NTN Buzztime's (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for NTN Buzztime's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results conference call and webcast. Joining us today are CEO, Ram Krishnan; and CFO, Allen Wolff. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ram Krishnan. Please go ahead, Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Kirsten, and thank you all for joining us today. We’re speaking to you from the Buffalo Wild Wings annual kickoff meeting here in Washington D.C. This is the first meeting with the new owners with the large audience from all other stores and we’re here presenting our new tablets to which they will be upgrading. As management changes, we have been building relationships with the owners and the team they are building.

But first, let’s start with the summary of the year. We have continued to deliver on margin expansion and profitability, while investing for long-term growth. 2017 gross margin rose to 68%, up from 65% in 2016, and EBITDA reached $1.8 million, up from $578,000 in 2016. In fact, the fourth quarter represents our seventh consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA.

While Allen will go into more detail in a few minutes, I will review operational progress, first order and payment. In the fourth quarter, we completed much of the integration work required to begin rollout at Buffalo Wild Wings. We delivered the first batch of new tablets with magnetic swipe, EMV and NFC capabilities for Apple Pay, Android Pay and the like.

In December, we went live, starting with our first location in Minnesota near Buffalo Wild Wings headquarters; and then in January went on to our second location in Southern California near our headquarters. Since then, we rolled out 26 more locations, and the feedback was quite positive. However, as many of you know, Buffalo Wild Wings has been through numerous changes over the past 18 months. But, we have not escaped the impact of the B-Dubs turbulence. We have surmounted their hurdles, repeatedly proving the Buzztime value and enhancing our offering along the way.

For instance, in the summer of 2016, we won a competitive test for the B-Dubs order and payment contract. Then when Buffalo Wild Wings management changed in the fall of 2016 and again in this spring of 2017, our tablet platform was reapproved again and again. While the program pauses have lengthened the time to implementation and have been frustrating for all of us, Buzztime has prevailed over each of those obstacles and we are confident in the value we provide this customer. More recently, after Arby’s, Roark Capital acquired B-Dubs in February, many of the B-Dubs programs are put on the hold, including our order and pay rollout.

Our Buzztime entertainment remains embedded at all B-Dubs locations and we know how critical it is to their guest experience as we’ve heard over and over here at the conference from both franchisees and corporate stores alike. Although, it could take long as long as six months to get back on track, we’re working with the new management and are encouraged by their professional and thoughtful process. In fact, as they launch their new company called Inspire Brands, our patient is more important than ever as they’ll new opportunities. Inspire intends to add several more brands to the portfolio and we see this as a new chain acquisition opportunity.

Our investments over the past few years have been made with broader market growth in mind and the long-term growth to expand our market potential and sale to other verticals. Now, we have our own tablet, hard new [ph] case and software platform that delivers interactive entertainment, point of sale, integrated order and pay services, surveys with data analytics, and other rich experiences for brands. The value of our assets has been noticed by players in other industries. In the second half of 2017, we began evaluating in earnest opportunities to license and resell our platform, both directly and as a service.

We are very pleased to have secured our first large win and reselling both our platform and our gaming services. We began conversations in the fourth quarter and in early January we signed a 7-figure contract for several thousands of tablets. This partner wants to leverage both our hardware and operating system to deliver their services to their market. We expect to deliver tablets and recognize revenue sometime between the second and third quarter of 2018. We’re also working with this partner to license our gaming content for their customers, which represents revenue sharing opportunity and upside to the initial contract. And anticipate several follow-on tablet orders and believe that this is an exciting recurring revenue opportunity that scales.

In prior quarters, we announced the partnership with Scientific Games for licensing our trivia content. We have also developed the standalone single unit tablet to serve customers in the market where casinos use tablets in retail settings to redeem their loyalty points. They plan to deploy these across both casino retail property -- and retail properties in their local community.

We are also seeing progress in licensing our gaming content to the same casinos to the same partnership. Scientific Games began selling our trivia as a bonus game in Q4 and we’re starting to see the first few contracts get sold in awaiting installation. As this progresses, there is a lot of room for growth with this partnership.

The platform has gained market awareness organically. So, recently, we more proactively promoted the platform at the National Retail Federation Show in January in New York on an invitation for one of our technology partners. Our platform received a lot of interest and also helped our partner demonstrate the value of our integrated technologies. This was a good method to evaluate the growth potential of our platform. Growth from reselling the platform is good for our supply chain and partners; and as production volume increases, it adds the added benefit of helping with long term supplier pricing.

