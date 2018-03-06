This Soon-To-Be Dividend Aristocrat Is Raising Its Dividend By 25%

Numerous dividend-oriented investors buy dividend aristocrats for their growing dividend. However, as most of these companies are mature, they tend to grow their dividends at single-digit rates. To be sure, the last dividend hikes of Coca-Cola (KO), Walmart (WMT) and Procter & Gamble (PG) were between 2% and 5.5%. Nevertheless, TJX Companies (TJX) is a bright exception. The off-price retailer, which is poised to become a dividend aristocrat in three years, has been growing its dividend by more than 20% per year. Therefore, dividend-oriented investors should definitely put this stock on their radar.

TJX is an outstanding off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions, both in the US and worldwide. The company has grown its revenues and its earnings per share [EPS] for more than 10 consecutive years. In addition, it surpassed the $35 B hallmark in revenues last year and it grew its same-store sales for a 22nd consecutive year. Throughout its 40-year history, it has experienced a decline in its same-store sales only in one year. This degree of consistency is certainly exceptional and confirms the strength of the business model of the retailer and its perfect execution.

Thanks to its impressive performance, the company recently announced that it will raise its dividend by 25% this year. This dividend hike will mark the 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth. Even better, over this time frame, the company has grown its dividend at an average annual rate of 23%. This is definitely an impressive achievement, as extremely few companies have raised their dividends at such a high pace for so many years. TJX is positioned to become a dividend aristocrat in three years and most dividend aristocrats raise their dividends at single-digit rates. This exceptional record confirms how reliable the growth trajectory of the company is. For instance, during the Great Recession, while the EPS of most companies collapsed, the EPS of TJX increased 20%. All in all, while the current dividend yield of TJX is a lackluster 1.5%, investors should take the markedly fast rate of dividend growth into account.

Despite the impressive pace of dividend growth, the payout ratio has remained remarkably low, at 30.9%. The low payout ratio, which has been achieved thanks to the consistent EPS growth of the company, should reassure investors that there is ample room for the company to keep growing its dividend at the recent rate for many more years.

Even better, the management does not rest on its laurels. More precisely, it recently stated that it would continue to reinvest in the business, including store growth, supply chain, technology and improvement of its shopping experience. Moreover, the management has observed a solid start this year while it sees plenty of opportunities for major brands and high-quality merchandise. Some investors may think that most managements are optimistic and hence the optimism of this management is not substantial. However, thanks to its rare record, this management is especially credible. In addition, it made similar statements in the beginning of Q4 and it was proven correct at the end of Q4, when the company impressed the analysts with its performance and rallied 7.8% after its earnings release.

TJX also recently boosted its share buyback amount to $3 B, which is sufficient to reduce its share count by about 6% at the current stock price. The share repurchases of the company have markedly enhanced shareholder value during the last two decades, as the company has repurchased its shares at much lower prices than its current stock price. As the off-price retailer is likely to keep growing its EPS at a meaningful pace, the current buyback program is likely to continue to enhance shareholder value. These share repurchases also help reduce the financial burden of the dividend, as the latter is distributed to fewer shares.

It is also worth noting that TJX has a very strong balance sheet. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $6.0 B, which is less than 3 years’ earnings. In addition, the interest expense is only 1.5% of the operating income and hence it is negligible. This strong financial position confirms the strength of the business model. TJX does not need to borrow money to fund its expansion; instead it funds its expansion simply by reinvesting its earnings.

Finally, while Amazon (AMZN) has severely hurt most traditional retailers, TJX has remained largely unaffected by the online giant. The key is that TJX offers enviable discounts on an attractive selection of merchandize. In addition, its selection of products continuously changes and thus creates a “treasure-hunting” experience, which has a great appeal to consumers. Thus it should not be surprising that TJX has kept growing whereas many other retailers have been struggling due to the expansion of Amazon. It is also worth noting that Bernstein has reported that it expects TJX to retain its competitive advantage over Amazon.

To sum up, thanks to its strong and flexible business model, TJX has not been affected by Amazon. In addition, thanks to its exemplary execution, it is likely to maintain its exceptional growth streak of revenues, EPS and dividend. Therefore, while its current dividend yield is just 1.5%, its shareholders will greatly benefit from the impressive 20%-25% rate of dividend growth.