Alaris Royalty's (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Curtis Krawetz - Vice President of Investment and Investor Relations

Steve King - President and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Driscoll - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Brian Pow - Acumen Capital

Anoop Prihar - GMP Securities

Operator

Mr. Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investment and Investor Relations.

Curtis Krawetz

Thank you, Liz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp's conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, as well as a brief corporate update.

I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations and I’m joined today on this call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris, as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris.

After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions and as a result, actual results could differ materially.

Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions, and risks are available in last night’s press release and our MD&A for the period under the headings Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors, copies of which are available on SEDAR as well as our website.

Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to the yesterday's press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification regarding these measures.

I’ll now pass the call over to Steve King, Alaris' CEO.

Steve King

Thanks very much, Curtis. I’m very pleased with what we were able to accomplish in 2017. Starting with capital deployment, we set an all-time record with the 172 million deployed in the calendar year plus another 18 million a couple of days after year-end.

The largest single transaction in our history was the US$85 million partnership with SBI as well as other new partnerships with Accscient, ccComm and in Heritage. We also have follow-on deals with stronger performers Federal Resources and Sandbox.

Despite in a healthy competitive landscape, Alaris continues to find profitable opportunities to deploy capital in the top companies and industries. While Darren will highlight the strength of our current portfolio with the vast majority of our partners setting new record revenue and earnings annually.

I’m very proud of the progress we made on the few companies that have had challenges starting two years ago. We recently announced the sale of our interest in Agility Health, a transaction we have been pursuing for some time.

We have reviewed every [indiscernible] of distributions ultimately over the five years and the full premium on exit. Our gross return was about 115% on our investment and initial rate of returns of 25%, both numbers well above our industry norm. We will redeploy our capital at new partnerships and will have improved our portfolio considerably.

2017 also saw the continued improvements in Kimco and SCR, we have successful management change, Kimco has seen market improvements in recent and also as a recent senior lender change has made it possible for us to reset our distributions in the near future.

This process has taken a huge amount of effort from our management team, the business is solid and as a result of this effort, we expect a good long-term return form Kimco. SCR has a quality management team, they have been separated from an industry, which thankfully seems to have turned around, mass distributions from SCR restarted at the middle of 2017 and we now expect a further increase to take step in the near-term.

While the results of the [indiscernible] Group SM was a huge disappointment for us and the company, and we do expect to receive a value for those assets and are in the process as we seek to move that to a conclusion.

The increased distributions from Kimco and SCR along with the redeployment cash received from Agility and SM will all contribute to a meaningful reduction in our already strong payout ratio.

Finally, an outlook for 2018. I do expect another rapid year for capital deployment, increasing interest rate is a [indiscernible] positive for us as we compete against both traditional and private equity with these high levels of debt and also Junior debt lenders, who will move up their rates.

We also will be adding a new initiative in certain circumstances this year, where we will also offer to buy common shares in the private companies that we partner with along with our traditional preferred shares. So that we can complete our transactions that need more capital than our preferreds are suitable for.

[indiscernible] new risk other than expanding universal deals that perhaps a bid on. We believe there is a return outside of owning common share is a very compelling. If you look back on our track record of exits from [Technical Difficulty] to Mid Atlantic to Sequel, the returns on common shares is really large. We have chosen well. We also believe that we may be able to expand the [indiscernible] time with certain partners that we have become common shareholders as well.

This won’t happen on every deal as many entrepreneurs still want to minimize the equity dilution and choose our preferred because of that, but in several cases over the last couple of years, we thought that we likely [indiscernible] if we would have offered to buy common shares in addition.

The vast percentage of the economics from these deals will still be in the cash distribution paid to us on the preferred shares. So, the total risk return equation will not change materially, but we do hope that the small change will lead to a material change in deployment opportunities.

I would like to thank all of our shareholders, for their continued support. And I’ll now turn the call over to Darren.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks Steve, and I should add that that portion of the call today was prerecorded as Steve was unable to be here in person today. So, I’ll be happy to take any questions after I’m finished today.

