiber out to the Prime [ph], we're taking a lot of fiber out to business locations, currently we have about 15 million locations with fiber between business and consumer, and by July next year, we'll have about 22 million, about 8 million business, about 14 million to the Prime if you will, for consumers. So fiber is the key, and it's a key not only delivering to the home or to the business but for the backhaul support. So if you're an integrated carrier like we are and you're building this fiber to go to the home, you're going to pass the tower, you're going to get fiber to that tower, you're going to pass the business location, shopping mall, strip center, you're going to build out to those.

So 5G is the second stage, we've got to think all the inter-gig this is the ability to deliver broadband overall electrical power lines, we're testing that, we'll see how that goes, that's another step. If you think about using millimeter wave to do backhaul for small cells in really congested areas, we have high traffic volumes, you want to take a lot of traffic off, we have tested that, we have used millimeter wave to do that, we can do that. If you think about millimeter wave to do fixed wireless; so from the ally to my home, we have tested that we have the capability to do that, the challenges on that is where do you take it from the ally, where do you offload it, give it on to the network at what those costs are, but we can do that.

Lastly, you will see us put 5G into the core network. All of those things that were going to have to be measured by one of the chipsets ready for the handsets, we expect the chipsets might be next year, handset will come after that but we're looking at the historically slow upgrade timeframe for phones. We had a couple of quarters last year that the upgrade rates were about 4%, that would equate the 25 quarters before your phone base turned over in an extreme example; so suggesting that things are going to be in the core network, it's going to take a while, we'll have pucks [ph] out by the end of the year, that will help but you have to have balance with regard to this.

When you think about those business cases, you think about those augmented reality and virtual reality and robotics and autonomous cars and things on the edge, those are going to be really important, that's where the business cases will take us but we've got a long way to go before we get there. As we build FirstNet, we have been good fortunate being able to so to speak build the network house and leave the room for our 5G capability so that when it's ready, we can just plug it in to do it with software defined network design, we had a great advantage for that but we're going to have to make sure we have all of the equipment, not only switching equipment, the radio, the antenna but also the handset equipment before we start -- if you will over-indexing on the revenues opportunities, they will be there, we will lead in the gigabit network.

We'll have the best one because what FirstNet provides us and what the technology developments have allowed us and we will use 5G in that network but I want to be careful about how we think about when it's going to be -- you're going to have a device in your hand and walking around on a normal kind of usage basis using 5G.

Matthew Niknam

Last one on that topic. You mentioned wireless, sounds like a little bit more of a niche used case. Can you leverage millimeter wave on a broader scale, maybe outside of your incumbent footprint, like one of your peers' or do you think that just maybe more difficult to do given the economics inherent in that bill?

John Stephens

I think we have to wait and see if that business case gets proven out. We've got a little different situation than any of our competitors in this space because of the extensive fiber footprint we have that comes out of our legacy businesses. We were -- the 20 state local exchange business, so we have extensive fiber for those local exchange assets and ample opportunity to do back op but we also have extensive fiber footprint from being the legacy AT&T, the legacy long line carrier. And so as such we're in a unique position to take that and do the backhaul cheaper and more efficiently, especially when you layer on this unique ability to build FirstNet on top of those assets.

So I won't rule that opportunity out, I'll just be as a finance guy be a little guarded about promising revenue streams before you can start counting and the dollars. So we will be careful about that. Without those other assets it is a really, really difficult been case to prove out. The business cases in other areas are -- seem to make more sense to us.

Matthew Niknam

Let's go to entertainment group. Transition going on from linear to OTT; how do you manage that without meaningfully disrupting profitability?

John Stephens

We've been managing transitions from dial tone from voice-to-VoIP, from the rotary dial to touchtone, to the cellphone, from flip phone to smartphones, from DSL to IP broadband; so it's just a lot of hard work, it's a lot of attention, it's a lot of listing to customers and it's just careful, methodical hard work. In our case if you're -- how are we protecting margins; we're using our scale to get great content deals in that area, we're using our technology to software enabled things, to reduce administrative cost, we're going to customer friendly models that have low CapEx, so if you think of DIRECTV now and the comparison of that to the legacy product capital requirements, it's those kinds of things that you just constantly do and then you come back and do these technological developments on whether it will be pay-per-view or video-on-demand, whether it'd be multiple streams, whether it will be cloud DVR, all of those things that we expect to be out in our next platform, all of those things will give you that opportunity to improve margins and shift the margin base on a no CapEx or low CapEx I should say, capital life basis.

