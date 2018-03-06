El Pollo Loco: Short-Term Headwinds

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) rallied just over 1% on Monday, and is set to report earnings this upcoming Wednesday. The stock has been on a downward trend, losing roughly one third of its value since mid 2017.

LOCO data by YCharts

Although top line growth remains healthy, operating expenses ("OpEx") as a percentage of sales has grown rapidly over the last several years. As a result, LOCO's margins have been eaten up. With a new CEO taking over on March 12th (Bernard Acoca), some investors argue that a turnaround is on the horizon. We believe the company will not see any positive results in the near future, and feel LOCO is overvalued on a relative basis to peers.

Financials

El Pollo Loco has witnessed several years of strong revenue growth, currently having generating nearly $400 million in sales in the last year. With a 5-yr CAGR of ~6.7%, the top line appears to be healthy and shows no sign of slowing down.

Source: Morningstar

Unfortunately, operating expenses also have increased significantly, more than doubling since 2012. The result: Drastically lower margins negatively impacting share price. Below is a chart reflecting operating expenses as a percentage of sales since 2012:

Source: Morningstar

In the last year, margins have continued to perform unfavorably, down over 900 basis points y/y.

Source: Morningstar

As El Pollo Loco continues spending on advertising, we anticipate OpEx remaining at similar levels (or potentially even increasing) further impacting share price.

New CEO and Short Interest

Bernard Acoca was recently appointed CEO of El Pollo Loco, and is set to take the stage on March 12th. Having previously worked with Starbucks (SBUX) on the Teavana segment, Acoca brings operational experience to the table in traditional retail as well as e-commerce.

Source: Food Business News

This is a plus for investors who believe in the long-term well being of the company. Acoca may very well be able to turn the company around into a much stronger entity. However, whenever a change in management occurs, we approach it with skepticism, and wait until they have proven themselves in our eyes.

On another note, short interest has been on the rise in the last quarter. ~13.5% of the float is currently short, up ~600 bps from Q3.

The short interest is not particularly large in our opinion, yet the increase was substantial enough to bring up. With Q4 earnings to be released this upcoming Wednesday, this is certainly something to take into account.

Public Comps Analysis

Source: S&P Capital IQ

When comparing LOCO to its peers, it currently trades on the high side at ~42x LTM earnings, with the industry norm being in the 20s for the most part. Industry average net margin is ~8.6%, more than double LOCO's current net margin of ~3%. Coupling the high price tag, and below-average performance, we believe LOCO is overvalued at this time.

Conclusion

Although top line growth has been impressive, increasing OpEx continues to drag down El Pollo Loco's bottom line. We see OpEx remaining fairly high as the restaurant continues to push advertising. With new management however, things may soon change.

Acoca will become CEO on the 12th of March, and could bring some valuable insight LOCO. Yet until we see some form of results, we remain skeptical of his abilities at the time.

When comparing LOCO to its peers, it currently trades at a high earnings multiple. On top of that, its performance falls below the industry average. We see the stock as overvalued at the time, but would wait until after earnings for a clear picture. We're looking forward to the earnings report, as well as hearing more about Acoca's plans as CEO.

We initiate a hold rating and a $9 PT.