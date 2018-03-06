Kroger: Ahead Of Earnings, Still Not Touching The Stock

A 2.6x forward PEG and a stock that has rushed 14% ahead of the broad market in the last six months leave me with little margin of safety.

However, I conservatively choose not to count on margin strength and see EPS estimates at risk of being overly optimistic.

Ahead of Kroger's earnings, peers have been reporting strong comps, which bodes well for the Cincinnati-based food retailer.

It has come time for Kroger (KR) to report the results of its last quarter of 2017, largely putting an end to earnings season in the food retail sector.

On Thursday before the opening bell, the Cincinnati-based company is expected to deliver $30.82 billion in revenues for a 12% YOY increase that, despite the extra week in the quarter, would still look pretty robust. Non-GAAP EPS consensus of $0.63 currently sits at the high end of management's guidance delivered last quarter.

Credit: The Business Journals

I like to look at peers' performance ahead of Kroger's earnings release to take the pulse of the grocery sector and help to shape my expectations.

Walmart (WMT), despite the ill-received 4Q17 results, reported mildly robust comps in foods and consumables that were supported by solid foot traffic and strength across all sub-categories. Playing against Kroger, however, is (1) lack of meaningful food inflation reported by the Arkansas-based retailer, (2) indication that Walmart has gained market share in the grocery space, as briefly discussed during the earnings call, and (3) expected investments in online grocery and digital channel fulfillment in 2018 that is only likely to further pressure Kroger to maintain volume share and pricing power.

Elsewhere, Sprouts (SFM) delivered its best identical sales growth since 1Q16, helping to create top-line strength. Yet, deflationary concerns have not yet been left behind, particularly on the perishable side. Lastly, Target (TGT) just recently reported earnings, but I have come across no evidence that its grocery business might be facing meaningful headwinds.

All accounted for, I would not be surprised to see Kroger deliver at least the 1.1% in identical sales set by the management team as the low end of its expectations. Should this be the case, comps will continue to trend favorably, solidifying the bounce off 4Q16 levels (see chart below). On the other hand, I conservatively choose not to count on margin strength, which could put at risk EPS hopes that are currently set at the high end of the guidance.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

It is no secret that I have not been a big fan of KR as an investment vehicle.

I'm concerned about the company's razor-thin gross and op margins (only 22.4% and 2.7% last quarter, respectively) that leave it too exposed, in my view, to headwinds like weak pricing that is a probability amid a tough competitive landscape. With the "Restock Kroger" plan still in the very early innings, I fear that small swings in profitability could have a significant bottom-line impact - I have calculated that each modest 1% headwind to pricing (or an equivalent change to margins in general) should impact the grocery chain's EPS by a sizable 20 cents.

KR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Kroger - KR 13.2x 2.6x 4.1% Supervalu - SVU 6.8x 1.0x Neg. Sprouts - SFM 20.4x 1.5x 3.1% Target - TGT 13.7x 1.6x 11.6% Walmart - WMT 18.1x 2.7x 6.8%

The company's shares can't be considered pricey (see chart above). However, I believe a 2.6x forward PEG and a stock that has rushed 14% ahead of the broad market (SPY) over the past six months leave too narrow a margin of safety for an investment in this name to make sense for me.

Therefore, ahead of earnings, I choose to leave KR alone.

Note from the author: I do not own KR in my portfolio because I believe I can generate long-term growth with limited downside risk in a much more efficient way. This is why I built my Storm-Resistant Growth Portfolio. To learn more about it, click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.