Blue Apron: There Is No Floor

It has been a rough life for Blue Apron (APRN) as a public company. After going in public in June 2017 at $10 per share (after initially marketing it in the range of $15 to $17), the stock has been in a virtual free fall:

APRN data by YCharts

I have been very skeptical of this business model from the very beginning. The business is very replicable as it is essentially the repackaging of raw materials, along with a recipe, for customers who want to eat well but don’t have the time to shop. There is no real moat keeping out any competitor with scale. Blue Apron’s pathway to success was to gain enough scale so that they could obtain volume pricing and wider fixed cost coverage. Blue Apron has marketed its service heavily in building ups its business, including ubiquitous ad placement on almost every major podcast. They had a shot at success if they could get to scale with some first mover advantage, but I was very skeptical of their ability to do so based on the inherent lack of a moat.

The share price drop has accurately reflected the difficulties Blue Apron is facing. Its Q4 operating results were disastrous, with its order volume dropping in sequential quarters and year over year, though its average order size, revenue and frequency remained consistent:

Source: 2017 10-K

Company revenue was up in fiscal 2017 compared to fiscal 2016 by 11%, but was down 13% for the Q4 2017 compared to last year. Quarter over quarter was down 11.5% from Q3 to Q4, after going down 11% from Q2 to Q3. This indicates a fairly strong deceleration of the business, which its operating metrics reflect in the number of orders dropped. With the size of customer orders and number of orders relatively consistent, they are experiencing an atrophy of their customer base. This becomes more evident that they peaked in customers shortly before their IPO, only to see their volume crater:

If this is the case, management is doing what they can to stem this bleeding by cutting its marketing costs and trying to save cash. There conference call was peppered with ways it was trying to tweak its menu and utilize different marketing efforts. Blue Apron’s cash flow statement illustrates the impact of Blue Apron’s efforts so far:

Source: February 13, 2018 Q4 2017 Press release

If we add up the two amounts here, the company went through over $276m in fiscal 2018, essentially spending all of the proceeds from its IPO. The company still has $228.5m cash on hand at the end of December, as well as $75m remaining on a $200m revolving line of credit. There is some breathing room. If the company continues to operate at the same level as 2017, they would be close to out of cash by the end of 2018. Fortunately for the company, most of the capital expenditures was spent on its new fulfillment center, located in New Jersey, which will not be repeated in 2018; management is guiding to capex of between $20m and $25m in 2018.

Management has taken some steps to try to halt this cash bleed, which is evident when we look at the December quarters of 2016 vs. 2017:

Source: February 13, 2018 Q4 2017 Press release

The cost of sales came down by $16m, but this is more reflective of the drop in sales which fell by $28m, a net loss to the company of $12m. The company papered this over by temporarily cutting marketing costs by the same amount, though this represented a massive drop of almost 1/3 of its previous marketing spend, though they indicated it was back to regular levels by late December and into Q1 2018. This contravenes the basis of their business model, scaling, and only magnifies the sales declines even more.

The risk of inflation is also very real, as large companies like Walmart have the ability to withstand cost inflation better due to their purchasing power, which would pressure Blue Apron’s pricing more than a larger competitor. With inflation ticking up, this will further impact Blue Apron’s business.

These operating problems would be somewhat forgivable if they were alone in this retail space. However, they are not. Hello Fresh recently went public in November 2017, and has substantially better metrics, both in its operations and in its finances:

Source: Hello Fresh Q3 2017 Financial Report

Hello Fresh (HFG on the Stuttgart exchange) has somewhat better metrics than Blue Apron, and is more hedged globally with operations around the globe. Hello Fresh management is guiding to break-even EbITDA in Q4 2018, which appears aggressive but its cash burn is much lower than Blue Apron’s has been. Hello Fresh definitely has more positive sales momentum than Blue Apron at this point.

