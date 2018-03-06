Key Takeaways From Uniti's Earnings Call

Uniti Has a Growing Backlog

Uniti (UNIT) is trying as hard as possible to grow organically, and this generates a backlog of opportunities. Uniti has seven major projects in their fiber division coming online throughout this year and into the next. Furthermore, they expect to add 30 additional contracts to their towers without having to build more towers. This has, however, encouraged Uniti to build additional towers with the corresponding fiber connections and sell them as a bundle, making those tower contracts more appealing to customers.

The consensus projection that Uniti uses is that approximately 25,000 additional cell towers will need to be built in the next five years. Uniti has an ambitious goal to build 5% more, or 1,250 of them. The rate of return by from single tenant towers ranges from 8%-12%, and once a second tenant comes in it goes up to 25%. If they can do this, Uniti towers will have plenty of room to grow from capital earned internally.

Uniti is also taking advantage of the expertise that is found in previous acquisitions. They are developing a sales focused team to sell directly to government agencies, schools and enterprises. This is expected to produce 10 million in new revenue by 2020. Uniti projects will have between $2.52 and $2.57 AFFO per share in 2018, easily covering the dividend of $2.40 per share annually.

The greatest unexpected item Uniti announced was the sale leaseback agreement with TPx. TPx is a privately owned company operating in the western U.S. Uniti is completing a similar agreement with them as they currently have with Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN). The contract is a 15-year, triple net lease that is expected in 2018 alone to add an additional 3-cent AFFO per share. This agreement is the result of the second key takeaway from Uniti's earning call.

Uniti Is an Educator

Uniti, being a telecom REIT, has been proactively educating possible future client for the last two years. Their TPx announcement and deal are a direct result of this. Most telecom companies own and operate their fiber optic networks, as well as offer services directly to customers. This greatly limits their ability to grow as they bear the capital expenses of laying down additional infrastructure as well as attracting customers.

Uniti has been courting various telecom companies, extolling the benefits of this sale leaseback contracts. TPx has announced it will use this deal and the purchasing of its infrastructure to pay down debts. Uniti receives full operational and developed infrastructure and guaranteed regular rent payments. I would fully expect that Uniti will continue to pursue and court other private and public companies for additional deals.

Uniti Is Increasingly Independent

When Uniti was spun off from Windstream, it was wholly dependent on a single client for its revenue. This has been a constant sticking point for investors looking into Uniti as an income-earning vehicle. Considering the ongoing legal battles between Windstream and Aurelius, Uniti has an urgent desire to continue to diversify its income streams. Uniti projects to have 33% of its revenue coming from other companies and customers, with 1% of this coming directly from its newly announced deal with TPx. The newest goal by Uniti's management is 50% of its revenue by summer of 2019. This is an ambitious goal considering that they have not announced any new partnerships or sale leaseback agreements that are in the works.

Given the urgency and the managements ability to rapidly yet cost-effectively reduce their dependence on Windstream, this goal is ambitious, but very achievable. My only reservation is that management will fall into the temptation of a deal that will reduce dependence on Windstream, but cause greater risks down the line by signing lease agreements with other weak or debt-laden companies. So far, however, management has proven resilient to this temptation.

Uniti Has No Plans to Issue Additional Shares

The last major takeaway from this earning call is the reiteration that Uniti is expecting to issue no further shares throughout all of 2018. This simply means that Uniti will raise capital either organically or via private means. This is an excellent choice, seeing as Uniti would have to find deals that yield well over 9% to even have them be accretive. Uniti's share price has been down trodden since Windstream slashed its dividend and given Windstreams ongoing legal battles. Uniti is wise to ride that storm out while finding other channels to grow.

Investor Takeaway

What should you as an investor walk away thinking from this earnings call? Rest assured that Uniti's management is doing everything possible to continue to grow effectively, while having the looming concerns of bankruptcy of its largest revenue source. Many Seeking Alpha writers have written masterful pieces explaining in detail the possible outcomes of Windstream's financial and legal woes and the outcome of them on Uniti. The longer Uniti has to develop and grow apart from Windstream, the smaller the impact of those ongoing battles will have on Uniti.

Uniti continues to turn a profit and is growing as effectively as possible. These various takeaways reveal that, in the short term, the deflated share value of Uniti gives a unique chance to pick up a high dividend yield that is being completely covered by the funds available to the company. I would rate Uniti a buy for those who have a higher risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.