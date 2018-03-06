Drugs For An HIV Cure, Plus Kite, Show Gilead Aiming For A Big Win

This could then open up new markets in which GILD could play a disruptive role, generating large profits by treating diseases more safely and better than current drugs can do.

It is the totality of the efforts GILD is making with Kite and antibodies to HIV that suggest its real goal lies in making cell-based therapy cheaper and safer.

This may or may not succeed, and may or may not be a commercial victory over the status quo even if it does succeed.

GILD gets busy building a new future: part 1

Gilead (GILD) has been moving quickly to consolidate its Kite acquisition. In December, it announced an acquisition of a company with which Kite owned a share, Cell Design Labs, for about $175 MM upfront. Then, two weeks ago, Kite announced a deal with Sangamo (SGMO) for $150 MM upfront to "use Sangamo’s ZFN technology to modify genes to develop next-generation cell therapies for... use in treating different cancers."

I think related to GILD's growing investment in genetic engineering, the company announced last month that a chemist who previously served on GILD's Scientific Advisory board for 18 years was joining its board of directors. The new director, Jacqueline K. Barton, has "received the National Medal of Science for her discovery of new chemistry of the DNA helix." That this highly acclaimed nucleic acid expert is coming back to GILD as a director suggests to me that GILD is moving seriously to become a genetic engineering leader.

Building GILD's future: part 2 (but it's really back to Kite)

First, a jog to the point of the article, namely GILD as a stock. I have been estimating that with Biktarvy added to GILD's regimen, and with GILD having listed a patent with the FDA on its backbone TAF compound covering all of its next-generation HIV drugs (see my 2017 article on the topic for details), the present value of all of GILD's marketed drugs was around $100 B. This had a very wide error range, but it did give the pipeline, plus Kite, free. With Kite/pipeline burning lots of cash, that did not make GILD any great bargain, and its trading suggests that it is trading normally again. Now that the Fed has begun to make money market fund yields normal again, I want to put new money into normally-valued stocks, generally ones paying dividends. So I have been watching the investment in Kite with great interest, but nothing has moved me to own a lot of GILD.

However, Monday's key announcement for me, which led me to buy more GILD around $77.50, was one that related to the HIV franchise but also indirectly, but importantly, related to Kite.

The announcement was about moving a therapeutic antibody against HIV into early stage testing, creating a 2-drug potential cure for the infection. The main investment story for me comes back to Kite. Here's the cover story in the next section, followed by what I find more interesting as an investor.

GILD goes for a cure of HIV infections

Monday's announcement involved GILD taking into human testing an antibody that may potently bind to perhaps 70% of HIV strains in a way that inhibits escape mutations. In addition, apparently GILD likes the progress of what it calls a long-running Phase 1b study of a "TLR7"agonist, GS-9620 (now named vesatolimod). The clinical goal of 9620 was described by a researcher in a 2016 GILD press release:

"Our ultimate goal with TLR7 agonist therapy is to stimulate the body to drive latent HIV out of viral reservoirs in infected cells and to enhance virus-specific immune responses in HIV-infected individuals... lower, longer-term TLR7 agonist dosing may be a potentially useful approach to inducing long-term HIV-remission.”

Which means, current HIV drugs such as Biktarvy and Genvoya cannot cure HIV infections largely because there are latent HIV reservoirs where the HIV virus (or provirus) hides out: a "run silent, run deep" sort of thing. 9620 is designed to flush them out and then act to rev up the immune system. GILD believes that the antibody it is advancing to Phase 1 can work with 9620 to, perhaps, cure some or many patients, letting them discontinue their drug therapy indefinitely.

The reasons I'm moving on from this topic in this article are that this is very early-stage research, and even if it is successful using the antibody and 9620, it is not clear whether this will be a good or bad thing for GILD's profit stream.

In the next section, I want to show where this could be leading.