Onto sales and marketing which has always been an area of focus for us. Although tablet sales performance has been improving, it continues to be offset by classic site attrition which has led to lower site count. Our classic Playmaker represents 19% of our installed base at year-end, and so we’re still working through that portion of our customer base. Over the past four years, other attrition has been due to a variety of reasons: Customer use; customer financial stress; and frankly during our transition to tablets, we worked through some tougher learning phases and quality issues that has had an impact on customer experience. Our newer tablets and cases began to make their way into the market in 2017. So, we entered 2018 better positioned as we believe we can mitigate future churn with the newer equipment providing better experiences.

In conjunction with these products’ quality improvements, we recently reorganized the marketing and sales teams. We consolidated leadership with respect to our direct sales channel and expect that to improve in scale. A lot of work is done into revamping our marketing and improving our demand generation activities. While it required some increase in optimized spend, we started the social media industry group for bar and restaurant professionals, and we have significantly increased the number of media outlets that are promoting our content online. You should expect to see new website launch in the coming months.

Long-term, we will continue to make our products and services lower cost and easier to install and broaden our appeal beyond the bar industry. We are also focused on continuing to bring good experiences and promotions to our existing customers such as the smartest bar competition in Q4, our football promotion in January, and our recent History Trivia sweepstakes in February.

Finally, updates on our other partnership. Our distribution partnership with the Heartland dealer network has been slower than anticipated. A variety of technical hurdles have hampered integration of their credit card process around their platform, which has been a drag on our efforts to penetrate the channel. Regardless, I’m pleased to note we recently had a very strong presence at two dealer conferences and we sold two additional brands with multi-unit potential in the fourth quarter. They are being installed now in the first quarter and using our new installation and implementation process.

We continue to cultivate a variety of ad partnerships and we’ve seen yield from theCHIVE relationship with sales they have delivered and pipeline that they have grown. We have several all our partnerships we are working on that should continue to expand our growth potential and with our installed base and we hope to announce them as soon as well.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Allen.

Allen Wolff

Thank you, Ram.

Revenue was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This compared to fourth quarter of 2016 revenue of $6 million, which included a promotional program entitled Let’s Go and a quarter which had more sites and installation under sales-type lease arrangements.

We ended the year with 2,730 total sites compared to 2,734 at the end of last quarter. To combat the challenge of site decline, in 2017, we invested in innovation. We are excited about our progress which will enable us to offer multiple products in 2018 designed to help drive site count acquisition and revenue growth.

At the end of 2017, our BEOND platform reached 81% of our network, up from 71% at year-end 2016. Fourth quarter direct costs were $1.7 million, decreasing 17% from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which also included costs related to the Let’s Go program. In addition, decreased deprecation and reduced freight and service provider expenses helped increase gross margin to 67% in the quarter from 65% in the prior year quarter. SG&A expenses were $4 million, slightly lower than the $4.1 million in the prior year period.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was $639,000, a $0.25 per share loss, compared to a $459,000 net loss or $0.22 per share loss in the fourth quarter of 2016. As Ram mentioned, we recognized EBITDA of $117,000 in the fourth quarter, down from $390,000 in the prior year period. We are pleased to report that Q4 represents our 7th consecutive quarter delivering positive EBITDA.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.4 million at December 31, 2017 compared with $5.7 million at year-end 2016. Our inventory level, which we report on our balance sheet at site equipment to be installed, increased to $4.9 million from prior year-end of $3 million, which includes an initial order of payment-enabled tablets for Buffalo Wild Wings.

With regard to our financial commitment. We closed 2017 with many all of our covenants under our credit facility with East West Bank except the FCCR calculation at year-end. We are in the process of seeking a waiver from the lender of this. And based on current discussion, we do not expect the lender will declare the obligations under the facility due and payable. However, until this is resolved, we have reclassified approximately $3.5 million of long term debt to short term.

December 31, 2017 working capital was negative $1.1 million, compared to $4 million at year-end 2016. East West Bank has and continues to be a good partner for us as a primary lender.

For the full-year period, revenue was $21.3 million, compared to $22.3 million in 2016. The decrease reflects lower subscription revenues and fewer installs under sales-type lease arrangement.

Gross margin for 2017 was 68%, increasing from 65% in 2016. The increase reflects the improvements we have made with our hardware design and production, and we expect this to continue yielding strong gross margin.

For the full-year, net loss was $1.1 million, a $0.44 per share loss compared to a net loss of $2.9 million in 2016 or a $1.54 loss per share. While we have not driven top-line sales growth yet, our consistent execution, product improvement and innovation along with foundational building efforts have delivered improvements, to help us achieve long-term sustainability and scalability.

