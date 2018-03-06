Argonaut: Reserve Projections For Magino Mine Should Be Treated With Caution

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) boasts its Magino Mine, an advanced development project in Ontario, contains reserves totaling 59 million tonnes of ore and over 2 million ounces of gold. Given the structure of the deposit and Argonaut's reluctance to reveal how it determined true widths of ore bodies, a closer look at these estimates casts doubt as to their accuracy.

A critical factor in determining the accuracy of mineral reserve estimates is the determination of true widths of drill intercepts. Simple geometry demonstrates that anything other than a perpendicular intercept of an ore body requires adjustment in order to establish accurate dimensions. It is beneficial for drilling programs to aim for intercepts at right angles to ore bodies since the greater an intercept is from perpendicular, the more compounded errors become. The following chart demonstrates the effect of errors at different intercept degrees.

In the case of Argonaut's Magino project pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, the later being released in December, statements regarding intercept angles were both qualified and vague. Language such as "in general, most drill holes were oriented to intersect the gold-bearing structures as close as possible to perpendicular angles," and "for the most part, drill holes were located and oriented to intersect mineralized zones at near right angles," leave much to be desired. Argonaut does not define "in general" or "for the most part," nor does it quantify "as close as possible" or "near right angles."

An analysis of Argonaut's 2016 reverse-circulation drill program, released in December 2016 and the following January, raises questions as to just how perpendicular its drill intercepts were. From hole number MA16-RC-001 to MA16-RC-348, dip angles range from 45.5° to 84.5°, with a mean of 52.6° and a median of 50.1°. Right angles to these figures would imply that the prevailing ore bodies dip around the 37° to 40° range. However, the geologic reports tell a different story.

The Magino host formation, Webb Lake Stock, is consistently described as east northeast-striking and with a steep northerly dip. Gold-bearing ores in the Webb Lake Stock consist of granodiorite zones and quartz veins. Most of the deposit generally dips 65° with the eastern end dipping vertically. Within this structure, great variations exist. Underground investigations have documented that while quartz veins formed in ductile fractures dip at 65°, some form at 70°, and those forming in brittle fractures have been observed to dip at 67° and 85°. A mine geologist noted that a single quartz vein observed in underground workings rolls from a dip of 80° to 60° and back to 80° over a vertical distance of roughly 15 meters. Given these variations, it is exceedingly difficult to estimate true widths of intercepts at this mine.

On average, given the geologic studies and drill program data, intercepts at this mine were offset from perpendicular in the 25° to 28° range, with some even reaching 45° or more. These are hardly "as close as possible to perpendicular angles." Given the Argonaut studies' lack of information on how they determined true widths for intercepts in a highly varying and folded system, its reserve estimates and NPV projections should be viewed with caution.

Argonaut's feasibility study presented a life-of-mine assumption which included 59 million tonnes of ore and a post-tax NPV of $288 million at a 5 percent discount rate. To understand the sensitivities of these assumptions to errors regarding ore-body dip estimates, we calculated ore content and NPV for an error range up to 10°. Using a drill intercept angle 25° from perpendicular, the effect of errors in ore body dip estimates are marked. For this project, each degree of underestimating the ore body dips results in about a 2.5 percent decrease in mineable ore and roughly a 2 percent decrease in post-tax NPV. The charts below illustrate this effect.

On account of its hesitation to reveal how it determined true widths of ore bodies at the Magino mine and given the variability of its deposits, Argonaut's projections regarding the mine's potential should be treated with suspicion.