First, a brief summary of the highlights for Q4 in 2017 year-end, those highlights include as Steve mentioned three new partners in 2017, follow-on transactions at Federal Resources and Sandbox for a total deployment of 170s in change plus another US$50 million in early Jan, made at the earliest - the busiest 12 months of deployments in our 10 years as a public company.

Q4 deployment alone was about US$20 million with follow-on’s again with Federal Resources and Sandbox. Net cash from operating activities in the year of 67.3 million versus 59 million in dividend, it translates to an 86.7 payout ratio for the year. We have record a significant gain in 29% IRR on the very successful events with Sequel in August of 2017.

2017 revenue from partners was $89 million, Q4 revenues from partners was $21.6, a number which we believe to be alone for Alaris coming out off Sequel redemption where 2018 is expected to see around 23.5 million.

2017 normalized EBITDA of 77 million, a slightly less than 81.8 million in 2016, again the impact of couple of redemptions. Q4 normalized EBITDA was comparable at 18.5 million this quarter compared to 19.5 million last year.

Our bank covenants all well within allowed limits. Current capacity to draw another 175 million based on the current covenants. The Q3 write down of Group SM was well documents. In Q4, we saw some additional non-cash provision against the long-term notes at SM, KMH and Kimco a total of 13.6 million that shows up in bad debt expense.

And to clarify, this isn’t because we don't expect to collect, but because we can't say with a 100% certainly we will collect them and when we will collect them our current financial standards make us provide for some of the uncertainty and time required to collect.

We will continue to use all efforts collect everything that’s owed to us as quickly as possible and as presented in our disclosures and it really shows the face amount of debts. We continue to pursue and those are our expectations.

Subsequent to this, we are significant and positive. First thing [early in Jan] (Ph) with was a new partner and Heritage Partners $15 million, deal no debt in front of us, healthy coverage ratio and net buy outs of a non-active founding shareholder means tremendous alignment with the go-forward management.

Big vote of confidence from our senior lenders with an increase from $200 million to $280 million and the change in covenant to allow us to 2.5 times for unlevered compared to 1.7 times previously gives us plenty of dry powder and to the [indiscernible] investment bank is all aligned, no need for equity for quite some time.

Just a couple of days ago, a significant accomplishment in the successful redemption of our investment in Agility, including as Steve mentioned receiving all funds plus a 10% premium, all outstanding and unpaid distribution of $2.7 million and a [prom] (Ph) notes and accrued interest of 1.6 million. All-in at 25% IRR and investment that was viewed as a problem investment for the last couple of years.

We used our rights and revenues to affect the positive solution and are pleased with that the money hit the bank last week. We immediately made the $26.5 million repayment on our outstanding U.S. debt, that bring us down to approximately 140 million outstanding as of to-date.

The majority of our partners continue to operate at or above expectations. Top of the call are resets effective January 1, 2018, is the Planet Fitness, DNT, Labstat, Federal Resources, Providence and Sandbox. Net positive resets of a record $0.07 per share, approximately 2.5 million in new revenue starting January 1st.

Still waiting for audit confirmation, but don't expect any material changes as most are well above the top-end of the call. I will add that the weighted average performance metric reset this year, while one of our highest ever at 5.3% with no negative resets and most again at the top-end of their respective caller.

Several fair value adjustments in the period, all of them increases signaling the overall good health of the majority of the portfolio. Agility was bumped up $28 million to the net proceeds received on February 28, of $20.8 million. And because the repurchase was for 22.3, you will see an extra 1.5 million gain in Q1 that will fit in AR as the escrowed amount is to be received in 18 months.

LMS increased a 1 million in fair value as the year finished better than expected. The [indiscernible] for a higher increase to the fair value of what we left in the [indiscernible] million to allow for the audit adjustment. [indiscernible] was an interesting one and it increased the fair value 1.2 million as we were expecting a decrease of about 5%, we had a huge Q4 and end up with a small increase of 2%.

