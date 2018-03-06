Ford And The Future

Although Ford demonstrates promise as a result of new management, strategic efforts, and dominance in the truck segment, the company still faces a slowing U.S car market, capital constraints, a discouraging profit outlook, as well as innovative and managerial headwinds.

Automotive giant Ford's (F) share prices have declined 17% over the past year. F's current share price of $10.39 has slid incrementally closer to its 52-week low of $10.14. This comes as a result of a number of factors, ranging from F's poor performance under previous CEO Mark Fields, the implementation of a new CEO (James Hackett), poor 2018 earnings guidance, escalating material costs, and prolonged turnaround initiatives. Although F's investment in next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles may be beneficial in the long-run, it will likely impose greater capital constraints. However, in spite of these headwinds, F is expanding production capacity in many emerging markets, implementing cost savings initiatives, and mitigating transportation challenges. Additionally, F offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.67%. This article seeks to analyze F's fundamental positioning, ascertain advantageous and disadvantageous investment considerations, and determine whether the company is a worthwhile investment.

Fundamental Investment Considerations

Ford offers a good balance sheet:

F displays increasing total liquidity; the company currently maintains total liquidity of $98 billion (comprised of cash/short & long-term investments). F's current assets of $116 billion and total assets of $258 billion moderately exceed total current liabilities of $95 billion and total liabilities of $223 billion. Despite F demonstrating increased long-term debt levels, the company's debt has risen gradually from $93 billion in 2015 to current levels of $102 billion as of fourth quarter 2017. Also, F's actual long-term debt is quite low as the majority of it comes from the company's financing operations; long-term debt for its automotive segment only amounts to $12.5 billion.

Ford offers an adequate income statement:

F has sustained increasing total revenues; however, the company has encountered increased revenue costs, elevated SGA expenses, and variations in net income.

Ford is priced at a moderate valuation:

Although F's current share price of $10.40 exceeds the company's future cash flow value of $7.26, F offers a low price to book value of 1.184, low P/E ratio of 5.47, and high dividend yield of 5.67%. In spite of F's moderate value proposition, it is important to note that Ford's stock price has progressed on a downward trajectory. As a result of this, whether or not the stock will be a value trap will depend on Hackett's abilities to transform the company.

Advantageous Investment Considerations

New Management: Much to the appreciation of Ford investors, the company ousted CEO Mark Fields, who presided over Ford's 40% stock decline from 2014-2017. James Hackett then assumed the position of CEO back in May of 2017 with promises to revitalize Ford through transportation initiatives in urban centers and innovation in Ford's new self-driving cars segment.



Much to the appreciation of Ford investors, the company ousted CEO Mark Fields, who presided over Ford's 40% stock decline from 2014-2017. James Hackett then assumed the position of CEO back in May of 2017 with promises to revitalize Ford through transportation initiatives in urban centers and innovation in Ford's new self-driving cars segment. Strategic Initiatives: F is concentrating efforts on bringing an autonomous line of vehicles to market. The company intends to add multiple driver-assist technologies to its vehicles over the next five years. Back in February of 2017, F alluded to plans to invest $1 billion in Argo AI – an artificial intelligence company - in order to sustain the development of the virtual driver system for Ford’s autonomous vehicles. F also announced plans to buy two start-up ventures: one pertaining to software development for self-driving cars, and the other being a tech firm who builds apps for public transportation systems. The company's two recent acquisitions seem to be an effort to realize Hackett's transportation system initiative.



F is concentrating efforts on bringing an autonomous line of vehicles to market. The company intends to add multiple driver-assist technologies to its vehicles over the next five years. Back in February of 2017, F alluded to plans to invest $1 billion in Argo AI – an artificial intelligence company - in order to sustain the development of the virtual driver system for Ford’s autonomous vehicles. F also announced plans to buy two start-up ventures: one pertaining to software development for self-driving cars, and the other being a tech firm who builds apps for public transportation systems. The company's two recent acquisitions seem to be an effort to realize Hackett's transportation system initiative. Also, In order to rectify declining share prices and improve profits, F has implemented a number of cost-cutting initiatives in the company's global workforce. F is looking to save $3 billion through a 10% reduction in its Asian and North American workforce.



Global Efforts: F is working with cities all over to globe to develop transportation mobility solutions. Ford's intentions to enter the global shuttle service business have been furthered with the company's decision to buy San Francisco based shuttle service Chariot and bike-sharing provider Motivate.



F is working with cities all over to globe to develop transportation mobility solutions. Ford's intentions to enter the global shuttle service business have been furthered with the company's decision to buy San Francisco based shuttle service Chariot and bike-sharing provider Motivate. Dominance in the Truck Segment: Ford's F-Series pickup trucks remain the gold standard in the truck industry: F's F-150 and related variants have endured as America's best-selling trucks for the past 40 years. Despite fluctuations in F's other businesses (SUV's, electric vehicles, etc.), the company will enjoy large margins from its strong presence in the pickup market. F trucks have a significant edge in styling, tech integration, ruggedness, high fuel efficiency, outstanding towing capacity, and a sizable customer base.

