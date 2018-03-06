Sirius Minerals (SRUXF) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sirius Minerals PLC (OTCPK:SRUXF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Tom Staley - CFO

Luke Nelson - JPMorgan

Richard Knights - Liberum

Yuen Low - Shore Capital

Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session.

Today, I'm pleased to present Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Staley.

Tom Staley

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing in. I’m pleased to take you through our 2017 results today and we’ll just walk you through a few slides to guide you through those results.

So, starting on Slide 2. 2017 was a transformational year for the company and there are a number of key highlights to draw out. Over the most significant and most important for us with the construction progress that we made over the year and if you had not have the chance our entirety you have to look at some of the videos that we have on the website that show the construction progress that was achieved throughout 2017. From a milestone perspective, site preparation and the establishment work was completed and staff thinking activities by way of diaphragm will have commenced and will continue to progress.

On the sales and marketing side, research and development continued around the world with over 260 trials now completed or in progress and 32 crops and 17 different countries. From a supply agreement point of view, we may decide a new agreement with [indiscernible] International in the region of Southeast Asia and we are still continuing to progress discussions in other regions around the world.

On the corporate side, we secured a mission to the LSA main market and we’re included in the 40 to 50 index. We also have expanded the size of the company significantly over the period and with the corporate headquarters.

Turning to the financials now. On Slide 3, we have the income statement. You’ll see that on this slide we shown out the operating loss and the total loss for the year. Total loss for the year in 2017 increased to £79 million and this was largely driven by the derivative associated with the financial instrument from that Stage 1 financing.

The derivative function by the share price, so as the share price goes up, the derivatives themselves ultimately hit the P&L in a negative way so adversely when our share price goes up, we have a higher total loss. That’s why we tend to focus on the operating loss and you’ll see that in 2017, our operating loss increased from £17 million to £24 million. That loss is largely driven by small increases in activity, but also includes some non-recurring activities and items such as some of the financing fees related to the Stage 1 financings that was due in 2017.

On Slide 4, just a quick overview of the capital that we deployed during the period. In total, we deployed £234 million, which is broken down mainly across capital expenditure, operating costs and financing costs. In addition to that £234 million, we’ve made numerous additional financial commitments, the pieces of long lead item equipment such as [indiscernible] and some other shops and the equipment. You’ll see a number in the local authority security requirement of £35 million and that largely relates to medium to long-term commitments it’s a local authority in relation to our planning application and approval.

On slide 5, just an overview of where we are in terms of cash and total funds. We finished 2017 year with £394 million of available cash and 75 million of restricted cash for a total of £469 million.

Just as mentioned before, that restricted is a combination of the local authorities’ commitments that I mentioned and the convertible note escrow. Those holdings are approximately split right now between 50% sterling and 50% other currencies and in that other bucket we have a combination of euros, US dollar and some other smaller items like Canadian dollars.

Now moving on from the financial statement just to cover up our two-stage financing plan. You were saying that we’ve put up a new investor presentation on the website last week, and I thought this is good opportunity for taking through financing plan, so I have included a few slides from that presentation.

So, as you all know, we’ve always articulated the two-stage financing plan for the project and that basically included our Stage 1 financing that we completed at the end of 2016, which is a $1.2 billion financing. And now we’re seeking to commence work on our Stage 2 financing which will be an all debt financing that we are looking to put in place towards -- during the second half of this year.

So, the steps in that timeline are effectively there’s a few things that we have to deliver. So clearly, we’ve started work on our Stage 1 construction scope. We now need to go out and complete the remaining procurement for the project. We need to enter into additional offtake agreements. And then in parallel with those activities, commence the bank due diligence process. And you will see from our 2018 milestone that those activities really are the core of what we will be focusing on as a management team this year.

On slide 7, an overview of our Stage 2 financing. We are looking to put in place debt facilities of up to US$3 billion and we see that number in terms of total debt being sufficient to cover the residual project estimate plus some other assumptions that we had previously made around other facilities, so that $3 billion includes the ability for us to actually build our own port [ph] and outsource that facility. And that $3 billion is broken down between more than $1 billion of commercial debt that we’ve talked to banks and bond investor about participating in and it will be complemented by up to $2 billion of UK government guaranteed bond tranche.

We are working very closely with the government and we will continue to work closely with the government through our due diligent period, and they will participate and conduct due diligence just like any ordinary lender. The government scheme is designed to fill shortfall and available liquidity for projects of our nature and that we have given them an undertaking that we will seek every available avenue in terms of debt liquidity to get capital for that $3 billion requirement.

So that’s why we say over $1 billion of commercial and up to $2 billion of government debt, and that’s process of working out what that range actually is, will be refined as we go through our bank and bond processes this year.

In terms of the debt facility itself, all debt will rank senior secured pari-passu and will be project in-start. It’s sized on a 16-year amortizing basis with a two times debt service coverage ratio that has a legal maturity of 10 years.

We expect at the moment to end up with an all-in interest rate of around 6% to 7% but you’ll see in the square bracket in the presentation indicates that that will ultimately be subject to where the market is both in terms of base rates which have started to increase over the last two months, but also in terms of credit spreads.