A number of other increases related to confirm positive resets January 1, Planet Fitness was up $0.7 million, Federal Resources up $1.3, Sandbox up $0.2 and Providence up $0.5 all U.S. dollars.

Other partner updates include SM, we have a CRO monitoring weaker cash flows and full on strategic process with a tight time line underway, we are working to recovering that 27 million in notes that remain outstanding. KMG had until December 31 to pay the first $12.4 million note, that’s $10 million that’s a security against the U.S. business and now we have rights [indiscernible] payments and are using those rights.

We took a provision against those notes, but already have very good indications of interest in the U.S. business, with one of the offers using authors - contemplating a role with the new buyer, we will inform the market once we have anything formalized.

Kimco as Steve also mentioned, continues to prove solid and improving results and we do have credit approvals from the new lender and looking to close the new facility in March 31, which would pave the way to partial distributions as soon as April of 2018. Right now we are shooting for around $100,000 per month with an annual sweep at what we will send along our information when we formalize the new arrangement.

On the expense side of things, total G&A was 8.1 million in the year compared to 9.1 million last year and a budget of 8.3 million, a decrease due mostly to recovery of a successful GST audit appeal of about a half million dollars.

Regarding our debt, at year-end, we had a 173.5 million drawn and again subsequently reduced by over 30 million last week with the Agility proceeds and currently again having about 175 million in dry powder.

Nothing new to report on the CRE front, you will see in the MD&A special liabilities at 44.4 million that include all taxes, interest and penalties of which deposit have been paid of approximately 20 million leaving net exposure about just over 24.

We continue to believe we have done everything correctly and remain confident in our position, but again this remains something won’t materially impact our payout ratio or dividends, it will take some time to resolve.

Our outlook for Q1 2018, we do expect revenues from partners approximately 23.5 million up 9% from Q4 and expenses consistent with prior year. Our current payout ratio is at 92.5% as redemption of Agility increase the payout ratio to back over [9%] (Ph), but it was an extremely positive development.

The restart of partial Kimco distributions in April, an increase as SCRs distributions would bring us back on 90% and obviously any further deployment will take it even more.

Those are the things that I wanted to highlight during today’s call, I will turn it over back to Liz to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Gary Ho, with Desjardin Capital Market.

Gary Ho

Hey good morning, first question just going back to the bad debt accrual 13.6 million on the notes, kind of what triggered you to kind of book that although you expect to recover the full amount. Now that your assumption changed, timing or whatnot or was it related to potential IFRS-9 adoption that you guys kind of highlighted in the notes.

Darren Driscoll

Yes, [indiscernible] anticipating a new standards in IFRS-9 and there is a new credit loss, all are require to use, it does a harder look at what loans are ascending, it makes you sort of rank from a probability standpoint. For example, Group SM between zero and 17 million where do you rank the probabilities and that's what, as [indiscernible] 5.4 million provision on SM.

But again, we continue to negotiate for the 17, but we just couldn't tell our auditors with 100% certainty that that 17 was going to come imminently.

Gary Ho

So do you expect any other impact on this IFRS-9 come Q1?

Darren Driscoll

No. We basically made all the changes. Now the plan is to hopefully from here on in recover more than those amounts that we are allowed for in Q4.

Gary Ho

Got it, okay. And then maybe more of a high level question. You mentioned, Alaris [indiscernible] a full investment cycle in your press release. I'm wondering if you can share with us how you think about capital deployment on a net basis. So including redemptions, how do you think about redemptions unfolding over the next 12 to 24 months? I think you have highlighted last that as a potential kind a last few quarters?

Darren Driscoll

Yes. I mean we have been active for about 13 years now. And we still have some partners that have been with us for 13 years. We are mature business, so we do expect one or two redemptions on an annual basis. Companies will change hands for a number of different reasons. And so we sort of building to our numbers and expectations of one or two redemptions as you have seen over the last couple of years.

