Aggreko's (ARGKF) CEO Chris Weston on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Weston

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Aggreko’s results, and thank you very much for coming along. Before I go any further, I’d like to welcome Heath, as you know, who’s joined us as CFO. He has made a very good start and is getting to know the business well.

So as you can see from the video, there was an awful lot going on in 2017, and we also achieved an awful lot, and I’m very grateful for what the people of Aggreko have done and what they have achieved. I’m also very proud of the difference that we make for our customers, the industries and the communities that we provide service to. It is extremely impressive. I’d like to call out 2 particular areas to recognize. One is North America, where they had 3 storms, I think, and the business worked extremely hard to react to those.

And then also on this fantastic photograph, I’m not sure I would do that, the team in Korea, we’ve had up to about 200 people deployed in Korea, providing power to the Winter Olympics and the Power Olympics, in extremely difficult conditions. We were the prime power provider for the opening and closing ceremonies, and I’m really pleased that they went without a hitch, as you can imagine.

So in 2017, Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial, had really good years, strong years, we saw a good growth and good improvement in returns, and we expect that to continue. Power Solutions Utility is not where we want it to be, and so there is more to do there. And Heath and myself will unpack that in a little bit more detail over the next hour or so.

Notwithstanding that, I am optimistic about 2018. Energy markets are changing. I think we all recognize that. So we see decarbonization, we see decentralization, and as a result of those, we see more digitalization happening in energy markets. And I’m going to talk a little bit about that later this morning. Aggreko, I think, is well known for its customer focus, the service it provides to its customers, and we have a flexible and relevant business model. And I think that change in the energy market creates an opportunity for us.

In August, when Heath has had a chance to get his feet firmly under the table, we are going to talk in a bit more detail than we do today about how Aggreko’s strategy will evolve to address that market, and I stress the word evolve. We’ll also talk about the financial impact and the returns that you can expect from Aggreko. So that we are going to do in August in more detail.

So welcome. Having said that, I’ll hand over to Heath to take you through the results.

Heath Drewett

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everybody. So I’m very pleased to be with you this morning. I know a number of you, not yet everybody in the audience, so looking forward to getting to know all of you over the year, over the coming months.

So in terms of what I’m going to cover this morning, obviously, we’ll look at the financial performance of the group, both at a group level and at the business unit level. And then I just want to move to talk about some of the reporting changes that we’re going to make as we move forward as a business. And then obviously, I’ll close with some comments on the outlook.

I’ll talk about lots of different movements in the results through the course of the presentation. Those movements, unless I tell you otherwise, are constant currency, excluding fuel pass-through, where that’s relevant, and exceptional items. So just bear that in mind with the comparatives that we quote. So then turning to the group’s overall performance, which is the headline today confirms is in-line with expectations.

Total revenue was up 4%, and excluding our legacy Argentina contracts, which we’ve been moving into runoff discounted pricing, as you know, the growth in the rest of the business was 9%.

Operating profit was down 10%. Although as you’ll see on the following slides, actually this reflects very strong performances in Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial, up 49% and 53%, respectively, offset by significant year-on-year deterioration in our Power Solutions Utility business, which was down 42%.

We incurred an exceptional charge of £41 million in the year, somewhat higher than the £25 million we guided to at the start of the year, as both the cost and scope of the transformation program extended beyond that, that was originally anticipated.

Overall, the programs delivered £100 million of cost savings, with a total cost of investment of around £85 million. And within that £85 million, just a reminder, last year I included a £30 million impairment on some gas sets in the North American business.

Our effective tax rate for the year was 29%, slightly higher than the 28% last year. While the U.S. tax reforms resulted in a one-off credit relating to the revaluation of our U.S. deferred tax liabilities, and that was worth around [Audio Gap] percentage points on the tax. This was offset by a change in the geographic mix of our profits, with relatively more coming from high-rate tax jurisdictions in 2017 than was the case in 2016.

And for those of you that want to delve into it, if you pick up Note [Audio Gap] in the prelim statement, you’ll see quite good tax summary there and you can see very clearly the impact of overseas tax versus the UK tax. And if you pick up 2016 statement, you can do the math, as I’ve just described, yourselves.

Return on capital employed was 11%, significantly below our target level. So let’s just look at the individual businesses in a little bit more detail and we’ll start with Rental Solutions. So revenue in Rental Solutions, as I said, up 9%, bolstered by the hurricane recovery work in the U.S. that we saw in the second half of the year. Excluding the effects of that hurricane work, actually revenue increased 5% on the year, demonstrating a healthy recovery.

Operating profit grew 49% with 2 primary factors at play. First of all, the increased activity level, including the hurricane work, as I’ve mentioned, allowing us to leverage our fixed cost of that business much more effectively. And secondly, the benefits of our ongoing Business Priorities program, and we’ll touch on that a little bit in terms of the outlook and the impact on that business going forward.

Looking at the key sectors in the bottom half of this slide, you can see that the profile of the business is now far more diversified than in prior years when oil and gas was a significant contributor to the performance of our Rental Solutions business. And this reflects our customer focus on the key sectors as part of our Business Priorities program, which was talked about a little bit back in the Capital Markets Day in October. And you’ll increasingly hear us talk about sector by sales and the focus we’ve got on our customer and sectors across the business.

In North America, our business grew 10%. Our work in response to the hurricane clearly impacted on the Southern and Eastern states work. But actually taking out the effect of the hurricanes just in North America, growth was around 4%. So not a dissimilar impact on the sector overall and then on the North American business.

Activity levels in our oil and gas business had picked up, particularly in the second half of the year, although revenue in this sector is still down on 2016. And while we expect this sector will pick up and return to growth, actually, we were not going to return to the levels a 3 to 4 years ago. If we exclude the oil and gas business from North America, actually revenue grew 14%, which again reflects this benefit of an increased sector-focused sales effort.

Our European businesses, both grew. In Northern Europe, revenue was up 12%, driven really by the Utility and Construction sectors. Continental Europe grew 3%, benefiting from fuel revenue in Eastern Europe. But just as a reminder, a pretty tough comparator in 2016, which for Continental Europe, included the European Football Championships.

