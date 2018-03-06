Monster Beverages: Inflection In Operating Margin The Biggest Risk

I don't agree with the price tag not the fact that company performance has eclipsed that of its peers.

Monster Beverage (MNST) corrected ~15% recently after its fourth-quarter result missed consensus expectations. A Morgan Stanley analyst has touted this as an opportunity to accumulate but I have my doubts. The company's gross and operating margins have been the biggest driver of shareholder returns in the last five years.

And after reverse engineering the stock price, I think Monster is still priced like there might be more of this expansion. The increase in Treasury yields have already spiked discount rates used to value the firm. The administration's latest plan to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminum will indirectly increase discount rates even further through inflation. Therefore, I don't think it would be wise to accumulate this ticker considering the risks.

Earnings Analysis

I think the key takeaway from recent results was - Monster continued to outperform the industry despite what seemed like a choppy quarter. Net Sales in the quarter were up 7.5% to $810 million. This is weaker than the average growth posted by the company in recent years. Compounding the problem is that the management does not provide any guidance to project growth. In the earnings call, Monster's management kept reiterating the point that analysts look at historicals and make up their own estimates. Therefore, I assumed a 10% growth in sales over the next five years which is in-line with historicals.

Since a 10% increase in gross margins also led to a 10% increase in operating margins in the last five years, gross margins is a key figure that could dictate the value of the firm in the near to medium term. And here things become problematic.

So on the gross margin, we don't give guidance, and it's something that the company has never done. We give the information as we have it, as we see it through the quarter. But if you wanted a kind of gross margin, a conservative gross margin looking forward, I personally, and this is a personal feeling, I would just use the gross margin for the quarter. (Transcript)

Gross margins contracted 400 bps to 62.1% in the quarter due to roughly four factors of which only one isn't going to be sustainable. The sales mix last year was an aberration and aluminum and sweetener costs are expected to inch higher this year as well.

Now among other assumptions, I held capex at 2.75%, tax rate at 21% (should ideally be higher due to international sales), and the cost of capital at 8%. I had to increase gross margins to 70% starting next year with a long-term growth rate assumption of 5% to justify a $55 price tag on the stock. I think such egregious assumptions ignore risks tied to the investment - negative press coverage due to studies citing harmful impact on health, and Coca-Cola's (KO) non-binding partnership which has allowed Monster to derive higher operating margins relative to peers.

Conclusion

Before I face vituperative outbursts from readers, note that I am only questioning the price tag on the stock. The Nielson data provided by the firm does confirm that relative to peers Monster's results were spectacular. And the consideration that the quarterly figures were an anomaly to its historicals is granted in the 10% revenue growth assumption for the firm.

Still, the question whether the stock has run ahead of company fundamentals is not refuted by rest of the assumptions. I, therefore, have a sell rating on this firm until further updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.