Orchids Paper Products' (TIS) CEO Jeff Schoen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rod Gloss - CFO

Jeff Schoen - President & CEO

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John Nobile - Taglich Brothers

After today's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Rod Gloss

Good morning, and thank you for joining Orchids' earnings conference call addressing the fourth quarter 2017 and fiscal 2017 results. Jeff will also provide an update on the Barnwell expansion, as well as the overall state of the business and path forward. We will conclude with a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, I'd draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement issued in yesterday's press release. Please remember that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for recent periods, as well as in our earnings release and supplemental information. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

During our remarks, we will also make references to both, GAAP and non-GAAP measurements. The reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release, which is also available on our website. Non-GAAP measures we use will include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, a distinction between operating cash flows attributable to changes in the working capital and cash flows attributable to other operating sources and uses of cash, and to earnings exclusive of the large unusual tax benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide incremental information useful in understanding the cash flows and operating performance of the company. The EBITDA measurements are also required and evaluated by our lenders and non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternative or better metrics than the GAAP measures.

First I'll move forward with a comparison of the financial results in the fourth quarter of 2017 relative to the fourth quarter of 2016. New sales in fourth quarter increased $5.8 million or 15% to $43.5 million. Within this total change, converted product sales increased $5.3 million to $40.5 million, reflecting higher volumes from the rollout of the previously announced new private label business. Average selling price per converted remain unchanged from the prior period as higher prices for our new ultra-premium products, inclusion of freight in prices to new customers and a strong mix of paper towels offset price reductions earlier in 2017.

Parent roll sales including new ultra-premium parent rolls increased $0.5 million to $ 3 million, primarily due to an increase in the average selling price. Cost of sales of $41 million in the fourth quarter increased 28% period over period, 13% more than the relative increase in the sales. Our fixed labor in overhead costs excluding depreciation increased approximately $3 million between these two quarters and depreciation expense also related to the additional Barnwell plant increased $1.1 million. Cost of sales include approximately $1.4 million of start-up cost for Barnwell incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Other material prices and costs increased $2 million inclusive of the mix impact of adding ultra-premium products. Freight increased by approximately $0.9 million due principally to Orchids bearing the cost of freight for most of it's new business. Pryors labor benefits increased by approximately $0.5 million as operations at plant ramp up and as the product mix has shifted to somewhat favor more labor intensive products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $0.3 million, or 13% to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 reflecting a combination of increased cost listed in the press release, net of the favorable impact of a decrease in tax penalties. Interest expense increased $2.6 million to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year. Capitalization of interest expense attributable to the financing of the construction of the company's Barnwell facilities ended with completion of that project. Capitalized interest was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the deinking [ph] plant completed in the fourth quarter. This compares to $0.5 million in fourth quarter of 2016.

Additionally, the increase in the interest expense reflected higher debt balances and higher interest rates as the companies interest rate is largely variable and dependent upon it's financial leverage. The company's weighted average interest rate was 7.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. As of December 31, 2016, our weighted average interest rate was 2.6%.

Orchids recognized tax benefit of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 which included the estimated impact of the new tax laws upon future tax years, deferred tax assets liabilities are measured based on an applicable enacted tax rates and provisions of enacted tax laws. Accordingly, all deferred tax assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2017 were restated at 21% federal tax rate. Since Orchids has a net deferred tax liability, this resulted in a net tax benefit of approximately $11 million. Additionally, net pretax losses for 2017 period contributed the tax benefit. Orchids recognized benefit from tax credits of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

As a result of the foregoing factors, Orchids recognized net income of $8.9 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.25 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016. As mentioned, net income includes a net one-time benefit of approximately $11 million from the change in the federal tax rates. Excluding this tax benefit and surge in other non-core identified items, the fourth quarter 2017 adjusted net loss was $1.1 million or a net loss of $0.11 per diluted share compared to fourth quarter 2016 adjusted net earnings of $3 million or $0.29 per diluted share. Principally, as a result of the increase in cost of sales already mentioned, many of which were related to the addition of fixed infrastructure cost, at the Barnwell facility, prior to selling out the capacity, adjusted EBITDA declined $0.7 million to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital decreased $5.8 million reflecting a decrease in pretax cash earnings. Changes in working capital provided $4.1 million of operating cash flows in fourth quarter of 2017, principally due to decreases in accounts receivable and income taxes receivable, partially offset by paydowns of accounts payable. This compares to $0.8 million of cash provided by changes in the working capital in the fourth quarter of 2016, principally from decreases in accounts receivable in prepaid expenses and partially offset by paydowns of accounts payable and a decrease in income taxes receivable. Increased borrowings in both periods were used to finance investments in the Barnwell facility.

