Why I Can't Invest In 3M

3M (MMM) is a great company which I would love to own. However, given my personal goals, I can’t justify a purchase at this price, regardless of how much I like the company.

This article will break down why so many high-quality stocks are not investable for me. Hopefully it will give you some insight into why I turn down many stocks the dividend growth investment community holds in high esteem.

Those of you who have read my previous articles are probably familiar with the SAFE dividend framework I use to analyze the quality of a company’s fundamentals as well as to determine an estimate of its value at any given point in time.

In a nutshell, I screen for a few key ratios, analyze the company’s financial viability as well as its future prospects, compare it to alternatives and make a decision.

In the screener, I choose to only look at stocks which yield 3% or more.

I’ve received a few messages asking me why I have this cut-off value which instantly excludes most dividend stocks.

The answer is simple: Arithmetic, and my low appetite for risk.

Like most of the dividend investing community, my goal is for my dividend portfolio to generate recurring revenues to make retirement more enjoyable.

Given the amount I currently have invested, and the amount I need in 10 years when I will stop reinvesting dividends and start cashing checks, I have worked out that I need to invest in stocks which yield 3% and grow the dividend between 5% and 6% each year.

Of course, it should be intuitive that if I can meet my income goals by investing in stocks with these dividend yield and growth parameters, I could get to the same place with stocks which yield less and grow more, or stocks which yield more and grow less.

For instance, I could invest in stocks yielding 2% which grow their dividends 14.4% per year, stocks yielding 3.5% growing at 1.2%, or anything above 3.75%, regardless of growth.

This assumes annual reinvestment of the dividends at the same yield.

So, what’s the catch?

The catch is that unlike many of my investing peers, I don’t have a crystal ball, and I’m no good at reading tea leaves. Whether others do is still up for debate.

14.4% growth compounded over 10 years equates to a 270% increase in dividend payments, whereas a 5% compounded over 10 years equates to a 62% increase.

For me to understand whether a stock will be able to increase its dividend by 270% usually requires me to be able to forecast revenue and earnings growth 10 years into the future.

Assuming that a stock pays out 60% of its earnings, and that the company targets to pay out no more than 80% of earnings, to invest in stocks yielding 2% I would need to figure out whether or not they will be able to grow earnings by at least 10.7% every year for the next 10 years to justify the subsequent increases in dividends required for me to meet my goals.

While many companies have achieved this in the past, it is no small feat.

On the other hand, if the same company is priced in such a manner that it yields 3%, earnings would only need to grow by 2.3% every year, an amount which is much easier for me to assess.

As you can see, this is where the payout ratio comes into play as well. With a low payout ratio and a generous yield, the company can in theory meet my dividend goals with very little earnings growth.

This changes how I look at a business from having to figure out both the upside and the downside to just being right on the downside, which tends to be more tangible.

WHY I CAN’T BUY 3M AT THESE PRICES

Let’s take a look at how well a company like 3M would have to do over the next 10 years to justify me purchasing the stock.

3M recently increased its dividend payout by 15% from $1.18 to $1.36. This is fantastic news which gives the stock a 2.29% forward dividend yield.

Given this yield, the company would need to grow their dividend by 11.5% every year for the next 10 years for me to meet my goals.

To read more about how I get to these conclusions, you can read this article that I wrote on Sure Dividend’s blog.

11.5% growth for 10 years equates to 2.97x the current dividend, or approximately 16$ per share.

The company earned around $8 per share each of these last two years.

3M’s payout ratio has been edging higher from 35%-40% to 50%-60% throughout the last seven years.

Let’s assume the company will try and maintain its payout ratio below 80% to keep the public perception of safety.

In order to pay a $16 dividend in 2028, 3M will have to grow EPS by at least 9.6% every year for the next 10 years.

During the last seven years, EPS has grown at a 5% CAGR.

EPS growth needs to double.

Given that the company’s net margins have historically been stable between 14-16%, it would have to grow revenues at a similar rate.

Whether they can do this or not is not something I'm able to figure out so far in the future. It also shows that given the returns I expect as an investor as well as my timeline, 3M is priced for perfection.

AT WHAT PRICE WOULD I BUY 3M?

Given 3M’s long-term commitment to paying dividends to investors and its surprising ability to constantly increase dividends, I would get excited at prices which bring it closer to a 3% yield.

Also, regardless of my personal goals, it should be noted that 3M has rarely yielded so little during the past seven years.

This is consistent with the stock trading at a historically high multiple of earnings.

I hope this article gave you a better idea of how I let my personal goals define which investments I will even consider for my portfolio. Maybe it reminded you to take a long hard look at your own goals.

