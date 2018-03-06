Why Bonds May Have More Fun, And Defensive Stocks, Too

In that setting, non-cyclical stocks may be attractive now or fairly soon, in contrast to today's passion for growth stocks.

Certain fundamentals, not least the Fed's double-barreled tightening policies, also point to a good possibility of a move lower.

The consensus is so overwhelmingly bearish on bonds - after they have been crushed - that I have gotten interested in them.

Introduction - the best and the brightest fear bonds

Yet, I think the widespread consensus could be wrong.

Here are two prominent examples of today's groupthink from last week:

Also, in his recent annual letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett reiterated his distaste for bonds at great length.

More subtly, as befits the most important financial personage in the world for the moment, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, we have very strong hints that he fears bonds, as well. In the prepared remarks, he presented to Congress last week in advance of testifying, he noted that inflation remains stubbornly below the Fed's goal, not stubbornly above. He also noted that the economy could break either way: "The Committee views the near-term risks to the economic outlook as roughly balanced." So - he could worry about a return to zero inflation, given that inflation is (by the Fed's metrics) too low, and matters are equally likely to get worse as get better. Yet his emphasis was on inflation bursting out:

"... the FOMC will continue to strike a balance between avoiding an overheated economy and bringing PCE price inflation to 2 percent on a sustained basis."

Just so everyone knows that the Fed can be very wrong, here are excerpts from the FOMC meeting's statement in late June 2008, the 7th month of the Great Recession:

... overall economic activity continues to expand... the upside risks to inflation and inflation expectations have increased.

There was one dissent in the FOMC vote. The dissenter wanted the Fed to increase interest rates.

None of the above experts impress me as someone commenting at this time, because it looks as though "everyone" is already all in on the bond-bearish trade. As shown in the 2008 example, that includes the Fed's bias against greater inflation rather than truly being neutral.

In addition:

Traders think it's a one-way trade, too

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond (per FINVIZ) shows that speculators are all-in. This is shown by the price of the futures instrument dropping sharply in the top panel (see graphic below) while the speculators (red and blue lines in the bottom panel) collectively reach extreme levels of bets that the price will decline even further. The combined positioning of the speculators is equal and opposite to the net positioning of commercial hedgers (typically dealers) shown in green. The speculators are finally all-in. Over the past 5+ years, this has been a reliable sign that one can go long the bond:

Note, this is not equivalent to the interest rate itself. The 10-year T-bond's interest rate has increased from below 1.4% in mid-2016 to nearly 3.0% now, a very large absolute increase of 1.6 points and a nearly unprecedented more than doubling in this relatively short period of time.

Also, the 30-year T-bond on the futures market shows similar contrarian reasons to go bullish. For the 30-year bond, also contrarianly bullish is the pattern of the absolute level. It just won't go up:

^TYX data by YCharts

Time after time, including in the Fed's hawkish period before the Great Recession, the failure of the 30-year T-bond to break out as almost everyone expected to new interest rate highs ended up presaging a break lower.

Could it be happening again?

That's it for contrarian technicals on bonds.

Next up, a brief mention of technicals in a directly related topic.

Foreign rates are technically supportive

Also, a nice indicator is the level of interest rates in strong economies that never distorted matters with QE. These are Australia and New Zealand, typically high growth and moderate to high inflation countries. Yet, their 10-year government bond interest rates, which are set by the free market as much as any are, hover near all-time lows below 3%. So, it's not at all clear that the US interest rate has not already rebounded up to a free market rate itself, even though QE had distorted it lower in the past.

Also, there's a moderate literature tracking the spread between the USD and the 10-year bond of Germany, the bund. The bund is now around 0.65%; and the US bond rate is around 2.85%, giving a very large spread of 2.2%, much above normal. Reversion to the mean suggests higher foreign rates and/or lower US rates (Above data from Bloomberg News; free subscription may be required.)

Interim summary



There are now numerous examples of extreme positioning, trend-following, and excessive worries after a huge smash on the 10-year T-bond. Meanwhile, the 30-year bond may be the canary in the coal mine, telling a "don't worry" story. And government bond yields in other economically strong democracies are "too low" relative to Treasuries, suggesting a narrowing of the gap from their yields rising or US rates falling.

Now, let's look at some fundamentals.

The Chicago Fed's CFNAI encompasses almost all fundamentals that matter

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, or CFNAI, measures 85 economic data points. It last presented them for January at the end of February. In the release, it measures the 3-month moving average of activity at 0.17. In order to get to a period where rising inflation was likely, it needed to get to 0.7. This index has not been noticeably above 0.7 since the 1990s. The Chicago Fed notes that 1.0 or higher is getting to the overheated range.

In fact, looking at the graph, the 3-month moving average was higher when the inflationary QEs were ongoing. Note, the levels were higher in November and December, but only to just below 0.5; but the rise may have been largely artificial due to post-hurricane effects. The same phenomenon of temporarily elevated economic activity was seen after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, strangely at a very similar point in the Fed tightening cycle.