Australia Pacific, revenue increased 2% supported by Mining. This is a good performance again on the 2016 comparator, which included revenue from the emergency work in Tasmania. Rental Solutions also closed the year having secured 41 megawatts of contracts deploying our next-gen gas sets, primarily to data center and mining customers.

As you can see, the operating margin for Rental Solutions improved to 11% and the returns improved from 8% to 12% as well. Although this represents good progress, but still doesn’t reflect in my view and the view of the team, the full benefits of the Business Priorities program, which is expected to deliver further profitability improvements in 2018.

The rollout of our remote monitoring systems and the new fleet management system have improved our visibility of the equipment across the business. And these, together with an increased focus on improving utilization, have enabled us to reduce the CapEx, as you can see here, on new equipment, down to £55 million from £68 million in 2016.

So turning then to the Power Solutions business. First of all, Power Solutions Industrial. This business delivered strong growth across a number of markets, with revenue up 20% and operating profit up 53%. Our newest business, Eurasia, continued to grow well with revenue up over 64% on the year and now around 600 megawatts on-hire at the end of the year.

The Middle East business, our largest in this Power Solutions Industrial sector, was up 7%, with good growth in Dubai and Kuwait, offset by more difficult trading conditions in Saudi Arabia. In Latin America, our focus through the first half of the year was really on restructuring and prioritizing profitability over top line growth.

This strategy delivered a recovery on operating profit for the year from a loss of £3 million in 2016 to a profit of £4 million in 2017, on revenues that were actually around 15% lower. Elsewhere, Asia was flat and revenue in our Africa business grew 15%. And while our Africa industrial business remains relatively small within about 140 megawatts on-hire over the year, the growth that we’re seeing there is encouraging.

Overall, operating margin for the Power Solutions Industrial business improved to 16%, and returns, similar to the Rental Solutions business, were up 4 percentage points to 11%, again, an encouraging trend.

So turning now to our Utility segment of the Power Solutions business. Revenue in this business was down 9%, driven by the reductions in price and volume on our contracts in Argentina, and excluding these contracts, revenue was flat. While we’ve not previously provided significant disclosure on the performance individual contracts and the year-on-year impact of them, I felt, given the year-on-year impact of Argentina, that should be helpful to do so this year.

And as a consequence, you’ll see in our prelim statement, actually, clear reconciliation of our group performance and the performance of Power Solutions Utility as a sector with and without Argentina. And I might just give you a moment, I’m just going to talk through the some numbers and I might just give you a moment just to put your finger into the back sections. At the back section of your packs, you’ll see the prelim statement, Page 15. I’m just going to quote a couple of numbers off that table, and if you don’t have it at hand, it’s just a little bit more complicated to just listen through.

So I’m just going to talk to that table, which pulls out the impact from the underlying business of Argentina in both years. And you can see at the bottom of that table, the headline operating margin for the business was down from 29% in 2016 to 18% in 2018. Excluding the impact of Argentina from both years, actually it would have shown a 4 percentage point fall from 19% to 15% in 2017. So significant difference by pulling out Argentina.

The residual reduction primarily relates to the debtor increase of $23 million across the course of the year. And if you were to add that $23 million back to the ex Argentina number, you’ll come back to exactly the same operating margin. So just to be clear, I’m not pulling out the details on Argentina to ignore the legacy contracts. I’m not ignoring the debt provisions either, and we’ll talk about that a little bit later. But I’m pulling them out to help isolate the issues and really understand the year-on-year performance of that Power Solutions Utility’s business.

So just to be clear, if you were to back out Argentina from both years, you add back the debtor provision, the revenue is flat in Power Solutions Utility and the margin stays at 19%. So clearly focus area for us as to where we’re going to pay our attention in that business.

Let’s come back to the presentation. So the fleet CapEx of £148 million, predominantly spent actually on the buildup of our medium speed HFO fleet and the refurbishment of about 272 diesel fleets from G3 to G3+.

And actually, the HFO fleet represents about 1/2 of the Power Solutions Utility CapEx, fleet CapEx, over the period. And if you add together the refurbishments of the G3s plus the HFO fleet, you actually get about 83% of the Power Solutions Utility CapEx. So you can get a good feel for what that increase year-on-year on the CapEx has been spent on.

Another contrast that to Rental Solutions, where you’re seeing actually the drive on utilization bringing that CapEx down. Whereas clearly here, in the Power Solutions Utility business, we’ve got that investment in the HFO fleet, pushing our CapEx up 2017 on 2016.

The order intake for the year closed at 799 megawatts, included 200 megawatts of diesel and 95 megawatts of gas in Bangladesh and 78 megawatts in Malawi. Off-hires for the year was slightly higher than expected at 32%, including significant off-hires in Argentina, Bangladesh and Japan, many of which we’ve spoken about previously.

And I’m aware that historically, order intake has been used as a leading indicator of the health of our Power Solutions Utility business. However, as you know, that doesn’t reflect the duration of the contracts nor indeed the time taken potentially from award to getting the fleet mobilized and on-site. Therefore, arguably, accepting that it’s more of a lag than a lead indicator, I think, actually, a better indicator of the health of that business is the average megawatts on-hire.

And consequently, we’ll continue to provide the order intake for you. But actually, we’ll be focusing more of our attention on the average megawatts on-hire as we move forward. And I’ll touch on that just in terms of the reporting changes in a couple of slides time.

So let’s now turn to the group’s cash flow. Operating cash flow, as you can see here, £450 million, with a £62 million improvement from the previous year, as you can see, really being driven by the improvement in working capital outflow, which I’ll come back to in a moment on the next slide.

We spent £272 million on CapEx, of which £246 million related to fleet CapEx. That £246 million of fleet is slightly lower than the £300 million that we guided to during the year and really it’s a focus on our utilization as that started to push through the CapEx process in the back end of the year and we’ve moved some of that CapEx out of 2017 into 2018. So CapEx coming down from the headline £300 million number that you might have expected, down to £246 million for the year.

We also spent, as you know, and you can see here £73 million on 3 acquisitions during the course of the year, including £45 million on the Younicos acquisition.