The Company realized $3.2 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 241,000 shares of it's common stock under an app-market stock offering program in the fourth quarter of 2017. Such shares were issued at weighted average stock price of $13.63. The proceeds were used for general corporate purposes enhancing liquidity.

Second, I'll touch upon points in the comparison in the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2017 that may reflect additional trends to those reflected in the prior comparison. Net sales of $43.5 million in the fourth quarter decreased $1.7 million or 4% from the third quarter due to seasonality. Converted products declined $1.5 million, a decline of $1.9 million due to volume offset by higher average prices having a positive impact of $0.4 million. Parent roll sales decreased $0.2 million as the effective lower sales volume outpaced an increase in the average selling price compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Costs of sales declined $1.4 million or 3%, 1% less than the change in sales. Cost of sales less depreciation decreased $2.3 million to $36.8 million. Approximately $1.6 million of this decrease can be attributed for -- to decreases in costs and overhead costs, principally Barnwell and the changes in inventory valuations.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $0.3 million or 8% to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter reflecting decreases in the combination of expenses listed in the press release. Interest expense was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Capitalized interest excluded from interest expense was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in interest expense in the fourth quarter reflected higher interest rates. Our interest rate was 5.2% at the end of the third quarter and 7.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, a change largely resulting with the adoption of the Amendment VI to the credit agreement in the fourth quarter of 2017.

As previously discussed, Orchids recognized a tax benefit of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a tax benefit of $2 million in the third quarter of 2017 which reflected the company's year-to-date pre-tax net loss position and the company's recognition of tax credits. As a result of the foregoing factors, Orchids recognized net income of $8.9 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $0.7 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. As a result of the foregoing factors, principally the lower level of fixed cost and cost of sales, adjusted EBITDA improved $1.7 million to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital decreased $1.3 million between consecutive quarters reflecting a decrease in pretax earnings. Changes in the working capital provided $3.2 million of operating cash flows in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Third, I'll compare the full year 2017 to the year 2016, much of this being a repetition of what is in the press release. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2017, decreased $2 million, or 1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2016. Converted product sales decreased $8 million during 2017, with $5.6 million of decrease attributable to a decline in the average selling price and $2.4 million due to lower sales volumes. Parent roll sales increased $6 million in 2017, driven by a $6.3 million increase in volume, partially offset by $0.3 million decrease in the average selling prices. The increase in volume principally resulted from both the use of productive capacity not needed for converted products and the ramp-up of the new capacity at the Barnwell, South Carolina facility.

Cost of sales in 2017 increased $19.4 million or 14% to $153.8 million. As a percentage of net sales, 2017 cost of sales were 94.6% versus 81.7% in 2016. The addition of the Barnwell facility and it's related expenses prior to selling-out the Company's capacity was the principal reason for the difference in the relative percentages. Barnwell's fixed labor and overhead costs, excluding depreciation, increased approximately $8.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2017, and depreciation expense, also related to the addition of the Barnwell plant, increased $2 million. Cost of sales included approximately $3.5 million of start-up costs for Barnwell. The volume of parent rolls sold drove an increase in costs of sales of over $5.2 million. The decrease in tons of converted product sold caused cost of material to decline by approximately $1.3 million.