Pending revisions, the CFNAI looks normal to me from an inflation perspective, not scary in either direction.

Next, and perhaps the single most important fundamental point for investors:

The Fed itself changes the game

When the Fed is aggressively tightening, all bets are off on what's coming next. I've read books on the Fed going back to before the Fed was even formed. I cannot even think of one period where the Fed tightened for as long and strong a period as it has now done from December 2015 onward, and especially since December 2016, when interest rates have not had a meaningful drop subsequently, at least excluding the Vietnam War period when the Great Society roll-out, the war and Baby Boom demographics joined with extreme Fed accommodation to force inflation rates very high from near-zero in 1964-5.

Whatever might have happened had the Fed canceled reverse QE and canceled the interest rate hikes, there's a new reality.

If the Fed is fighting a preemptive battle against an overheating economy, that argues for it going to an overkill situation, at least for a while.

The Fed's actions are bond-bullish relative to risk assets, in my view.

It is true that the Fed is not responsible for everything in finance, but it's extremely important, and its policies are fairly transparent. Whereas, all the unknowns about the future regarding the economy, geopolitics, investor mood, etc., can only be surmised.

An important point these days:

What about tax cuts and deficit spending?

No correlation exists between deficit spending and inflation or interest rates, especially in peacetime. Just look at Japan. If the Fed does not directly monetize the increased Federal debt, the government will just borrow it, in essence taking back the funds it just had foregone via tax cuts.

Further, focusing only on fiscal policy ignores the Trump administration's aggressive supply-side initiatives ("drill, baby, drill") and very aggressive deregulatory efforts. One can like or dislike these policies as a political matter, but they are either deflationary or at least disinflationary. So, they mitigate the debt burden and can help frustrate inflationistas.

Interim summary

Numerous sentiment and technical factors, and certain fundamentals, including the Fed's policies, lead me to favor a downdraft sometime this year in interest rates.

Next, some investment preferences for new money investments that flow from the above considerations.

Cash no longer trash

By cash, I mean a deposit in a high-yielding bank account (usually online) or a high-yielding money market fund. Yields around 1.5% can be found nowadays. These should increase to 2% when the Fed follows through with the expected 1/4% interest rate hikes this month and in June. At that point, the yield on "cash" will exceed the yield on the S&P 500 (SPY) based on its current yield at or below 1.8%. That might be somewhat of a tipping point; only time will tell.

Overall, with cash being made scarcer, it's my favorite asset for now from a risk:reward standpoint, but this is temporary. Sooner or later, cash will revert to being trashy.

How to find the best values amongst traditional, long-tailed investments today?

Some ideas on new money investing - part 1: bonds

The simplest play that fits the above theme is to assume a reversal, as has occurred during every Fed tightening I know of. Even in the uptrends from about 1962 to 1981, there were playable bond bear markets that let a trader earn a nice rate of interest (in those days) and also get out with a nice capital gain; but you had to buy in when rates had surged. Now, who knows? The 30-year bond is, I think, signaling that my "lower for longer" thesis may have legs. So if everyone who is anyone hates bonds, the Fed is tightening, and oil prices have risen, an unexpected (non-recessionary) slowdown may be in the works. Thus, bonds ranging from long term (TLT) to safe short-duration funds (SHY) may be interesting to traders. The short duration funds reprice fairly rapidly, so they are in essence, in the case of SHY, a floating-rate 2-year T-note, though with management fees.

I am interested in bonds into hurricane season, which is their usual period of seasonal strength and the usual period when stocks are most vulnerable. However, the Fed's reverse QE is shrinking all free cash available to support all investments, not only risk assets. So, bond prices have a headwind, too.

A final point on bonds is that several times in the past quarter century, when risk assets have sold off, defensive stocks have initially joined the sell-off, but Treasuries have rallied in price. So, people willing to think of trading bonds, usually via a fund, may wish to think of this phenomenon. Bonds can be treated as cash by anxious investors, and that's a proven story that can continue on and on.

All the above said, I was a big bond bull from mid-2011 to mid-2016, but now, I'm just in the lower-for-longer camp on rates, which means I prefer stocks for income to bonds for the longer run. I basically see too much growth and, down the road, too much potential for inflation to look to bonds for capital gains as I once did.

Part 2 - Non-cyclical stocks

I want to make a case for out-of-favor non-cyclical stocks, though as usual these days, where the Fed presents an unavoidable headwind, I'm not confident of any timing strategy. But at least all the names discussed pay dividends, mostly above-average ones.

In a market where asset-lite growth stocks are hot, and the consensus hates bonds, the following may be worth thinking about.

Note well: nothing herein is a recommendation for anyone to take any action on any stock or bond. And, to repeat, I have no special views on just "where" we are in the analogy to out-of-favor stocks in the 1998-2000 period.

1. Utilities (XLU)

These are the anti-Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), anti-Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), anti-Teva (TEVA) stocks. They have physical assets and tangible book value, they are regulated bodies that guarantee them profits, and they pass those profits on to their shareholders. They also provide the power that makes the Internet possible.