Dividend Sustainability: F's current dividend yield of 5.67% is sustainable as it comprises only 26% of net profits. Furthermore, F has displayed increasing dividends for the past 8 years.



F's current dividend yield of 5.67% is sustainable as it comprises only 26% of net profits. Furthermore, F has displayed increasing dividends for the past 8 years. Global Focus: Ford’s product transformation plan known as “One Ford” is having a positive impact on the company. The program seeks to produce common vehicle models for all of its global segments as well as shift focus from trucks to small cars. Ford anticipates utility vehicles to comprise 29% of its global sales by 2020. The company intends to meet challenges in Europe and South America by properly executing on its transformation plan.



Ford’s product transformation plan known as “One Ford” is having a positive impact on the company. The program seeks to produce common vehicle models for all of its global segments as well as shift focus from trucks to small cars. Ford anticipates utility vehicles to comprise 29% of its global sales by 2020. The company intends to meet challenges in Europe and South America by properly executing on its transformation plan. Expanded Production Capacity: F is expanding production capacity in multiple emerging markets to further develop its economies of scale. In May 2017, F announced an investment of $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant. Upgrades would allow the manufacturing plant to accommodate Ford's new powertrains. This initial investment is part of Ford's planned $1.2 billion expansion program.

Disadvantageous Investment Considerations

Slowing U.S. Car Market: Ford, much like fellow automakers GM (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Honda (NYSE:HMC), are facing slowing growth in the U.S auto industry. For the first time in four years, U.S new-vehicle sales are projected to fall short of 17 million. The second year of slowing growth in the U.S auto market is causing automakers increased difficulty in imposing continued discounts, maintaining margins, and staying competitive with peers. However, the advantageous corporate tax reduction, from 35% to 20%, offers more breathing room and will alleviate some of the difficulties associated with slowing markets.



Ford, much like fellow automakers GM (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Honda (NYSE:HMC), are facing slowing growth in the U.S auto industry. For the first time in four years, U.S new-vehicle sales are projected to fall short of 17 million. The second year of slowing growth in the U.S auto market is causing automakers increased difficulty in imposing continued discounts, maintaining margins, and staying competitive with peers. However, the advantageous corporate tax reduction, from 35% to 20%, offers more breathing room and will alleviate some of the difficulties associated with slowing markets. Aluminum and Steel Tariffs: In order to protect domestic steel manufacturers, the Trump Administration announced that it would be imposing 25% steel and 10% aluminum import tariffs. Although the tariffs are likely to precipitate short-term stock price fluctuations, the reality is that car manufacturers will incur marginally increased material costs of only $100 extra per car. Additionally, any increased expenditures will be mitigated by the reduced corporate tax burden.



In order to protect domestic steel manufacturers, the Trump Administration announced that it would be imposing 25% steel and 10% aluminum import tariffs. Although the tariffs are likely to precipitate short-term stock price fluctuations, the reality is that car manufacturers will incur marginally increased material costs of only $100 extra per car. Additionally, any increased expenditures will be mitigated by the reduced corporate tax burden. Sub-Par Performance: In the past year, Ford has underperformed its associated industry. Ford's stock price increased only 2.4% as compared to the industry's gain of 15.9%.



In the past year, Ford has underperformed its associated industry. Ford's stock price increased only 2.4% as compared to the industry's gain of 15.9%. Capital Constraints: Ford's investment into next-generation electric/autonomous vehicles as well as its efforts to target global city business, will impose capital constraints as a significant amount of capital is required for vehicle development, logistics, and acquisitions.



Ford's investment into next-generation electric/autonomous vehicles as well as its efforts to target global city business, will impose capital constraints as a significant amount of capital is required for vehicle development, logistics, and acquisitions. Poor Vehicle Reliability: F has displayed consistent deficiencies in vehicle reliability. F continues to been beaten by Japanese competitors and has encountered low-reliability rankings. Although F's car reliability rankings have improved, the company's models are often hit or miss, with some offering good reliability while others offer poor reliability ratings. A lack of vehicle durability is detrimental as it garnishes negative brand perception.



F has displayed consistent deficiencies in vehicle reliability. F continues to been beaten by Japanese competitors and has encountered low-reliability rankings. Although F's car reliability rankings have improved, the company's models are often hit or miss, with some offering good reliability while others offer poor reliability ratings. A lack of vehicle durability is detrimental as it garnishes negative brand perception. Potential Value Trap: Ford currently offers a good value proposition but keep in mind the company also offered a good value in 2016 with a P/E of 8 and dividend of 4.6%; however, over the next 12 months shares declined more than 15% as investors pummeled the stock lower as a result of growing pessimism regarding the company's future.



