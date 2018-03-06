Office Depot: No Traction

Investment Thesis

For a long time I had been a strong advocate of Office Depot (ODP), arguing passionately that its free cash flow would in time be rewarded with a higher multiple. But sadly I continue to be wrong, and I have decided to call it a day here.

Strategy Recap

There was a lot to like from investing in Office Depot. It had a rock solid balance sheet and it was, and still is, generating huge amounts of free cash flow. It ended FY 2017 with $10.2 billion in sales, slightly lower than $11 billion in sales in FY 2016, which on first appraisal does not seem to be bad. Particularly, considering that the acquisition of CompuSoft only contributed $156 million in revenue in Q4 2017 (acquired in November 2017).

Remember, CompuSoft was Office Depot's answer to its persistent top line pressure. CompuSoft was acquired by Office Depot so that it could use its stores as a base to cross sell CompuSoft's managed IT services. However, for now, this pivot does not appear to have played out all that well.

Outlook

As we look to 2019 and beyond, I expect that 2018 will be our pivot year as the actions we've already taken, coupled with the additional initiatives and investments we have planned this year, should allow us to grow year-over-year profitability in 2019.

The market is most likely not convinced that Office Depot will be able to grow its revenue going forward. CEO Smith's comment above most likely does not inspire much in the way of confidence either, because the market is most likely thinking that there is only so much that can be squeezed out in terms of costs and efficiencies. At some point, the business really needs growth to be rewarded in equity markets.

As readers most likely will recall, Staples (Private) was acquired by Sycamore Partners, allowing Staples' shareholders an exit at a tiny premium to its traded shares of just 15% (Staples were acquired for $6.9 billion). This brings me to Office Depot's valuation.

Valuation

Office Depot generated $381 million in free cash flow in FY 2016 and $326 million in FY 2017. For FY 2018, this will continue its trajectory and come down to approx. $325 million. Given that Office Depot trades for $1.3 billion, it is quite astounding that the market is unwilling to pay more than just 4X free cash flow for a brick-and-mortar retailer - a profitable brick-and-mortar retailer committed to returning to growing profitability in 2019.

However, I could argue that if that free cash flow is truly unnecessary, then why has Office Depot not used it to increase its shares repurchase? Office Depot repurchased just 14 million shares for a total cost of $56 million. Given that FY 2018 is expected to finish with roughly 570 million shares, this means that its number of shares outstanding actually continues to increase from 535 million in FY 2017 (an increase of 7%).

Furthermore, I have frequently argued that it does not matter who else is buying a company's shares, if there is a bargain available, there is a bargain available - and in time the market will notice. However, the fact that apart from one director early in 2017, no manager from the C-suite has acquired Office Depot's shares, most likely highlights that they too, do not passionately believe that Office Depot at $1.27 billion is a bargain opportunity.

Takeaway

I had for quite some time been an Office Depot shareholder and only very recently felt that it was possible that my capital was best deployed in other market opportunities. And here is the crux of the problem; Office Depot generates a lot of free cash flow, but its free cash flow in the best case going forward will be stable; however, in reality, it will most likely continue to decline.

Furthermore, the stock market does not reward slowly declining free cash flow, the market is obsessed with revenue growth and 'story'. And Office Depot's story continues to be a difficult one to sell, because at the end of the day, it is simply a brick-and-mortar retailer.

No matter how much Gerry Smith argues that having the 'last mile' is an advantage and that it can allow Office Depot to gain market share from small local business providers that represent approximately 75% of the $25 billion managed IT services market.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