Gary Ho

Okay. And then maybe I can just sneak more in. Just on the DNT, the coverage ratio dropped sequentially and you expect the resets to be plus 6%. So this may put further pressure on the coverage ratio. Can you update us on the DNT and why revenue increase while EBITDA was a little bit lower? And are you still comfortable here?

Curtis Krawetz

Hey Gary this is Curtis here. In DNT’s case we reset on gross revenue. And their EBITDA came under some pressure just from cost increases that they thought is here with labor in the Texas market. They have since that time scaled back the labor aspect of thing and their margins are back in line with historic levels. So we don't anticipate any pressure on a coverage ratios following those changes.

Darren Driscoll

And I will add Gary, that it did draw just below that 1.5, it's still a very healthy coverage ratio. There is still several million dollar buffer as far as our distribution.

Gary Ho

Got it, okay. That's it from me, thank you.

Darren Driscoll

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Fromson with CIBC.

Scott Fromson

Thanks. Hi, gentlemen. Just wondering if you can provide a little bit of color on the pipeline in terms of the size of deals, geography or industries?

Darren Driscoll

Sure, thanks Scott. So geography is still is mostly U.S. we do have a small Canadian though that we are looking at, but again it's 90% U.S. The size is all over the map. We have got number of sheets the paper out at various stages between 10 million and 75 million. So all of those process some are very early stage, but we are still seeing a wide range of opportunities.

As Steve mentioned in his comments, the genesis of perhaps of using some common shares, we have one of our pieces of paper out there that would indicate that. Most of them still are just our traditional press. I will add that on that common share, it will still be the majority of our press, this would just be a simple add on that we think might get us in the [inner] (Ph) circle on a couple of more competitive investments.

Scott Fromson

That’s great, and any follow-on opportunities in the pipeline?

Darren Driscoll

Nothing eminent, but we do have - a number of our companies that are certainly active, you saw Federal Resources and Sandbox, they have both been back a couple of times now. Nothing eminent, but certainly we do as we continue to grow, we do expect to deploy capital with our partners again somewhere in the tune of 20 million to 40 million a year.

Scott Fromson

Great, thanks very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Pow with Acumen.

Brian Pow

Good morning gentlemen. Just wanted to get a little bit further color on sort of equity participation, you are considering, maybe you can just sort of outline under what circumstances you would do that and then on a go forward basis once you do that sort of whether there will be any change in monitoring that we can expect to see and reported.

Darren Driscoll

Sure, so the second question on reporting, there won’t be any change, we are going to make sure anything is under 20% there won’t be any significant influence or won’t be any control position. And again the reason we did is our [indiscernible] kind of on to every deal we do we take a hard look at why we wanted, why we didn’t, did we get a management meeting, if we didn’t why that didn’t happen, and I think there was several deals where we were very close, but our preference there were just a bit of valuation gap that are just our preferred only couldn’t get to.

And so we think by adding a small common position it might allow us to get another dealer or two a year, it will always be cash accretive, so our all-in investment we are very much focused on making sure it is cash accretive. There is a potential in most cases those common share would actually pay a dividend it just wouldn’t be a fixed amount.

It gives us an opportunity to increase IRRs, you know imagine if we would have a small equity piece on LifeMark, [KLX] (Ph),Sequel, Solowave, Mid Atlantic and perhaps even extend our hold periods. If we are aligned with management on the common equity line, I think it may extend some of our relationships a little further.

Brian Pow

Okay, and if you become an equity participant, are you going to be looking for board seats or how will you see your involvement with the company change at all?

Darren Driscoll

No I don’t think we will see at change. I mean we are on a couple of boards, it is their request that’s still part of our value preposition. So this is really just to financially try to get in there and deploy a little bit more and expand our offering with a couple of tweaks that we have that might help us do that.

Brian Pow

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks Brian.

