Emerald Health And DMG Blockchain - A Perfect Match

This is a win-win as both EMH and DMGI will benefit from the CannaChain Joint Venture. But given the relative market valuations, I think DMGI offers more upside potential.

DMGI is well funded having raised $28 million CAN two months earlier. Of the blockchain companies listed on the TSXV, DMGI is well positioned with respect to capital raising.

DMGI business lines are: Bitcoin mining for themselves and as a service, blockchain platform development for clients such as Element Fleet Management and Emerald Health and forensics.

DMGI has a strong management team with six people with over five years of experience each. This is significant in a relatively new industry. Dan Reitzik, CEO is my contact.

I began this analysis to gauge the benefit of DMG Blockchain on Emerald. I came to the conclusion that DMG is an excellent investment opportunity.

My recommendation of Emerald Health (USOTC: EMHTF) had done very well and in the past several weeks I had dialed back my enthusiasm for no reason other than the stock had been so strong. Then I saw that EMHTF, Emerald Health Sciences and DMG Blockchain Solutions (USOTC: DMGGF) had completed a letter of intent to form a joint venture, to be named CannaChain Technologies, to develop a foundational blockchain-based supply chain management system and e-commerce marketplace for the legal cannabis industry. I had to investigate as it impacted my primary recommendation.

I know a little about cryptocurrencies and blockchain but I am certainly not an expert. So after some basic due diligence, I connected with Dan Reitzik CEO and director of DMGGF and was most impressed with what he had to say. In fact, since DMGGF is a public company, I think this may be the opportunity.

DMGGF refers to blockchain as "the automation of trust." Currently, we use third parties to establish trust. Banks, for example, allow us to complete financial transactions between two parties even if they don't trust each other. Of course, things can go wrong. The road to economic success is littered with names of colossal failures such as Enron or AIG or Lehman Bros. At the root of many of these problems is the illegal altering or non-disclosure of important records.

This is where Bitcoin (cryptocurrency) and blockchain come in. In the beginning, there was Bitcoin and it was used for financial transactions based on a token. Bitcoin promoted peer-to-peer transactions without an intermediary. But as long as there was only one cryptocurrency, there was only one blockchain that kept track of all the transactions. As a transaction is first validated (ensure that the payor has the Bitcoin it wants to spend and the payee wants to receive it) and then the transaction is completed, that information is put in a block and added to the previous block making a chain. As DMGGF says, "It [blockchain] is a decentralized and timestamped (unhackable) digital ledger that records and enables peer to peer transactions to take place directly between every participant in a network without third party intermediaries (e.g. banks ) being involved."

Soon people realized blockchain had applications other than payment. It turns out cannabis and blockchain are a match made in heaven. Regulators, investors, law enforcement, customers and others would like to track cannabis from "seed to sale." That is why Cannachain has such potential and EMHTF and DMGGF are in a position to benefit as early adopters. Blockchain technology will add an unprecedented level of supply chain security and traceability.

My followers are already familiar with EMHTF so let me tell you why DMGGF looks like a great opportunity for EMHTF and for you.

Management: regular readers know I put management ahead of everything else in making an investment decision. This is a key aspect of the DMGGF story. They have six people with over five years of experience in this young and growing industry. Although it may not sound all that impressive, it is significant in a relatively new business such as this.

Dan Reitzik is the Chief Executive Officer, Director and co-Founder. He has an entrepreneurial business background and became involved in Bitcoin and blockchain five years ago and met Chris Filiatrault, now Chairman of the Board of DMGGF two years ago. Chris is very highly regarded in Japan that is the largest Bitcoin market in the world representing over half of all Bitcoin trading and is the first country to regulate Bitcoin as a currency. Also on the team are Sheldon Bennett Chief Operating Officer and Director and Steven Eliscu Executive Vice President, Corporate Development both from Bitfury, the world's second largest Bitcoin company.

My only contact to date has been with Dan Reitzik and I was impressed with his knowledge and vision of the blockchain space. This leads me to conclude that management is qualified and able.