Matthew Niknam

So it sounds like EBITDA margins are still seeing a little bit of that or expected to see more of that pressure as that linear to OTT transition continues but we, the analysts, may need to sort of look at this more through a lens of return on capital?

John Stephens

Yes. So whenever you're adding a million customers to a new product, you're going to have pressure, it's just the way it is, those are great customers. And then I do want to emphasize, a few years ago I think we surpassed some people by buying a company called Leap and getting into the prepaid business through a product called Cricket; and it's been dramatically successful and those record margins we had for four quarters a row were with a significant prepaid business, both Cricket and our old AT&T go-forward, now AT&T Mobile product. We did that because we wanted to get into a different marketplace, we didn't get a market segment, we had this network we wanted to maximize it's value, so we want to go and serve another customer segment.

We're doing the same thing with ETV now, it is a millennial focused, it is a multiple dwelling unit focused, it gives us an opportunity to get into quite frankly, younger, different customer base that we underserve today and if we can get in there, we can get in server with ETV now. If we can get their wireless business, if we can go in and do GFAST [ph] at their apartment complex and get fiber to the apartment -- if you will, basement, and then use our new technology to deliver gig-speeds over the old copper network into the building to those customers, we can get those customers that we don't have today, we underserve today, and then we can have them as they go through their life, as they move into a single-family home as their things change, that's the thought process here.

And as we develop the advertising businesses, we develop that insights or going to be able to get good margins on those over-the-top ETV Now product, we'll be able to do that. And I need to say well, how can you rely on us for that? We just did it with prepaid. If you look at the last year and look at those margins we had at Mobility, those were with a significant growth in prepaid. So we can do this, actually we've done it and we're going to do it again, and that's the goal, this is normal transition for us. I say whether it's frank ATM to strategic product and services, voice-to-VoIP, BSL to high-speed, fiber-based broadband; on and on again, it's kind of what is in our DNA.

Matthew Niknam

You mentioned some of the newer product enhancements that are coming with DIRECTV now, any updates on A) timing, and then B) can you maybe give us some more specifics in terms of how this will differentiate DTV Now and what's the coming up pretty crowded OTV space?

John Stephens

David, Chris or John Donavan [ph] and the team backed communications company forbid me to make marketing announcements from the stage, so I won't be announcing any dates on any products that are coming out. I think our official discussion has been the first half of this year and I'll let them lead with those decisions. I will think about it this way, when we launched the DTV now, we've put in place and followed up with customer surveys and taking information data on what customers want, that's what those four new activities that I'm talking about capabilities in DTV now, that's where they came from. And so, I guess what I'd tell you; the differentiations -- we're working every day to find out what customers want and add those capabilities. When you do that I think you can really be successful.

Secondly, when you think about us as a company, we have tremendous data on what people watch on our legacy TV business, and what they are interests in and what they like, and we can take that data along with the over-the-top data to empower or to improve the DTV in our product, we're going to do that. The over-the-top providers, I don't know that they are doing what the extensive customer focus surveys, you will have to ask them. I don't think most of them have this 25 million customer base that they can go survey and find out from data insights that we have on what is really popular, what are they really doing, where do they really use it; we're unique in that way and we're unique in the way that we can create that capabilities for multiple screenings because we do offer wireless, we do offer broadband and we sure do offer television.

Matthew Niknam

Is the expectations -- just one more to wrap up on entertainment group. I think in the past you've talked about trying to go offset some of the linear pressures in terms of volumes with growth in DTV now, is that still the expectation that you can keep hold the line on maybe total video customers?

John Stephens

I will say it this way, we haven't given guidance on specific customer accounts for 2018 but I will suggest, if you go back and look at the historical day we brought DTV -- merged with DTV through the end of last year, you can see that's relative stability in that customer base from just what you said that the fact that yes, there is pressure on the linear product but we are making up for it in a large part from the DTV now ads.

Matthew Niknam

So on enterprise, I know it often gets maybe downplayed or not talked about as much but it's a huge business, $35 billion, give or take let's say, $30 billion to $35 billion, business solutions, and we're talking just about fix, we're not even talking about mobility. I mean, the topline trends have been puffed [ph] the last couple of years, can you speak to maybe some of the trends you're seeing more recently? I think you may have been getting closer to stability last quarter?

