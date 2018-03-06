JD.Com: A Good Year With A Weak Finale

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) fell almost 6% in Friday's session due in large part to a $.02 miss on earnings, which worsened investors' fears that the company will not be able to maintain profitability. Impotent bottom line growth has plagued JD since its inception, and this most recent quarter continued the trend. Nevertheless, grow to survive seems to remain the mantra of a company that believes that in order to compete with the big boys, it needs to be one of them. This means putting revenue and customer count above all, even if profitability and margins must be sacrificed in the near term. For now, in the seemingly ever-accelerating global e-commerce arms race, JD plays the role of downtrodden underdog against the likes of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). This ultra-competitive environment has caused a monumental struggle for profitability at JD, that, coupled with the company’s asset-heavy business model (unlike BABA), has left many considering the viability of an investment in our e-commerce contender. I am not one of those people. In fact, I still believe JD is a solid long-term investment that will continue to be buoyed by the modernization of China and an expansion across East Asia. Eventually, JD will be able to leverage its world class logistics unit and mounting customer base to accelerate margin expansion and become consistently profitable.

When I first wrote on JD.com back in May 2017 I lauded the company’s now famous logistics unit as well as its growth potential in a still emerging Chinese market for e-commerce. Since then the stock has underperformed my expectations, hovering between $38-$48/share and struggling to reach new highs as profits lag behind revenues. Q4 was no help. This quarter’s disappointments epitomize the trend for JD. However, the quarter doesn’t detract from the fact that 2017 as a whole was a solid year for the company. Due to this, I see the almost 6% price drop of this past Friday as an overreaction that could provide an entry point for investors.

A Less-Than-Stellar Q4

OK, let’s get to this hiccup of a quarter. Margins have been, and probably always will be, an issue for JD, and this is where detractors point to the advantage of an asset light business model like Alibaba’s where overall revenues are lighter, but margins are much more impressive. JD has to support a lot of overhead to keep the lights on. This is one of the drawbacks of owning all or most of your assets and inventory, just ask Amazon. This means JD needs to prove they can control costs and improve margins. They weren't able to do so in Q4. No doubt the 35% increase in marketing expenses for the quarter didn't help this cause. The result of the misstep was a Non-GAAP net margin for Q4 that was a dismal 0.4%, a negative 0.5% Non-GAAP operating margin that was even worse and a 12.9% Non-GAAP gross margin, which was the worst since Q1 2016. The weak quarter resulted in the company’s first loss from operations since Q1 2016 and the lowest net income attributable to shareholders since Q1 2016. So, despite strong growth and increasing revenues for the year as a whole, Q4 was a rough one.

As I read the Q4 report during Friday’s session, I saw many investors on SA and elsewhere react to the poor quarter with a perplexing argument. It seems they believe JD lacks credibility as an investment because Alibaba, with superior margins, competes in the same space and is the market leader. I refer to this as "the BABA effect." They have come to the conclusion that if JD cannot surpass Alibaba as the Chinese e-commerce leader then it’s not worth owning, or even evaluating. I simply disagree with this assumption. It makes me think, well then, is Target (NYSE:TGT) a bad investment because Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the larger, more dominant entity in the space? Now, I don’t want to claim JD is a better investment, or that BABA isn’t a logical play in its own right, because in my view it is. However, I do feel there is room for both companies in a portfolio and the comparisons between the two are not always appropriate. This discussion is perhaps best exemplified in a recent note by Chelsea Tam, an analyst at Morningstar Equity Research, where she implies that because Alibaba is the leader in the market, JD is not solid investment.

Although we believe JD.com will survive in the severe competition of the e-commerce space in China, backed by its alliance with Tencent, we think it will be difficult for the firm to pass market leader Alibaba.

JD and BABA are competing for users, but in a space where there are millions of new customers, many of whom have never had internet access before, popping up everyday while China and East Asia continue to modernize. For now, there are plenty of new potential clients to go around and Alibaba hasn’t been able to even moderately slow the growth of JD, in spite of its market dominance and its stock's impressive price appreciation.

JD data by YCharts

JD and Alibaba also have very different business models and both have advantages and disadvantages. If you invest in JD you are investing in real assets and a highly developed logistics network in one of the fastest developing regions in the world, all this, along with an e-commerce platform. Whereas with a company like Alibaba, you are investing in a middleman that uses the web portals Alibaba, Taobao, and Tmall to do its business. The company has no warehouses or inventory, and no quality assets like the land the Chinese government is selling off at extraordinarily reasonable prices to JD. Alibaba does have reduced costs, which means superior margins, and this seems to infatuate investors, despite them being coupled with lower revenue figures. Today, I wanted to discuss why I see JD’s impressive year as a reaffirmation that it is an intelligent investment and strong addition to any portfolio, even considering this most recent miss on earnings, and even for someone who owns Alibaba.

An Impressive Year

So now that we have some of the less-than-remarkable aspects of Q4's report out of the way, we can touch on what is always a brighter note for JD: revenues. The company was able to beat on revenue for the quarter yet again. They earned an impressive RMB110.2 billion, which was in fact above analysts’ mean estimate of RMB108.5 billion, at least according to the company and Thomson Reuters, although this has been reported as a miss by multiple sources, including here on SA. The figure of RMB110.2 billion for revenue is not in question, but it appears there is some debate as to the consensus estimates of analysts. Revenue beat or not, Q4 was another in the line of JD’s truly impressive top-line performances over the past three years where they have been able to achieve a 40% or higher YoY growth figure consistently.