Closed the year with net debt at £652 million, broadly unchanged from the previous year. And our net debt-to-EBITDA, gearing was also in-line with last year at 1.2 times. So just take a little look at the working capital within that, given the movement. As you know, in the spring of last year, we launched a group-wide program on working capital management. As a result of this initiative, and encouragingly, the working capital outflow in the year for 2017 was £51 million compared to the outflow of £119 million in the previous year. As you can see here, our efforts on payables have delivered most significantly in the year-to-date, with the adoption of best practice principles across supply-chain management being critical here. Despite the improvements, that I believe we’ve made in our cash collection processes across the business, the overall position on receivables has remained challenging.

But as you can see here, an outflow of £163 million through the year. While some of this relates to growth, around £90 million of that £163 million is growth-related, the remainder has arisen from delays in payments for customers in our utility business, primarily and specifically, in Africa and Venezuela. And as a consequence of this, we have increased our debtor provision, as I mentioned earlier, by $23 million, to ensure that we are adequately provided against this debt exposure.

As we look forward on working capital, there’s still opportunity, I feel, in the payables area as we look to extend some of those operating practices on our full payables book. We need to focus our efforts more on receivables and inventory performance. I believe we’ve got very strong alignment and commitment to achieving this across the group, and I’m confident that the improved systems and processes that we have established over the last six months will deliver improvements in both these areas across the year.

So and just before I close with a few words on the near-term outlook, just to pick a couple of reporting changes that we’re going to adopt as we move forward. To be clear, this isn’t about changing the accounting policies, but it’s actually about ensuring that our future reporting reflects better, how I feel and we feel that the business is changing, and focuses on what we believe matters most to your understanding of our performance. In addition to the changes that we’ll talk about here, you’ll see actually in the appendices, we touch on IFRS 15, and we’ve shown you ballpark numbers in terms of how IFRS 15 will have affected 2017 if we’d restated on that basis. And to cut to the headline, the difference is not material at group level with about a £3 million impact on profit before tax for 2017.

So coming back to the reporting changes here, the first one, as I referred to earlier, is to reduce prominence on the order intake as a key performance indicator of this business as we move forward and a greater focus on average megawatts on-hire. Consistent with this and reflecting the change in mix of our businesses, specifically, the relative contribution from a large-scale 100-megawatt-plus contracts reducing across our portfolio in terms of their profit impact. But we’ll continue to provide details of any large contracts that we win through our regular reporting as you’d expect. We won’t routinely be announcing those 100-megawatt contracts as we’ve done in the past. The second change reflects our increased focus on customer segmentation that we’ve touched on and Chris will talk again about in his piece in the pursuit of sales opportunities and our consequent desire to better define on the sectors on our business reporting.

As a consequence, we’re going to remove all nonutility customer work and contracts from Power Solutions Utility and report them, as they’re probably more correctly, which should be placed within the Power Solutions Industrial Power of Power Solutions. This is a straight switch between Utility and Industrial just to clean up the definitions so you know that within Power Solutions Utility, all our Utility contracts and nothing else within that sector.

We’ll make this change at the interims of 2018, but ahead of this, we will provide you with restated numbers so you’ve got to run in on your models in terms of the impact that it makes across those two businesses and to help you model that business going forward. Finally, as our AGM follows pretty quickly after this full year results announcement and indeed after the investor roadshow, and as you know, we have historically published a trading update on the day of the AGM, although to be honest, the proximity of the full year results means there’s often little additional information at that first quarter update stage.

And given this and similar feedback actually from the investor community, consistent with a number of companies, we won’t be reporting a quarter one trading update and publishing that as part of our AGM and going forward. So then to close before I hand back to Chris, just a few words on the near-term outlook.

As you all have seen from this morning’s results, our Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial businesses are growing well over the last year, and we expect this to continue into 2018 as further benefits of our business priorities work come through and also we benefit from the operational gearing within both those businesses. By contrast, a significant off-hires in Japan, both in 2017 and 2018, together with the discounted pricing in Argentina, do remain headwinds for our Power Solutions Utilities business.

One other major consideration on the outlook is the strengthening of sterling, since the start of the year, which if maintained, would have an adverse impact of around 8% on the group’s profits. And there’s actually quite helpful slide in the back in the appendices, if you want to understand that. We’ve done a look at the 2017 results, if you were to replay the end of Feb closing rates. And that might give you a sense of what it would have done on the 2017 results, and the read across, as I guess to the – given broadly similar mix geographically year-on-year 2017 to 2018, you can see that the impact that we were talking about an 8% impact actually would have been reflected in the 2017 results as well.

You can look at that at your own leisure. So absent this currency effect, we expect the group’s profit before tax for this year to be in-line with 2017 with the tax rate just a little bit higher, around 31%. And finally, as we continue to drive our fleet utilization up and focus on our operation efficiency, I anticipate, with us being able to maintain our fleet CapEx at or below the 2017 level. And with that, Chris, I’ll hand over to you.

Chris Weston

Thank you, Heath. So three years ago – well, three years ago in August, we – I stood up and talked about the priorities that we had to focus on in Aggreko. All centered around customer, technology and efficiency. And really it is a complete transformation of the group. As we did that, we also added a fourth priority around our people and our culture. They are a critical competitive advantage for Aggreko. And so Always Orange is how we evolved Orange blood. So we had Orange blood and with a wonderful can-do attitude, but there are elements of it that were a little bit concerning around things like Health and Safety.

And so we evolved this to Always Orange and this has a set of values and behaviors that are all part of the Always Orange culture. And we have now embedded that over the last two years into everything that we do as Aggreko. How we attract people to the company, how we recruit them, induct them, train and develop them, and increasingly, how we reward them. And at the end of the day, it is our people and the culture that allow us to do what we do every single day for our customers, and they are a critical part, as I said, of our competitive advantage. And when we look at the engagement scores over the last three years, engagement scores have gone up year-on-year, so they were up in 2017 on 2016.