Amazon (AMZN) has its AmazonFresh brand since 2007, but has recently made a large step towards supporting its push into groceries with the purchase of Whole Foods Markets. Although not explicitly a “food-in-a-box” business, it is definitely a horizontal business threat to Blue Apron. More importantly for shareholders, it means Amazon is likely out as potential suitor for Blue Apron’s business as it has better infrastructure and customer base.

A buyout has long been one of the key thesis behind an investment in Blue Apron. I have struggled with this because of the ease with which its business could be replicated. They would have some good historical data on their customers, as well as a customer list that had some value, but to any larger entity, their infrastructure would have questionable value. Despite these shortcomings, Blue Apron shares had ticked up in recent weeks, largely driven by rumors that Walmart (WMT) would take them out and a perceived “beat” on its disappoint Q4 results.

This investment case was dealt a severe blow today, when Walmart announced it would be going into prepared meals itself, with prices of between $8 and $10 for its offering. This price level is similar, if not a little less than Blue Apron charges but allows Walmart to potentially lever its distribution channels in place for its grocery business and online business. For Blue Apron shareholders, I believe this removes the last real potential for its shares, beyond a substantial business turnaround. There is a chance another supermarket chain such as Albertson’s or Costco could take a stake, but I would see this more as an asset purchase (customer lists, infrastructure) than the business itself, with its debt load and poor fundamentals.

The Takeaway

I have long felt that Blue Apron had the chance to challenge Pets.com for the fastest IPO to bankruptcy, which Pets.com accomplished in a short nine month period in 2000. Blue Apron did have a slightly better business model than Pets.com but was similarly trying to build a business to scale through spending. Blue Apron appears to have hit a wall. The cost cuts have stemmed the bleeding temporarily, but the company has real struggles operationally, especially if sales begin a terminal decline.

To give some feeling for how quickly this business could turn bad, sales are down over 20% in the last 2 quarters, and 11.2% from the September to December quarter. Applying that same 11.2% revenue drop would swing revenues down approximately $21m, with an EbITDA impact of $12.4m if the COGS drops similarly to Q4 and holding all other costs equal. This would give a Q1 EbITDA of roughly -$32m, annualizing out to a burn rate of $128m for the year. This Q1 number is in-line with management’s estimates, though they indicated a higher level of revenue. If Blue Apron returns to its previous marketing spend level, this would add an additional $50m of losses to their bottom line, taking the burn rate up to $178m for the year. In its conference call, Blue Apron is guiding to between $20m and $25m for the year, which could give a total burn of close to $200m in 2018. Blue Apron does have the liquidity to handle this for 2018 but if the sales decelerates further or the spend increases, this could make investors even more nervous, even at this depressed share price. It would make it very challenging to get support from its lenders in 2019, or sooner depending on the state of its debt covenants.

With the latest news from Walmart, I believe the takeover support to its share price to be largely removed as there is too much hair on Blue Apron with un-needed infrastructure, a bloated cost base and no moat to be an attractive acquisition target.

There is some risk to this short thesis. Blue Apron has a substantial short interest with 35.3% of the float short per finviz.com. It wouldn’t take a lot to beat the very low current expectations for the business, which could trigger a short squeeze.

I took a short position on Blue Apron when shares were trading around $5, buy purchasing some $2 Jan 2019 put options. This was essentially a near-bankruptcy play. While I am not convinced they will be a zero at that point, there is a very real chance Blue Apron will be in a negative cash position (cash less debt) or even worse if sales begin to crater. I believe this position will still give me greater than 100% upside at these prices, with the company valuation starting to close in on its net asset value, which currently sits at $293m as of Q4 2017 but will erode as the company continues to burn cash. I think zero is definitely on the table if you go out to the January 2020 period, with either the $1 or $1.50 strikes giving multiple upsides with the current bid/ask spread, but the thin volume/interest means you will need to be strict and patient with your bids.

I believe Blue Apron can stem the tide somewhat with additional cost cutting but that won’t stop the terminal decline in the business. Without a potential buyout on the horizon to provide a floor, Blue Apron may be able to outlast Pets.com, but not by much.

