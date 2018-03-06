Momo: Q4 Earnings Preview

Why shares of Momo are undervalued and how earnings - despite past performances - will be different this time around.

Chinese tech giants Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), JD.com (JD), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) have made plenty of deals lately, but they aren't the only ones making a splash.

Momo (MOMO), one of China's leading mobile social networking platforms, recently announced that it has acquired popular dating app Tantan for a combination of 5.3M class A shares as well as $600 million in cash. Tantan, the Chinese Tinder, has over 100 million men and women with nearly 10 million daily active users.

To put that into perspective, since launching just over two years ago, Tantan has already provided 5 billion matches. Tinder, one of the world's most popular dating apps, claims 20 billion matches since 2012. However, the Chinese company has a big advantage over its American rival in that it's home to a country with over 1.4 billion people - or more than 20% of the world's population. Because of China's worsening gender ratio of male-to-females, it has spurred an explosion in online dating. This, of course, sets Momo up nicely and why I believe the acquisition is a gamechanger as it will not only cement itself as the market leader but will help grow its other social and media platforms.

YY (YY), a competitor to Momo in the live-streaming space, tried to acquire Tantan last year but was unsuccessful. According to multiple reports, it does not appear that the company will try and block the deal either.

"Momo and Tantan have their own strengths in their respective markets and among targeted customers," said Tantan CEO Yu Wang. "The acquisition is a critical strategic upgrade to cover a greater range of user demographics and needs, and build up a larger social networking market through complementary businesses and strategic synergy."

Analyst Price Targets

Over the past two weeks, Momo has received a number of Buy ratings from analysts. Citi (NYSE:C) began coverage of Momo with analyst Hillman Chan starting the Company with a price target of $41, implying upside of nearly 25% from Monday's closing price ($33.27). Chan is bullish as he sees 26% CAGR for live streaming from over the next three years.

New Street launched coverage last week with a Buy rating for Momo as the firm set a price target of $45, implying upside of more than 35% from Monday's closing price.

News

Despite all the Buy ratings, shares of Momo dropped nearly 15% the week following the Tantan acquisition. Even with the market up triple digits last Monday (Feb. 26), shares still fell by more than 3%.

So what gives?

After jumping 17% on Friday (Feb. 23), some profit taking was expected despite shares breaking out and heading towards $40. However, coupled with the market tanking the following week after the acquisition was announced, shares nearly gave up all of their gains.

However, personally, I believe the biggest impact that caused shares to slide following the Tantan announcement was the Company's own press release stating that it was going to release Q4 earnings the following week. Seeing as shares have tanked the past two earnings reports - despite crushing analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines - many investors cashed out looking to get back in after what they expect to be another huge selloff following Q4.

But are they right?

I don't believe so. While there is nothing wrong cashing out and taking profits, doing so largely based on the belief that shares are going to tank again, no matter the numbers, isn't a wise investment choice.

While the top and bottom lines receive the most attention, a number of investors have focused solely on Momo's live paying users which have remained stagnant at 4.1 million quarter-over-quarter. This statistic will likely be a big focus; however, with the recent acquisition of Tantan, I fully believe investors will not and should not focus solely on this metric as the acquisition of Tantan changes everything.

Earnings Preview

As outlined in our article, we expected Momo last quarter to post revenues in the $355M-365M range with EPS coming in between $0.42-0.45. Sure enough, the Company reported revenue of $354.5M - up 126% from the year ago - with earnings per share coming in at $0.45, topping estimates $0.38, but coming right in-line with our own estimates.

After blowing out analyst expectations once again last quarter, Momo looks to continue the trend. So with that said, let's take a look at the numbers for the upcoming quarter.

Wall Street Expects

Revenue: $381.5 million

Earnings Per Share: $0.46

Q4 Revenue Guidance: $350.8 million

MOMO Revenue History March Q4 2017 May Q1 2017 Aug. Q2 2017 Nov. Q3 2017 Revenue Estimates $191.7M $242.8M $286.3M $339.2M Actual Revenue $246.1M $265.2M $312.2M $354.45M Difference + $54.4M $22.4M $25.9M $15.16M Average +$29.5M

Over the last six quarters, MOMO has beaten expectations every single time by an average of $29.5 million. While past performance is never a guarantee of future performance, one can still gain a lot from studying the tendencies of past reports. Based on recent history, I wouldn't be surprised to see the top line come in around the $390-400M range for growth of nearly 60% year-over-year (YoY).

While it's always nice to see the top line beat expectations, that's only half the story as investors want to see profits and bottom-line growth. The table below outlines MOMO's EPS over the past year.

EPS History March Q4 2017 May Q1 2017 Aug. Q2 2017 Nov. Q3 2017 EPS Estimates 0.28 0.32 0.31 $0.38 EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.35 $0.45 Difference +0.16 +0.12 +0.04 +0.07

MOMO continues to impress not only on the top line but on the bottom line as well. Looking ahead to earnings on Wednesday, I believe MOMO will be able to keep the trend going with EPS likely coming in around $0.51-0.54.

Conclusion

While some investors will likely still focus on Momo's monthly active users as well as its live video paying users, the acquisition of Tantan really shakes things up which should provide for a different earnings reaction that what investors have seen the past few quarters. Investors, analysts will also be intrigued to get more information regarding the Tantan acquisition and the plan going forward.

With consolidation under way in China as we have recently seen with a number of partnerships and companies bought out, MOMO continues to be an attractive company that should still be looked at as a possible takeover candidate from one of the major players. With the way shares are currently priced heading into earnings, I do believe based on the metrics, that Momo is undervalued as it continues to trade at just 15 times 2018 expected earnings.

Seeing as how Match, the IAC subsidiary that owns Tinder is up over 150% over the past 12 months and trades at more than 30 times expected earnings, it's time for Momo to start trading at a premium too. Even at 20-25 times 2018 expected earnings (2.20), Momo should be trading between $44 and $55 a share which would imply upside of between 40% and 60% from Monday's closing price ($33.27).

Lastly, as we outlined, YY blew past estimates when the company reported Q4 results on Monday. This is a great sign for the overall sector and we expect Momo to easily top analyst expectations once again too. While some like to ask which is the better company to invest in (Momo vs. YY), the truth of the matter is that the market is large enough for both companies to compete in for the time being, and we expect both companies to continue to grow tremendously over the coming years as live streaming continues to take off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.