In terms of total leverage that's up to $3 billion number to give a leverage of approximately 65% because at the point in time when we start drilling down on that debt we’ve already spent almost $1.5 billion of capital developing the project. In terms of the perfect time, as I mentioned we’ve been engaged with the government and consultants over the recent months and now we’re working toward gaining the bank package with an information memorandum length report and term sheet in front of potential lenders at the end of Q1.

We will spend the majority of Q2 working with banks to put together commitment led us throughout financing and then through the second half of the year we’ll say to satisfy any conditions president outstanding those commitments led us and worked toward the financial close and that point in time that we would also be recipient of the government guarantee should the product estimates will successfully.

On Slide 8, we’ve included a chart of cash flows to give people a visual sense of how the financing stacks up and I think the key thing for me is that you can see that through this financing we’ll end the commercial operations with a peak debt to EBITDA focus 3.5 times which is pretty reasonable and then ultimately should we choose to do so we could repay all of that debt through the first five years of full production and also we could use some of that money to pay dividend if we so chose, but the project’s cash flow and the strength of it is what makes this financing we think a conservative and sensible approach. It’s also worth noting that the debt financing and the sizing of that debt is based on only 4% of the resource that could be mined.

Turning our attention now on Slide 9 to the milestones for 2018 and what we’ve laid out here our milestone for construction, sales and marketing in corporate and commercial. It’s probably worth just covering off the fact that all of these milestones are clearly boiled down to two things and one is around construction progress and the other is the Stage 2 financing, I'll come back to that at the end, but they are really at the heart of what the business is seeking to achieve in 2018.

So, on the construction side there will be a lot of activity that will continue around the four-shop construction of both the services and the production shop and getting that activity sufficiently progressed and in a position for us then to go into the magnitude in 2019.

On the MTS, we will start construction of the infrastructure that will enable us to begin tunneling and that work will happen both at the mine head with the MTS access shop and also with the port at Wilton. In addition to that, we’re also commencing the shop at Lockwood Beck, which will provide us with access to the tunnel approximately 9 or 10 kilometers away from Wilton.

On the handling and logistics side of the project, we’ll start to commence early work for those activities towards the back end of this year and on the Haba that will ultimately see us make a decision as to whether or not to go in out sourcing approach or complete procurement from the point of view with constructing our facility.

Turning to Slide 10, on sales and marketing and the corporate side, we’ll continue to expand our R&D program as we have done historically. We’ll also seek to capitalize on a lot of the hard work that we’ve done in 2017 and put another 2 million tons of supply agreements in place. We think that around 6 million or 7 million tons is the right levels for our stage 2 financing and we’re continuing to work very closely with a number of opportunities that could satisfy that requirement.

On the commercial side, clearly as I mentioned before there is a need to substantially complete procurement of the projects so that means effectively completing the tendering process for the construction contract all aspect of the project. And we’ll be seeking to draw down on the stage one financing royalty insurance in the third quarter of this year.

Successful completion of those milestones will ultimately culminate with us being able to execute the stage two financing. And as I mentioned before this is the really key milestone for our company as it would set up and ensure that we have the capital that we need to take a project through to production.

So, with that, I’d like to handover to any questions.

The first question comes from the line of Luke Nelson from JPMorgan.

Luke Nelson

Good morning, Just a question on the stage two financing process. Can you just give us a bit more granularity around the timing of tendering in construction contracting or contractors and as well as additional offtake announcements? In the context of the stage two financing communicated by midyear. I mean should we be thinking of that we should be hearing word of procurement and additional uptake sort of in the next month or so or could you speculate and drag on over H1.

And then second question is related to the off-take target previously communicated 6 million to 7 million tons is that still on something we should be thinking about.

And then finally just on the 6% to 7% interest rate that you outlined in the presentation, is that an indication that you have received from discussions with the banking group or is that just an indication from current market spreads? Thank you.

Tom Staley

Thanks, Luke. So, in terms of the news flow there is no absolute requirement to have all of that procurement and those offtake agreements that in place by the middle of the year. But that said as a company, we’re working hard to get those requirements both commercial aspects and project development done as soon as possible. I’d say just given the nature of the two processes, what you’ll -- what will probably end up with it is a reasonably steady flow of work in terms of procurement partly that's because you tend to run pretty formal structured tendering processes and we’ve got better line of sight as to where we are in terms of including those. So, I’d expect that the majority of that procurement to be substantially completed in the first half of the year with something that will then flow through into the second half.

On the supply agreement side, it’s a little bit more challenging that tends to be bilateral negotiation. It tends to be very difficult to pinpoint exactly when you are going to get to the finish line. What we would ultimately like to do is obviously get a large chunk of those supply agreements done in the first half of this year, but it may will be that some of those come in the second half of the year.

In terms of the number of offtakes, we’ve previously said six to seven, we’re using number in terms of our bank model of around 6.5 million tons. I think we feel comfortable in that range. The 2 million tons gets to roughly that range. So, there’s no hard and fast lines behind the thing exactly 2 million tons but we decide to do market with that. That’s what we are striving to achieve.