Freight increased by approximately $1 million due to shift in the mix of shipments for which Orchids is responsible for the distribution costs. Pryor's overhead and labor excluding depreciation, decreased approximately $0.5 million year-over-year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1.5 million, or 14% to $11.7 million in 2017, reflecting increased legal and professional fees, charitable contributions of excess inventory, higher administrative and sales personnel costs, changes in allowances for potential bad debt, and increased rent expense, net of favorable impact of a decrease in tax penalties compared to 2016. Interest expense increased $3.3 million to $5 million reflecting higher debt balances incurred in conjunction with the construction of the Barnwell, South Carolina facility, and after-mentioned higher interest rates. Capitalized interest was $3.6 million in 2017 compared to $1.7 million in 2016.

Orchids recognized tax benefit of $15.5 million in 2017 compared to a tax expense of $4.4 million in 2016, reflecting both, the impact of the newly enacted tax laws and the decline in pre-tax earnings. Net income in 2017 was $6.7 million or $0.64 per diluted share compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share in 2016. Adjusted net loss for 2017 was $1.8 million, or a net loss of $0.18 per diluted share compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings of $14.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. As a result of the foregoing factors, principally the increased fixed cost structure related to the addition of the Barnwell facility prior to selling-out the Company's capacity, adjusted EBITDA declined $18.3 million to $15.1 million in 2017.

Operating cash flows, excluding changes in working capital, decreased $27.1 million year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in pretax cash earnings. Working capital changes provided $6.5 million of operating cash flows in 2017, as decrease in the income taxes and an increase in accounts payable exceeded the effect of increases in accounts receivable and in inventory. Increased borrowings in both periods were used to finance investments in the Barnwell facility, while $1.3 million and $10.7 million of restricted cash set aside for the Barnwell project was used and applied against capital spending in 2017 and 2016, respectively. The Company realized $5.2 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 359,957 shares of it's common stock under an ATM program in 2017. Such shares were issued at a weighted average price of $14.71. The net proceeds were used for general corporate purposes and provided needed liquidity. As of December 31, 2017, $34.7 million of common stock remained available for issuance under the ATM program.

Fourth, I will repeat the detail in the press release about the credit agreement amendment signed on February 28, 2018. And thankfully, I will not repeat it all in this call.

As noted, Orchids was not in compliance with leverage in fixed charge coverage ratio covenants as previously said and defined in the credit agreement as of December 31, 2017. The Company had complied with all other aspects of the agreement as amended. The amendment waived these ratio covenants until June 30, 2018, increased the availability of liquidity under revolving borrowing base by approximately $2.6 million, however, a number of new covenants were also included in the amendment.

Fifth and lastly, as I noted in the press release, I submitted by resignation as Chief Financial Officer on March 2, and will be departing Orchids on March 16 to pursue another opportunity. I believe I depart after having help secure the recent bank amendment, having filed all of the 2017 statutory reports, having helped plan for continued financial improvements at Orchids and having contributed to significant past reductions and costs and improvements in the accounting organization. I wish Orchids well and remain supportive of the Company.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Schoen.

Jeff Schoen

Good morning. I would like to start by reviewing the significant events and changes in the business in 2017. The year started with the Company experiencing sales pressures due to competitive activity in the form of unprecedented branded competition in the dollar channel, as well as overall private label price competition, while at the same time investing in a new manufacturing facility in Barnwell, South Carolina, with new technology in the form of QRT.

The Company responded to the sales decline by diversifying it's business with a major retailer outside the dollar channel that started to ship in June of 2017. The Barnwell QRT paper machine started up in June and has successfully completed it's commercialization within six months which was not an easy task. In addition, we announced in Q3 that we had qualified QRT ultra-premium products with a major retailer. I'm pleased to announce that shipments started in December. Currently, the paper machine is booked at approximately 67% with both retail and parent roll sales. We expect capacity utilization to continue to increase in Q2 in the form of increased retail and increased parent roll sales, specifically ultra-premium parent roll sales at higher selling prices than our conventional parent roll sales.

Q4 2017 represented a period when Orchids completed it's start-up in commercialization of Barnwell, while also introducing new ultra-premium periods. We continue to improve the quality of ultra-premium paper as we sell into other major retailers while also improving it's cost structure. The ramp up of the new ultra-premium customer continues in Q1, albeit at a slower pace than originally expected due to external forces that we believe are temporary. We are currently at 50% of our ramp rate and expect to achieve 100% by the beginning of Q4 or to sell out this excess capacity to other retailers. As a step to diversify our ultra-premium business starting in mid-Q2, we have two new customers for ultra-premium bath tissue and kitchen towel starting to ship.