And the second highest scoring question was around pride in working for Aggreko, which is really good to see. The highest scoring question was around how seriously we take Health and Safety. So pleased to see that. We’re also – we have also done some work around our purpose, why people come to work. It is increasingly important in the environment that we operate in. And we are focusing more on the impact and the difference that we make to our customers, the industries and the communities that we provide service to. And it is fantastic when you go and see some of our operations, what it enables a local community to do. We are also very clear on what we do. Aggreko is a customer-focused specialist provider of power, temperature control and energy services on a global basis.

So this was all part of the transformation that we started, as I Stood up in August 2015, to talk about the priorities that the group was beginning to focus on. So now to talk about each of the business units and the changes that we have made and some of the results that we’re beginning to see. So Rental Solutions, their success is predicated on what economic growth is doing. I could add to that, and particularly important, as we begin to focus more on sectors, the commodity prices that are relevant to sectors, so things like iron ore in mining or the oil price in the oil and gas sector, they are determinants.

I didn’t put them on the graph, because it would get too busy and too complicated. But as a result of those drivers like the oil price, we have increasingly focused on providing service and understanding around sectors. And we have reorganized the business to do that and principally across seven sectors, so that’s oil and gas, pet-chem and refining, building services and construction, Utilities, Mining, manufacturing and events. Those are the seven key sectors that we are focusing on.

And pretty much, all of our sales teams are now dedicated to those sectors. So for those of you that came to the Capital Markets Day, we had Robert Harrison there talking about pet-chem and refining. That’s all he worries about now. He and his team focus on that sector. So they understand that sector and they can speak the language of that sector, and they understand the customers and their needs more effectively and so can provide service into it. We have also reorganized the operations of the business, particularly in North America. And in North America, we used to be organized as three separate regional PNLs.

And that does make it more difficult to take advantage of economies of scale, particularly, when you look at something like utilization in the fleet. So we’ve reorganized that business on a pan-North American business to then support the sales effort into those services – into those sectors. So the salespeople are focused on those sectors, they are backed up by a technical application specialist and backed up by a pan-North American operations in North America. In doing that, we have been able to remove cost, some of that costs has also come out as we have looked at rebuilding the processes, the customer journey within Aggreko and replacing the systems.

And that is a major investment across Rental Solutions, it’s about a £20 million investment over the last 18 months or so, investing in new systems and processes in Rental Solutions, and that’s everything from the Internet, our web presence, and you saw some of the results a bit earlier in that video, through to how we put together initial quote for the customer, how we manage that customer throughout their life with the new CRM system, how we manage and deploy our technicians, how we manage our assets that we have in the field and the invoices that we provide to our customers.

And about, I would say, 2/2 of that is in place across Rental Solutions at the moment. And that I would expect to complete this year. And as you’ll see in a minute, there are few more benefits that we would expect from that. We’ve also had a few acquisitions. Now the way we’re thinking about acquisitions is that we buy a company to get a capability that strengthens our position in the sector. So the other day, we talked about an acquisition of a company in America called A Contact. They are a specialist transmission and distribution company. It brings additional capability to Aggreko, and it strengthens our position in the Utility market, which is our fastest-growing sector in North America, and also pet-chem and refining, which is our biggest sector in North America.

And I’m pleased with the results that we’re seeing to date. You can see that revenue is growing. And I’m particularly pleased, as Heath said, that, that revenue is growing not only in oil and gas, but 14% growth outside oil and gas. It’s good that oil and gas is coming back. Oil and gas was up 8% in the second half on the first half, and it was up 17% in the second half on the second half 2016. So the trajectory is good in oil and gas. And we have seen that continue, all really based around the Permian Basin in West Texas. So it’s good to see that revenue growth. Utilization also up three or four percentage points, primarily up in Australia Pacific and in North America.

They are the two that have increased at most. But that’s good to see, and strong improvement in ROCE, and I would expect to see more of an improvement in ROCE this year. So just to touch on what’s going to happen going forward. I mean really it’s a bit more of the same. We are going to continue with the sector focus on specialization, particularly this third bullet here, drive to higher value and complex solutions, and I would expect to see an improvement in rates as we continue to do that, adding more value to the service that we provide to a customer.

And as I said, there is more to come from the applications and systems that we are putting in place within our business as those back-office systems, those processes begin to embed within the business. I’m going to come back to remote monitoring and data analytics. That is a very interesting area for us, and I’ll talk in a little bit more detail on a slide a bit later after I’ve talked about each business unit. Utilization, that is a key area of focus for us. It was good to see it come up this year. I believe and Bruce believes that we can get that above 60% in Rental Solutions. Australia Pacific and Northern Europe are already above 60%.

So I think we should see further improvements there. And the last one. We didn’t have a web presence in 2015. And we now have a website that is increasingly effective. And this year, we will start to introduce an e-commerce capability for our customers. So we’ll be able to use different channels into different segments of the market, so more transactional, repeatable work will happen over the Internet. We will have an inbound telesales capability. And then we’ll save our, particularly specialist sales expertise, that technical capability to do more of the complex work with customers in each of the sectors.

So that’s Rental Solutions. So I’m pleased to see the improvements that we have delivered there. Industrial, so I suppose that the key sectors in industrial are oil and gas, building services and construction, although that really is a label for the cement industry in emerging markets and mining. So they are exposed to the commodity prices around those that drive activity in those key sectors. So we are increasing the sector focus in Power Solutions Industrial as well. One of the issues that we’ve had to tackle is that – I mean, we had 60 depots and we used to deploy depots to a particular standard.

They came with this set of infrastructure and this fleet. And as a result of that, we employed too much capital in markets where the prices wouldn’t provide the types of returns that we would expect. So we have gone through a process over the last 18 months. In looking at those depots, we’ve closed 20 or so. And we have downgraded some from depots to laydown yards to improve the operating efficiency of the business. And whilst doing that, we have continued to invest in those growth areas of the business, the obvious one being Russia, Eurasia.

That has allowed us to take cost out. And we have also looked at fleet and fleet utilization. And so we have been through a process of rationalizing it. And where there is excess fleet, we don’t need, sometimes that gets sold. If it’s at the end of its useful life, it will get scrapped. Or we have redeployed it elsewhere, so we have moved fleet into areas like Eurasia and the Middle East to help improve the utilization. The results, I think, are positive. At the bottom there, you can see revenue growing, primarily driven by Eurasia, Heath said, up 64%. Africa, good to see the growth there at 15%. Middle East, even with the headwind of Qatar, which went backwards half-on-half, still deployed or showed growth of 7%.