Diversified Operations: DMGGF feels that in the early days of this industry, it is important to have diversification. I agree with this approach. Here is how they are proceeding:

1. Bitcoin mining and hosting: "mining" Bitcoins is the way they are created. "Miners" use computers to solve complex mathematical problems and are rewarded for their success by receiving new Bitcoins. In the beginning it was decided that 21 million Bitcoins would be the maximum and so far a little over half that amount have been "mined." As "miners" work on their computers they also verify transactions and that prevents fraud. This information is recorded as blocks of information that are joined together in chains. This process also creates additional income for the miners.

In the beginning, it was decided that the rate of new Bitcoins issued would stay the same. So the more people that try to mine them, the harder it gets because of the competition. So today you need considerably more computing power to be successful.

DMGGF is completing an 85 megawatt facility to mine Bitcoin in British Columbia. An operation of this size and power will assure DMGGF a regular income from this line of business. The company will mine for its own account and for others in a business known as Mining as a Service (MaaS).

2. Blockchain platform development: This activity creates applications of blockchain platforms for businesses with specific needs. Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) engaged DMGGF to develop a blockchain platform for its cars, light-duty vehicles, commercial truck and equipment fleet management business. EFN is a C$1.8 billion market cap company that recently made a strategic investment in DMGGF and now owns approximately 9.9% of the company. And, of course, EMHTF has signed a Letter of Intent to create a joint venture, CannaChain, to develop a foundational blockchain-based supply chain management system and e-commerce marketplace for the legal cannabis industry. Another client is MOGO, a leading Canadian fintech company that is teaming up with DMGGF in a mining as a service joint venture.

3. Forensics and blockchain analytics: recently, DMGGF announced a Letter of Intent to acquire Blockseer, a leading blockchain analytics and forensics company. Blockseer is a well-known name in the blockchain space and assuming the acquisition is completed, it will represent a third revenue stream for DMGGF.

Financial Strength: It is important that companies in a new technology are well financed. In December 2017, DMGGF announced the closing of a $28.0 million (CAN) financing. This put the company in a strong position to be able to carry through with its business plan. When combined with an earlier raise of over $6 million (CAN), DMGGF ranks among the leading Toronto Stock Exchange Venture listed blockchain companies in terms of capital raised.

Valuation: DMGGF's current market cap is approximately CAN $140 million. Given the combination of strong management, an outstanding and credible customer list that includes EMHTF and the obvious acceptance of the company by the investment community, I think the stock has the potential to move significantly higher.

Credibility: the difficulty relatively new companies in immature industries face is lack of credibility. I believe the combination of their customer list, investor support and my assessment of management provides the credibility that will enable DMGGF to continue on its path toward success. As this happens, the returns to shareholders should be significant.

Emerald Health/DMGGF Blockchain Solutions: I think the joint venture CannaChain (80% owned by EMHTF and 20% owned by DMGGF) is a win-win for both companies. However, given the major increase in market cap of Emerald Health since I first recommended it and the recent correction in the blockchain space that has seen DMGGF correct but hold up relatively well, means the stock is worth your consideration.

Risk Factors: there are risk factors that investors should keep in mind:

The blockchain business is new and unproven and carries the risks associated with an immature industry. For example, there is little history of operations. The company is not yet realizing net income or positive cash flow and will have to raise equity to fund to operations. Such capital may not always be available. The shares of blockchain companies will likely continue to be highly volatile and there may be lack of liquidity in the financial markets. Factors that May Offset Risks: Although the industry is new and unproven, more seasoned and experienced businesses have engaged DMGGF as clients and investors. Although the company is still dependent on the market for capital, management has a proven track record in this regard. Management also appears to have a sound vision that will create both short term and long term revenue and income. The ups and downs in the market are generally beyond a company's control. However, it appears this management group knows what is necessary to satisfy investors and the markets and this can have the effect of reducing some of the volatility. In the recent correction, DMGGF has shown this to be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.