Orchids is well positioned to sell out it's capacity in a higher mix of ultra-premium products than originally justified in the project which will help improve the return on invested capital as we move forward. Although new ultra-premium capacity in the form of tab machine has been announced, we believe that capacity will not be available until mid to late 2019. In addition, we believe the NTT capacity that has been announced cannot compete effectively with QRT in the ultra-premium space; so we believe from a hierarchy standpoint, TAD and QRT will dominate the ultra-premium space while NTT will support a higher quality bathroom tissue in the premium product segment. NTT is not currently capable of producing an ultra-premium towel.

As we look forward, we expect Orchids cost structure to continue to improve as we optimize the paper machine and also optimize the whole business to reflect the volume we expect to sell in 2018 in the valued premium and ultra-premium product segments. Q4 reflected significant real cost in the form of delay and waste that should transform to increase cash flow in subsequent quarters. As stated in the press release, our primary objective in 2018 is to harvest the benefits of all the capital we've invested over the past 3 years. Capital spend will decline significantly in 2018 to approximately $5 million which will drive significant improvements in free cash flow.

It is now come in my knowledge that input prices including fiber, freight and other commodities are increasing at rates that are pressuring margins across the whole industry. Orchids is trying to mitigate the effects of fiber prices by increasing prices on parent roll sales. At this point, we have not been effective in raising prices at retail due to competitive forces. We expect to see the retail pricing environment stabilize as input prices prevent further selling price erosion; however, we cannot guarantee there will not be further price pressures due to excess capacity and mix shift among competitors. I do have to believe that the pricing pressures within the ultra-premium space will be significantly less than those in the premium space since ultra-premium capacity is tight with no new capacity expected until 2019.

As stated in the press release, the ultra-premium product segment is growing at a much faster pace within the private label market share recognizing the value and lower premium product segments are declining. Orchids is well positioned to benefit from this trend.

As we look forward to Q1, I expect sales to be within the range of $43 million and $50 million with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million and $6 million, again driven by increasing sales offset somewhat by increasing input cost. I'm also pleased that our banks continue to provide us the headroom we need to successfully ramp up the business with an immediate improvement and availability of approximately $2.6 million with the flexibility to improve that number to $12.5 million through a paydown of the revolving. In addition, covenant waivers have been extended to two quarters instead of the historical one quarter to whilst to focus on ramping up the business.

Finally, as Rod stated; he submitted his resignation last week and will depart the Company on March 16. I would like to thank Rod for his significant contributions during his tenure and wish him well in his new venture.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

Mike Malouf

If I could just focus on a couple of things. One is, can you give us a little bit more color on this ramp of the large retailer? It sounds like it's about 50% of the ramp rate of what you saw and you said there was an outside factor, so if you could give us a little bit more detail on that?

Jeff Schoen

We're still very positive on the ramp for this particular customer. I can't talk about the external forces but there have been announcements in the public environment of certain companies making changes, etcetera and those changes did impact us negatively. We think they are temporary though, as they work through some of their own internal issues, we expect to continue to ramp, we expect that QRT is a very viable product for them, not only from kitchen towel but also bathroom tissue. So we're still very positive on the relationship.

Mike Malouf

And then related to the refinancing, can you give us a sense of -- you've been talking about getting us refinanced for a number of months now and I know you've got this extension and it was nice to see that through the end of June but can you give us a sense of what sort of options that you're considering now and what kind of urgency that you have? It sounds like you need to do something by the end of March with regards to -- based on some of the things I read in the 8-Ks, can you talk about that as well? Thanks.