So pleased to see that. Utilization, up nearly five percentage points. And really that was – well it was either flat or up across the board. I’m looking for the utilization to go further north, greater than 70%. Will push it harder if we can. And it is already over 70% in the Middle East and in Eurasia. And the returns are strengthening as well. So if we start to look to the future. Again, it’s fairly similar to Rental Solutions. We will continue this focus on sectors and that sector specialization and providing higher-value, more complex solutions. We will take the systems and the processes that we are now embedding in Rental Solutions, and we will deploy them into Power Solutions Industrial, probably starting with the Middle East in the first half of this year.

So that’s the kind of thing we need to do going forward and that will continue to drive revenue growth and improvements in return on capital employed. So turning to the Utility business. So the market drivers are, I think, probably a little bit more complex. GDP growth plays a role, as do commodity prices like the oil price, which affects customer’s ability to pay for the service that we provide. And the first one of those, along with population growth, always – also drives that power gap, the gap between supply and demand of power in these markets. But that’s not the only driver of revenue or business opportunity for us.

We have also got transmission and distribution networks that are incomplete or not reliable, and that generates business for this bit of the group as does renewables. When renewables come on to a merit order, it can create volatility and power supply. It often needs transmission and distribution to be built to service that renewable power generation, and that provides an opportunity for us. So we are now having to be much more sophisticated about how we approach sales in this market.

And when I joined three years ago, we put in place, what we called the power market tool, which started to understand individual countries power requirements, looking at supply-demand, generation, transmission networks, et cetera. But that was a fairly static tool and we have evolved it into what we call the Market Intelligent Platform. And that gives us a much better understanding of utility markets, and indeed, the industrial markets that I have just talked about. It is a real-time tool, so it provides real-time data that is actionable by the sales force. So it’s an extremely helpful tool to have for the sales teams.

And that is increasingly improving in its sophistication. It does tell us about planned and unplanned outages. It does tell us where there are opportunities off-grid, microgrid-type opportunities, which might be a mine site or something like that. It does tell us about flaring opportunities. It does tell us about fuel price differentials. All of which are very rich source of information. And linking it to the Internet, it provides helpful and actionable data. So we are having to be a lot more sophisticated now than we have ever been in the past in going after sales in this market sector.

And I was pleased the order intake in the second half of last year was strong and Q1 has been good – sorry, first couple of months have been good at 137 megawatts. We’ve increased the number of specialists we’ve brought in, in the sales team, and they have been through a specific training program, and that’s up by about 25%. We have taken cost out of this business. It used to have a lot of duplication in operations and headcount around the world. We initially did this, probably about two years ago and have reduced costs in this business by about £44 million. It makes it a much more effective and efficient operation. As you know, we have developed new products for this market. We have continued to develop the G3+ to make it more fuel-efficient, and we’ll start to see that come into our fleet towards the end of this year. We have developed the next-generation gas product. We have a fleet there of about 252 megawatts.

At the moment, we have deployed just over 50% of that, which is good to see, and I expect to see continued demand for that product. And we have built a fleet of HFO, which is about 172 megawatts. We have deployed 28 megawatts. It is going a bit more slowly than I first hoped. But the pipeline in that and in next-gen gas both look good, they’re both at just over 1 gigawatt, and I’m confident we will see more contracts signed there this year. We have deployed the CRM system we used in Rental Solutions into Power Solutions Utility, and that is giving us much more visibility of the pipeline and how we manage opportunity through the pipeline.

And maybe just to touch on that pipeline. That pipeline at the moment is about 8 gigawatts, so it’s much the same as it has been each time I’ve stood up and talked to you over the last 18 months or so. Just a few things to note around that. What goes into that pipeline we control. And so the more rigorous we are about letting things into, obviously, the harder it is to keep it at 1 gigawatts, but it is at about 8 gigawatts at the moment.

Each – well, in 2016 and 2017, 2016, about 2.5 gigawatts of that 1 gigawatts converted to a contract with someone. And of that 2.5 gigawatts, we won 40%. And last year, it was about 2 gigawatts that converted to contract, of which we won about 40%, so maintaining our market share. So what happens to the other 6-odd gigawatts? It’s either staying in the pipeline and still developing or it goes away as a requirement for a customer. And that is typically what you see happening with the pipeline that operates in this part of the market.

Now the results in this business have been, as you know and as we have consistently said, impacted by the legacy contracts that were written a while ago in a different market era. And they are principally the original contracts in Bangladesh, the operation we had in Mozambique and then more recently Argentina. So as Heath said, absent Argentina, revenue would be about flat. ROCE returns, not where we want them to be. You can see the impact of Argentina and the profitability of that contract.

Returns are absolutely not where we want them to be and there’s more work to do in this area, and I’ll touch on that about – as we talk about going forward. And utilization is down. I’d like to think we can get utilization up to around 80% or above. Utilization came down from about 78% to 74% this year, principally driven by gas. So diesel utilization has stayed relatively flat, just under 80%. And gas is down about 15 points. And that is due to the contracted Ashuganj 95 megawatts in Bangladesh, which off-hired last year.

And that same 95 megawatts we are currently on-hiring in Bangladesh at Bhola Island. And when it’s on-hired, it will come back into the – it will increase utilization. And the other area is in Mozambique, where we’ve had less megawatts mobilized. So that’s what’s happened in utilization. Now going forward, we are very conscious that we need to see returns on capital employed improve. There is work that we can do and are beginning to do around the efficiency of the business, the back-office systems and remote monitoring, et cetera, which I’ll touch on in a minute. There is absolute focus, as Heath suggested, on receivables and inventory and that will, as we make progress there, continue to improve returns.

Utilization, as I have talked about already, we’d like to see at above 80%. And particularly in the HFO and the next gen gas fleets, we need to see that heading north. Next gen gas going well, a bit more to do in HFO. And I’m encouraged by what I am seeing in the focus on the sales pipeline and the sales discipline that Stephen and the team have now put in place. So fully recognize that the results are not where we would like them to be at the moment and that there is more to do.

