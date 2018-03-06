Natural Gas - March Is Turning Out To Be Colder Than Expected

However, as prices move up, we will be looking at an opportunity to short natural gas given our view that the price will be rangebound during injection season.

March is turning out to be colder than expected, and if weather cooperates, we think prices could move up a bit more.

Welcome to the Turning Out To Be Colder Than Expected Edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a -62 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 2. A storage report of -62 Bcf would be compared to -57 Bcf last year and -129 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We revised our storage draw lower by 8 Bcf following bearish storage facilities data. We are now forecasting -62 Bcf for March 2 week.

Coming into March, we expected the first half to be neutral, but this is turning out not to be the case.

For example, in the latest ECMWF-EPS weekly outlook, March 12 to 19 is expected to show a major trough pattern developing in the Northeast.

This has translated into HDDs than normal and pushed prices higher.

As we wrote on Feb. 21, the most important question was "how long will weather remain bullish?" Our view is that if the weather models continue to show neutral to bullish weather for the rest of March, April contracts have the potential to move above $2.80/MMBtu. The increase in heating demand will put more pressure on storage. However, if prices rise too fast, we think it could present a shorting opportunity given our view that natural gas prices will remain rangebound throughout the injection period.

For now, we have been short DGAZ to express our bullish view, but we have set a tight trailing stop-loss order and will be monitoring the weather developments closely.