Jeff Schoen

I disagree that we have to do something by the end of March with the current state of what we're doing with the banks. I think the banks have given us headroom which I think is positive to continue to ramp up the business. I think it is still a viable path to continue to work with the banks, that's always been a viable path. In terms of refinancing, the timing associated with doing a refinance, I think in this environment is more positive than it was say six months ago. As the Company is ramping up, options like the refinance that we were looking out last year become more credible and more probable. So given the state of the business and ramping up, we now have the headwind of Barnwell behind us, we have the addition of new customers for ultra-premium which provide higher selling prices and margins to us, and we have the optimization of the whole business from a cost structure standpoint.

So as we ramp up and prove out further improvements in EBITDA, I think these other options open up and become more credible assuming we don't want to continue to work with the banks on a new long-term credit agreement.

John Nobile

I know you'd put out guidance for the first quarter. I believe you mentioned $43 million to $50 million, that range in total sales, that's converted in parent rolls total. But last quarter you mentioned full year guidance of -- I believe $220 million to $240 million. I just wanted to get a feel for how do you think that's going to play out this year? It wasn't in the press release, are we still on-track for at least say $220 million for this year?

Jeff Schoen

I think we're on-track for $220 million. I mean, it's dependent obviously on consuming the ramp up sales. If you take a look at our sales in Q4, we're at that $170 million and at $50 million we're at $200 million; so we obviously expect to continue to add volume throughout the year, so $220 million I think is very incredible number.

John Nobile

Okay. And the new business that was announced in August which was a big factor in this type of guidance; I'm curious you did mention it contributed to the fourth quarter. What exactly could you actually quantify what that contributed in Q4?

Jeff Schoen

It was only December and -- I'm trying to figure out how to say this, I don't want to really put out this type of a number.

John Nobile

For all of December, for the tailend of December or just to get a feel for how that production might…

Jeff Schoen

Most of December. I mean we were obviously ramping up, so it wasn't a full run rate when we hit. So we ramped up at a rate that was less than 50% and in January we were at that 50% range. We had a strong January from a sales perspective reflecting that and then we had some negative impacts in February because of some external factors within the retailer like I said that we expect to be temporary.

John Nobile

And obviously not 100% of them, maybe the tailend of this quarter while we're in March now, approaching full production so that the second quarter we could -- you feel pretty good the way things are ramping up now that the second quarter we should see full production on that August announcement?

Jeff Schoen

As I said, I expect full ramp up by the fourth quarter with a continued ramp from where we are.

John Nobile

Like what I heard in fourth quarter, I just wanted to make sure; so full ramp -- by the fourth quarter then we should see full production at that point?

Jeff Schoen

Again, we still expect to add other customers which I announced, we have two other ultra-premium customers that we're announcing in, that we're starting to ship in the late second quarter timeframe.

John Nobile

And actually with these two other customers, you didn't mention what it is and as far as tonnage or revenue numbers but being that you were close with the previous projection of say $220 million to $240 million; the full capacity or within I think 10% or so to full capacity, with these new customers -- two more ultra-premium customers, do you believe you will be at or near full capacity by the end of this year?

Jeff Schoen

I believe we'll be at full capacity by the end of the year. I think the ultra-premium space is growing. I think you've seen market intelligence from a publish that says ultra-premium product segment is growing, QRT is an ultra-premium product line, we believe that as we qualify QRT and that's been one of the headwinds if you will, when you come out with new technology, people have wrongly assumed that this was equivalent to NTT machine and it's really not. When you think about -- when you think about the assets that are out there, conventional paper machine, NTT machine, a QRT machine and a tab machine; the main difference between all these assets are the level of caliper or thickness you can get in the product. So when you think about the national brands, they are that pillowy soft, thicker product gives you more of a feeling of thickness.

So conventional paper is typically less caliper, more sheets per roll type environment; as you go up you get more thicker product with fewer sheets, so NTT relative to a conventional machine is an upgrade. I view NTT sort of like a hybrid conventional machine and that it makes a really good bathroom tissue but it doesn't make from a caliper standpoint an equivalent bathroom tissue to a tab machine. We try to sell an NTT as an ultra-premium numerous times and have not been successful. QRT in our first week of starting that machine up, we qualified an ultra-premium bathroom tissue and we've also qualified an ultra-premium kitchen towel. So when you think about the competitive advantage we have, we think with QRT and the fact that ultra-premium is growing, you don't see the pricing pressure in the space and our capacity is tight, so we feel confident as we make the quality of QRT known to the street that we will see increased sales because of that.