And overall, as we talk about group returns, this is a topic that we’ll return to when Heath’s had the opportunity to get his feet more firmly under the table in August this year. So that I hope I’ve demonstrated. There’s a lot been going on. And you can see what we’ve been up to and some of the results that we’re beginning to see coming as a result of the work that we’ve done. So maybe just to touch a little bit on the future before we turn to questions. So really just look at the diagram on the right-hand side. We are – we are connecting all of our assets around the world.

And we are getting the data of all of that assets, which is extremely valuable. And we will use that data to improve how we run the business. And we’re already beginning to see some of the benefits of that. On the right-hand side here, here are existing assets. Here’s solar PV. It could be wind, any form of renewable and we also have storage and that the storage and this software platform, Y.Q, which we brought into the group through the acquisition of Younicos.

They – that application allows us to integrate different forms of power generation into a reliable source of power for our customers and maybe that sounds an easy thing to do. But when you have volatility in some of that power generation and you have to provide power to provide a – to provide power to a load profile that changes over time for a customer, it is very complicated. And Y.Q, the application, enables us to do that. So increasingly, Y.Q will become the control platform for Aggreko across the whole group and that will allow us to bring renewables into the mix and integrate it into what we do. All of the data of these assets is then collected through Aggreko Remote Monitoring, the remote operating center in Louisiana. And so we then collect all the data off of the assets about how they operate around the world in different conditions.

And that is a very rich source of data that will enable us to run those assets more efficiently, so we’ll be able to look at things like service intervals and predict when issues are going to happen. And we are already doing that. It will also allow us to design and build products that are more suited to our customers' needs, which I think is going to be increasingly important as we focus on these sectors. So there’s a lot that, that enables. We are beginning to think about how we can also have an interface into energy markets where applicable. So that’s typically in the likes of the UK and more developed markets, in North America, where we can earn incremental revenue from that energy market.

We’re not going to take positions, we’re not going to take risk on fuel, but there is an opportunity to derive incremental revenue through dispatching assets based on energy market price signals. So that’s a little bit about and we’ll unpick that a bit more in August. And then the other area is the opportunity that the changing energy market gives to us in the future. So when you think about energy markets at the moment, there are, without doubt, more renewables coming on to the merit order. More than 50% of what is invested in energy markets now is in renewables rather than centralized power generation.

And so the energy markets are decarbonizing. They’re also decentralizing, less centralized generation, more generation placed close to where it is being used. And as a result of that, because that is a more complex system, they are also becoming more digital. They need digital technology in order to be able to operate effectively. And there is an awful lot of data then coming off those power generation assets. So that change presents us opportunity that is enabled through the software I mentioned, that came into the group via Younicos.

And the three areas that we’re thinking about, one is off grid. So the Bisha mine example that was mentioned in that video, 20 megawatts of diesel, 7 megawatts of solar under a 10-year contract is the type of off-grid opportunity that we are looking for. And typically in future, that will also involve storage. And we have seen a lot of interest in our capability in this area, and I would expect to see contracts being written this year in this area.

The second area in the Commercial & Industrial market segment is less clear at the moment. But if you can deploy renewable storage and power generation off grid, you can also do on grid behind the meter and customers are interested in doing that because they get reliable, low carbon power that is cheaper. And it might be cheaper because you’re earning revenue off an energy market. So that is an area that our business model, our modular assets are suited to and we are beginning to think about what the opportunity looks like there.

And then the last one is really improved efficiency in what we do now. So an obvious example is instead of having a diesel gen set running, idling as a spinning reserve, just in case it’s needed, burning power, you can put a battery or storage in place that manages the transition to when you need the gen set to ramp up. And we are doing that now.

The Amazonas project that we signed in Brazil, 143 megawatts, we are putting 4 megawatts onto four different sites and that will save $12 million over the life of the contract, that is a benefit that falls to us. So it’s that type of the example where we can become more efficient through our own use of the type of capability that came into Aggreko through Younicos. So a couple of ideas around the future of energy markets and, as I said, we’ll unpick that a bit more in August, the evolution of Aggreko’s strategy.

So maybe just before we turn to questions, to summarize, the group, as I hope you’ve heard this morning, over the last three years has been through significant and very necessary change. It is nothing short of transformational. Two bits of the group are performing well, and we’re seeing improved profitability and returns and I would expect that to continue. And Utility is not where we need it to be. But we have a plan in place to address that and legacy issues are now beginning to clear, principally those three contracts: Bangladesh, Mozambique and Argentina. And I am confident that we have the right team and the right plan in place to continue this progress. So thank you very much. We’ll leave it there.

And we can now take your questions. So if you would just wait for microphone and then say who you are and ask questions. So Karl?

Q - Karl Green

Thanks. Good morning, Chris. Good morning, Heath. Three questions for me, if I can. Just firstly, on the investments in Global Solutions of £9 million, can you say in terms of what’s behind that number? What – if any changes that have been on the Younicos expectations and budget there? That’s the first question. Second question just on the market intelligence platform. Is that currently picking up any signals from perspective increases in mining CapEx? At the moment there’s, obviously, signals that is on the up. So is that actually flagging and you can see at the moment?

And the final question. Just going back to your point about C&I behind the meter opportunities, is it fair to say that, that’s going to be better suited to the Younicos business model where there’s going to be a sales or an agency element to it? Or do you think there’s actually decent rental opportunity that sits behind that as well?

Chris Weston

Okay. So in Global Solutions, the £9 million investment is – so we are investing in a business that is growing at the top line. There’s a little bit of a J curve as we’re waiting for the bottom line to pick up. So there are no change in expectations for Younicos. I think we said when we originally bought it, we would expect it to breakeven in some time in the second half of this year.

I caveat that slightly and that we are changing the way that we deploy the Younicos business. So Younicos predominantly focused on grid scale utility storage opportunities. So providing things like fast frequency response, balancing services to grids and that is a fairly crowded market that hasn’t got particularly attractive returns on it.