In terms of the interest rate, 6% to 7% is basically our best guess on what we have seen from similar banking projects. That being said, there aren’t too many analogies for what we are doing out there in the project both generally but in the debt financing space. So, we think that’s a reasonable guide. I think the reality of the project economics and what we are doing is that the metrics are all pretty robust so it’s not that material with that range ends up moving up slightly.

The next question comes from the line of Richard Knights from Liberum.

Richard Knights

Hi, Tom. Just a question on the targeted CapEx. You mentioned you’re going to draw the royalty Rhinehart cash in Q3 which gives 468 million in cash on the balance sheet, would imply pretty quick draw down getting some between now and then. Can you just give us an idea of what the sort of split is H1 or guidance H1 CapEx spend, H2 CapEx spend et cetera?

Tom Staley

Probably I am not going to provide an intermediate rate behind. We expect to stay in around 400 sterling over the course of 2018. The reality of the project is that we do have a relatively steep cost curve in terms of how we progress into the project on our expenditure rate. I mean that’s last -- because if you think about the last year we didn’t officially commence development on the mine head until end of April, early May. And so, you will see that even over the course of last year the spend was relatively back ended and you can expect more of that. So, the Q3 draw down is really set more by estimating $630 million expenditure requirement. So, if you go away you can probably do the math as to where we’ve gotten to in 2018 on that basis over the third quarter. But I think the main thing for me is that right now we’re [dive and] rolling as we move into the second quarter, that activity of shaft-sinking will then spread across to the production shaft and also the MTS shaft and then clearly you will have activities commence, both at Wilton and Lockwood Beck. So, there’s a lot of new activities that will come online that will drive that expenditure. And you are right, it’s a big step-up from 2017.

Richard Knights

And just one more, just any updates on what your thoughts are regarding the port and any potential acquisition that you would make there?

Tom Staley

So, we continue to pursue that opportunity. We see two opportunities that could potentially be through just the handling agreement could also potentially be through an acquisition, but I wouldn’t suggest that that acquisition would be meaningful in the context of our capital expenditure requirement and our available funds. That’s as you know quite a complex situation given the various stakeholders involved and associated with RBT, but we’re pursuing that option. We’re optimistic that we can get somewhere with it, but we are also pursuing the construction option on brand sands which we own and that gives us obviously the flexibility to go either way and that’s really fundamentally why in our Stage 2 financing that up to $3 billion number includes the capital to build our own facility because that is the one option that we have 100% control over.

The next question comes from the line of Yuen Low of Shore Capital.

Yuen Low

Good morning, Thomas. Could you tell us a bit more about the U.S. $3 billion income [ph] of our breakdown? Also, is there bank [indiscernible] loss per tonne, is that any way of reflective of the pricing you’d expect to achieve for the 6 to 7 million tons?

Tom Staley

So, Yuen, I’m not sure I quite caught the second question so let me handle the first one and then I'll hand over to you if you can ask it again. So, in terms of the $3 billion in that number there was as you would recall from our original financing plan it roughly $2 billion of the capital funding requirement before outsourcing an interest in and financing costs. And so that $3 billion number the additional $1 billion is basically roughly 40% bringing those outsourcing cost back into the capital funding requirement and then a very significant component of interest during construction and there has been a slight adjustment in the amount of operating cash flow during that construction period due to the royalty financing. So, the two biggest drivers really are bringing the outsourced caught back into the capital requirement and then also the interest over the construction period.

Perhaps you can repeat the second question for me Yuen because I didn’t catch the start of it.

Yuen Low

Okay. Well, is year [ph] 2016 the average price of the offered [ph] agreement stuck at the time was about $145 a tonne and I was wondering well whether [ph] you have guidance since as to what the average pricing might be now and I was wondering whether we are supposed to be using the $135 per tonne bank case pricing as the guidance or whether that's simply the lending banks are using as a converse [ph] number. And is that something that we should be using or not?

Tom Staley

So that 125 is absolutely, we believe a very conservative view. And that’s completely understandable that the lenders consultant is ask to opine on the market pricing with a credit lends. So, we certainly don’t think that’s the appropriate price range to be using. Historically, we’ve entered into supply agreements that we think will generate around $145 a ton obviously subject to where the nutrient prices are at that time. And through our current commercial negotiations we are obviously pushing as hard as we can to get the best deal that we can very difficult to say ultimately in to those agreements to sign that’s to where any incremental supply agreements end up in terms of pricing.

Yuen Low

Sure. And do you have any idea as to when you might release and update us average cycle?

Tom Staley

So, we put in the investor presentation that we put out there, that our expectation is that those supply agreements will deliver a roughly $145 a ton when we’re in production. And we will work to keep everyone abreast of where we see that pricing going. It’s certainly that we think we will move to do on a more regular basis but less frequent basis. So, it’s not something you should expect us to opine on shortly thereafter assigning a new supply agreement. And that’s purely the commercial reasons. But we will and are endeavoring now to provide the market with an update on our projected pricing on a regular basis.

There are no further questions at this moment.

Tom Staley

I’d like to thank you all for taking the time to dial in. Very pleased with the progress that we made through 2017 and we look forward to delivering on our milestones for 2018. Thank you.