Ford currently offers a good value proposition but keep in mind the company also offered a good value in 2016 with a P/E of 8 and dividend of 4.6%; however, over the next 12 months shares declined more than 15% as investors pummeled the stock lower as a result of growing pessimism regarding the company's future. Discouraging 2018 Profit Outlook: Ford offered a disappointing profit outlook for 2018 as it indicated that turn around plans would take years to fully execute. The company's discouraging 2018 forecast reflected higher costs for steel and aluminum, currency volatility, and prolonged time requirements to develop electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles.



Ford offered a disappointing profit outlook for 2018 as it indicated that turn around plans would take years to fully execute. The company's discouraging 2018 forecast reflected higher costs for steel and aluminum, currency volatility, and prolonged time requirements to develop electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. CEO Ineffectiveness: Despite Ford's assurances that new CEO James Hackett will propel Ford into the future, these promises may never come to fruition. Previous CEO Mark Fields made similar commitments to steer the company in a new direction; however, his vision never materialized. Hackett is a former athletic director at the University of Michigan and previous CEO of an office furniture company, and he has been on Ford's board of directors since 2013. Ford's decision to have Hackett fulfill the role of CEO is not exactly transformative as just because Hackett oversaw Ford’s autonomous car division for a year doesn’t qualify him as the forward-thinking innovator who will materialize Ford's future.



Despite Ford's assurances that new CEO James Hackett will propel Ford into the future, these promises may never come to fruition. Previous CEO Mark Fields made similar commitments to steer the company in a new direction; however, his vision never materialized. Hackett is a former athletic director at the University of Michigan and previous CEO of an office furniture company, and he has been on Ford's board of directors since 2013. Ford's decision to have Hackett fulfill the role of CEO is not exactly transformative as just because Hackett oversaw Ford’s autonomous car division for a year doesn’t qualify him as the forward-thinking innovator who will materialize Ford's future. Innovative Headwinds: Given the rising popularity of self-driving cars and electric vehicles, Ford needs to sway consumer buying decisions with technological innovations and conveniences. Ford's electric/autonomous vehicle efforts will likely be hindered by extensive cost-cutting efforts. Although Ford is increasing its research and development expenditures, R&D costs are far less than the company's competitors. Also, Ford's Fusion Energy and C-Max Energy model sales lag far behind competitors such as the Toyota’s Prius, Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Chevrolet Volt.



Given the rising popularity of self-driving cars and electric vehicles, Ford needs to sway consumer buying decisions with technological innovations and conveniences. Ford's electric/autonomous vehicle efforts will likely be hindered by extensive cost-cutting efforts. Although Ford is increasing its research and development expenditures, R&D costs are far less than the company's competitors. Also, Ford's Fusion Energy and C-Max Energy model sales lag far behind competitors such as the Toyota’s Prius, Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Chevrolet Volt. Ford's Board of Directors/Family Management: Although a CEO change offers promise that Ford is recognizing business deficiencies and rectifying them, Ford's self-serving board members do not offer any assurances. For example, even while Ford's share price was plummeting in 2016, the company's board of directors were giving themselves 26% annual salary raises from $250,000 to $315,000. This leads one to believe that if Ford was truly committed to shareholder interests and cost-cutting efforts they wouldn't be lining their pockets while investors were losing substantial amounts of money. Also, the Ford family owns less than 2% of the company while holding 40% voting power through its special B shares.

Final Determination

From an overall business standpoint, I continue to avoid F. Although F's CEO change offers promise to reorient the company towards future growth, I do not foresee great prospects for the auto stock in 2018 and beyond. Ford's underlying business and growth prospects have some large deficiencies ranging from F's self-serving and ineffective board members, substantial competition in the electric/autonomous vehicle market from other automakers such as Tesla, Toyota, and GM, as well as F's prolonged/unrewarding turnaround efforts. F has a lot of ground to cover to reintegrate itself with peers in the electric and autonomous driving segment and Hackett's vision of selling self-driving vehicles to cities and capitalizing on transportation in city streets, although transformative, is capital intensive and unlikely to garnish results to the extent he suggests. Hackett perceives that ride-sharing services will eliminate personal car ownership as a result of congestion, pollution, and long commuting times. Although this vision may have some application in urban environments, it would be inapplicable to the vast majority of consumers. Consumers are unlikely to opt for ride-sharing services over personal car ownership as owning a vehicle is an ingrained American quality of attainment and culture. Additionally, trying to drive revenue growth from municipalities is not where F wants to be, as the automaker would be selling cars at wholesale prices to ride-sharing companies and cities, detracting funds from Ford's profitable truck and promising electric/autonomous vehicle segments.

Ford's efforts to revolutionize the transportation industry is a monumental challenge which will precipitate future headwinds. Although Hackett's vision is transformative, it will take numerous years to attain and the return on investment may not be worth it. Granted, the company offers a good dividend, this still does not compensate for poor capital appreciation and business deficiencies. Overall, Ford's ineffectual board/family ownership, poor vehicle reliability, and capital intensive and prolonged turn around initiatives personally preclude it as an investment option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMC.