And so we are much more interested in refocusing it to focus on off-grid type opportunities with a rental leased-type product and believe that, that is a marketplace that has no particularly large players in who have the same kind of capability that we have. And that deploying Younicos into that space will allow us to generate the types of returns that we would expect from a rental business. And I would say exactly the same for C&I behind the meter.

There is an opportunity there to move away from a sell-type product to a rental-type product. And Younicos provides a capability that will help make us competitive in that market. So in Global Solutions, there’s – I mean, it’s going to – it’s doing what we expect it to do in terms of profitability. But we are changing the emphasis slightly. We are also – so that – and that is business through Younicos.

We are also, obviously, investing in that new type of business through the Aggreko sales channel. So we have sales teams in various parts of the world that are beginning to surface quite a number of opportunities, hybrid opportunities, using the Younicos capabilities. So there’s investment that we are doing this year that is part of Global Solutions. And indeed, we are looking at some distributed energy sites in the UK where we will deploy some of our older assets, the QSK60s into the energy market and see how they fare. And so that – those are the types of areas we’ve got investment this year.

The market intelligence platform is quite commercially sensitive to what it can and can’t do. I mean, without a doubt, the way you’re seeing commodity prices, we are seeing an uptick in mining activity and one of our larger signings in this first few months of this year is indeed a mine in the DRC. Paul.

Paul Checketts

Good morning. It’s Paul Checketts from Barclays. I’ve got a couple. The first, with regards to the pipeline, can I just ask why it is you think that HFO isn’t quite where you thought it would be at this point? And on next gen gas, how is pricing compared to your expectations on the work you have won? And then in terms of that 60% of work in the pipeline that you didn’t win, are there any sort of comments you would make about the competitive behavior? Have there been any changes, please? Thanks.

Chris Weston

So three questions. HFO, it – has taken longer to convert than I expected. And my expectation was based on the original HFO product that we had 3, 3.5 years ago. I think it’s because they are slightly longer term, typically slightly longer-term contracts, so they are larger in magnitude. So the decision making and the process that people have to go through to sign the contract just takes a little bit longer.

But the pipeline in HFO is about – it’s over 1 gigawatt and there are some near-term opportunities, and I would expect those to convert over the course of the next few months, certainly this year. I think it is just – it’s a different product, a bit more complex, it’s a bit bigger. Next gen gas pricing is much where we’d expect it to see. This is a much more competitive product than the QSK60, and I’m pleased with how that is going in the market.

So as a healthy pipeline, again over 1 gigawatt and I would expect to see that fleet grow. Interestingly, the QSK60, which is less competitive, is finding quite a few applications at the moment and is in demand. So you’ve got demand in Russia, but we’re also seeing demand in North America, where gas is available and is needed quickly and they aren’t quite so sensitive to efficiency. So it’s really good to see the demand around the QSK60 at the moment. I don’t think there is anything particular to comment on the competitive dynamics in the market. It is much the same as it was when I last spoke to you. We are not seeing any new competitors come into the mix, we are not seeing any particular pressure on pricing. Pricing looks relatively stable at the moment, and I’m happy with the returns that we are writing in the new business that we are writing. Okay? Rajesh.

Rajesh Kumar

Good morning, Rajesh Kumar from HSBC. Just looking at your rental assets, it looks like they are on average over 8 years old. When you say your target for utilization in the Utilities business is to get back to 80% level, how much of that is driven by capacity reduction versus redeployment? I appreciate you just gave some color on the gas kit, but if you could just get some more color on the moving parts of how you plan to get to the 80% utilization and by when? That would really help.

Chris Weston

Well, the diesel utilization is at the moment 7 – just over 78%, just under 80% and that is before we include the 200-megawatt contract that we’re commissioning, as I speak, in Bangladesh. And I think, I mean, that will get it there or thereabouts. I mean, there will be other moving parts. But there is quite a lot of demand for diesel at the moment. Gas is the one that was down last year with those contracts that are coming off.

But having said that, gas contract that had the biggest impact on that was in Bangladesh. And that is in the process of being recommissioned. And that will add – that will bring utilization backup. We are not planning on any large-scale reduction of our fleet for either gas or for diesel. We see enough demand and interest out there in the pipeline. There are always disposals we make each year. It’s a small amount and sometimes we scrap it, but it’s – that’s all immaterial. So at the moment, we see our utilization improving really all through contracts that we would expect to win in the market. And there will always be give and takes, but the pipeline looks quite healthy at the moment. Okay? Simona.

Simona Sarli

Good morning, this is Simona Sarli from Bank of America. A couple of questions from my side. The first one is a follow-up on your 2018 guidance of constant PBT at constant FX. If you could please guide us through the bridge from 2017 and specifically by division, what are your underlying estimates? And secondly, your underlying assumption in terms of FX headwind in 2018. The last one is regarding the risk of off-hires in 2018. If I remember correctly, there should be a contract that is up for renewal in Bangladesh. So if there is an update on that front and when do you expect to provide more color on that? Thanks.

Chris Weston

Okay. Heath, shall I do the off-hires first and then you can do the FX one? So Bangladesh, Ghorashal, 145 megawatts gas was up for renewal in February this year. We’re now in March and we are in discussion with the customer as to whether they need that or not. It’s been running at about 40%. So that is in the process at the moment. There’s quite a lot of capacity in Bangladesh at the moment.

But we – sorry, that we have provided into Bangladesh at the moment. So we have Bhola Island that I said is being commissioned at the moment. That is 95 megawatts, that’s a 3-year contract. We have Keraniganj 200 megawatts of diesel, which is being commissioned at the moment under a 5-year contract. We have B.Baria, which is another 85 megawatts of gas, which comes up for renewal in March next year. And we have Khulna, which is 55 megawatts of diesel, which comes up for renewal in August of this year. So the two this year are Khulna and Ghorashal, and we are in discussion with the customer as to what they want to do with that – that capacity. Okay?