John Nobile

So right now the mentality on the street is, really TAD is the ultra-premium technology to have. You feel that QRT should be at least equally comparable to TAD?

Jeff Schoen

I do believe that it's comparable to TAD within a range of variability. Our towel performs very well versus TAD from an observant rate perspective, as well as a handfill perspective which are two of the most important attributes. And the softness that we get with QRT and bulk in caliper is also in that range of equivalency.

John Nobile

And ultimately, the customers are seeing that as an ultra-premium product.

Jeff Schoen

Absolutely. The customer that we sold in is an ultra-premium and very -- has very high quality standards for ultra-premium. So the fact that we've sold into this customer is a testament to the quality of the product being produced on that machine.

John Nobile

I just wanted to get into your margin. Coming off this 5.8% gross margin in the quarter, and you had a lot of factors of course bringing that. So I anticipate we should expect margin improvement ramping up throughout the four quarters; well, you're almost done with your first quarter so I was hoping we might be able to get a little light as far as what to expect gross margin-wise in this quarter here? I anticipate it's going to be -- it should be much better than the 5.8% you just came off of. So what do you see as far as gross margin say in Q1 or Q2?

Jeff Schoen

I think at this point we've talked about our sales and we've talked about an EBITDA guidance number, you can probably focus on that at this point. I do expect sequential improvements in guidance, right now my main concern with the quarter sales wise, I'm not as concerned, I'm concerned about the headwinds associated with fiber cost and freight and really trying to understand the direction that that's going.

John Nobile

Only because the tax rate, obviously the federal rate now at 21% which benefited you as far as the fourth quarter was concerned. So a blended tax rate and effective tax rate in 2018 given you have a 21% federal, what should we look at now with the Oklahoma tax credits and things like that for 2018?

Rod Gloss

It should be the same as the federal rate. The states in which we're operating are basically giving us tax break, so we're actively not paying much of a state tax at all.

John Nobile

So effective rate is going to be close to the 21% federal rate then?

Rod Gloss

That would be my expectation.

Unidentified Analyst

Given the cost and performance advantage of the QRT [ph], I'm just confused as to why your competitors are still adding capacity using the old technologies such as NTT and TAD? Thanks.

Jeff Schoen

I think QRT is relatively new technology, so people maybe hedging their bets. NTT has been around since 2013, we have the first asset, there is another asset that's in Mexico that started up before ours. My guess is, they were focusing on maybe a bathroom tissue environment. The NTT machine also has the ability to convert to a conventional paper machine, so there is a hedge in there in terms of being able to make conventional paper. Outside of that, I can't comment. When I first did the research on QRT, we recognized that it had the ability to make using virgin or recycled a higher caliper product for both bathroom tissue and towel, and we made the agreement with Valmet who also makes NTT machines and also makes TAD machines to focus with us on installing and optimizing this machine. I think part of the success of QRT has been the support from Valmet to make sure that it delivered on the expectations, it may have been a risk profile the other competitors weren't willing to take.

Unidentified Analyst

As far as you know, in North America, I guess there is only two lines up and running and you have one of them?

Jeff Schoen

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

What about overseas?

Jeff Schoen

None yet. I would think -- I would say the other thing is, as maybe this is on the other side; Valmet hasn't really started to market the QRT machine yet, so part of their -- from their own perspective, marketing, it was a function of how well Orchids came up and delivered and I think they are pretty happy with what their technology has done and I would anticipate that. It now becomes part of their selling strategy to accelerate selling QRT worldwide.

Jeff Schoen

Well, thank you. Just to reiterate a couple of points. I believe that when you think about the market dynamics that are going on, I think things are going to start stabilizing from a mix perspective within the competitors. I think ultra-premium will continue to add value for Orchids. Our capital expenditures this year are relatively low compared to where they've been, so we are in harvest mode. So our focus is really to optimize our cost structure while we continue to add new sales in both the ultra-premium and premium categories with a primary focus on ultra-premium.

So, thank you for your time.