The positives don’t stop there, though. In fact, the most impressive figures that came out of JD in their recent report were down to Active Customer Accounts, which rose from 226.6 million in 2016 to 292.5 million in 2017. This, in addition to the consistently rising number of purchases per customer, is great news for the long-term health of the company. Additionally, as always JD spent mightily in order to be able to service their over 65 million new customers. In the conference call for Q4 CFO Sidney Huang discussed some of the moves being made to ensure the company can support its continued expansion, including the addition of 81 warehouses and over 10 million square meters in total space. Huang also notes that this expansion has affected gross margin and expense ratio for the quarter, but in the long run will create both gross revenue and margin upside for 2018 and beyond.

JD posted strong figures for the full year 2017 vs. 2016 across the board, even in areas where the company has historically struggled. Take Non-GAAP EBITDA for example, which was RMB5.3 billion vs. RMB3.5 billion in 2016. Or net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders which was RMB116.8 million in 2017 vs. a net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB2.0 billion for 2016. Gross profit is yet another area of growth for the company in 2017 as they pulled in RMB 50.8 billion, an impressive increase of 43.7% from the full year of 2016. Overall, it was a strong year in 2017 for a burgeoning company, and like I said I see Q4 as nothing more than a hiccup along the way. Still, JD needs to focus on efficiency if it wishes to squelch investors’ fears that it is nothing more than a company unable to maintain profitability.

Controlling costs is easier said than done though and JD wasn’t exactly on the ball in terms of efficiency in 2017. This was a year in which they saw a 46% increase in marketing costs, a 49% increase in technology and content expenses, a 23% increase in G&A expenses, a 40% increase in fulfillment expenses, along with an increase in the R&D expense ratio to 1.9%. Improvement isn’t happening as quickly as investors desire. This caused net income for JD to be only $18 million on $55.7 billion in revenues for the year. Although this is far better than the over $315 million loss from 2016, it’s not as good as I’m sure the company would have hoped. If you compare these net income figures to say Amazon, which although not a perfect comparison is at least reasonable (and more logical than BABA with its totally different business model), we can see that Amazon made $3.03 billion on $178 billion in revenue for 2017. JD’s current margin expansion just isn’t coming along fast enough to be competitive with the likes of Amazon, and these are the numbers many investors need in order to take the company seriously. In my opinion, JD is just at a different stage in its development than Amazon, and all it needs to do is continue its current trend (as seen above) toward consistent profitability and investors will swarm in.

JD is a company that has struggled with cash flow in the past, but they seem to be on the right track in this department as well. Investors might be concerned by reading that FCF for Q4 was negative RMB1.2billion, but they should take into account last year's Q4 saw an FCF figure at negative RMB2.2billion so this is actually a marked improvement. The FCF for full year 2017 was also a notable upgrade at positive RMB15.7 billion vs positive RMB13.5 billion for the year prior. Operating Cash flow looked stronger as well this year at RMB27 billion, which is up over 50% from 2016 if you exclude Cap-Ex and the impact of JD finance. Excluding cap-ex can be difficult, however, when you realize it was whopping RMB11.4 billion on the year. This was an expected and announced plan, though, as 2016 was cap-ex light. CFO Sidney Huang seemed enthusiastic about the value that these expenditures will bring to the company long term, as JD is able to buy large pieces of land at a discount due to their “contribution to local economies" and construct quality warehouses that are “sought-after assets that may be monetized for liquidity and financial gains.

Source

JD is always busy making deals to help it expand into new businesses and fill in weaknesses in e-commerce sales. You can read about some of their 2017 deals here. JD’s joint investment with Tencent in Vipshop and joint investment venture with Meili Group in a “social-commerce opportunity," as they call it, are the highlights of the report, but they aren’t the only deals that JD has entered into this year which are definite positives going forward.

Sidney Huang, Q4 Conference Call:

Over the past 3 months, we formed a number of highly strategic partnerships, for example, the joint investments with Tencent in Vipshop and joint venture with Meili group are both designed to expand our product selections and long tail merchant base, which, in turn, will improve our customer experience and attract the female users and new customers in lower-tier cities and lower-income segments. The joint investments with Tencent in Wanda group and Better Life group will also help extend our customer and the product reach through omnichannel stock solutions as part of our Boundaryless Retail strategy.

JD has also made deals with many fashion retailers like Bebe to bring better products to their sites, and has entered into a joint venture partnership with Walmart and Yonghui to create an online fresh shopping experience. JD isn’t just partnering with other companies to expand its business either; they are leveraging their logistics unit to add new services and businesses to the fold every quarter. In 2017, for example, the company launched a second-hand goods business called Paipai and also opened their first offline fresh food markets called 7Fresh.

Source

2017 was a year of expansion for JD in China, and 2018 will bring more of the same overseas as well. The company’s move into Thailand in early 2018 is just a beginning, as the country will serve as a hub for JD’s new South East Asia business. Sometimes as an investor you have to pay a premium for growth. On a P/E basis JD is not a cheap stock, but if even minimal margin expansion can be achieved with the current growth rate illustrated as possible in 2017, it could be well worth it.

Conclusion

The future is bright for JD, barring any unforeseen issues with the Chinese or global economy. Even if global or regional events disrupt JD's progress I see them weathering the storm and being around for a long time selling billions and billions of dollars worth of goods. If they can keep costs down while they do this and maintain their current upward trend in margins and profits, along with their outstanding revenue growth, the sky is the limit. It’s important to note this is a company whose current market cap of $52.26 billion is less than its revenues for 2017 alone of $55.7 billion. It doesn’t take a huge improvement in margins for JD to become profitable quickly. It’s rare to see such a large company that’s growing this rapidly, and in my view the market isn’t taking the potential earning power of JD into account when evaluating their stock. Friday’s price gouge was another overreaction in a stock that historically overreacts to bad news, and unless the trade tiff between President Trump and China’s Xi JinPing boils over, causing a drop in all Chinese equities, I see JD’s stock recovering once again as they enter into a year full of opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.