John Stephens

Fourth quarter, sequentially it's actually our first quarter where we didn't shake revenues. But year-over-year we still had some down but it was significantly improved, I think it was around 3.5% to 4% down in prior years as business, of course to 6%. The legacy revenues are the challenge here, the legacy voice, the legacy frame, ATM type services. But what's happened is, as our customers have embraced the strategic services, there are over $12 billion annual business and over 42% or so of that stream and they are still growing quickly. So as we get through this, if you will pass this inflexion point where the strategic service is growing at a faster rate than the degradation in the legacy, we can see -- we can get to a point where we're growing revenues, we're not predicting that but we can see that opportunity to do that.

What you're seeing right now is really great sales efforts that is solutions team to focus on retaining some of our legacy services or converting that but retaining those customers either through those services or converting them to strategic services and it's continued focus on improving and selling what they want with regard to strategic services. At that scale you can have better profitability. If you look at the fourth quarter, through this relentless cost containment, you saw margins that grew over 200 basis points on that side of the business year-over-year. So not only do we have improving revenue trends but we also had margin growth, so we're pretty excited about the opportunities going forward, we're not predicting anything but if you see tax reform work in other companies like we did ours, and get other companies to make investments in the U.S. that will drive demand for business solution wired strategic services, that's really important.

Now I know you didn't want to talk about wireless but you got to realize that if you build this FirstNet network out, things like IoT, things like coverage for business customers, things like the ability to connect factories that are automated, the robotics that have to have wireless connectivity to a controlled center for business customers, all improves dramatically and with that comes this opportunity to sell these wireless services. When you're in -- with the CIO and you can solve his security business, you can solve his big pipe of strategic services but you can also solve some wireless issues that his HR guy has for his connectivity for his employees, you can solve some issues that his engineering department has because they want to get real-time information about how their products are working out, whether it's a car or a jet engine or a tractor, how it's working in the field in real-time or you can give them new product and services demand for their internal sources like their pipelines or their shipping fleet.

This IoT capability can solve a lot of issues, you can make that CIO as the success factor for all his related peers, that's a great thing to great solutions approach to business and that's what we're trying to do. Our team is trying to provide solutions for the business customers and we think having those two things together are really important.

Matthew Niknam

One on cash flow; just to tie this all together or so, I think you had about $18 billion in cash flow a year ago targeting about $21 billion for this year. You've talked to CapEx and some of the accelerated investment in fiber, as well as FirstNet, but still a pretty big increase if you think about 16%, 17% year-over-year increase in cash flow -- how does in the sort of scope of tax reform, let's ignore [indiscernible] for a second, understand a little in business. How does the ramp in cash flow maybe change or affect the way you think about leverage or dividend policy for the business?

John Stephens

Yes, so a couple of things. One, the cash flow is great, and the cash flow I got to point out the $21 billion is after a gross $25 billion capital spend; so while we're generating tremendous cash flows and I don't want anyone to walk away and think that we're not investing significantly in our networks and our products and our services and our people; we are in -- so we are focused on not only generating great cash flows but investing in our business. With $21 billion of free cash flow, a $12 billion dividend commitment, that is sacred, we still have -- you guys can do the math a little bit different, that's a lot of cash; that focus for us will be on -- if you will, retiring debt but I will tell you -- once again, that's after we've invested $25 billion in the business, in the network, in the capabilities. So it's a very healthy situation, in the near-term we'll -- in the next few years AIE should expect we'll be focused on paying down that total level of debt.

We've had a tremendous capability to borrow, we've been borrowing at very effective rates, our average debt life is about 15 years or about 14.5 years, our average borrowing cost pretax is about 4.4; so we've got debt levels -- debt maturity towers going way out, very flexible payback schedules. As I mentioned before, deferred taxes are very managed, pension and OpEx -- and we're in a great situation with essentially over from the pension plan and a very manageable debt level. But with that being said, we're going to still focus on giving some of those levels down and retaining our overall flexibility for the long-term.

Matthew Niknam

John, I think we're just about out of time. This is great, thank you very much.

John Stephens

Thank you, all. Thanks for coming, folks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.