Heath Drewett

Just on the, I mean, on the FX piece, there’s a table on Page 24, which just shows you the split of the currencies for 2017 and it gives you the revenue impact on those different currencies and indeed the profit impact. And by and large, I talked about an 8% PBT effect. The slide on Page 24 shows you the – it’s an 8% operating profit for 2017. So I think you got a pretty good feel for – about the – which are the currencies and what we’ve assumed.

And that 8% basically says if we hold the February close rate, which you know what that rate closed at, and we hold that the dollar close to $1.39, if we held that for the rest of the year, that would be an 8% change. And we’ll leave you guys to decide whether you think $1.39 is an aggressive rate, $1.39 is a conservative rate. But we’ve done it at the spot rate at the end of the month and said if it holds at those different rates and through the course of the year, it’s an 8% profit impact.

And in terms of the bridge between the three businesses, look, we’re not going to start giving guidance on the profits of each of those three businesses. To be very clear, stay at this morning about the £195 million, in line ex currency into 2018. Directionally, you’ve clearly got two businesses, which have had an extremely strong 2017, and we confirmed that we see that growth continuing into 2018. We’ve talked about some of the headwinds on the Power Solutions Utility business, in particular, Argentina or Japan coming off in 2017, coming off again in 2018.

And so I think the shape of people’s forecast, when I look across at the analyst’s research and the shape of the forecast generally, if I’m making a general preservation is that people are giving less credit to the growth we’ve seen in 2017 and probably need to take a look at where they closed 2017 on those two parts of the business in terms of Industrial and Rental Solutions and extrapolate some of that growth into 2018 and probably haven’t fully reflected some of the impact of the headwinds in Utility.

So I think it’s a reshaping. To be clear, I’m not going to put out three numbers for the three segments. We’ve a very clear guidance on the group, and we’ll give you directional input and give you transparent spot where we see those markets moving for each of the three legs. And as I say, my instinct at the moment is that a number of the people need to just reshape those three and are not going to be drawn on the three numbers.

Chris Weston

Rory.

Rory McKenzie

Good morning. It’s Rory McKenzie from UBS. You say the opportunities from growth in renewables are helping customers deal with volatility. Can you just remind us how pricing or returns work for thermal standby rather than fixed power provision? And then secondly, in terms of the big change in energy markets, how much of your Utility fleet do you still think will stay relevant over the mid-term? You said that QSK60s are finding new demand today. But in the mid-terms, you will find that harder and harder and a little more on receivables, maybe – maybe that those three first on the fleet and the outlook.

Chris Weston

Okay. I mean, pricing on standby, I mean, we have capacity charges or rental charges that we keep – that we charge for our fleet. So I mean, typically that’s what you will charge for standby. It’s unlikely you’d go to a kilowatt hour model unless you had a minimum offtake. So we would have that kind of model. It’s probably better that you deploy storage or battery alongside the standby, particularly if that standby is as a spinning reserve, which in many of the critical instances that we look to deploy this power, it is as a spinning reserve. So the customer avoids the fuel spend.

So that’s typically how you would price it. I mean, how the Utility fleet and will it stay relevant? I mean, I think there will always be a need for short-term rental power. So the type of things that you see in power – Power Solutions, Industrial and Rental Solutions. As we look at how the energy market is evolving elsewhere in Utility, I think you will see diesel around for many, many, many years to come. It is the workhorse of the fleet and it will always be needed. Or for many years to come, it will be needed for reliability and instant power, and you cannot guarantee that from renewables and from storage. And that might gradually change over time. And if there is a need for diesel power, there will be a need for gas power because it’s a cheaper variant. So I think it will stay relevant for an awful long time.

Rory McKenzie

Thanks. And just one on the receivables, if I may. And – that outflow in multimillion raised the growth you said and the total reported revenue increased by £250 million. So that suggests the incremental receivables were 40% of the incremental revenues, which seems still quite high number. Am I missing something there? Or is that will power the receivables?

Heath Drewett

Let me take the math offline. We’ll do this offline.

Rory McKenzie

Okay. Thanks.

Andrew Nussey

Andrew Nussey from Peel Hunt. If we look at the Rental Solutions business, in particular the second half sort of ex hurricane, can you just give us a feel for the trend in volume as opposed to yield and price? Just give us a feel for how that might then moved into the first quarter of this year?

Chris Weston

Well, that’s hurricane. I mean, the underlying business did suffer as the hurricane takes effect. Then, I mean, our biggest sector, PCR, went backwards in the fourth quarter because people just canceled routine work. But that – they canceled it in Q4 and we are absolutely seeing it come back at the start of this year and PCR is a lot, lot stronger now.

I think they’re also going to benefit. They’re going to be one of the largest recipients of the tax changes that are also coming about in the U.S. So that was where the predominant impact was on volume. On the other sectors there or thereabouts, I mean, oil and gas had a very, very strong Q4. And we continue to see growth in oil and gas.

I’m referencing more North America because that is the largest bit of the Rental Solutions business. The others were not affected by weather in such the – much the same way. So you saw growth continuing in all the other sectors, but in PCR, it came off because of the hurricane, just the base business was eroded and was replaced by emergency work.

Andrew Nussey

And does that help you nudge on prices then into the first quarter given that rebate?

Chris Weston

We – a couple of thoughts on prices. We have been focusing on rates across Rental Solutions for a long time – for the last 12 to 18 months and we have started to see the benefit of that. I think the hurricane did help. It helped because when you mobilize for hurricane, mobilization costs are higher and you reflect that in your pricing. And for margins, it depends really on how long that work stays on for. Anymore? Karl.

Karl Green

Just a very quick follow-up. Just on Zimbabwe, where I understand that you’ve sold the assets back to the customer. But, Health, could you about – just talk about some of the sort of broader economics of that, in terms of what it means for the balance sheet, in terms of receivables going away, fixed assets going away, not necessarily margins, but just in terms of how we should be thinking about?

Heath Drewett

Yes, I think in terms of profit impact, the deal struck up pretty much the book value of the debt and the kit and about 25% of the proceeds relate to the book value of the fleet, 3/4 to the debt book, those P&L neutral, but clearly it ratchets down the overall debt levels and take some of the fleet out.

Karl Green

Thank you.

Chris Weston

Anymore? Okay. Thank you all very much for coming along.