A fundamental knock on electric utilities is the current lack of correlation of GDP growth with electricity usage. In other words, they are opposite of NFLX et al in that they have little growth, if any. But that could change as electric cars go mainstream in the 2020s, or simply if energy-efficient regulations cease pushing efficiency higher. And electromagnetic roadways may be next, and who knows what else.

I am long a number of electric/gas utility stocks, all with current yields above 3.5% and forward P/E's around 17X.

In non-recessionary situations, I generally prefer utility stocks over bonds for income, as utilities raise their dividends.

2. Some Big Pharma names



I see two more "most improved" Big Pharma names, joining BMS (BMY) in that category.

a. AstraZeneca (AZN)

Run by a former senior Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) executive, AZN has markedly improved its productivity, with multiple bits of good news lately (never perfect, though). It expects to be through with its major patent expiries this year, making this year a classic time to look at buying this name.

AZN is less US-centric than its peers, at about one-third of its revenues from the US versus half or more from most of its competitors. So, it is less influenced by US patent issues than the others. It is growing in China. It is also a perennial takeover target, spends a lot on R&D, and has been divesting itself of some of its assets to focus on oncology, cardiovascular/metabolic, and respiratory franchises.

ETrade (ETFC) shows consensus EPS rising from $1.71 in 2018 to $3.27 in 2021. The ADRs closed Friday at $33.16. With a 4.1% dividend yield, I like AZN on all time periods.

b. Eli Lilly (LLY)

While I like Novo Nordisk (NVO) better, LLY is easier for US investors to buy, and unlike NVO, it could be taken over. LLY is the other part of a quasi-duopoly in diabetes treatment globally with NVO, and has done a nice job of reinvigorating its R&D department and coming through a difficult period of patent expiries. I am carrying GAAP EPS of $4.50 for 2018, with growth for years to come. At $77.23, LLY has a below-market forward GAAP P/E of 17X and an above-average dividend yield of nearly 3%, with what I believe are superior risk-adjusted profit prospects to the SPY.

c. Others

I also continue to find RHHBY cheap; the company insists it will actually continue growing through its ongoing biosimilar and other challenges for its three major products. The Street disagrees RHHBY is a biotech, but it is so large (nearing $60 B revenues) that it has Big Pharma-like characteristics, so I mention it here.

3. Homebuilders (ITB)

An analogy: somewhere in and around 2011-2, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) each got down to 10X P/Es or lower, especially after adjusting for excess cash on the balance sheet. That was about a decade after the Tech Wreck was ending. There were all sorts of things to worry about with them, with leadership issues at each company. But each company was well-positioned to meet growing consumer demand for their products.

The following shows some areas where parallels exist to Tech's resurgence:

We are now a decade or so after the Housing Bust. There are lots of worries about the housing sector. But there are lots of pent-up demand. There has been a major shake-out, and the leading companies are relatively stronger than before. No one is camping out overnight for pre-construction condos. Mortgage lending is mostly conservative. The industry is essential. Warren Buffett has been buying homebuilders, at least two within the past year or so (think of his first IBM (IBM) buy; at least he got the industry correct).

Now, here some advantages of homebuilders over Tech circa 2011:

Tax reform greatly helps earnings of these companies. All the major names have good visibility for earnings for 6-12 months ahead (not true for Tech). Consensus forward P/Es for Toll Brothers (TOL), D.R. Horton (DHI) and MDC (MDC) are about 10X, 11X, and 9.5X, respectively. In addition to their average P/Es being half that of the SPY, using GAAP numbers, their price:book or P:B ratios are, on average at around 1.5X, also half that of the SPY. So, they have P/E and book relative value, which is almost unheard of today except for financials. But financials generally borrow short and lend long one way or another (including most insurers who have long-tailed liabilities), whereas homebuilders have a good cash-on-cash business model. Finally, if the inflation scare fades and interest rates behave better, homebuilders will tend to benefit and sentiment on the sector could go from poor to good.

In my scenario of continued economic growth, I expect that homebuilding will increase at least to its historical share of GDP, and very possibly revert to a higher-than-normal level to make up for the housing bust from which the industry is still recovering. Thus, I think there is room both for higher earnings and a higher absolute and relative P/E in this sector.

Conclusions and summary



While interest rates are "low," they are not especially low when judged against equity valuations that are "high." Thus, I like "cash," but that's ultimately transient. In the absence of recession, I usually find stocks that can be bought on fundamentals. With "growth" in fashion and often overvalued, that tilts me toward "value" and safety for new money investments per examples discussed above, though not limited to the names and sectors discussed.

With the talking heads, the Fed, and speculators on one side of a trade that has already gone a long way, history suggests that a hawkish Fed could indeed favor value over growth in the months ahead.

We may be in a more fluid situation than normal. The point of view taken in this article may easily be wrong as the future unfolds, whether for the "right" or "wrong" reasons. But, at the least, I believe that what has been presented here is worth thinking about. Then, let the better, or luckier, strategy prevail.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Addendum: this article was submitted before the open Monday; thus the reference to Friday's closing prices.