CAR-T may help cure HIV

CAR-T involves genetically changing a T-lmphocyte so that it recognizes and binds to something it would not normally "see." While this is not precisely an antibody approach, it is very close. So, we are now seeing articles such as this one from December in FierceBiotech:

A CAR-T approach to attacking HIV ... The UCLA team believes a CAR-T approach to treating HIV would help combat one of the major shortcomings of antiretroviral drugs... An effective CAR-T treatment holds the potential to provide lifelong immunity to the virus, the UCLA researchers believe... Other academic groups are working on CAR-Ts to attack HIV, including the University of Pennsylvania... In October, the Penn team published research showing their anti-HIV CAR-T prevented the virus from spreading among human cells.

Now, even this would not necessarily be an improvement over an antibody; it would depend if the antibody plus immune stimulant (such as 9620) could cure the problem temporarily.CAR-T might be a next-generation cure if antibodies worked for a time, but not long term, but...

Here's the real potential home run for GILD that I see which looks to be hovering into view:

CAR-T may go beyond cancer, and beyond HIV

The commercial home run for GILD would come when cell-based therapies become change agents to disrupt chronic treatments for chronic diseases. Consider, from Science in 2016:

Reengineering chimeric antigen receptor T [i.e. CAR-T] cells for targeted therapy of autoimmune disease.

Or this article, which involves a Q&A with the head of a junior French biotech, TxCell:

Taking CAR-T Cells Beyond Cancer: A New Therapy for Autoimmune Disease.

It will take time. Success is not assured. But I believe that the two CAR-T leaders, GILD/Kite and Novartis (NVS), think of today as the infancy of cell-based therapy. My analogy: 65-70 years ago, computers took up rooms and required so much electricity to work that water was needed to carry the heat away. Now, we have more computing power in an iPhone, and people are so jaded by it all that numerous lawyers and governments have waxed wroth over some minor slowdown in processor function on some aging handsets, costing users a second or two here, a millisecond or two there.

This is the direction of progress for which NVS and GILD want to cell-based genetic techniques achieve. First, use them for end-stage cancer. Then, earlier-stage cancers. Then, frontline cancers when safer and less expensive modes of production and administration have been found (which I expect). When the technology is safe and easy to use, then move up the treatment paradigm ladder with autoimmune diseases, then other diseases. Perhaps circulating lymphocytes can treat/prevent/regress atherosclerosis itself with the right genetic modifications.

Many, maybe most, of the leaders in computing have had great runs. Think IBM (IBM), Texas Instruments (TXN), Intel (INTC), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), others. Many have faltered. But, over time, first-mover dominance has given the leaders a shot at tremendous profits that grew over decades.

This is what I see as GILD's goal. The company may end up with a 30 year run for small molecule combination therapy of viral diseases, mostly HIV and hepatitis C.

It may be shooting for at least as long and strong a run with Kite.

Concluding remarks, and comments on risk

I see more upside potential from GILD than downside risk, but risk there assuredly is. Kite may not work out, and competition to its HIV drugs may be much tougher than I expect, both from ViiV and from generic combinations.

But in a high market that has run vertically a long way in a short time, and thus has begun to look on the charts as GILD did three years ago, I see GILD moving purposefully now to assemble a dominant franchise. First, CAR-T for advanced malignancies, then for earlier-stage malignancies, making technical advances all along, then continuing to advance the technology while moving products into larger and larger needy niches. Eventually: disruption, better treatments and lower costs. Win-win.

No guarantees, but given the immense upside potential over many decades, other pipeline opportunities beyond Kite, and potential very large profits from currently-marketed small molecule drugs, I like the reward:risk ratio of GILD at or below $80. Thus I am beginning to very carefully ramp up my exposure to GILD, though the level of exposure is still small given the company has much to prove, and the Fed is hostile to stocks. If GILD plays its cards right, at some point it just might recapitulate its 2011-5 move up all over again, and they may not ring a starting bell if and when that begins to occur.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