Our next question comes from line of Anoop Prihar with GMP Securities.

Anoop Prihar

Good morning Darren. Just a couple of questions. First of all can you talk a little bit about the $6 million loan that you are proposing to make to Kimco, what is the context there?

Darren Driscoll

Certainly. So there are currency lender who has had Kimco on the penalty box for quite some time has a an ABL facility, but they also have this $6 million sub debt piece. And for us to get that refinanced it was much easier to take that sub debt piece of the table and just get the ABL portion refinanced.

So, it’s a $6 million facility that has paid 12% interest throughout each of the last two years while our distribution haven’t been going. So we would assume that $6 million, we would assume that's 12% cash pay return, so will be a five year term of the bullet. And again, all of that is modeled in and we still do after all of that expect partial distributions well within their bank covenants of again starting around $100,000 a month.

So that was a just a path to an easier refinance. And for us, it's a management team that we are really excited about what they have done over the last 15 months at Kimco. This is going to be a very good long-term play for us to put 6 million in for a 12% return, it make sense on all fronts.

Anoop Prihar

So is the timing of the 6 million coincide then with the April anticipated start of the redistributions?

Darren Driscoll

Yes it would going in on close on March 31 with the senior lenders. So we will get our first interest payment in April as we are modeling.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. And second question, the KMH redemption, so obviously it seems to me things have changed here a little bit since the last time you gave us an update on KMH. So can you give us a bit of color on mainly are you currently in the process of forcing the sale of that business. And I guess more to the point, timing what is your expectation there? And you are comfortable that there is enough value there to get your money back?

Darren Driscoll

Yes nothing actually has changed Anoop, other than the fact that they did have until December 31st to refinance on their own. As of January 1st, we have got now as a secured lender significant rights. And so we are pushing the process along.

So of that 10 million of secured debt we do expect to get value for that. The rest of the loan outstanding relates to the formal partners of KMH their Canadian real estate and interest that they have in other businesses, that certainly have security, but we have liquidation right on those assets.

So the last piece has always been sort of a longer term over five years collection. So you would have seen that the provision against that piece in Q3 or Q2 I guess probably, Q2. And then the whole KMH, Phoenix - KMH Canada is now model owned by the former owners of KMH. and so we did have to sort to clarify that in our rating.

So Phoenix is the entity that's owned by the former owners of KMH, and that's where we have our security and rights into. So just to clarify there. So nothing really has materially changed other than the fact that we have our rights, and we are exercising those rights to collect that as quickly as possible.

Anoop Prihar

And so what is your expectation on timing here?

Darren Driscoll

There is a live process. And then we are in no hurry to collect. So I hope this isn't something that drags on much longer than a couple of months.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. And then last question, is there any material impact on your consolidated tax rate as a consequence of the changes in the U.S. Tax legislation?

Darren Driscoll

Great question Anoop. And when we first saw the announcement that the U.S. tax rates are falling significant, we were quite excited. At the end of the day, I think we are going to be tax neutral. The restrictions on interest deductions that came along with those changes do impact us because of the way we fund our U.S. investments with the intercompany loans through our Netherland Subsidiary.

So at the end of the day, our tax specialists will spend a ton of time and energy on this. And we do expect tax neutral for us going forward. You saw in Q4, there was a $5 million recovery of differed tax and that’s just because of the change in the tax rate on things that are already recorded. So that will be the only real financial impact you will see, but on a cash tax basis, we should be the same as always.

Darren Driscoll

The one thing I will add Anoop, this is Curtis that our partners’ earnings are cash coverage I guess will improve reduced rate, so overall for all of our investments in the U. S. it’s a positive for the businesses.

Anoop Prihar

Thank you.

I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Driscoll for closing remarks.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks Liz and thank you everyone for joining our year-end and Q4 conference call, and we look forward to reporting our Q1 here in a short period of time in early May. And as always Steve and I are available, if people have follow-up questions please reach out. Thanks very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