Full-year EBITDA was positive $1.8 million, a $1.2 million improvement from an EBITDA of $578,000 in the prior year. Full-year 2018 cash flow from operations was $549,000 a $0.5 million improvement from $23,000 in 2016. Please recall that cash flow from operations was negative $4.2 million in 2015, thus we have made significant progress over the last three years and continue to manage relationship with customers, suppliers and lenders to optimize our performance.

In closing, I am proud of the progress our team has made with respect to innovation, delivery and profitability. We are navigating uncertain circumstances successfully with resilience and promise. I believe that based upon our progress that we will continue to find ways to succeed and build shareholder value.

I will now turn the call back over to Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Allen. We continue to stay focused, delivering for our largest customer as we navigate through multiple phases of change on their end. The Arby’s acquisition has created a new brand, called Inspire Brands, a parent company with Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings under management. They have stated an intention to acquire more brands into their portfolio. I believe being patient with our new partner is important to creating long term value and opportunities and that as we become a trusted partner, this change creates more potential, not more risk. We’re building relationships, and we will remain patient as the new management takes control.

We remain very excited about the growth and interest we’re seeing from our technology platform in other markets with other players, both hardware software, and software and gaming licensed potential. And we continue to remain focused on our product costs, quality and ability to effectively improve how we go to market. We’re pleased with what we’ve accomplished and look forward to making progress this year on the business.

Before I open the call to Q&A, I would like to note we will be at the Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas at the end of the month. And we will meet with investors next week at the ROTH Conference, and we hope to see you there.

Operator, please open the call to questions.

Bill Gibson

Yes. Allen, I missed the -- what you said about the one covenant, you didn’t meet with East West at year-end. What was that covenant?

Allen Wolff

Yes. The covenant, Bill, good to speak with you, was FCCR, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio.

Bill Gibson

FCCR, got it. Okay. And you mentioned Heartland that you picked up two new brands and that it’s been the slow start. Do you expect it to pick up steam in 2018?

Ram Krishnan

Yes. I think we -- like I said, one of the challenges we’ve had is getting some of their processing on the right tablets and getting -- they had some distractions of their own in the last year having been acquired by Global Payments. We felt like our presence at that show was strong, interest was big, and we look forward to delivering these first couple of sites in the first quarter. And I do believe there will be follow-on business from those first two we get live.

Bill Gibson

Good. And then, Buffalo Wild Wings, if I heard correctly, there is a six-month delay here…

Ram Krishnan

It is upto and I think they are putting a pause on a number of programs. They just bought the company, they are sorting out management priorities and they -- as you would expect to pause a lot of the big initiatives. I put a range up to six months. I think it’s just important to be prudent and prepared. It could go much faster than that and it could take a whole six months.

Bill Gibson

Yes. And so, your tablets and inventory, do you expect that to build in the first quarter or does that slow down or what happens there?

Ram Krishnan

Yes. I think you’ll see an alignment between the pace at which we deploy and roll them out and our build-up of inventory. So, as we’re on a pause, we have inventory already on the balance sheet from the first buy and as we begin roll out, you’ll see that deplete and new inventory come on. And so I think it will be governed by the pace at which we deploy.

Alex Silverman

Hi, guys. Wondering if you can give us any more detail on the seven-figure win. And it sort of sounds like the -- not sort of, it does sound like the first new sizable win you’ve had in a while.

Ram Krishnan

Yes, we’re very excited. Thanks for asking, Alex. We have had a number of people approach us over time for leveraging our tablet platform to deliver their services. This is from a company in a different vertical, leveraging our complete tablet platform to deliver their services to their target market, and adding our software on top of it for gaming potentially. And it’s an exciting opportunity because it’s a first seven figure deal, represents a number of follow-on orders they’ll have to fully fulfill their install base and their growth targets. And we think it’s a great testament to the platform that we’ve built, the potential that has, and the fact that there is a real problem in the market that has a bunch of needs that are unmet that we think we solved. And so, this particular customer of ours will be using that platform to deliver their services and we expect and hope to license some more organic content to them too.

Alex Silverman

Can you give us a range at all what their total potential is?

Ram Krishnan

I think, it’s a growing market. I’ll tell you, we’ve got the first few thousand that we have on order. They have I think somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 tablets in the field, I’ll just give you a range already that need replacement. And that’s just what they already have that’s -- there should be growth on top of that as well.

Alex Silverman

Great. And this would be a one-time technology sale unless -- other than the gaming rev share that you might have with them?

Ram Krishnan

That’s right. So, I think our initial model will be to sell the equipment to them, similar to sales type lease type revenue. We expect there to be follow-on orders for repairs, for support, and for growth. And then, the recurring revenue model for us on that will be from any ancillary content and services we either license or revenue share with them on.

